Housing Won't Survive A Rate Hike Cycle

Low rates have propped up the housing market for years, and without that accommodation will collapse.

The past few years have been great for housing bulls. Rents have continued to rise and capital gains have been around 5% per year, handily beating inflation. Those who were lucky (or smart) enough to invest at the end of the housing collapse have been rewarded handily.

Or have they simply been subsidized by working Americans?

Since 2009 the Fed has directly been involved in the housing market by purchasing mortgage backed securities (MBS) to help stabilize the mortgage market and keep home prices from falling any further. Clearly the Fed was successful in this endeavor. Home prices finally stopped falling in 2010, and the market has not looked back since.

What has been most disturbing about this housing market recovery is the total lack of fundamentals with which to support it. Incomes have not risen with housing prices. Further, mortgage rates did not fall because of higher demand for mortgage securities. Rather, they fell because the Fed pushed interest rates to 0 while pushing the long end down with asset purchases. This entire recovery has been a mirage, but, for the time being, it has worked.

But what happens when the Fed removes accommodation?

History Warns Us

This is not the first time that the Fed has decreased its holdings of MBS in the cycle. Between 2010 and 2012, MBS held by the Fed fell by nearly $300 billion.

And what was the market's reaction?

The first half of 2011 gave us the only period of declining home prices during this cycle. The first half of 2011 was also when MBS were decreasing most rapidly. Take a look at mortgage rates also:

Rates responded by quickly rising to nearly 5%. At that nascent stage, the housing market clearly could not tolerate even moderate interest rates. The lesson was clear. The Fed quickly reversed course and went on another buying binge, but have fundamentals changed now such that the market can sustain current prices?

Fundamentals

My frequent and consistent criticism of the housing market has been the inherent unsustainability of current housing prices. Outside of the Fed buying up MBS to keep mortgage rates low, there is no way that these housing prices are sustainable. My contention is that housing prices are totally dependent on rates as I show below:

In red is shown year over year housing prices (right axis), while in blue I have mortgage rates (inverted scale, left axis). When rates are lowest (see the start of 2013, for example), home prices rise at their highest rate. When rates are at their highest, home prices stall. To be sure, this is nowhere near a perfect correlation and there are plenty of other factors here, but rates are critical. And why is that? This is because there is no way that anyone could afford homes at the prices without these accommodative rates:

The ratio of median new home prices and median family incomes is at its highest point ever. When rates rise, how is anyone going to be able to take out a mortgage and prop up these prices?

It's clear that the Fed has a problem here. They want to let their MBS roll off so that they can normalize their balance sheet, but at the same time they have inflated another housing bubble. They are raising rates while at the same time ensuring that mortgages become more expensive. The consequences of this policy are totally predictable.

Action to Take

There are only two possible outcomes here. If the Fed continues on this path, rates will continue to rise and the housing bubble will be popped. There is no way that current home prices can be supported without an accommodative Fed. Alternatively, the Fed may reverse course and continue propping up the housing market. The latter currently remains unlikely given what the Fed has told us. Until and unless that changes, now is the time to decrease exposure to housing. Let's look at the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB):

Homebuilders have had a nice run over the past years, but it looks like time is up. After peaking around 46 at the beginning of this year, this ETF has fallen to 39. Given what I have shown, I predict that there is further downside damage. Given how expensive short options are here I do not think that this is a great short target, but I would definitely sell my holdings at this point.

Given that the Fed is determined to raise rates, I would move any equities with housing exposure to short term bonds or savings. There are now savings accounts out there climbing to nearly 2% with no downside risk. This seems much safer than exposure to risk assets in a rising rate environment.

Good luck and happy trading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.