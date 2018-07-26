Capturing Factor Premia: Part I, The Size Premium

Many have questioned the size premium, I will prove it is robust and should be targeted by investors looking to grow their capital over the long run.

In this piece, I want to look at the factors of outperformance and see how we can systematize market beating performance.

The Three Fund Portfolio Vs. Factor Investing

Many market participants see investing as very simple. You buy a total stock index, and sit back and allow the total market return to come to you. This ideology is based on a faithful allegiance to the evidence which demonstrates that markets are efficient. This means that there is no advantage to be gained through information concerning a stock's "value" or anything else.

The efficient market adherent would believe that stock market prices are always correct, and all available information is in the price. The only way for the price to materially move higher or lower, is on the basis of new information, that is instantly incorporated into market prices. Therefore, because there is no advantage for the active manager to add, one should simply index. This has certainly worked out for many over the last decade. However, it still begs the question, is this the best way to invest? I would argue no, it is not. There is a better way.

The fact that markets efficiently incorporate information is not in question here. While there can be disagreements as to the degree of informational efficiency, what is in question is the best way to target alpha in an efficient market. It is clear from the evidence that stock picking has limited success, and is not a dependable way to produce alpha. Indexing however, also has many flaws. Academic research forces us to take a deeper look at how to optimize portfolios to reach investors objectives. Assuming our objective is the maximum growth of capital, the research tells us that, over long measurement periods, investors would be far better served by tilting their portfolio towards the factors of outperformance, and embracing the tracking error that comes with it.

The seminal paper providing evidence for capturing these factor premia was Eugene Fama & Kenneth Frenchs landmark study, which gave us the three factor model, which eventually grew to five factors. Fama and French identified the market factor, the size factor, the value factor, and later added the quality factor, and the investment factor as determining the cross section of returns for equity investors. Bond investors can add or subtract premia by adjusting their term or default risk as this chart shows.

When we crunch the numbers on evidence based investing vs straight index funds we find that investors are handsomely rewarded by capturing factor premia rather than taking a three fund approach. Now, I understand that many will be quick to point out that I am comparing apples to oranges, and one could simply buy these index funds, but that is not the point. The point under consideration is whether one is better off following the academic research about how best to invest, or whether someone is best served through a three fund passive portfolio.

One of the largest criticisms of the size premium is that it is not robust enough to warrant inclusion in a multi-factor approach to investing. Some have also made the argument that the declining number of stocks in the market has been decreasing and that phenomenon is reducing or even eliminating the small cap premium. The evidence says differently:

The Evidence on The Robust Small Cap Premium

I ran a test looking at the last 20 years, from 1998-2018. What I found was that not only was an investor much better off following the evidence and targeting factor premia, but they were demonstrably better off creating more than double the wealth over that period of time. 202.06% for the three fund portfolio index investor, and 420.03% for the evidence based investor. I should note that it is true that the evidence based portfolio produced a higher return because of its exposure to a higher level of beta. But again, the analysis for the individual investor when they are trying to make a decision on how best to invest should really be based on the research, and their need and desire to take risk. For the investor looking for maximum growth of capital, the evidence is clear that small cap stocks should be the dominant asset class.

1998-2018 (20 Year Test) PORTFOLIO 1 Percentage Cumulative Total Return Weighted Total Return Vanguard Total Stock Index 30% 313.33% 94.00% Vanguard Total Intl Stock Index 30% 162.76% 48.83% Vanguard Total Bond Index 40% 148.07% 59.23% PORTFOLIO TOTAL RETURN 100% 202.06% PORTFOLIO 2 Percentage Cumulative Total Return DFA US Small Cap Value 30% 524.44% 157.33% DFA Intl Small Cap Value 20% 595.62% 119.12% DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap 10% 786.03% 78.60% DFA Intermediate Government 40% 162.43% 64.97% PORTFOLIO TOTAL RETURN 420.03%

Deconstructing The Size Premium

Fama and French put forth the notion that over time small cap stocks will beat large cap stocks, and value stocks will beat growth stocks. Thus small cap value stocks should beat large cap value stocks. Yet few investors include a small cap value fund in their portfolios and the ones who do, "tilt" in a way that fails to capture the additional returns that come from this factor strategy. Simply including it in the portfolio is a good first step, but it is not enough. The factor targeting process is the act of calculating your total exposure to factor premia at a certain level of risk that is acceptable to you, the investor. The idea being that some investors may not be comfortable with the volatility that comes with a full exposure to the small cap premium for example and are willing to settle for capturing a smaller % of the alpha that comes from the size premium for a lower level of risk.

