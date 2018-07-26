Vonovia SE: Wait For A Dip Before Buying

Given the risks of Vonovia's aggressive move into the Austrian and Swedish market, as well as the high price of European real estate, wait for a dip to buy this company.

I believe that younger dividend growth investors who intend to live off the income provided by their portfolios should consider diversifying out of the US Dollar and into international dividend-paying equities.

(Editor's Note: Investors should be mindful of the risks of transacting in securities with limited liquidity, such as VONOY. Vonovia SE's listing on the XETRA, under the ticker VNA, offers stronger liquidity.)

I believe that younger dividend growth investors with a long-term time horizon should strongly consider allocating a significant portion of their portfolios to international equities. With the US government seemingly intent upon pushing the federal debt ever higher, regardless of political ideology, I think that it is prudent to stock up on real assets, particularly those which produce cash flows denominated in foreign currencies. If the US dollar were ever to crash in value, investors with a healthy allocation to foreign income assets will likely experience greater income security than investors who put all of their eggs in the basket that is the US equity market.

One company which can provide investors with foreign-denominated cash flows is Vonovia SE (OTCPK:VONOY). Established in 2001 as Deutsche Annington, the company has made a number of strategic acquisitions over the years. In 2014, the company acquired rival real estate company Gagfah, and took the opportunity to re-brand itself as Vonovia SE.

The Vonovia SE of today is the largest single publicly-traded residential real estate operator in Germany, owning over 390,000 residential units, over 110,000 garages/parking spaces, and over 4,800 commercial properties at year end 2017. It also manages nearly 60,000 residential units on behalf of other owners. The company focuses on properties in the fast-growing, high-priced urban centers of Germany, including Berlin, Hamburg, and Stuggart.

Source: Vonovia 2017 Annual Report

Since its reincarnation in 2014, Vonovia has -- until recently -- followed what it referred to as a "4 + 1" strategy, whereby the company would utilize its expertise in property management, financing, portfolio management, and providing added-value services such as cable TV, as well as pursuing an opportunistic M&A strategy to grow the business. However, Vonovia recently added a 6th plank -- European internationalization -- to its business strategy.

Source: Vonovia Website

This shift in strategy has resulted in two significant acquisitions over the past year or so which have transformed Vonovia into an international player in the world of European real estate. In late 2017, Vonovia made a 5.3 billion Euro ($6.41 billion) offer for Buwog AG, an Austrian real estate developer which also operated in Germany. Then, in early 2018 Vonovia followed up on this acquisition by snapping up a Swedish real estate company named Victoria Park AB for a cool 9.56 billion krona ($1.08 billion). These acquisitions have expanded Vonovia's portfolio to approximately 408,000 units, of which approximately 370,000 are located in Germany, 23,000 or so are Austrian, and the remainder is Swedish. Vonovia's management has also discussed the possibility of expanding into France at some time in the future, although currently, the company does not directly own any properties in that country.

Source: Vonovia Presentation, 05/03/2018

Vonovia attempts to position its real estate portfolio in order to take advantage of three major trends: increasing urbanization in Europe, a continued push towards energy efficiency, and demographic changes in Europe's population. This is apparent in the concentration of most of the firm's real estate holdings in major metro areas. These areas have seen some of the highest rates of price appreciation in the white-hot European property market, which has been enjoying a significant bull market due to ultra-accommodative monetary policy by the European Central Bank, as well as increasing demand from workers moving into urban areas.

Vonovia is also pioneering the use of modular construction to cut costs and to speed up completion times for their development projects. The fact that the company is developing such innovative strategies as this suggests to me that, even though it has ballooned in size to become one of the largest real-estate companies in Europe, it still has an entrepreneurial spirit that will allow it to compete successfully. Source: Vonovia FY 2017 Analyst Presentation

In addition to using novel construction methods to reduce the costs of its properties, Vonovia has been pouring tons of money into the renovation of its existing units. A good portion of these "renovations" consist of energy-efficiency upgrades such as retrofitting units with new insulation and better windows. It also intends to install solar panels on 1,000 suitable units per year (the company estimates about 12,000 units in total are "suitable"). Vonovia is currently seeking to renovate at least 3% of its building stock for energy efficiency per year. Other initiatives seek to take advantage of the expected ageing of Europe's population in coming decades by converting some properties into apartment communities oriented towards elderly residents. With these investments, Vonovia can continue to offer quality and value to its tenants, helping it to maintain its competitive position.

