Allergan Plc (AGN) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Daphne Karydas - Allergan Plc

Thank you, Arrow, and good morning, everyone. I'd like to welcome you to the Allergan Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. Earlier this morning we issued a press release reporting Allergan earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The press release and our slide deck which we are presenting this morning are available on our corporate website at www.allergan.com.

We are conducting a live webcast of this call. A replay of which will be available on our website after its conclusion.

Please note that today's call is copyrighted material of Allergan and cannot be rebroadcast without the company's express written consent.

Turning to slide two, I'd also like to remind you that during the course of this call management will make projections or other forward-looking remarks regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. It's important to note that such statements and events are forward-looking statements and reflect our current perspective of the business trends and information as of today's date. Actual results may differ materially from current expectations and projections depending on a number of factors affecting the Allergan business. These factors are detailed in our periodic public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Allergan disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as expressly required by law. All figures discussed during the call refer to non-GAAP. Our GAAP financial metrics and reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP metrics can be found in our earnings release issued this morning and posted on our website. In addition, all global and international growth rates referenced this morning are on an ex-FX basis.

Turning to slide three and our agenda this morning. With us on today's call are Brent Saunders, our Chairman and CEO; Bill Meury, our Chief Commercial Officer; David Nicholson, our Chief R&D Officer; and Matt Walsh, our Chief Financial Officer. Also on the call and available during the Q&A is Bob Bailey, our Chief Legal Officer.

With that, I will turn to call over to Brent.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Thanks, Daphne, and thank you everyone for joining our second quarter earnings call this morning.

Turning to slide five. We are now past the halfway point of 2018 and I am very proud of what our team has accomplished. Our strong performance gives us the confidence to raise our outlook for the year and reinforces the solid execution of our strategy to create a global biopharma leader focused in four key therapeutic areas. In Medical Aesthetics, CNS, Eye Care and GI, we have leading products growing double digits, real competitive advantages in drug development, commercial capabilities and operations and deep, long-standing customer relationships.

We continue to see strong underlying business momentum in each of these core Therapeutic areas, underscoring the hard work and focus of our Allergan colleagues across the globe. Year-to-date, we have also achieved very impressive results from our R&D pipeline with positive studies with five of our key late-stage programs. So we are strengthening our key Therapeutic areas through execution on our growth strategies, thereby extending our leadership position well into the future.

In fact, our late-stage pipeline is primed to deliver several important new product launches over the next couple years across our key Therapeutic areas. These strategic initiatives remain matched with our ongoing commitment to generate robust cash flows and maintain a strong balance sheet while supporting growth investments and capital return to shareholders. Overall, we have tremendous franchises and industry-leading pipeline programs in our Therapeutic areas which gives us confidence in our ability to drive sustainable long-term growth and shareholder value creation.

Turning to slide six. Let me review some of the highlights. We had another good quarter with double-digit growth from 10 different key products driving strong operational results even as products like Namenda XR and ESTRACE faced loss of exclusivity. Revenues were up 2% year-over-year including approximately a $250 million negative impact from the LOEs. Non-GAAP performance net income per share increased 10% and we generated strong operating cash flows again this quarter.

We also achieved major R&D milestones for mid to late stage products in development to support our future growth. Key drug trials we delivered during the quarter included atogepant positive top line results for the Phase 2b/3 episodic migraine prevention study, Bimatoprost SR positive top line results from the first Phase 3 study in glaucoma, and just last week we reported positive results from our two abicipar Phase 3 studies in wet AMD. These successes build upon the positive top line results we delivered last quarter with our third positive Phase 3 cariprazine bipolar depression study and the positive Phase 3 studies for ubrogepant in acute migraine.

While there still is more work to be done to get these drugs to market, the steady cadence of positive Phase 3 readouts underpins our confidence in our long-term outlook. David will review these successes in more detail, but I wanted to extend my congratulations to our R&D colleagues. Transforming patients' lives who suffer from these and other debilitating disease through internal and external innovation is the core of our strategy. I'm very proud of what we have accomplished in a relatively short period of time.

We have also been very disciplined in our capital deployment and expense management activities. Given another strong quarter of cash flow generation, and the confidence we have in our outlook, we announced today that our Board of Directors has approved a new $2 billion share repurchase program. In addition, we completed a significant restructuring program in anticipation of the LOEs we are facing in 2018 and 2019.

Finally, based on the strength of our top and bottom line results, which were ahead of expectations, and retaining Restasis longer than originally expected, we are increasing our full year 2018 guidance for revenue and non-GAAP performance net income per share.

Turning to our performance drivers on slide seven illustrates the strength of our core business which now represents nearly 90% of our total revenues. Our promoted brands with ongoing exclusivity and other established products from the core of our business. If you exclude the impact of M&A and foreign exchange, the core business grew an impressive 9% this quarter versus prior year. This helped offset the impact of several anticipated LOEs and the outlook remains very bright. We have one of the most durable product portfolios in the industry and our pipeline successes have the potential to provide several major new product launches over the next couple of years.

In total, we delivered 2.3% growth in Q2, or 1.8% when excluding the favorable impact of foreign exchange. Performance net income per share grew 10% driven by lower operating expenses, lower net interest expenses and lower share count.

The results from this quarter demonstrate again that we are delivering on our strategy of Therapeutic area leadership and reinforce our confidence in 2018 and our long-term revenue outlook from our current portfolio of businesses. Overall, we are very pleased with the performance and remain excited about our future.

Now let me turn the call over to Bill.

William J. Meury - Allergan Plc

Thanks, Brent, and good morning. Slide nine (08:26-08:31) terms of sales growth versus prior year. We had a very solid quarter with double digit sales growth for most of our major products in our four main businesses. As Brent mentioned, sales for our 10 key products increased 10% or more versus prior year. Botox, Vraylar, CoolSculpting, Juvederm and Linzess are at the top of the list and were standouts in the quarter.

The core business is in a strong position as we enter the second half of 2018. As expected, this quarter total sales growth was impacted by generic competition for several products as you can see at the bottom of the graph.

Turning to slide 10, we had a very strong quarter in all three areas of Medical Aesthetics, including facial, body contouring and plastics and regenerative medicine. As anticipated, sales levels and growth rates for Botox Cosmetic and Juvederm accelerated from the first quarter. The growth rate for Botox was 13% and for Juvederm was 11%. Both products have been on a solid growth trajectory and the outlook for the second half of the year, domestically and internationally, is excellent. We'll talk in more detail about our plans for both products at our Medical Aesthetics Analyst Meeting in September.

