Anheuser-Busch InBev Is A Great Company At A Fair Price

The company is actively tackling the US craft beer trend and invests in growing markets, of which Asia is the most important one.

Historical and current revenue growth supports my claim, and we haven't even touched on the cost synergies yet.

Regardless, I believe the company will be able to achieve its leverage target of net debt/EBITDA = 2 within the next 5 to 10 years.

More than $100 billion in debt of the SABMiller acquisition hangs as a shadow over AB InBev.

Introduction

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) is the biggest beer producer in the world. My goal is to cover mid-cap European dividend growth stocks. With a market cap of over $208 billion, this is not mid-cap by a long shot. But it's European, even Belgian (where I'm from), and has the possibility of becoming a real dividend growth stock. In fact, the company is a hidden dividend growth champion.

I did two business cases on this company last year focused on its M&A activity, the purchase of Anheuser-Busch and SABMiller. I know the company quite well, as it has been a market leader in Belgium for years and beer is one of our national prides. Many new ideas and products are tested in the home market before being exported abroad.

I believe the stock is attractively priced and initiated a position on the Brussels Stock Exchange right beneath €80; it was trading around $94 in the US. I locked in a 4.68% forward dividend yield. Today, the stock trades at €90 in Brussels and $105 in the United States.

The Positives

Growth in earnings and profits has been strong historically

Let's look at the earnings growth first. The company prides itself as being one of the strongest growers in the consumer staples sector. Over the period 2012-2017, it grew 4.6% CAGR, a lot higher than direct competitors such as Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) or Carlsberg (OTCPK:CABGY).

Over 2017, its earnings grew 5.1%. While this sounds good, the market thinks differently. Growth in earnings is fuelled mainly by price increases, not by an increase in volume of hectoliters, an important metric. It's actually part of the strategy premiumization I will explain later on. Total sales volume fell 4.1% while revenues for the US specifically fell 2.3%.

The declining revenue in the US is one of the major reasons holding down the stock. While this is indeed problematic, there are many good reasons why this stock is a buy.

EBITDA figures are up by 33% compared to 2016, and the margin is still very high (38% EBITDA) for its industry.

AB InBev has the biggest and strongest portfolio of beer brands in the world

The company truly has some global brands in its portfolio. Household names such as Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona are known around the world. To give you an idea, Budweiser is sold in 87 countries, Stella Artois in 90, and Corona can be found in 120 countries. In total, the company has more than 500 brands.

The company is diversified not only geographically but also in terms of pricing and taste. It's active in both the lower-priced and premium-priced segment and sells anything ranging from a usual beer to IPAs and craft beers. More importantly, the company has stated to invest a lot in non-alcoholic beers to reach 20% of revenue by 2025. In five countries, it already has more than 20% of revenue from non-alcoholic beverages.

In Belgium, a market it tends to test a lot of new products, it has recently announced a beer for "after sports".

Premiumization

In an attempt to keep growing earnings on lower volumes, the company implemented a strategy called "premiumization". This quote is taken from the annual report:

To advance our premiumization strategy, we developed our High End Company, a business unit made up of our global, specialty and craft brands across 22 countries. - Source: Forbes

While AB InBev has many brands, it tries to focus on the most profitable ones. The company is positioning certain brands such as Stella Artois and Corona as "premium beverages," trying to pinch market share from drinks such as wine.

The Distribution Moat

AB InBev is so big that one could accuse the company of being a monopolist. It has an enormous distribution network. In certain markets, the dominant position is even clearer. An example of this is the 70% market share in Brazil, the third largest beer market in the world. Because of its sheer size, the company performs exceptionally well from an operational point of view.

The Asian Opportunity

The Asia-Pacific beer market was estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% between 2016 and 2022. AB InBev is poised to benefit from this with premium brands such as Budweiser already in place. A market report of 2017 puts the company's market share at 15%. China Resources takes 25% of the market, thanks to having the most sold beer in the world: Snow. Unfortunately, due to regulations, SABMiller had to sell its 49% share in China Resources before the AB InBev and SABMiller merger. Carlos Brito, the CEO of AB InBev, sees a bright future for China. In December 2017, the company opened one of the largest breweries in the world with a capacity of 1.5 million tons of beers per year.

In China, the company focuses on the premium global brands only due to its better margins.

Growth in 2017 was strong both in revenues and margins.

In 2017, EBITDA increased by 31.2%. The growth slowed down in the first quarter of 2018 though, which might be a cause for concern.

The Negatives

There are some negatives to every story of course. Add to this the fact that the company is currently trading more than 20% below its all-time-high of September 2016 (Current: $105; September 2016: $131).

