A Care-Free Approach To Reporting Earnings At Care.com

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) is the leading online and mobile matching service for caregivers such as nannies and babysitters and consumers and businesses looking for those caregivers. The company charges families an average subscription fee of approximately $33 per month (in Q1 2018 which reflects discounts for multiple months, as well as background check and other revenue) to access and interact with prospective caregivers. Paying members totaled 318,000 as of March 31, 2018.

Analysts, and presumably some investors, appear delighted at Care.com’s ability to beat EPS expectations in recent quarters, but “a look under the hood” of those reported earnings suggests a lack of intellectual rigor by management and one of the lowest quality of earnings we have seen. Many companies these days report GAAP earnings and then report a non-GAAP alternative “to help” analysts and investors add back appropriate non-recurring items that belie long-term earnings power. Care.com pushes the bounds in our view with a whopping 262% gulf between GAAP earnings of $0.05 and non-GAAP earnings of $0.19 in the most recent quarterly report (Q1 2018; Q2 2018 is due to be reported on July 30th). This enabled the company to “beat” a street consensus average non-GAAP EPS estimate of $0.13. Much of this “gap” between GAAP and non-GAAP has to do with the add back of $0.10 per share of non-cash stock compensation which explains about 70% of the variance. But there’s more… and less. Not only does the company add back stock compensation (many companies do, and we believe they shouldn’t, but that’s a philosophical discussion for another day) but they also added back things like software implementation, restructuring, severance and merger and acquisition related costs. While we would consider the restructuring (related to vacating and subleasing an office building) and presumably the severance costs to be one-time in nature, we take issue with the software implementation cost add-back and are on the fence regarding merger and acquisition costs, which have occurred in each of the past four quarters (this seems like a recurring expense to us). It gets worse, however. After adjusting GAAP earnings for these so-called “one-time” items, the company neglects to adjust for other one-time items such as a significant tax benefit (arising primarily from non-cash stock compensation which the company has added back for non-GAAP purposes) and a foreign exchange gain from a weak dollar in the quarter. (Notably, the dollar has strengthened in Q2 which could impact non-GAAP earnings. It will be interesting to see if the company adds back any foreign exchange losses when it reports Q2!) If we adjust GAAP earnings for truly one-time items such as restructuring, severance, merger costs (we’ll give them that), the foreign exchange gain and apply a 24% income tax rate to this adjusted pre-tax income, the company would have reported $0.02 in fully-taxed GAAP EPS rather than $0.05. If we add back the non-cash stock compensation (again, I believe that is inappropriate, but I suspect this may be a losing battle given the preponderance of companies that add this back) and, importantly, apply a 24% tax rate against those additional earnings (which is the intellectually honest thing to do), then the company actually missed the Wall Street consensus non-GAAP EPS estimate of $0.13 by $0.02 rather than beat it by $0.06. The company did beat the consensus revenue estimate by 0.9%, but some of that came from the $5 million Town & Country acquisition, which closed during the quarter. How much did Town & Country contribute? Management didn’t say, and none of the analysts on the quarterly call bothered to ask.

We detail below how the company adjusted its GAAP earnings to arrive at EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP earnings. In the neighboring column, we detail how we believe the company (and any self-respecting analyst) should have adjusted GAAP earnings.

So, if you believe in the efficient market hypothesis, you would say that my earnings critique is valueless because the investing crowd is smart enough to see through the low quality of the earnings upside by doing the same analysis I did above. Maybe, maybe not. The stock traded up after the earnings announcement, which would appear to indicate investors considered the earnings a positive upside surprise. Regardless of whether the market was efficient in digesting the quality, or lack thereof, of the earnings report, I believe the analysis illuminates something important that any long-term shareholder might want to ponder. The company’s low-quality definition of non-GAAP earnings suggests management is either not intellectually honest and has elected not to adjust for the one-time tax benefit and forex gain or, perhaps worse, doesn’t understand how to measure its own earnings power.

Swollen Member Metrics

The company reports a metric called “members” which is the cumulative number of users who have signed in to Care.com’s site since the inception of the company almost 12 years ago. As of March 31, 2018, total "members" stood at an impressive sounding 28.4 million. We note that one cannot proceed past the Care.com home page without providing an email address and password thereby becoming a “member.” This is a club in which Groucho Marx would likely have refused to join.