In terms of CoolSculpting, sales were up 36% versus prior year or up 11% on a pro forma basis. The year-over-year comparison here is being impacted by higher sales associated with the 2017 launch of a new applicator. U.S. consumable sales, which is the best measure of the health of this business grew 19% and U.S. system sales excluding applicators grew 21%, both on a pro forma basis. U.S. system placements for the third consecutive quarter were strong and reached an all-time high of 349, laying the foundation for sustained consumable growth. Our investments in an expanded field force and national and local advertising initiatives are producing solid returns.

International growth was impacted by ongoing restructuring activities. We expect growth to accelerate in the second half of the year. Overall the prospects for this business are very positive.

In plastics and regenerative medicine, Alloderm, our tissue matrix for breast reconstruction, continues to exceed expectations. Alloderm sales were up 26%. This product is becoming par the standard of care in reconstructive surgeries.

Sales for our breast implants were up 12% despite the reentry of a competitive product in the market. The strength in this business is a function of our new Inspira implant launch, synergies with our Alloderm business and high-quality, reliable supply.

Turning to slide 11, the prospects for our CNS franchise are excellent. Today this business is led by the strength of Botox Therapeutics on the neurology side and Vraylar on the psychiatry side. Let's take a look at Vraylar.

It continues to exceed expectations and is the fastest growing brand of atypical antipsychotic on the market. Vraylar's prescription volume grew almost 20% versus the prior quarter and 72% versus the prior year. Since we initiated DTC advertising in February, new patient starts were up 60% which is above expectations and constitutes one of the most successful DTC campaigns we've launched at Allergan.

We're preparing for the launch of the bipolar depress indication which is just about one year away. With Botox Therapeutic, we continue to see solid and consistent growth across all indications, migraine specificity NOAB across all channels, office and hospital, and all specialties including neurologists, physiatrists and urologists. At this time Aimovig has had no visible impact on Botox demand. In the quarter, global Botox Therapeutic sales grew 15% versus prior year driven mainly by volume. U.S. sales were up 17% in the quarter, one of our strongest quarters to date and ahead of expectations.

The second half of the year we expect the growth rate for Botox to moderate, but remain at or near double digit level. As we think about the future here, we expect Botox and the CGRPs will coexist in a much larger chronic migraine market. As successful as we've been in this space only 6% of chronic migrainers receive Botox. We project a diagnose and treatment rate for chronic migraine will increase. We expect that the approach to migraine management will evolve to include adjunctive treatment for some patients. This will require research and data and we expect the off label use of medication, such as beta blockers and TCAs and antiepileptics will decrease to the benefit of FDA approved ones such as Botox. Migraine eventually will become one of our largest businesses at Allergan with Botox and our oral CGRPs, ubrogepant and atogepant.

Turning to slide 12. Sales for our Eye Care business were stable in the second quarter. Our glaucoma business had solid international growth which was partially offset by a moderate decline in the United States. Ozurdex for diabetic macular edema posted strong 22% growth in the second quarter. In dry eye, the overall business declined 3% versus prior year with 2% demand growth for Restasis in the United States being more than offset by lower net pricing. Multi-dose preservative-free accounts for 25% of the total brand and is still growing with a targeted field force effort behind it.

In GI, Linzess is the flagship product and it's on its way to $1 billion in sales. The key source of Linzess' growth continues to be dissatisfied OTC patients. We initiated a new DTC campaign which has increased our new patient acquisition rates to an all-time high. Our partnership with Ironwood remains very strong and productive. In addition, both Zenpep and Viberzi contributed positively to the franchise in the quarter.

Turning to slide 13. In international, sales were up 8% excluding foreign currency exchange. Approximately 90% of the growth in our international business comes from five products. Botox Cosmetic and Juvederm were up 14% and 11% respectively. CoolSculpting growth on a pro forma basis was 11% in the quarter, reflecting the efforts we've undertaken to reorganize this business. Sales for Ozurdex continues to grow at a high rate, 28% for the quarter. And Botox Therapeutic sales were up 8%.

Finally, all three regions: Latin America, Canada; Europe; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa posted strong sales growth. Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa is our fastest growing region led by China with growth of 80% this quarter compared to last year. China is on pace to be our largest market internationally. The outlook for our international business continues to be very positive.

Now let me turn the call over to David.

C. David Nicholson - Allergan Plc

Thanks, Bill. Good morning, everyone. Turning to slide 15, 2018 has been a very productive year-to-date for the Allergan R&D team. The momentum generated in the first quarter continued into the second. As a reminder, earlier in the year we released positive Phase 3 data for cariprazine in bipolar depression and two positive clinical trials with ubrogepant for the treatment of acute migraine. During the second quarter, we announced positive late-stage data on three important clinical programs. We have positive Phase 2b/3 data for atogepant in the prevention of episodic migraine. Positive data from our first Phase 3 trial for bimatoprost SR, or bim SR for glaucoma, and finally two positive Phase 3 trials for abicipar in AMD for which we presented top-line data last week. We look forward to even more catalysts during the remainder of this year and into 2019 for these programs.

Some of the upcoming highlights include filing cariprazine for bipolar depression with the FDA in the second half of 2018. For ubrogepant we expect to receive safety data from two studies later this year and we expect to file the NDA in the first half of 2019.

Regarding atogepant, we intend to initiate our second Phase 3 study in episodic migraine prevention during the first half of next year and to follow that with a Phase 3 study for atogepant in chronic migraine prevention. For bim SR, we plan to release results from a second Phase 3 trial in the first half of 2019 and we plan to file the NDA in the second half of the year. For, abicipar we plan to file our BLA in the first half of 2019.

Finally, for our NMDA modulators we expect data from our three acute adjunctive MDD studies with rapastinel in the first half of 2019. We announced earlier this week that we received fast track designation from the FDA from our oral NMDA modulator, AGN-241751. We have recently initiated one Phase 2 study and we plan to initiate an additional trial with this compound in the second half of 2018. All in all, it has been a very exciting first half of the year with many more catalysts to look forward to in the second half and into 2019.

Turning to slide 16, we recently announced positive results from the atogepant MD-01 Phase 2b/3 study in the prevention of episodic migraine. In this trial, atogepant met the primary efficacy endpoint with a statistically significant reduction in monthly migraine or probable migraine days during the three-month treatment regimen across all doses and dose regimens compared with placebo over 12 weeks.

Importantly, atogepant was very well tolerated with no signal of hepatotoxicity as the liver safety profile was similar to placebo. Migraine is underdiagnosed and undertreated with a significant need for new treatment option. These data are an important milestone towards progressing a new oral treatment option for the prevention of this disease and we look forward to continuing our Phase 3 studies in the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine.