Finally, Vonovia is seeking to expand the revenue it derives from so-called "Value-Add" services. These services include cable tv and the provision of electric service to its units. Instead of leaving tenants "on their own" to purchase essential and complementary services for their apartment, Vonovia wants to expand their share of the value chain by having an insourced offering to provide to their tenants. An example of how this strategy works is illustrated below.

Source: Vonovia Investor Presentation

Dividend

While Vonovia's share price has steadily appreciated over the last few years, the chief attraction for income investors is the company's generous and well-covered 3 percent dividend yield. The company has established a dividend policy whereby it pays out 70% of its FFO 1 out to its shareholders. Since 2013, the company's FFO 1 and dividend have both risen in lockstep. Looking at the chart below, it is evident that the company is achieving its impressive dividend growth results through improvements in profitability, as opposed to through a steady increase in the dividend payout ratio.This is a definite plus for me.

Source: Vonovia 2017 Annual Report

Recently, however, management has begun to discuss the possibility of broadening the measure of cash flow used to calculate dividend payouts to include cash realized from the sale of properties and other streams of revenue outside of rent. While this would result in a larger payout to investors in the short-run, I would prefer that Vonovia continue its prudent policy of paying out only on the basis of rental profit in order to ensure that the dividend is sustainable in the long run. Management should reveal its decision on this topic towards the end of this year.

Debt

As a real estate operator, it is not surprising that Vonovia holds billions of euros' worth of debt on its balance sheet. Fortunately, the maturities of this debt appear to be relatively equally distributed over the next decade or so, although the maturities will rise sharply in 2019 and 2020 relative to 2018 levels. Another advantageous factor is that Vonovia can fund acquisitions by issuing more of its shares in secondary offerings. For instance, the company intends to finance its expansion into Sweden by issuing a billion euros' worth of stock in a secondary offering. Since the yield that Vonovia pays (around 3.2%) is relatively low, transactions such as these enable the company to expand its real estate portfolio without encasing itself in a straitjacket of mandatory debt repayments & interest. The ability of debt service costs to consume cash flow at the expense of dividend payments is likely to grow, once the ECB begins raising interest rates and European borrowing costs rise. As such, issuing stock to pay for well-priced acquisitions can be a smart move, and has probably allowed Vonovia to maintain its BBB+ S&P rating on its long-term debt.

Source: Vonovia Q1 2018 Investor Presentation

Risks

For value investors, investing in the European property market at current prices should be considered a moderate- to high- risk activity. If and when the ECB eventually raises interest rates, it is likely that listed real estate companies such as VOnovia will be experience price declines similar to those that US-oriented REITs experienced when the Fed began to normalize its monetary policy. On the other hand, income investors who are in for the long term will probably eventually come out ahead, if Vonovia is able to continue to grow its distribution at the steady pace that it has since its inception.

Investors should also consider the risks inherent in Vonovia's transitioning from a purely German real estate company to an international real estate giant. Each new country that Vonovia enters will come with its own set of regulations and idiosyncratic factors that might cause the synergies that the company expects to achieve by entering these markets not materialize. At the same time, it is important to point out that Vonovia remains an overwhelmingly German company, with about 90% of its rental units being located in Germany.

Final Thoughts

Vonovia SE is undergoing a strategic transformation of its business. As it expands from being Germany's largest listed residential real estate company into being an international force in the European real estate market, there are opportunities for profit as well as risks to consider. While Vonovia's operational expertise and ability to bring economies of scale to play are pluses, there is always the risk that those skills will be less applicable to other countries, due to local idiosyncrasies. There is also the simple fact that most of Europe is in the midst of a white-hot bull market in housing prices. A skeptic might ask if Vonovia is "buying high" at current price levels.

Personally, I believe that the size of Vonovia's international transactions, after which 90% of the company's units are still located in Germany, is such that the overall real estate portfolio should continue to perform as it is currently, provided that the macroeconomic environment remains supportive. Vonovia's raising additional equity to pay for its Victoria Park acquisition also makes the transaction less risky, since it does not add to the company's debt service obligations. As such, I think that Vonovia is a decent investment at current prices -- although I would wait for a significant dip before buying.

Disclaimer: Use my work as a starting point for your own due diligence, not as a substitute. All investments involve the risk of loss of income as well as the principal. Consider consulting with an investment adviser before making any investment. I am not a tax professional or investment adviser. Please consider consulting with a tax professional before making any investment. Author-generated charts are subject to error due to discrepancies in source data or securities being listed on multiple international markets.