“I refuse to join any club that would have me as a member.” - Groucho Marx

Some of these “members” could be deceased. Only 1.1% of these members were paying as of the end of Q1 2018. This means 98.9% of the “members” are not really engaged with Care.com since one has to become a paying subscriber to contact a caregiver and get some utility from the service. Why report such a meaningless number? We suspect because it is big. The press often picks up this number in articles without bothering to provide readers with its very liberal definition. We also note that the percentage of paying members to total members has declined over the past three years. In fact, in the first quarter of 2018, paying members only grew 9% to 318,000, while total members grew 18% to 28.4 million.

Downward ARPU Trend Is Worth Watching

Since Care.com is predominantly a subscription business with the bulk of its revenues coming from matching families seeking caregivers and caregivers seeking families, there are several important metrics required to understand such a business. One is ARPU (average revenue per user), which is the average amount each subscriber pays each month, another is churn (the number of subscribers who stopped subscribing during the period divided by the average subscriber base), and the third is subscriber acquisition cost. In Q1, ARPU trended down from a reported $41 to $40. The company attributes this to users purchasing longer term subscriptions at discounted prices. Fine, but a trend worth watching.

Customer Acquisition Costs (CAC) Have Improved but Growth is Slow

A second key metric of a subscriber-based business is customer or subscriber acquisition cost (CAC or SAC). What Care.com reports is the direct spending on customer acquisition during the quarter. We believe this is largely keyword buys and other direct response advertising. They do not include other marketing costs which are substantial. For instance, in the latest quarter, Care.com reported $8.6 million of direct customer acquisition spend compared to $16.9 million of total selling & marketing expense. I estimate direct customer acquisition spend works out to be an average CAC per gross subscriber addition of $52 and a total CAC of $99 for 2017. (The company does not report gross subscriber additions, just ending subscribers, so one has to estimate CAC per subscriber.) In the company’s May 2018 investor presentation, the company provides an average CAC per subscriber for fiscal 2017 of $99. A footnote on slide 29 of the presentation indicates this CAC excludes re-users so it may only include direct spending per gross new user addition, but perhaps, coincidentally, it is consistent with my total CAC estimate of $99 (which reflects all selling and marketing spending and all users, whether re-users or new users).

Management reports with pride that it has reduced CAC from $125 in 2015 to $99 in 2017. I believe this is a function of two dynamics. One, the company (with the help of Capital G, Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) venture arm which is a preferred shareholder) has gotten better at search engine optimization thereby getting more bang for its buck of marketing spending. This is clearly a positive development. Two, the company's net subscriber growth slowed from 20% in 2015 to 10% in 2017 (and 9% in Q1 2018). This suggests the company may be merely marketing to its most loyal customers (through retargeting, for instance) rather than continuing to expand its market. Traffic data from similarweb would support this thesis as year-over-year traffic to Care.com (web and mobile) has declined more than 30% in Q1 2018 and Q2 2018. Overall revenue growth in 2017 was only 7.6%.

Churn Baby Churn!

A third key metric for a subscriber-based business is churn, usually reported monthly. Amazingly, Care.com has never reported churn! This makes assessing the business almost impossible. However, Care.com’s churn can be estimated with some digging and comparable analysis.

A somewhat comparable consumer subscription-based business, Trupanion (TRUP), reports retention, which is the opposite of churn (it measures subscribers who remained paying rather than who left the service). Companies such as DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) report churn every quarter. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Match.com used to report churn but no longer appear to. My recollection was that Netflix’s monthly churn was less than 5% per month and Match.com’s was around 15% (before the Tinder acquisition). Meetic reported churn in the 12-13% range before it was acquired by IAC (NASDAQ:IAC).

We suspect churn is probably relatively high at Care.com. An old JPMorgan report issued shortly after the company’s IPO indicated monthly churn was 22% in 2012 and 20% in 2013 and trending down into the high teens in 2014.