Turning to slide 17, and the efficacy data that we recently announced from our first Phase 3 study for bimatoprost SR. Bim SR Is our first-in-class, sustained release, biodegradable implant for the reduction of intraocular pressure, IOP, in patients with open-angle glaucoma. Bimatoprost SR is designed to lower IOP for at least four months, freeing patients from daily eye drop regiments. This slide shows that in this first Phase 2 study, bim SR reduced IOP by approximately 30% over the 12-week primary efficacy period, meeting the predefined criteria for non-inferiority to the study comparator timolol. While we cannot claim superiority at four out of six endpoints, both doses of bim SR showed better IOP reduction than the beta blocker.

Importantly, the initial data showed the potential for the vast majority of patients to remain treatment free for one year after their last implant was inserted.

Turning to slide 18, last week we held a conference call to discuss the results of our two positive pivotal Phase 3 trials for abicipar. The results of these trials demonstrated that both the eight-week and 12-week treatment regiments met the prespecified primary endpoint of non-inferiority to ranibizumab in the proportionate treated patients with stable vision at week 52. In the two trials, over 91% of patients had stable vision on the fixed Q12 dosing regimen that utilized 50% fewer injections than the ranibizumab regimen studied.

While we've not completed our full analysis of the secondary endpoints, evaluations thus far provide further support for the efficacy and duration of effect of abicipar. We look forward to presenting the full data set at an upcoming medical conference.

We plan to meet with the FDA as soon as possible and we plan to file the BLA in the first half of 2019. To be clear, the two completed Phase 3 studies will be the basis for the BLA filing. In the CMC section, we will include the manufacturing process for the formulation used in Phase 3 as well as the process for the further optimized formulation being utilized in our open label safety study, MAPLE. We do not plan to include clinical data from MAPLE in the BLA.

We continue to expect data from MAPLE in the first half of 2019 as we continue to focus on reducing the inflammation rate. We continue to believe that abicipar has a positive benefit/risk profile and that it has the potential to be the first and only true long-acting VEGF inhibitor to allow all patients to come to a physician's office every 12 weeks following the initial loading doses.

Slide 19 is an overview of the timeline for our key programs through 2020. As you can see on this slide, we have a full late-stage pipeline with many important catalysts over the next few years. All of the programs depicted in this slide remain on track and we are looking forward to additional data readouts from several of these programs later this year.

As Brent mentioned, this late-stage pipeline has the potential to provide several major new product launches over the next couple of years and we look forward to moving these programs forward. As always, I thank my colleagues in R&D for their work and I especially want to thank the patients participated in our clinical trials.

Now I will turn the call over to Matt.

Matthew M. Walsh - Allergan Plc

Thank you, David. Turning to the key highlights of the second quarter results on slide 21, as you heard from Brent and Bill during their remarks, Q2 continued to demonstrate solid year-over-year financial performance across all of our commitments and continues to improve upon the good performance we realized in the first quarter. So here at the halfway point of 2018 we're well positioned to achieve the goals we've set for the year which enables us to reset those goals higher as we'll see when we discuss our revised guidance.

Starting with the upper left quadrant, you can see net revenues in the quarter were $4.1 billion, a 2.3% increase versus prior year and a 1.8% increase excluding the benefit from foreign exchange translation. Consistent with our first quarter, strong performance of the promoted brands with ongoing exclusivity together with other revenues drove 9% core business growth. This figure represents true organic growth, conservatively presented in that it excludes benefit from foreign exchange and the CoolSculpting acquisition which was completed during the second quarter of 2017.

As anticipated, the quarter was impacted by revenue declines in LOE products which, as a group, declined 34% versus prior year, mainly attributed to Namenda XR and Estrace generic entries. In aggregate, LOE revenue performance excluding Restasis was aligned with our expectations and we'll continue to see these period-over-period declines during the remainder of this year, all of which is already incorporated into our guidance.

I believe the most important takeaway from the top left quadrant is that the company overcame a $255 million year-on-year or 6.4% revenue decline in total revenues due to the anticipated LOEs to show net growth even under the most conservative growth measure which is excluding M&A and at constant currency.

In the upper right quadrant, you can see non-GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 85.4%, a decline of 190 basis points. This decline was due largely to product mix as products such as CoolSculpting, Alloderm, Linzess and Vraylar, which carry lower gross margins, continue to comprise an increasing share of our total revenues. Despite the gross margin declined, adjusted operating margin improved 110 basis points to 48.2% versus 47.1% last year, mainly as a result of lower operating expenses from successful execution of the restructuring program.

As a reminder, we targeted cost reductions of $400 million on an annualized basis as we prepare for the Restasis and other LOEs, and the underlying activities to achieve those savings are now complete and being realized within our reported results.

Looking at the lower left quadrant, second quarter non-GAAP performance net income per share of $4.42 grew 10% versus prior year. In addition to revenue growth and lower operating expenses, net income per share growth was also driven by our activities to return capital to stakeholders which we realized both in the form of lower net interest expense as well as lower share count due to buybacks.

In the lower right quadrant, we look at operating cash flow generation on a last 12-month basis for each ending period which continues to be strong. I want to highlight as I did last quarter that these operating cash flows have no adjustments of any kind. They're taken directly from our GAAP cash flow statement. In the second quarter, operating cash flow was $1.24 billion, which drives our last 12 months operating cash flow to $6.2 billion as of June 30.

As mentioned during our first quarter call, we expected Q2 operating cash flow to be lower than Q1 due to phasing of milestone payments and cash tax payments which impacted this quarter. That said, given our cash flow performance through midyear 2018, we're comfortable increasing our prior guidance of approximately $5 billion in operating cash flow to approximately $5.2 billion. As a footnote to this slide, we've provided more detail on the movements in cash and marketable securities in the appendix as well as our anticipated R&D milestone payments.

On slide 22 you can see a more complete look at our key P&L line items for the second quarter as compared to the prior year. I won't go through every line item in detail as we've already covered the highlights, but a couple of things I'd like to touch on. Net interest expense continues to improve as expected due to savings from debt pay-down more than offsetting lower other income which in the prior year period was principally the dividends on the Teva share position.

Our effective tax rate continues to come in slightly higher than our guidance mainly due to delay of Restasis generic entrants. As such, we're updating our non-GAAP effective tax rate guidance which I'll go through in a moment. Not otherwise mentioned on this slide, this quarter the company recognized a GAAP impairment charge of $536 million primarily related to in-process R&D assets and a nonstrategic dermatology asset that is being held for sale.