When constructing a portfolio with a growth objective, an investors overall risk tolerance must be a key driver of the portfolio construction process. Assuming that one has the time horizon and risk tolerance to withstand the additional volatility, a 100% Small Cap Value strategy would be most in line with academic research.

However, I know few investors who could withstand the ups and downs of this strategy, nor do I know many investment advisors who are willing to shoulder the burden of placing their clients in such a volatile strategy. Still, the evidence proves that doing this will generate the highest long term investment returns, assuming academic research will continue to be proven out in the returns of the market, which I expect it will.

This is largely because small firms simply grow faster than large firms. Adding in a value component makes this even more so. Buying undervalued, small companies, generally, creates a greater opportunity to maximize capital appreciation. However, the vast majority of portfolios both from DIY investors and financial advisors continue to ignore the evidence and overweight large established businesses. Many do not even include small cap value at all.

Not All Small Cap Funds Are Created Equal

Many investors and investment professionals are operating under the false notion that all index funds are the same. Nothing could be further from the truth. Index methodology, structure, and process all differ between index fund providers. Let's look at a case study to illustrate my point. The Russell 2000 is probably the most widely tracked small cap index. Yet, it differs materially from the CRSP Small Cap Index, which is what Vanguard uses. These both differ from the S&P 600 Small Cap Index. Lets explore why.

Performance Comparison

PERFORMANCE COMPARISON CUMULATIVE TOTAL RETURN 2004-2018 Russell 2000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWM) 183.83% CRSP Small Cap Index (NYSEARCA:VB) 217.12% S&P 600 Index (NYSEARCA:IJR) 268.47%

Looking at this data you would be right to be confused. After all, these three funds are purporting to track the same class of stocks; small caps. However, looking at the results it is clear that the methodology utilized to capture the premia that comes from small cap stocks matters.

The Importance of Index Methodology

A basic deconstruction of index options for tracking the small cap market shows there are important differences that investors need to be aware of, as it could affect their forward looking returns. Let's take apart what differentiates the Russell 2000, the CRSP index, and the S&P 600. Understanding these differences will help investors choose which index is best for them.

The Russell 2000

The Russell 2000 captures the entire small cap market, but in so doing it captures a large percentage of firms that are not profitable. It also skews its holdings towards mid cap stocks, and away from small and micro-cap stocks which are the source of the size premium.

The CRSP Small Cap Index (Vanguard Small Cap Index)

The CRSP Small Cap Index, represented by the Vanguard Small Cap Index (VB) also skews its holdings towards higher market cap weighted issues in the mid cap section of the index. This suppresses the factor premia that investors will realize because of a lack of exposure to the source of that premia, namely, small and microcap stocks.

The S&P 600 Index

The S&P 600 is probably the second best index product on the market behind the S&P 600 value index (IJS), or (VIOV). What makes S&P so special is the process that goes into constructing their index. They eliminate a large cross section of the "smid" cap market, choosing largely to focus on its target section of the index, the small and micro-cap area. Because it has a greater exposure to the size premium, it has generated higher returns, but thats not the whole story. Because the index also imposes a quality filter, it knowingly, or unknowingly is providing investors a cutting edge product which incorporates four fundamental factors, market, size, value, and quality. When taken together this explains the vast outperformance for the S&P index over both the Russell 2000, and the CRSP index.

The results are, as it would have been predicted given the construction of the index, superior making it nearly impossible to beat. Over 15 years we see that the S&P 600 index has beaten 95.73% of active funds, while the S&P 600 Value has unbelievable success over a five year period beating 95.45% of active funds in the category, making the chances of beating the index virtually impossible and certainly not worth the fees of active management.

Conclusion

In conclusion, factor investing is a superior strategy to passive indexing because you are targeting the sources of outperformance that have been identified by academic research. While attaining the return of the market may sound simple, it is not the optimal way to invest and could be costing you a great deal over the long run. Buying the three fund portfolio is certainly better than many high cost active strategies, but it fails to incorporate academic research. Many who advocate this model, will make the claim that buying the whole market gives you access to all of the factors. But in reality this is an insignificant point.

In order to maximize total return, your portfolio must look different than the market. Therefore you need to overweight factors in order to target factor premia. By targeting the sources of outperformance, factor investing allows you to create a systematic way to attempt to beat the market over the long run. The live results with evidence based investment strategies such as Dimensional Fund Advisors, for example, has shown:

"Only 14% of equity and fixed income funds that were around at the start of 2003 beat their Morningstar category index over the following 15-year period. Over the same period, 73% of equity and fixed income Dimensional funds outperformed their prospectus benchmarks."

Therefore, while there is no guarantee that the past will be replicated in the future, investors can put the odds in their favor by investing according to academic research rather than settling for the market factor alone. This piece took a deeper look at the size premium; in the next piece I will look at the value premium.