I would also look to dating sites’ historical range of 12-15% monthly churn as a proxy, given they are matching services like Care.com where, if successful, the subscriber has no need to continue the subscription after finding a match, at least until the relationship ends. This is sometimes referred to as the "retention paradox" where a successful match can generate the churn of two subscribers. While 15% monthly churn is high relative to the 0.8% reported by Verizon, the 1.5% reported by DISH and the 1.4% reported by Trupanion (100% minus a reported monthly retention rate of 98.6%), it is nothing to be ashamed of as long as the customer value is high and the CAC is relatively low. Why doesn’t Care.com report churn? What do they have to hide? Why haven’t the analysts who cover the stock beat this information out of them? (JP Morgan appeared to have, but they no longer cover the company.)

The Ever-Changing LOPT Metric

Using these three metrics of reported ARPU and CAC and estimated churn, we can attempt to arrive at a lifetime value of a Care.com subscriber and compare it to the acquisition cost. Along those lines, the company reports a metric called LOPT (length of paid time). It compares this to average CAC. In its IPO prospectus from 2014, the company provided the following definition of lifetime revenue and length of paid time (LOPT):

“Lifetime Revenue. Our revenue is impacted by a number of factors, including the pricing and mix of our monthly, quarterly and annual subscriptions, our ability to cross-sell our suite of products and services and the total length of time a member subscribes to our consumer matching solutions, including renewals, which we define as subscriptions by the same subscriber after, but not necessarily consecutively with, the initial subscription. During fiscal 2012, our U.S. consumer matching paying member spent an average of $34 per month to subscribe to our consumer matching solutions. Based on our historical data, the expected number of paid months of these paying members for the three-year period beginning with their initial subscription is seven months: six months in the first year and one month in the next two years.”

Note the data is months subscribed by subscribers over a three-year period with the bulk of the months in the first year and only one month in the next two years. The company has actively modified the time frame for which it provides this data since the IPO. For instance, in Q4 2014, the company provided LOPT data for a four-year period, rather than three-years. In a small footnote on the Q1 2018 earnings supplement slide, the company says: “*Estimated 2012-2017 cohort performance over 4-6 years.” This implies the LOPT metric is over an even longer period of time (4 to 6 years which is much less conservative) and, worse, it is an “estimate” rather than actual data. Why an estimate? Why not provide actual historical data so investors can make their own estimates. In the consumer matching business, the company reports that LOPT has increased from 9.5 months in 2016 to 10.6 months in 2017. Since the company no longer provides us with its definition of LOPT in its slides or SEC filings, we can only presume the definition has not changed from 2015, and this means that its subscribers subscribe for 10.6 months on average over a 4- to 6-year period. The fact that the length of time a subscriber stays with the service has increased in the past year is positive and lends support to management’s explanation for why ARPU has trended down somewhat (people subscribing longer at a discounted rate). However, comparing LOPT as reported in 2014 using only four years of data versus LOPT in 2017 using up to six years of data is not an apples-to-apples comparison as "re-use" in years five and six would not be picked up in 2014 thereby inflating the 2017 LOPT relative to what was reported in 2014.

A More Aggressive Definition and Measurement of LOPT Over Time

In its Q1 2018 investor presentation, the company takes this LOPT metric (it uses the combined LOPT of its matching and payments subscribers which was 14.0 months for all of 2017) and multiplies it by an ARPU of $40 and its gross margin of 83% (which we presume excludes stock compensation of 3% since Care.com’s 2017 gross margin was actually 80%) to arrive at a lifetime subscriber value of $461. We believe this metric may be misleading, although we cannot say for sure because the company no longer provides definitions and footnotes explaining it. In a 2015 investor presentation, the company provided LOPT data by various annual cohorts of subscribers. For instance, the 2010 cohort had an average LOPT of 4.5 months in the first year. That increased to 5.9 months, 7.0 months, and 7.9 months in years two, three, and four, respectively. We believe this means that in the first year subscribers in 2010 subscribed for 4.5 months and then 1.4 months in the ensuing year followed by 1.1 months in year three and 0.9 months in year four for a total of 7.9 months of subscription to the service in four years.