Turning now to our second quarter performance versus prior year by reporting segment on slide 23, U.S. Specialized Therapeutics revenue growth was strong at 6.5% and continues to be our highest contribution margin segment. Despite downward pressure from lower gross margins mainly from CoolSculpting, contribution margin increased 160 basis points due to cost savings from our restructuring program.

U.S. General Medicine was the segment most impacted by LOEs as reflected by the revenue decline of 7.5%. However, contribution margin remained stable as savings from restructuring initiatives partially offset the impact from lower volumes and product mix shift.

International revenues continued to show robust growth, up 8.1% excluding foreign exchange translation, 10.5% on a reported basis. Contribution margin increased 150 basis points to 55.8%, mainly due to operating leverage on the relatively strong growth in revenues.

Turning to slide 24, you can see on the left side of the slide our capitalization table which continues to show improvement in our debt and gross leverage position and on the right-hand side you can see our disciplined actions taken towards capital deployment and return of capital to stakeholders.

This quarter we completed the sale of Teva shares and redirected these proceeds to debt reduction. We ended the quarter with total debt of $25.4 billion after paying down $1.04 billion raising our total debt reduction this year to $4.7 billion.

Our gross and net leverage ratios are down to 3.1 times and 2.9 times, respectively, as of June 30, in line with our target for the year, which takes into account the pending loss of EBITDA contribution from the anticipated Restasis loss of exclusivity. We'll continue to align our overall level of debt and key debt ratios with our business model and in accordance with our commitment to maintaining an investment grade credit rating.

On share buybacks, we started the year with a $2 billion authorization, which we originally planned to execute ratably throughout 2018. Given where the stock was trading earlier in the year we accelerated substantial completion of the buyback into the first quarter and our board has just recently authorized a new $2 billion share buyback program which we expect to deploy over the next 12 months.

Our capital allocation priorities continue as stated previously. First, reinvestment in our business for growth in our four key therapeutic areas where we have competitive advantages and scale; second, debt reduction to maintain our investment grade credit rate and offset the otherwise leverage increasing impact of the anticipated Restasis loss of exclusivity. Third, funding the current dividend and prudently growing that dividend annually. And fourth, share buybacks to manage dilution created by long-term equity-based incentive plans as well as potential earnings dilution from asset divestitures that we may complete.

Moving now to slide 25 on our updated guidance. Given the favorable performance in our business which we've just reviewed, second quarter results ahead of our expectations and no Restasis generic entries so far in the month of July, we're raising our full year guidance for both revenues and non-GAAP performance net income per share as well as for cash flow from operations. So starting with net revenues, we're raising our full year outlook, and now expect 2018 net revenues to be between $15.45 billion to $15.6 billion, a $300 million increase at the bottom and a $250 million increase at the top of the range compared to prior guidance.

This increase reflects our assumption of Restasis generic entry between August 1 and October 1 of 2018.

Our updated revenue guidance also reflects the better than expected revenues we realized in the second quarter broadly across the business. We continue to expect non-GAAP gross margins for the full year to be between 85.5% and 86%, based on our product mix and LOE assumptions.

As noted in the first quarter financial highlights, for any sustained benefit of incremental Restasis revenues from delayed generic entrants versus our prior expectations, we would look at opportunities to reinvest a portion of these proceeds back into the business and our R&D pipeline. Therefore, we're increasing our SG&A guidance by approximately $100 million to now approximately $4.35 billion, and our R&D spend by approximately $50 million to now an approximate $1.55 billion.

That said, we continue to expect non-GAAP performance net income per share growth in FY 2019 over FY 2017, which reinforces statements we've made previously. In addition, with the continued benefit of Restasis we have experienced and the potential for any incremental benefit that we've guided for, we now expect our full year non-GAAP tax rate to be approximately 14.5%.

We now expect full year 2018 non-GAAP performance net income per share to be in the range of $16 to $16.50 as compared to prior guidance. We also expect our reported cash flow from operations for 2018 to now be approximately $5.2 billion reflecting the following: generic Restasis entrants between August 1 and October 1 of 2018, success-based milestones from existing pipeline projects of approximately $550 million in 2018, and restructuring in other M&A integration payments in the range of approximately $225 million.

As mentioned last quarter, since this is an unusual year given the timing of generic entry for Restasis we will continue to provide preliminary quarterly guidance on a temporary basis. We will, however, return to our standard practice of providing annual guidance. That said, for the third quarter we expect total reported net revenue to be between $3.75 billion and $3.9 billion and non-GAAP performance net income per share between $3.80 and $4.10.

With that, I'll turn the call back to Brent.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Yes. Thanks, Matt. In closing, it has been a busy first half in 2018 for Allergan and our list of accomplishments is long. We have driven strong growth of our core business, exceeded our top and bottom-line performance expectations, achieved important milestones for five key R&D programs, reduced our cost base, paid down debt, completed our share repurchase program, and continued to raise our 2018 guidance. Our strategy is working and we are executing well. Our future is bright.

Now we'll take questions, and please limit yourself to one question. Arrow?

Aharon Gal - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Good morning, everybody, and congratulations on the nice quarter. Just want to ask a couple of questions on rapastinel, so one topic, couple of small questions. First, I noticed you started a trial in MDD as a single agent. Can you comment on this and what drove you to do it before you see the results of the short-term trials? You got an injectable, injection to the vein here for a trial. Does that actually make sense as a single agent MDD? And so far, are you seeing any psychotomimetic effects on this drug or do you have still the potential in your minds to see this as a product without scheduling? Thank you.

C. David Nicholson - Allergan Plc

Yeah, thanks, Ronny. Great questions. So as you know, we're studying rapastinel in three short-term studies as adjunctive therapy to existing antidepressants in patients who have responded insufficiently to the standard treatment. In addition to those studies, we also wanted to look at this NMDA modulator as monotherapy in all comers in MDD in patients who may well respond to existing anti-depressant therapy, but who have the need for a fast acting antidepressant. So we wanted to look at it also as a monotherapy agent because of course, there's a big need for fast acting antidepressants in addition to agents who can reduce suicidality, because we're also looking at rapastinel in a suicidality study.

Regarding psychotomimetic effects, neither in animals nor so far in clinical trials have we seen ketamine-like psychosis or hallucinations. The animal studies we performed looked clean, so at the moment we have no reason to expect scheduling.

Aharon Gal - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Thank you.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Next question, Arrow?