In essence, I see three main causes for concern.

Shrinking volume growth becomes negative volume growth

The premiumization strategy AB InBev is executing seems nice, but it's also a way to cover up the declining volumes.

While the full-year results of 2017 still showed an increase of 0.2% of total volumes, the first-quarter results of 2018 marked a decrease of 0.2%.

Still, the company manages to increase revenues and profits on these lower volumes, pointing again to its strategy of selling more "premium" beers, not focusing on volumes that much.

For the stock to trend upward, I believe we'll need to see an increase in global beer volumes again. Luckily, the World Cup might have done the trick. AB InBev is the main beer sponsor of the event that has a global audience of3.2 billion. Talk about a marketing stunt.

The SABMiller takeover added a lot of debt

In October 2016, AB InBev bought SABMiller in a deal worth $100 billion, one of the largest in history. Of course, this meant that AB InBev had to take on additional debt to finance it. The company had over $108 billion in liabilities on its balance sheet at the end of 2017 ($85 billion non-current and $22 current). The company had $10 billion in cash on the balance sheet at the same time. This means net debt stood at $98 billion.

The company at the same time had $22 billion in EBITDA. This means, excluding some cash, the net debt/EBITDA multiple was around 5. The company aims to bring this down to 2 as it states in its reports and presentations. This type of deleveraging will take time.

I will explain later in the article how I think this problem will be solved over time.

Competition of craft beers

More and more reports surface about the craft beer industry taking market share from traditional breweries. Many of these are so-called micro-breweries and are often one-man operations.

Since 2013, the number of craft beers in the US doubled to 6,333 at the end of 2017. Many point to this evolution when talking about the stalling growth for AB InBev in the North American market. The (perhaps sad) truth is, however, that the company has taken actions to counter this evolution. I will get into this in the next section.

Debunking the Three Threats

The debt problem: the company has done it before with the InBev and Anheuser-Busch merger (2008)

I know, I know... it's not because a company has performed well in the past that it will do so in the future. However, this management team does have plenty of experience with integrating a big acquisition and paying down debt at an exceptional rate.

In July 2008, InBev made a final offer of $70 per share for Anheuser-Busch after long negotiations. I won't go into detail, but this example has been used as a case study in many business schools around the world. Anything odd about the date? It was months before the financial crisis in the US hit. What's even more odd? The company, in the midst of the financial rage, raised its dividend by 0.72 to 2.44 euros. That's times 3 and a bit.

So how did it do it?

First of all, management bonuses were tied to getting the target of net debt/EBITDA = 2. There were clear incentives, and it got to work. The two main actions were:

Refinancing the debt, and pushing the average duration of debt as far out as possible. Selling non-crucial assets where it could. Increasing EBITDA by cost synergies.

The Net Debt/EBITDA ratio fell from 4.7 in 2008 to 2.5 in 2011. It only took it three years.

Now, the SABMiller deal is obviously of other proportions. You can't expect a repeat, but I still believe the company is positioned to do better than what the market thinks.

Let's take a look at the cash flow statement:

The company paid out $9.275 billion in dividends in 2017, an amount that will likely not increase in the short term nor decrease. In 2017, the company had a net CapEx of $4.124 billion. Cash flow from operating activities was $15.430 billion.

This leaves around $2 billion each year to pay off the debt. The conclusion is that this company will be in debt for a very long time. But leverage is not always a bad thing.

In March 2017, the company estimated cost synergies to amount to $2.45 billion. It has increased these estimates to $3.2 billion in October last year. That's another $750 million in annual cash flow to pay off debts. These cost savings should materialise in the next 3 years.

In 2017, global revenue growth was 5.1% and the EBITDA margin was 39.1%, an increase of 13.4%.

The company had organic revenue growth of 4.6% over the course of 2012 to 2017 and is now posting similar numbers. Let's assume in the next 4 years this will continue, be it by more volumes or simply the company using pricing power to increase revenues.

Year Total revenue (with yearly growth rate of 5%) Total revenue (with yearly growth rate of 4%) 2017 $56.4 billion $56.4 billion 2018 $59.3 billion $58.7 billion 2019 $62.2 billion $61 billion 2020 $65.3 billion $63.4 billion 2021 $68.6 billion $66 billion

There you have it. That's $10 billion to $12 billion in yearly extra revenue for the company. Mind you, we haven't even taken into account the increase in the EBITDA margin. This currently sits around 39%, but the cost synergies of 3.2 billion improve this to 43% in about 3 years.

