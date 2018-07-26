Crosswind Holdings: Impending Liquidation Offers An Absolute Return Of 17% And An IRR Of 52%

Catalyst: Board announced on June 22, 2018 that it will distribute all of its available capital to shareholders and dissolve the company in Q318.

Crosswinds Holdings is a publicly traded private equity firm and the Company's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "CWI". CWI targeted strategic and opportunistic investments in the financial services sector with a particular focus on the insurance industry. During the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company began formalizing the process of affecting a sale of its interest in Monarch Delaware Holdings LLC. The sale of Monarch closed on February 22, 2018. The interests in Monarch were sold by Crosswinds' majority owned subsidiary, Crosswinds Investor Monarch LP for an aggregate purchase price of USD$12,282,000 paid to CIML. Crosswinds, in its capacity as a majority limited partner of CIML, received ~USD$10,500,000 of those proceeds. Following the completion of the sale of the Company's major investment in Monarch in February 2018, the company holds the majority of its assets in cash and is exploring next steps which include accessing available investment opportunities against other strategic alternatives including, without limitation, a return of capital or other monetization event. Monarch Sale

Colin King, the CEO of CWI, currently owns 53% of the shares outstanding, and has show his willingness to create shareholder value by buying back shares at attractive prices. The company announced on September 14, 2017, that the Toronto Stock Exchange had approved its notice of intention to make normal course issuer bid for up to 5% of its common shares. Over Q118, the company purchased and cancelled 20,000 shares at an average price of $1.76. Prior to these repurchases, the company had actively bought back shares at an average price of $1.47/sh. Additionally, once the company sold Monarch and decided to pursue strategic alternatives, King terminated his position as CEO to reduce cashburn. We gain confidence in this investment knowing that our interests are aligned with management.

On June 22, 2018, the company announced that the board has unanimously resolved, having regard to the Company's available resources and opportunities, that it is in the best interests of the Company to distribute all of its available capital to shareholders and dissolve the company. The Company intends to hold a special shareholder meeting in the third quarter of 2018 to seek approval for the monetization event. We see very little deal risk as the CEO owns over half of the company and has already indicated he will vote for the liquidation. Liquidation Announcement

The company has indicated that they will vote on the liquidation and dissolution of the company in Q318 and foresee returning a significant amount of capital right after the vote. We estimate that CWI will be able to return $15mm to shareholders by October 1, 2018, or $1.64/sh. After that, we estimate that shareholders will have an additional $0.62/sh returned over the course of a year, which will juice the IRR significantly. After the initial distribution, buyers will be risking $0.28/sh for the potential of $0.62, which we view as asymmetric risk/reward.

1) Illiquidity: currently the company only trades about US$4k total a day, making this highly illiquid and buyers will have trouble accumulating a sizable position. 2) Cashburn: company burned about ~350k in cash in the last quarter. We expect this to go down significantly as the company reduces the board and employees to cut costs. The company has already announced the termination of the CEO and COO in June to further reduce the cash burn. 3) Execution risk: There is always a risk of a company destroying value through poor capital allocation, but given the CEO owns 53% of the company and already announced its plan to liquidate, we feel anything but a timely return of capital to shareholders is extremely unlikely.