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of David Maris from Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

David Maris - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Good morning. During the quarter, a couple shareholders suggested that the role of the CEO and Chairman be separated and I'm sure that company then went out to other shareholders to get feedback and then also spoke to the board about it. Can you give us some insight into what the feedback is and what the positives and negatives are from your standpoint? And again, mostly what you're hearing from investors about the separation of the roles as well as a board refresh. Thank you.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Yeah, so thanks for the question, David. Let me start by just saying that board leadership is a decision for the Board of Directors. Our board is committed to strong corporate governance and has determined that the current structure, which is a combined Chairman, CEO role with Chris Coughlin as the strong independent director with significant duties and responsibilities, provides the right independence, oversight and leadership for our board.

That being said, our board is also highly engaged. Our board is very active in the refreshment process and in fact, as I think you know, we've added four directors in the past 16 months, most recently Tom Freyman who is the recently retired CFO from Abbott joining our board. So I think this is a board that's focused on the right things, on governance, on strategy, on oversight, and they're working hard. So I think we're in a good spot for today but we never rest on our laurels and we're going to continue to work to improve and get stronger over time.

Next question, Arrow?

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Jami Rubin from Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Jami Rubin - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Thank you very much for the question, and nice execution this quarter. Brent, on the other issue related to the activist letter about a month or two ago, they were pressing for greater changes than what you announced. You announced that you planned to sell Women's Health and Infectious Diseases, and they claimed that that did not go far enough. What other options do you see on the table that's realistic, or do you believe that those two businesses are the two business that make the most sense with respect to disposals right now? Thanks.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Yeah, so our board went through an exhaustive review in that strategic process and we concluded it with the outcome of looking to and beginning the process to divest both Women's Health and Infectious Disease and focus on the four key therapeutic areas that we talked about through the earnings call today.

I think that is our strategy. We believe it's a strong and solid strategy. We are excited about that strategy. And to be fair, I think if you look at the first half of the year, or the two quarters, or the last three quarters, you can see that those four therapeutic areas are performing. They're overcoming and growing through LOEs. They each have strong pipelines sitting behind them to ensure that we have a strong future and launch new products. We have capabilities that go from commercial operation and R&D in each of those four that I think are best-in-class. And most importantly, our customer relationships in those four therapeutic areas, I do think really sets us apart from our competitors.

So we believe in the strategy we have and we look forward to executing against it.

Next question, Arrow?

Operator

Next question comes from the line of from Ken Cacciatore from Cowen. Your line is open.

Ken Cacciatore - Cowen & Co. LLC

Hi. Thanks. Just want to ask a question back on abicipar. Clearly a lot of confidence to want to file it ahead of disclosing the secondary endpoints and also disclosing the MAPLE study of the new products. Can you give us a sense of how many patients you've enrolled in MAPLE with the new refined formulation? That'd be great. And then also just to what extent you do know at this point the secondary endpoints. I think you said you're still going through them. But can you give us a sense of what you know that maybe we don't know at this point? Thank you.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Sure. David?

C. David Nicholson - Allergan Plc

Yes. Thanks for the question. Look, MAPLE is recruiting well and we absolutely expect to have the data from the MAPLE study in the first half of next year. So we're very confident that we're going to complete it according to the timelines that we've mentioned.

What was your second question?

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

The secondary endpoints.

C. David Nicholson - Allergan Plc

The secondary endpoints, yeah, thanks. Look, the secondary endpoints, we're working our way through them and there's many inter-dependencies between the secondary endpoints. As I mentioned in my prepared remarks, the secondary endpoints that we're looking at at the moment fully support the primary endpoints, and clearly the primary endpoint that we have is the one that the FDA is looking for to approve a drug like abicipar, so we're very happy with that. Nobody likes presenting data more than me. So as soon as we've got all the secondary efficacy endpoints we will be explaining them fully at a medical conference. But the data today fully support the primary.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Thanks, Ken. Next question, Arrow?

Operator

Next question from the line of Liav Abraham from Citi. Your line is open.

Liav Abraham - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (Broker)

Good morning. Brent, in your social contract you've talked about limiting the price increases that you take to low to mid-single digits net of rebate on an annual basis going forward. Any change or update to this commitment given the political rhetoric on pricing at the moment? And more broadly, interested in your thoughts on any potential changes that we could see to the current list price and rebating dynamics over the medium term? Thank you.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Yeah, so I'll start. Maybe Bill can add some color as well too, Liav. Look, I think we were out front leading the way in terms of pricing discipline with our social contract. And to be clear, our social contract with respect to pricing, because it also talked about access and education and other things like that are important to patients, talked about the cap on a net basis, or I mean on a gross basis being single digit price increases but on a gross basis, really aspiring to be at or around medical inflation. And I think we're doing a very nice job of staying in that two percent plus or minus range on a net basis.

And so, I think we've been a little out front. I don't expect us to see any changes. We've taken our price increases at the beginning of the year. I don't expect we would do any other as per the social contract and the last few years of pricing policy at Allergan are consistent with that.

I think overall I would just mention that my opinion is the days of driving growth through large price increases are coming to an end in our industry. And as I've said for a few years now, the way to drive growth is to have strong product portfolios and new innovations and launch new product and product flow. And so that's the kind of company we've been striving to be for a few years and I think we're growing our way into it. I think that is the future for our industry and have thought that for a few years.

Bill, you want to talk about any other pricing pressures or thoughts?

William J. Meury - Allergan Plc

Yeah, I would just add that, at least as it relates to Allergan, roughly or only 25% of our total business is subject to any government price changes. We are not, if you look at the second half of 2018 or even into 2019, we're not overly dependent on price appreciation. I mean, for the quarter, it was under 1%. And as I look at formulary coverage levels or formulary coverage rates for our products for 2018 and I already have a line of sight to 2019, I don't expect any adverse events or changes relative to where we are today. And so as it relates to pricing and our product line, it's being well managed this year and I expect the same for 2019.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Great. Arrow, next question?

Operator

Next question from the line of Umer Raffat from Evercore. Your line is open.

Umer Raffat - Evercore ISI

Hi. Thanks so much for taking my question. I wanted to focus a bit on commercial because I haven't heard Bill talk very much yet outside of the last question.

Bill, you mentioned you expect Botox growth to moderate. Can you be a bit more specific? Are you thinking low-single digit or mid-single digits, just so we have a rough ballpark of what you're anticipating on the CGRP dynamic? And again I'm talking Botox Therapeutic in particular.

And then also there's some anecdotal feedback that some migraine practices, especially the independent ones, don't have good economics on the way Botox economics are structured for them, which is unlike the way it plays out on aesthetics side. Can you speak to that? And is there anything you guys are doing on that? Thank you.