What this means is that in year one, the average subscriber paid for 4.5 months and then cancelled. That is an average churn of 22% per month. In year two, this average subscriber subscribes for 1.4 months (for a cumulative LOPT of 5.9 months). We believe this becomes a new gross addition to the subscriber count since the subscriber had cancelled in the previous year. Thus, the misleading part of this LOPT measure arises when comparing it to the customer acquisition cost. This average 2010 cohort customer has been acquired four times in four years since he/she on average cancelled sometime during each of the years, having never subscribed for a full year. Thus, the lifetime subscriber value of $461 should not be compared to the $99 average cost to acquire a subscriber, but rather to the average cost to acquire a subscriber four times! Now, the $99 CAC the company uses is only for new users, so this relationship is fair to look at, but the company does not disclose what it costs to acquire a former user (or re-user), which is presumably less but still a cost. In other words, I believe the $99 CAC should be increased by the amount it costs to generate the full LOPT by attracting re-users rather than just the small subset of new users. The company no longer discloses the LOPT by year for each cohort as it used to, but we need that information or, better yet, monthly churn to calculate lifetime value correctly.

If the company reported churn, we would have a better sense of its ROI and lifetime value for all users, not just new users. I estimate that Care.com’s U.S. consumer subscriber churn was approximately 14% in 2017. We can estimate the lifetime value of a subscriber to Care.com of $226 (see table below) against which we can compare it to a fully-loaded CAC (not just direct CAC) of $99. Thus, the so-called ROI by my estimate is about half what the company advertises at 2.3x versus 4.7x. By comparison, Trupanion’s ROI using my methodology (and they provide all the inputs to calculate it) was 4.0x in 2017. (Note that TRUP excludes stock compensation in its calculations, so it reported an ROI of 4.8x in 2017, but after stock compensation, the ROI was 4.0x.)

Source: Company investor deck and Lord Baltimore estimates

So, what does this mean? On the margin, the company does at least generate an ROI on its selling and marketing efforts. It just may not be as high as it says it is. As a result, we believe investors should not pay as much for Care.com as other faster growing subscription-based businesses with higher ROIs.

Valuation Perspective

Subscription-based businesses are hard to value because during the early years, customer acquisition costs tend to run high as the company educates the market and tries to achieve scale by adding subscribers quickly. This often leads to short-term losses making traditional valuation metrics such as P/E and EV/EBITDA challenging, but if the subscriber ROI is attractive, then it can pay to invest during the early growth phase. The trouble with Care.com is that it appears to have already enjoyed its growth phase as subscriber and revenue growth has been anemic lately. In 2017, U.S. consumer matching revenue growth was only 6% and payments revenue only grew 1%. Overall revenue, which includes Care@Work and international, grew 8% in 2017 and 9% in the first quarter of 2018. This growth, while certainly faster than nominal GDP, does not warrant a 4x enterprise value to revenue multiple or 24x enterprise value to EBITDA multiple (using consensus estimates for 2018) in my opinion.

Valuation Analysis

By comparison, Trupanion generates nearly twice the ROI per subscriber as Care.com and is growing at least twice as fast and trades at a similar level at 5x 2018 estimated revenue. Using the July 25, 2018, closing price of $22.12 and a GAAP consensus EPS of $0.30 (my estimate is a few cents lower) the shares trade at an unhumble 70x. The only way Care.com’s shares look within reach of reasonable is on a price to non-GAAP EPS basis where consensus is $0.68 for 2018 and thus the P/E is “a mere” 31x. As we detail above, we do not believe the way the company reports non-GAAP EPS is terribly conservative or representative of the company’s long-term earnings power and, at least in the first quarter of this year, was not fully-taxed. The company does have net operating losses (NOLs), which should shield federal income taxes for a couple of years and are worth about $1.00 per share (using the company’s valuation in its 2017 10-K). I have factored the hidden asset value of the NOLs in my valuation analysis by deducting it from the current share price, which serves to reduce the multiple.

