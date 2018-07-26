AT&T: Too Much Fuss On The Bad

AT&T dips following Q2 results as the market focuses too much on struggling wireless and video business units.

My investment thesis on AT&T (T) has long held that the now media giant lacked focused, but the stock is far too beaten down to pass up. The market is fussing over technicalities while offering the stock up at roughly 8.0x '19 EPS estimates. Any dip on Q2 results yields a big dividend for those snapping up the stock.

Image Source: AT&T website

The Bad

The story with AT&T is the case of a bad business offset by a good earnings stream. The messy Q2 results make viewing the business on an organic basis highly difficult, leading to some of the extra consternation with the stock.

Revenues were down about $800 million on a reported basis but actually up when accounting for the ASC 606 standard that cut revenues by $900 million. The bad part is that results included 16 days of Time Warner for $1.1 billion.

The amounts suggest that organic revenues were $38.8 billion, down about $1.0 billion or 2.5% from last year. Revenues did miss estimates by about $300 million, but those numbers are possibly skewed by the accuracy of including ASC 606 and Time Warner impacts in the numbers. AT&T did easily beat the far more important EPS estimates, further suggesting the revenue numbers were inaccurate as much as a miss by the wireless giant.

The really bad is that video revenues were down an incredible $800 million from $9.2 billion last year. The move to the OTT service DirecTV Now is now generating net video adds, but the revenues just don't compare going from legacy satellite services to OTT. Without the accounting change, video revenues did stabilize at $8.4 billion in the quarter.

Source: AT&T Q2'18 investor briefing

The issue here is that AT&T paid up for DirecTV when the business would be far cheaper now based on the 50% collapse over the last year in competitor Dish Network (DISH). The question will linger on whether the wireless giant again overpaid for Time Warner and faces the same issue where the business is potentially at peak levels.

Wireless revenues were basically flat, which isn't bad considering the trends at AT&T. The number becomes bad when realizing that Verizon Communications (VZ) reported over 5% revenue growth, suggesting a focus on the core wireless sector could've produced better numbers for AT&T.

The Good

The good at AT&T is easily summed up by the EPS trends. Due in a large part to tax reform, EPS jumped to $0.91 and has shown an impressive trend from the Q3'17 lows.

Source: AT&T Q2'18 investor briefing

The market is highly focused on top-line numbers, but a key part of the story to a corporation with forecasted revenues approaching the $200 billion level are costs. Such a company doesn't always need to grow revenues to boost earnings.

The company is poised to generate leverage going forward with the synergies from the Time Warner deal. For this reason, AT&T guided up to a '18 EPS at the high end of the $3.50 range.

Another positive not fully included in the weak Q2 numbers were HBO revenues that were up 13% over last Q2, leading all Warner Media-related revenues to grow 6%. The division generated $2.5 billion in free cash flow. For this reason, Q3 revenues that fully incorporate Warner Media will show better top-line trends.

The solid results from the former Time Warner back up the thesis that AT&T is a strong buy due to the market overlooking the EPS bump from buying that company. Analysts pushed down '18 estimates to only $3.38 before this big $0.06 EPS beat, while 2019 sit at only $3.45 per share.

T EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

With the Time Warner merger closed about a month ago, these numbers are irrationally wrong. AT&T already boosted '18 numbers about $0.12 above analyst estimates. The '19 estimates will be further magnified by a full year of results, plus the synergies.

My recent work with the relevant section copied below shows about $0.35 added to full-year estimates in '19. The current analysts' estimate of $3.45 quickly converts to $3.80 based on simple math from AT&T using existing borrowings to purchase 50% of Time Warner.

Using this math of $27.4 billion in net income and 7.26 billion shares, the '19 target is automatically $3.77 before synergies. The latest estimate of $2.5 billion in synergies, including $1.5 billion in cost synergies could easily boost the EPS target closer to $4.00.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the case for owning AT&T is simple math. The company has a whole lot of bad related to business prospects in wireless and video due to a lack of focus. The market though is focused too much on the bad. The '19 EPS estimates are set to jump even prior to Time Warner synergies. The stock is far too cheap at 8.0x my projected EPS estimates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.