William J. Meury - Allergan Plc

Yeah, I think from a 10,000-foot level what you're going to see happen in chronic migraine and in episodic migraine is an increase in the diagnosis and treatment rate. I think you'll see the use of adjunctive treatment more than you've ever seen in migraine because they only had, up until now, really one option. And remember, efficacy rates in this category are roughly 50%. And so if you ask any leading specialist what they think about that, they wonder what about the other 50%? So the concept of combination therapy I think is real.

And the third thing you're going to see is a reduction in the use of off-label medications. And so there's roughly 16 million to 17 million prescriptions written every year in the United States for TCAs, beta blockers and antiepileptics. And with the availability of, of course, a Botox for chronic migraine and now the CGRP's for episodic and chronic, I think that's going to change. This is just going to be a larger market.

As it relates to Botox, we have a very core group of 4,000, 5,000 injectors and a very satisfied group of patients. I don't expect well-treated patients are going to be switched from Botox to a CGRP. If anything, to the extent that health plans permit it, a CGRP could be potentially added but there's really more research and data needed on that front.

In terms of the growth rate, I think on the therapeutic side given the strength of our spasticity business as well as our OAB business, this should be a mid- to high-single digit CAGR story for the next several years. And I think we're going to finish plus 10% for 2018 and we'll have to see how the next several quarters look before we predict what's going to happen 2019. But listen, it's a durable business and as it relates to the economics and the practice, they receive a fee for the product and they receive a procedure fee. And I would say that the economics for specialists that use a great deal of Botox are very acceptable.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Great. Thank you, Umer. Next question, Arrow?

Operator

From the line of Gregg Gilbert from Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.

Gregg Gilbert - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Thanks. For Brent and Matt, can you comment on the progress you're making on the divestiture plans? And as it relates to the prices you would expect to get, can you express any confidence that you will at least get prices or that you hope to get price that are at a minimum accretive to your leverage ratio? Or in some cases would you accept less to simplify the company? Thanks.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Yeah, so let me start, Gregg, and then maybe Matt can add some color as well. First, I think it's really important to note that both Women's Health and Infectious Disease are Allergan businesses today and so we need to operate them as they are our businesses. They're both great businesses. They drive strong revenue, cash flow and earnings as you just mentioned, and we want to ensure that through this process they remain that way. As we mentioned at the conclusion of the strategic review, we have begun a process to divest both of those businesses. Infectious Disease is ahead of Women's Health.

I think that to be fair, there's more activity at this moment with Infectious Disease than Women's Health, largely because there's a larger universe of potential buyers for Infectious Disease than Women's Health and I also believe that it is hard to put a valuation on Women's Health until we know the outcome of the Esmya PDUFA with the FDA, which is just several weeks away at this point. And so I think people are smartly and rightly waiting to see that outcome.

Ultimately, as I said when we announced the sale, it's important that we get the right value for these businesses. There's no fire sale. We're not looking to dump these businesses. As I said, they're strong, good cash flow generating and earnings generating businesses. And so we need to ensure that we get the right price and I think getting a deal that is not dilutive would be difficult but not necessarily an impossible hurdle for us. We'll have to look at how we mitigate that. But that's why price here is so important and getting to the right price for us is critical.

I don't know, Matt, if you want to add any other comments.

Matthew M. Walsh - Allergan Plc

Thanks, Brent. I think in answer to your question, Gregg, I think it's pretty clear in terms of anticipated proceeds that this would be accretive from a leverage ratio position. And then I think Brent said it very well in that can we mitigate the total impact of the earnings dilution from those business units when they go away? And it seems pretty clear at that point that price will be a really key determinant there because it's more likely than not that these become earnings dilutive.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Next question, Arrow?

Operator

Next question from the line of Douglas Tsao from Barclays. Your line is open.

Douglas D. Tsao - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Hi. Good morning. Just, Brent, obviously in the course of the strategic review a lot of the focus was on sort of the businesses that you wanted to stay on. I was just curious if you have engaged in any process to sort of just think about the business performance, which has certainly been quite good on the commercial side and you certainly had your successes from an R&D standpoint, but certainly when we talk to investors, there's some sort of hope for improvements in R&D productivity. And just curious if you've sort of engaged in the process to think about how that might be changed or sort of improved upon. Thank you.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Yeah, interesting, Doug. We are always looking at how to improve our R&D productivity. It's in our DNA. It's how we think about the world. And I think that's part of our entire R&D model is to improve on productivity. In fact, as we measure ourselves against some of the external KPIs that exist, we trend very positively in terms of productivity at Allergan. I think, as I mentioned in my opening remarks, we just went in the first half of this year seven for seven on late stage readouts, exactly what we had anticipated. So I think that while there's clearly more work to be done on all those programs and no one's declaring victory on them, I think that's a really compelling sign that the R&D organization is working well and being incredibly productive.

Now will all of our R&D programs work? No. And is that true for the industry? Absolutely. But we're always going to continue to push ourselves to get better, to get stronger, to recruit better talent, to improve our processes. David's team is using new and sophisticated ways to recruit patients into trials. And so we're always pushing ourselves to think about productivity and productivity improvements. Next question, Arrow?

Operator

Next question from the line of Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital. Your line is open.

Randall S. Stanicky - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Great. Thanks. Brent, international growth continues to be a strong point for Allergan. Is there an opportunity to further invest behind that strength in terms of either geographic expansion or bolstering current infrastructure in a balance sheet friendly way? And then the add-on to that is the stock continues to recover further and represent a more attractive currency. Does that change the way that you're thinking about M&A and specifically the size of deals that you'll look at? Thanks.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Yeah, on the international front, let me just make a quick comment, and then we'll talk about M&A. And then, Bill, maybe you could add some color. Look, we, I think, have done an amazing job through our international colleagues at growing our business around the world and you see very impressive results like China that Bill mentioned up 80%. We have upgraded talent around the world. We've really worked to invest in our talent around the world. And we've been making investments like buying distributors out for CoolSculpting so we can go direct in several key markets.

What you have seen at Allergan at least since we acquired it, legacy Allergan has been a steady investment in the international business in a balance sheet or P&L friendly way. We have been doing that very quietly and the results I think speak for themselves. But Bill, you want to talk (55:33)?

William J. Meury - Allergan Plc

Yeah, I would just say, first, we have the infrastructure and the footprint, and I don't think there's an expansion needed on that front. There is a great deal of investment that has been made in the international business over the past two years despite some of the cost cutting initiatives that we've taken in other parts of the business.

