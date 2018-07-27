Coffee - Columbia Warns Not To Be Too Bearish

Coffee is a beverage enjoyed all over the world. However, it is more than just a drink. Coffee is a part of the social fabric in many parts of the world that is unparalleled by most other consumer products.

How many times during your lifetime have you or someone suggested a social or business meeting over coffee? The coffee break is an institutionalized term for a rest during the workday. A meet and greet between two lonely hearts can occur over a drink or a cup of coffee. How many couples had their first date over a cup of java?

The coffee shop had long been the nexus of social interaction in Europe. Starbucks and other coffee emporiums brought that tradition to the United States and took it to another level. The term coffee is much more than the drink itself in our society, and the ground beans needed to brew the beverage are secondary to the social phenomenon.

Meanwhile, many devotees of the beverage rely on the caffeinated beans to start their days and keep them going. Since November 2016, the price of coffee beans has been dropping as producers have experienced bumper crops of coffee beans. With enough supplies to satisfy growing demand around the world and consumers who do not monitor the price of the raw beans, profits for well-managed coffee businesses have been booming. The price of the nearby coffee futures contract has dropped from $1.76 in November 2016 to its current level around $1.10 per pound. However, the price of a cup of coffee from any of the coffee shops we frequent has likely gone up since then. Coffee consumers are not sensitive to the price of the beans as they are either addicted to the drink or view the cost as a luxury when it comes to socializing or a business expense. Those of us who watch the coffee futures market have witnessed one of the most volatile agricultural commodities in the world fall to the low end of its cycle in an environment where global demand continues to grow. At its current price, the growing demand likely limits the downside, and it almost guarantees that it will percolate on the upside again sooner, rather than later.

The swoon in the price of coffee

The price of coffee has done little but make lower highs and lower lows since November 2016.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price of coffee futures that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange has been on a steady path to the downside from November 2016 at $1.76 per pound to their most recent low at $1.0525 during the week of July 16.

Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the coffee futures market has climbed as the price declined and were at a record high of almost 324,000 contracts at the end of last week. Typically, a rise in the metric as the price of a futures market drops is a technical validation of a bearish price trend. However, it is possible that the growing size of the coffee market on both the supply and demand sides of the fundamental equation has contributed to the increase in the number of open positions in the futures market over past years. Price momentum on the weekly chart has declined into oversold territory, and weekly historical volatility at the 22.31% level is at a moderate level meaning that price variance in the coffee market has not been overwhelming high during the prolonged period of descending prices. The relative strength index at 38.19 is on the lower side of neutral these days on the weekly pictorial. The weekly chart displays a market that is overdue for a price correction on the upside.

Close to critical lows

The long-term quarterly picture for the coffee market shows that it could be close to a crucial bottom.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart illustrates, while the trend has been lower since April 2011 which was the last time the price of coffee futures traded at over the $3 per pound level, coffee has mostly been making higher lows since 2001 when the price fell to lows of 41.50 cents per pound. The most recent significant low came in late 2013 when the price dipped to a bottom of $1.0095 per pound, and the price of coffee has not traded below the $1 level in a dozen years, since 2006. With the open interest metric at an all-time high, price momentum has dropped to a level in oversold territory that is likely unsustainable. Moreover, historical volatility at 13.7% has fallen to the lowest level in more than three decades, since 1985. Last week, coffee futures fell to lows of $1.0525 which is just 4.3 cents or only over 4 percent above a critical technical support level. Therefore, the current technical picture for the price of the soft commodity could be telling us that history limits the downside and risk-reward favors a long-side approach to this commodity.

