An Alternative To The XLE

Crude oil is the most liquid and closely-watched commodity that trades on the futures exchange. Many investors who do not venture into the leveraged and highly volatile world of futures use the XLE to position in the energy sector. The XLE or the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF has net assets of 19.38 billion and trades an average of almost 14.5 million shares each day making it a highly liquid trading vehicle. The XLE contains the many of the world's leading energy companies in the world of oil and gas and is the product of choice for many investors looking for exposure to oil and gas.

Meanwhile, another energy instrument, the Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) has outperformed the XLE so far in 2018 and could offer an alternative to those looking to hop on board the bull market in the energy sector that is now two and one-half years old.

One of the most famous oil traders in modern history once said that the energy commodity is the blood that flows through the veins of the world providing energy to the growing number of people on our planet. Economic growth and increasing population and wealth have resulted in a bull market in energy as each day more people, with more money require the energy commodity to power their lives.

Crude oil continues to show strength

Almost all industrial commodities prices fell to lows in late 2015 and early 2016, and crude oil was no exception.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, nearby NYMEX crude oil futures fell to lows of $26.05 per barrel in February 2016 after falling from highs of $107.73 in June 2014. Since then, the price of the energy commodity has steadily recovered reaching its most recent peak at $75.27 per barrel in early July. From a technical perspective, after the price of the NYMEX futures rose above the May 2015 high at $62.58 in January 2018, the next target on the upside is the triple-digit high dating back to June 2014. The price action in the crude oil futures market when it comes to both the WTI and Brent benchmark crudes has been bullish.

Demand continues to grow

Economic growth in the United States and around the world has been supportive of the price of crude oil. Economic expansion leads to increased demand for energy. This week, economic data in the United States will show GDP growth of around four percent as the metric continues to increase. Tax reform in the U.S. ignited growth, but trade issues could weigh on growth if the current disputes turn into a prolonged trade war over the coming weeks and months. I continue to believe that the administration will come to terms with trading partners around the world which will be another shot in the arm for economic growth.

At the same time, the Middle East continues to be a turbulent region with potentially dangerous hostilities brewing that could quickly propel the price of oil to the upside.

Over the past weekend, the President issues a harsh warning to the President of Iran over threats to the United States. After walking away from the Iran nuclear nonproliferation agreement a few months ago, the latest message to the theocracy in Teheran is that there is a new sheriff in town who will not tolerate the nonsense that has transpired since the Islamic Revolution in 1979. At the same time, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would like nothing more than to see the Iranian regime expunged from the region. However, Teheran's alliance with Vladimir Putin makes the situation particularly dangerous. Therefore, the risk premium on crude oil is likely to increase given the growing threats to production, refining and critical logistical routes in the region of the world that is home to more than 50 percent of the world's crude oil reserves.

The XLE lags

Crude oil has made higher lows and higher highs throughout 2018.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, NYMEX crude oil futures closed at $60.10 per barrel at the end of 2017 and at the recent high of $75.27 on July 3, the energy commodity had gained 25.24% on the year. At around $69.60 on July 26, it was 15.8% higher on the year.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of the Energy Select Sector SPDY (NYSEARCA:XLE) illustrates, the product ended 2017 at $72.26 per share, rose to a high of $79.42 on May 22 and was trading at the $77.00 level on July 26. At its highs, the XLE gained 9.9% on the year, and as of Thursday, it was 6.6% higher for the year. The XLE has lagged crude oil's performance because of its diversification in the energy sector that includes companies involved in exploration, refining, services, and the gas businesses some of which have underperformed the oil price so far in 2016. The top holdings of XLE as of July 23 were:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The XLE has an expense ratio of 0.14 percent.

An alternative for investors

VDE is the Vanguard Energy ETF product.

Source: Barchart

VDE closed at $98.95 per share on the final trading day of 2017. On May 22 it hit its high for 2018 at $109.79 and was trading at $106.25 on July 26. At the high, VDE was 10.96% higher for the year and was most recently up 7.4%. In both cases, VDE outperformed the XLE with a similar mix of holdings as of July 23:

Source: Yahoo Finance

While the names are the same, it seems that the VDE has done a slightly better asset allocation job based on the results so far this year. VDE is a smaller product when compared with the XLE with net assets of $5.07 billion and average daily volume of 284,731 shares. However, VDE is less expensive as Vanguard only charges 0.10% as an expense ratio which is lower than the fee for the XLE.

Energy powers the world

Most diversified portfolios have exposure to the energy markets these days. Economic growth, and demographics provider support for the commodities that power the world. Each day, more people, with more money, compete for finite commodities and energy is no exception.

Meanwhile, there are plenty of bullish and bearish factors at play in the energy markets these days. International trade disputes could weigh on the prices of all industrial commodities in the coming weeks and months if the rhetoric and actions increase fears of a global recession. At the same time, the turbulent Middle East and increasing tensions with Iran could cause price spikes to the upside if hostilities interfere with production, refining, or the logistics of shipping crude oil in the region.

The optimal approach to the energy markets and most specifically crude oil, since early 2016 has been to buy dips and take profits on rallies. Many market participants think XLE when they consider energy investments, but the VDE could offer a superior alternative based on its track record so far in 2018 and its lower expense ratio.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.