In Aesthetics, I would say the biggest change that we'll make over the next 12 months is that the consumer activities for our Aesthetics business internationally will be taken to a new level. And I think that's going to have a very positive impact, especially on our filler business, which I believe at some point in the future is going to be as big as Botox, both domestically and internationally. And then when we look at our pipeline, commercializing our CNS and GI products internationally is going to be a big step forward. But I think the good thing here is we have the infrastructure and footprint. It's just a matter of making certain investments that are specific to those opportunities.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Yeah, so let me quickly touch on the M&A comment. I have always said there's several very important screens as we think about M&A. We are very committed to the stepping stone strategy that we've outlined previously in the past, and we think about those types of deals really along four dimensions. Strategic fit and now with the strategic review complete, we know what four therapeutic areas we want to bolster, either with commercial product, accretive deals and/or investment in science and R&D. Financial fit, so we always make sure that the metrics make sense after we found something strategically compelling.

We have a commitment to investment grade credit ratings, so we can only take an appropriate amount of leverage that is acceptable with the rating agencies to maintain our investment grade ratings.

And at these levels we would never use stock as a currency. So I think that gives you a sense of the parameters or bookends in which we would do deals, I think, which is fairly consistent with how we've been thinking about deals for the last couple years, and actually executing on deals over the last couple years, whether it be LifeCell, Zeltiq, Elastagen or some of the other technology deals that we've done like Editas or the like. So, next question, operator?

Operator

From the line of Jason Gerberry from Bank of America. Your line is open.

Jason M. Gerberry - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Hey. Good morning, and thanks for taking my question. Just one on the bimatoprost SR. Just curious, if you replicate in the second Phase 3 what you saw in the first, do you think that those data are fileable for a one-year benefit? Or would you just envision maybe the market maybe using the product less frequently much like you see with VEGF in the wet AMD market. I guess I'm ultimately wondering how you think about pricing a product like that to capture the full year benefit if in fact it's more anecdotal use and longer durations.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Yeah, so David, you want to take the first part? Maybe Bill can talk about price.

C. David Nicholson - Allergan Plc

Sure. Yeah. So look, the primary endpoint of the U.S. studies was four months after the last implant. And so that's going to be the primary labeling. Clearly we will be discussing with the FDA the longer-term data and hopefully we'll discuss with them what we can get in the overall label. And we will be performing additional clinical trials.

William J. Meury - Allergan Plc

And then, Jason, as it relates to pricing, we're going to have to think carefully about what we actually get in terms of an approval from the FDA. The current branded glaucoma eye drops are roughly $5 a day or $150 a month. It's obviously a highly generic market. I think it's a high-class problem to solve if we have a one-year duration of effect. As you know, it solves the number one problem in glaucoma management which is simply compliance with these eye drops which most people don't take and even when they do take it, they don't take them properly and it can chew up the surface of the eye. And so I think if we get past the approval, we'll figure out the pricing strategy moving forward.

But it does have the potential to, in many ways, transform the treatment of glaucoma. Given the results from the study and the drops in IOP, this is a pretty exciting opportunity. We just got to get it approved.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Great. Next question?

Operator

Next question from the line of Louise Chen from Cantor. Your line is open.

Louise Chen - Cantor Fitzgerald Securities

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. I just wanted to get your perspective on your upcoming medical and aesthetics day. Is there anything new or disruptive that we should expect as a takeaway from the event? And what are your main objectives for hosting the event? Thanks.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Yeah, so good question, Louise. Since we want everyone to attend the event we'll leave you with the cliff hanger that yes, we believe it will be an exciting event and we hope that you participate and join us. I think it's September 14, September 14 in New York City. The invitations have gone out.

Look, I think our goal there is to really explain the Allergan portfolio and positioning in medical aesthetics, to talk about the market and marketplace development, the durability of our positioning and franchises, and of course our pipeline and our new approach to interacting with customers and consumer campaigns.

I think at the end of the day we hope that people would walk away from the Medical Aesthetics Day not just reassured but excited about the market and our position within the market because we are excited about those things.

Next question?

Operator

Next question from the line of Vamil Divan from Credit Suisse. Your line is open.

Vamil K. Divan - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Hi. Thanks for taking the question. Just one very specific question on the financials. There was an in-process R&D impairment of $276 million in the quarter and it was mentioned in the release that it was due to decreased market opportunity for an Eye Care product. Can you just comment on that? Is that abicipar where your expectation has changed? Or is it some other product that has driven that impairment?

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

That was our Pilo/Oxy program and the impairment was related to the size of the market opportunity that we think is available. We were originally anticipating that to be a global program. We now think it's pretty much a U.S. program. So we've reduced the scope of that project and the impairment followed.

Next question, Arrow?

Operator

From the line of Chris Schott from JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Christopher Schott - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Great. Thanks so much for the question. On the oral NMDA, when we can expect data from these Phase 2 programs that you're starting? And how should we think about that development program and the settings that you're going to study the product relative to rapastinel? Thank you very much.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Yeah, thanks, Chris. David?

C. David Nicholson - Allergan Plc

Yeah, so we started the first Phase 2 trial just a few weeks ago. It's recruiting well and so as with any clinical trial, it's a little bit crystal ball when results will be available but obviously we will make them available as soon as possible. It is a relatively short-term MDD study. Yeah, so ...

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Go ahead, Bill.

William J. Meury - Allergan Plc

As it relates to rapastinel, I'd think about it this way: An oral form assuming the same benefit/risk profile is going to appeal to an even larger group of psychiatrists and potentially primary care physicians and patients than an IV will. And I think when we think about the oral, David and I have ideas about additional indications that extend beyond major depressive disorder and I think it could turn into a truly mainstream antidepressant. And it makes a great concept in rapastinel even better. That's how I'd think about it, Chris.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Operator, next question?

Operator

Next question from the line of David Risinger from Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

David R. Risinger - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Yes, thanks very much. So my question is about forming the re-management prospects. Could you comment on whether there's an opportunity for Botox migraine to be positioned ahead of CGRPs on the formularies in the near term from a prior authorization standpoint? And also, if you could just offer up any framework for how we should think about opportunities and headwinds for January 2019 formulary changes, if there are going to be any for any key Allergan therapeutic franchises in the U.S.? Thank you.

William J. Meury - Allergan Plc

Yeah, David, I think technically today Botox is probably positioned before the CGRPs, or at least Aimovig which doesn't have coverage right now and is I think in large part being marketed based on free samples. My view on this is health plans should open up this entire area of migraine. I think that it was a good signal that the system still works to see that Aimovig secured coverage to be fair at ESI. I think that Botox and the CGRPs should co-exist. They work differently. As I mentioned earlier, efficacy rates in migraine are 50%. They're not 100%. And some plans may determine that Botox is more economical and could put it in front of the CGRPs.