As stated before, the company has revised these cost savings upwards, and I personally believe the cost savings can get greater and greater every year. Not only will the cost synergies materialise and will economies of scale improve pricing power, but also simply paying down debt will make it able to refinance at better rates. As the debt burden decreases, so will the yearly interest expense.

Suddenly, tackling the debt problem doesn't seem impossible anymore. Well-known rating agencies such as Moody's and S&P seem to agree (even though you shouldn't always believe what they state of course, as history has shown...), with ratings of A3 and A- on their bonds. This is not too bad, all things considered.

Now if I'm being conservative and say that the company will "only" grow revenues at 4% to 5% with better margins than it has today, the EBITDA will be around $30 billion in 2021. Therefore, net debt of $60 billion would mean it has reached its target leverage of net debt/EBITDA equals 2. This was reiterated by Felipe Dutra, the CFO, in the Q1 earnings call:

Our optimal capital structure remains a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of around 2 times, and our capital allocation objectives remain unchanged, as you can see on slide 24.

It would require the company to pay down almost $50 billion of debt in the next 5 years, or $10 billion per year on average. Is this likely? No. But it shows that the company can certainly reach the target within the next 10 years without having to cut the dividend and with conservative cost synergies and revenue growth in its newly acquired markets. If we look at a longer period, say 10 years out, it has to pay down $5 billion per year. However, by then one can assume revenues and EBITDA have grown more as well.

I therefore believe that AB InBev will reach the target somewhere between 5 to 10 years from now, depending on market conditions and the company's performance.

Adding to this is the well-known discipline at AB InBev of doing zero-based budgeting. As an extra bonus, I believe AB InBev will do some divesting along the road as it reaches saturation points in certain markets. This is happening, for example, in Argentina, where the company had a market share of 85%.

The declining volume story

First of all, I won't repeat the entire Asian opportunity story I have posted here earlier, but just to summarise:

China is the biggest beer market in the world, twice as big as the US and five times Germany. Of course, it's impossible to know how consumer preferences will change over time, but it seems the Chinese consumer is shifting towards more premium beers. AB InBev is set to capitalise on this trend using its premiumization strategy. This analysis shows it's mostly urban high-income individuals purchasing beers. Urbanization in China is still in full force, and if you believe the official numbers, economic growth doesn't seem to stall either.

Secondly, AB InBev wants to get 20% of its revenue from non-alcoholic beverages. Now, I'm a Belgian and I absolutely love beer. The company has been trying to "crack the code" on non-alcoholic beers and recently introduced the new Jupiler 0.0 (a local, completely non-alcohol beer). I was amazed by the taste, and I was not the only one. I have never seen this many people consume non-alcoholic beers in the home country: Belgium. If it can pull it off here, I'm sure it can copy this technique abroad.

Imagine the potential market if the Islamic world and large parts of India join its audience. Long-term growth potential is still present.

The craft beer story

First of all, the company has bought a fair share of the smaller craft beer players. It has a stake in Craft Brew Alliance and bought Goose Island Brewing Company. This website has a great timeline about it: The Definitive Timeline Of Craft Beer Acquisitions.

At the same time, the company has been buying stakes in digital content websites in order to influence the public opinion.

Conclusion

To conclude, I think the stock is a great long-term buy. Investors being scared by the debt load have driven the price lower in the past year. Some minor misses on volume growth in the US (not even on revenue) have added to these fears.

This is the first of the three short-term catalysts: plain undervaluation. Of course, everyone has to make their own analysis, but the way things look right now, I don't believe these fears warrant a price of $105.

The second short-term catalyst is the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018. AB InBev was the main sponsor of the event, which has an audience of 3.2 billion people worldwide. This could pop up in the company's half0year results that will be announced on July the 26th. If this surprises analyst consensus to the upside, the stock can rise immediately. But let's wait and see.

The final short-term catalyst is insider buying. Belgian newspaper L'Echo (French) came out with an article that showed the holding of major AB InBev shareholders bought €158 million worth of shares. This means that at least the owners are still bullish on the stock.

To conclude, I think AB InBev can reach its debt target fairly easily in 5 to 10 years' time. By then, the company should have much lower debt and higher earnings per share due to increased revenue and cost savings.

In other words, I think the stock will be priced higher in 5 years' time than it is today, and I believe an appreciation of at least 50% by 2023 is likely. This means in the US it would trade around $157 by 2021, and in the Belgium market, around €135. In the meantime, you can sit and wait and reinvest your 4.5% dividend yield the company currently offers. Considering risk/reward, this seems to me like a good moment to purchase some shares of a great company at a fair price.