Columbian crops in jeopardy

Last week, a report from NBC news said that three significant pests, two destructive fungi and one pest, the coffee corer beetle, could wipe out Columbian crops. While farmers and roasters in the country that is a significant producer of coffee beans are working diligently to address the threat and achieve economic sustainability of coffee production in the nation, the crop issues highlight the fickle nature of coffee production around the world. The most prevalent coffee disease, leaf rust, always has a potential to damage crops across the globe. At the same time, climate change could also play a significant role in disrupting coffee supplies as rising temperatures tend to lower quality and increase supply disruptions. The present threat to the Columbian crop is one reason why the price of coffee on the ICE futures market could be at a level that is unsustainable.

Brazil is the leader in production

While Columbia is a top producer of coffee beans, Brazil is the leading producer and exporter in the world. The ICE coffee futures market for Arabica beans takes clues from supplies in Brazil which are also subject to the same crop diseases and climate change that are impacting Columbian supplies these days. Moreover, analysts have expected bumper Brazilian harvests, and the fall in the Brazilian currency the real has weighed on the price of the coffee futures market. However, traders may have become a little too overenthusiastic on the short side and could be misreading the future of Brazilian supplies. A truck strike in Brazil in May and June slowed supplies, but the end of the labor dispute cleared up the supply chain causing the price of coffee to fall over recent weeks and weakness in the Brazilian real did nothing to support the price of the beans. However, as with all agricultural commodities, growing demand around the world because of the ever-growing global population and wealth increases mean that even though supplies are abundant right now, there is plenty of demand which will continue to rise even during periods where supplies are less bountiful.

Source: ICE/RMB

The forward curve of the ICE coffee futures market highlights a steep contango in the soft commodity as deferred prices are progressively higher than nearby prices. Contango is a sign of oversupply in a commodities market. However, when it comes to agricultural products like Arabica coffee beans, the long-dated contracts have highly limited liquidity because the shelf-life of the bean are limited. Coffee beans lose their potency and flavor over time, and fresh is best when it comes to the Java market. A coffee consumer looking to hedge in 2020 and 2021 at this time would find few sellers who could guaranty delivery of acceptable beans even at prices over $1.30 and $1.40 per pound. The lack of liquidity results in uncertainty in the coffee market because of the ever-present danger crop problems that can result from weather conditions or crop disease. Therefore, September coffee futures at $1.1065 per pound on Thursday, July 26 could present an extraordinary opportunity for a long position in this historically volatile market.

At the low of its cycle

Over the last decade, coffee has traded in a range from $1.0095 to $3.0625 per pound. While it is possible the price can slip to the lows, and perhaps a bit below that level, growing global demand is likely to create a bottom sooner, rather than later in the coffee futures market. Moreover, we have come through a period which has been a perfect bearish storm for prices as the weather has supported crop production and the falling Brazilian real has provided currency support for local growers despite the falling dollar-based price of the beans. The Brazilian real had dropped from around 32 cents against the U.S. dollar in late January of 2018 to a low of just over 25 cents in early June and was trading below the 26.6 level on July 26. The decline of almost 22% in the real came at a time when dollar-based coffee futures dropped from around $1.25 to lows of $1.0525, a drop of just under 20%, so Brazilian producers did not feel the pain of the falling coffee price on the ICE exchange. However, it appears that the Brazilian real has found a bottom, which could be good news for the price of coffee over the coming weeks and months. Moreover, with coffee at the bottom end of its pricing cycle, the soft commodity could have nowhere to go but higher over the coming weeks and months.

The most direct route for investment in coffee is via a long position in the ICE coffee futures or options market. However, for those who do not venture into the highly-leveraged and volatile world of the futures arena, BJO is a coffee ETN product that replaced the old JO product in April of this year. BJO has been building liquidity over recent weeks and months.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, BJO is near its recent low which was at $41.62 per share on June 19 and was trading at around the $42.50 level on July 26. The net assets of the ETN have been rising, and average daily volume has climbed to over 21,000 shares over recent weeks.

The most recent reports out of Columbia are a warning that coffee supplies are never a sure thing. At the low end of its price cycle, a long approach to the coffee market makes lots of sense on a risk-reward basis these days.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.