I'd rather see this class just be maintained in a more open – in an open way, even if there are some restrictions related to generic first or even some specialty certification. And I think that'll be better for all the companies and Botox can thrive even with the availability of products for chronic migraine. And as it relates to headwinds on formulary coverage for our products, I don't see anything in 2019 on our flagship products, you could start with Linzess and Vraylar, Lo Loestrin among others, that is going to change over the next 12 months. I think it looks very, very good. We have a good handle on where we are, and we have a good handle on where our discount rates are going too.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Great. Arrow, next question?

Operator

Next question from the line of David Amsellem from Piper Jaffray. Your line is open.

David A. Amsellem - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Thanks. Just wanted to come back to abisipar and just get your thoughts on the commercial strategy here in light of the inflammation that you saw and in light of potential market changes such as biosimilars on Lucentis down the road. I'm just trying to get an understanding, a better understanding from you as to why you remain so bullish on the product, given that there seems to be an issue with inflammation and given that the market dynamics may evolve over the next several years as it relates to biosimilars. Thanks.

William J. Meury - Allergan Plc

Okay. Good. I'd make first two points. First, abisipar with 90% vision maintenance and 15% inflammation is a marketable product. This is a switch category, 25% to 30% of people either don't respond or switch from one anti-VEGF to another anti-VEGF and you see that with Eylea and Lucentis. Abisipar with 90% vision maintenance and an inflammation rate that's 1% or 2% or 3%, is not just marketable, but it could become a blockbuster of the standard of care. That's really what we're dealing with right now.

I think over the next several years you'll see the market bifurcate and there are going to be true 12-week anti-VEGF type options on one side and on the other side you're going to have biosimilars or a product like Avastin, which is essentially a biosimilar today, and then the other products are going to be caught in the middle. And if we can get abicipar in the current form approved or get abicipar approved with the new formulation, I think it's going to make a big difference in the hands of retina specialists who are managing the condition.

Think about what Eylea did with a four-week advantage of Lucentis and Avastin. Avastin is $50 a dose and Eylea is roughly $2,000. With a four-week advantage, it's become a pretty significant treatment option for retina specialists and does, I think north of $3 billion in sales. And so we have some work to do here. We'd much rather have the inflammation rate trading in the 1%, 2% or 3% range. It's not right now. If we go out with the 15% we'll characterize it as best we can so retina specialists can predict it and manage it and it's going to have a role in the management of AMD and I think most retina specialists would agree with that.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Next question, Arrow?

Operator

From the line of Annabel Samimy from Stifel. Your line is open.

Annabel Eva Samimy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. We haven't heard much about gastroenterology and it's a core franchise that essentially has really only one clear growth driver. So the question is, what are some of the plans you have to make this a premier franchise if it's core given the riskier pipeline or longer runway to the IBD product, which essentially would enter an active commercial and development market? Thanks.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Yeah, so good question. Bill certainly can add some color on here. Obviously we have Linzess. We saw in the quarter Zenpep and Viberzi also contributing to the growth. And you know, as I think about the pipeline, it's not just brazikumab, it's also relamorelin. And so those two products I think really allow GI to become a significant factor or focus for us in a couple years. And so as the late-stage pipeline today is focused primarily in CNS and Eye Care and Medical Aesthetics, tomorrow the late-stage pipeline will be focused a bit more on GI.

And so we have a nice laddering or cadence to the pipeline and I think the opportunities, which is how you want to see growth from an overall portfolio. So I'm excited about GI. I think we have a great portfolio of products with long patent lives today and growth and then we'll be adding in two really important programs that are both in – one in Phase 3 and one going into Phase 3.

William J. Meury - Allergan Plc

Yeah, I would just add that, listen, one thing to remember about Linzess, Zenpep and Viberzi, they're both on solid footing. There's a great deal of durability in those businesses. We're going to have them for a while and I think what Brent said about the pipeline is right. That's where the future is. It's not that far away. And I think relamorelin, given the lack of pro-motility agents in gastroenterology is probably one of the more underappreciated assets that we have, assuming approval. And then as it relates to brazikumab, it only makes sense that if we're going to be in gastroenterology we'd be in Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. There's a lot of work to do there. Has a great deal of potential, and then, of course, you have cenicriviroc in NASH. And so it's really a two-part strategy. We have marketed products in pipeline and we just have to be successful in executing the pipeline.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Great. Last question, Arrow?

Operator

Our last question from the line of John Boris from SunTrust. Your line is open.

John T. Boris - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Thanks for taking the question, and congratulations on the results. Just has to do with Botox in particular and the operating plan and the investment that has been made. Significant direct-to-consumer advertising, most notably in males, females in the quarter. Bill, can you just comment on patient capture rate in each of those? Also did the DTC result in an increase in the growth of the overall aesthetic market? Same thing with therapeutic, because I think you were doing some advertisement on the migraine side also. And then just on migraine in particular with Botox, how much poly therapy is co-prescribed with Botox? And can you give some comment as to what's currently used or being co-prescribed with Botox in chronic migraine? Thanks.

William J. Meury - Allergan Plc

I'll answer the second question quickly and then double back on the aesthetics question. As relates to Botox, most often it's a triptan which is really for – I believe it's for – in the range of 20% or 30%. And it's really for breakthrough. Botox is very effective but no chronic migraine, or prevention agent is going to achieve remission as relates to migraine attacks.

As it relates to the aesthetics side, listen, we are always updating, expanding and investing in sales and marketing in aesthetics, whether it's DTC or digital or customer service or loyalty programs or even our sales force. Our direct-to-consumer campaign has gotten a lot of publicity for Botox. It's actually more focused on women than men but the media cover the male component more than the female component because I guess it's newsworthy.

The return on all of our DTC investments, and Botox is no different, is pretty positive. We usually break even within six months. We see new patient acquisition increases of roughly 20% to 30%. As it relates to Botox, it's still only several weeks old. We have seen a lot more traffic in our Brilliant Distinctions loyalty program where the number is up about 20%. That ultimately has to translate to sales but that's a work in progress.

And we're going to continue to invest in Botox in that way. I would also expect that we'll do a lot more work with Juvéderm both in the United States and internationally with consumers, which I think could provide nice opportunity in the second half of 2018 into 2019.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Great. So, Arrow, that's our last question. I would just like to close by thanking everyone for participating in the call and thanking our colleagues around the world for a great first half of the year. We're excited about our company and our strategy and our future and we look forward to delivering a strong second half as well. Thank you, guys.

