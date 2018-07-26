Despite Being Fundamentally Strong, Cintas May Witness An End To Its Rally

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) is a US-based specialized services company headquartered in Ohio. The company provides uniforms to corporate customers and also provides cleaning products and services. Cintas is one of the top companies in the specialized services' space and forms part of the S&P 500.

Source: Cintas

Q4 Results Witnessed CTAS Soaring To An All-time High:

CTAS announced its Q4 2018 results on 19th July and the shares increased ~6% thereafter. The results saw revenues and EPS exceeding expectations by $30 MM and $0.01/share respectively. However, there was an overwhelming response from the market and CTAS soared to an all-time high.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The response seems justified based on the company's strong fundamental numbers during the Q4. These include an increase of 9.1% in revenues Y/Y (from $1.53 B to $1.69 B) during Q4. As seen below, there was a ~9.1% increase in uniform and facility servicing costs, but the significant driver of margins was a ~76% reduction in G&K Services, transaction and integration expenses. Eventually, CTAS managed to derive ~50% increased operating income Y/Y, which significantly helped in escalating the quarterly EPS from 0.78 in Q4 2017 to 1.71 in Q4 2018.

Source: Form 8-K for Q4

CTAS Looks Risky At The Current Levels:

Despite being fundamentally strong, CTAS looks risky and the stock is definitely not a buy at the current levels. The graph below indicates that CTAS has broken the resistance levels and any further upside looks like a tough call.

I think that a potential downside is quite possible and that may be due to a correction if not necessarily due to expectations of future performance. Furthermore, other analysts have also put a sell rating on the stock.

Source: Sharewise

Even though I agree with the overvaluation indicated by Sharewise, however, I differ on the price valuations, and in my opinion, CTAS may find support at somewhere near ~$180.

The main reason why analysts rate this stock as 'sell' is its valuation. CTAS currently trades at 7.2x P/B. Moreover, the graph below shows that CTAS's P/E for the past 12 months is ~27x, but the point of concern is its forward PE which is ~28.7x (i.e. above current P/E). In simple words, this strengthens an overvaluation case for CTAS as the price is expected to inflate more than future earnings.

Source: CTAS data by YCharts

FY 2018 Revenue Break-up And Identification Of Areas Threatened By Competitor:

Revenue for the FY ended 31st May 2018 stood at ~$6.5 B compared with ~$5.3 B in FY 2017. This resulted in a ~22% increase in revenue for the full year on a Y/Y basis.

In this section, I intend to discuss CTAS's business model in some depth because I believe that Amazon Inc. (AMZN) being CTAS's competitor (though not a fierce one at present) may eat up some portion of CTAS's revenue in the years ahead. But before entering into that discussion, have a look at the following table that enumerates CTAS revenue per segment during FY 2018 and 2017:

[Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

It would be useful to see this data in the form of a pie chart (presented below). This comparison shows that during FY 2018 Uniform Rentals segment has clinched 1% revenue share from each of the other two segments:

[Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

CTAS's Favorable Business Model - Where Is The Competition?

CTAS business model is based on retailing of services. The company's business model is inherently attractive because nowadays many organizations are shifting their non-core operations to third party service providers which helps them to focus on their core operations. Let's view some details about CTAS's streams of revenue.

Uniforms and Apparel: The uniforms segment comprises of rental uniforms, uniform purchases, custom tailored apparels, and flame resistant clothing. CTAS sells/rents these uniforms to customers and also takes responsibility of cleaning and delivering these uniforms to the customer's premises. This saves the customers' time and effort required to manage their laundry needs.

Facility Services: This is another major revenue segment and comprises of cleaning and housekeeping services. It is this segment where CTAS has started facing competition from Amazon. There are certain cleaning-related services that are offered by CTAS and AMZN alike. These services include carpet cleaning, mat cleaning, mop cleaning (move-in/out cleaning) etc.

So, how does CTAS compete with its partial competitor AMZN?

In my opinion, CTAS specializes in a certain market segment (say cleaning) and offers multiple sub-categories of products within that segment (say tile and carpet cleaning, mat services, restroom cleaning, mop services etc.). On the other hand, AMZN offers a wide variety of supposedly unrelated products within the segment (say house cleaning, deep cleaning or spring cleaning, window cleaning etc.).

CTAS enjoys a competitive advantage in terms of service specialization through niche marketing, years of experience, and economies of scale and has a corporate-focused clientele. On the other hand, AMZN has a well-known global presence, a wide portfolio of assorted products, and has a domestic-focused clientele for cleaning services.

In my view, AMZN may also affect CTAS's revenues going forward if it decides to offer such services for corporate clients. It would be relatively easy for AMZN to gain business with corporate customers if it combines 'cleaning-related' services with 'office installations' services (that it currently offers to corporate clients) because I think such combination will remove administrative hassles for such clients.

Note that 'uniform rentals and facility services' accounted for ~80% of full-year revenues and even though CTAS does not encounter competition from AMZN in its uniforms & apparel segment; the impact of any reduction in the facility services segment (as discussed above) may create a lasting impact on CTAS's revenues. Additionally, CTAS also needs to watch out for certain products and services offered by other competitors like Ecolab (ECL) because their services are similar to the facility services provided by CTAS.

CTAS Has Some Margin Of Safety Despite Facing Competition:

As illustrated above, CTAS derives ~10% of revenues from its first aid and safety services segment. This segment's revenues are based on first aid supplies, safety supplies, AEDs (read: Automatic External Defibrillators) and emergency equipment; and also provides safety training for its clients. I believe this is one of those segments that act a safe-haven for Cintas Corporation. Although CTAS does compete with W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) in terms of providing safety training, but the proportion of revenues likely to be affected by such competition is insignificant. Add to this segment, the uniforms and apparels business and I think this provides some margin of safety for CTAS.

Bottom Line:

The announcement of Q4 2018 results has seen Cintas stock soaring new heights. A technical analysis indicates that current prices are stretching above resistance levels and a correction may be near. Nevertheless, CTAS posted solid financial results displaying Y/Y revenue growth from all its major business segments. However, one factor that could potentially reduce CTAS's revenues going forward is that Amazon may launch similar services for corporate clients and combine these with other corporate services to increase its market share. Overall, CTAS looks a solid growth investment, but I think the stock is slightly overvalued at current prices and may witness a correction in the range ~$180.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.