Immediate Income: Hi-Crush Offers A Unique Opportunity

Management is looking to convert from an MLP to a C-corp, making tax time easier.

Investment Thesis

Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) currently provides a special event-driven high yield that will not last forever as the market will soon take notice.

Definition of Immediate Income Investing

Since confusion on exactly what I mean by immediate income investing abounds, I will provide the working definition for clarity:

Immediate income investing: Investing with a taxable account seeking immediate high return via dividends.

Immediate income investing time frame is normally much shorter. It seeks return now, not later.

The Big Event

HCLP currently yields just over 21%. This normally indicates an unhealthy company or one that is in rapid decline. On the contrary, HCLP just recently hiked its distribution by 233.3%. This dividend increase was necessary for HCLP to eventually transition to a C-corp. Currently, HCLP is a master limited partnership and issues out a K-1 tax form at tax time.

Why was the big hike necessary?

Our partnership agreement includes an IDR reset provision, which requires four consecutive quarters of distributions above $0.7125 per unit, and provides one path of many to a potential conversion to a C-Corporation.

For HCLP to convert to a C-corp and start issuing the IRA and tax time-friendlier 1099div form. This means that while the hike is impressive, it's only guaranteed for a minimum of 4 distributions, or a year. After that, the payout will be reviewed and possibly lowered. This year will return at least 20% via payouts and possibly more as the market takes notice of its sky-high yield.

The normal question of sustainability of the distribution does not apply here if you simply want to take advantage of the year of 20% yield. However, what about those looking beyond that?

Looking Forward

HCLP was originally forecasting annual dividend growth of 10% - this was prior to their 233% bump. Where was this old plan coming from? The fast-growing demand for HCLP's product: sand.

Source: Earnings Slides Q1 2018

Demand for sand within the various oil fields is increasing as oil rigs are brought online. Energy companies focused on bringing oil out of the ground are trying to keep up with the added demand for oil and the rising oil prices give them higher profits.

Source: Earnings Slides Q1 2018

HCLP is trading below its peers for its enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, debt and amortization, or EBITDA. This multiple shows that HCLP is currently undervalued. Furthermore, HCLP is currently financially strong and has pushed its minimal debt further into the future via refinancing. HCLP has the funds available to pay its higher distribution from debt if required.

Source: Earnings Slides Q1 2018

HCLP EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

HCLP is seeing a rapid growth in its earnings along with equally rapid distributable cash flow increases. If HCLP continues to see this rapid growth, after a year of these distributions - HCLP may fully be able to maintain them. Last quarter, HCLP generated $55.51 million in distributable funds and it paid out only $17.8 million of them. This quarter - assuming no more shares are bought back or issued - HCLP will pay out $67.62 million in distributions, far exceeding its available funds. HCLP has sufficient funds to use its revolver to cover the gap while earnings continue to increase at a rapid clip.

Investor Takeaway

HCLP offers a short term, 20% yield for at least 1 year - short-term win! However, its longer outlook is questionable, hinged on its ability to continue its rapid growth and possible conversion to a C-corp. Currently, HCLP issues a K-1 at tax time for those holding it in a taxable account, adding only a little extra work, but considering the yield - well-paid work.