Some Positive Elements of the Story a Short Should “Care” About

Not long after Care.com went public, its stock collapsed from around a high of $30 to a low of around $5 per share after the company blew $43 million on the ill-advised acquisition of Citrus Lane (a monthly subscription service delivering mystery boxes of baby toy and accessories to affluent parents) which the company shuttered in late 2015. In mid-2016, the company attracted a preferred stock investment from Capital G (formerly Google Ventures). This investment changed the negative narrative around the company and increased the credibility of the company in investors’ eyes. The share price has since increased significantly. What did Google see as the opportunity? For one, before Google’s investment Care.com was doing a poor job of search engine optimization (SEO) and customer acquisition in general. Total CAC was $125 and $122 in 2015 and 2016, respectively. I suspect Google recognized this (and no one is better at understanding SEO than Google) and realized they could help the company reduce its CAC, and it has. Total CAC in 2017 was down to $99. In addition, the terms of the preferred were attractive with a conversion price of $10.50 per share, a pay-in-kind dividend of 5.5% and participation in company profits and board representation. Having Google on its side is clearly a positive for Care.com from a strategic marketing standpoint although it came at a high cost in terms of dilution. Whether Google’s influence on the company’s SEO and organic search efforts has been fully captured or not is hard to say. As I mentioned above, Internet and mobile traffic data which I subscribe to from similarweb indicates monthly visitors to Care.com’s site has declined more than 30% year over year in Q1 and Q2 2018. On the bright side, the conversion of those fewer visits into paying subscribers appears to have increased, at least in Q1. We’ll have to wait and see about Q2 when the company reports on July 30 th .

. The company provides a useful matching service between nannies, babysitters, and other caregivers and households and businesses (through Care@Work). Care.com appears to be the largest such matching service in North America in terms of traffic (and presumably revenue although the competitors are private companies) compared to Sittercity.com which I believe is the #2 player in the care space. That said, I do not believe Care.com’s CEO’s proclamation that Care.com is in a “winner-take-all market” is accurate. While there are clear network effects to having a large matching pool, none of the listings is exclusive to Care.com as a nanny or caregiver can post their availability on Care.com, Sittercity.com and Craigslist, etc. simultaneously. There was a time when investors thought Match.com was in a winner-take-all sector of dating due to similar network effects, but that clearly was not the case as eHarmony, Plenty-of-Fish, and Tinder emerged (the latter two were both acquired by Match.com). The same can be said in the relatively competitive online travel space. By the way, Sittercity.com appears to be competing on price by undercutting Care.com’s prices on 3-month and 12-month memberships by 37%. (While no company that I am aware of has launched a “freemium” or ad supported free care matching service, we note that Tinder competed with Match.com by being free and was highly disruptive.)

Source: Care.com and Sittercity.com

Care.com is in no danger of disappearing as it had approximately $107 million in cash (about $3 per share) and no debt as of March 31, 2018, thanks in part to Google’s investment back in 2016. Therefore, I do not view this position as a "terminal short."

While small at just 8% of total revenue in Q1 2018, the company’s Care@Work business which provides emergency care matching services to large corporations (such as Google, not surprisingly) has grown faster than its core U.S. consumer business with revenue up an impressive 34% in Q1-2018 (the first quarter in which it has been disclosed). International revenues have grown rapidly as well, up 36% in the first quarter but represent only approximately 10% of revenue at this point. To the extent these growth areas continue and become a larger part of the business the company's overall growth rate could improve enough that it could change my dim view of the shares.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I would consider starting to cover my fund's short position in the $15 range which represents a 2.4x multiple on 2018 consensus revenue, 15x 2018 consensus EBITDA (before deducting stock compensation) and a still arguably egregiously high 47x P/E on consensus GAAP EPS (after giving credit for $1 per share in NOL value). Even on the inflated 2018 non-GAAP EPS consensus estimate of $0.68 a $15 share price would represent a P/E of more than 20x which seems quite a lot to pay for a company growing less than 10% a year. I could make a more aggressive case for a sub-$10 per share valuation based on a 19x EV/EBITDA multiple on EBITDA after stock compensation expense (which I view as a real expense) and 30x consensus GAAP EPS, but I will save that case for another day. Care.com's shares are easy to borrow (at least with my prime broker where I pay the general collateral rate) and only 3% of the float appears to be short.

As always, I encourage readers to share their thoughts. Please do your own research and think for yourself before investing!

