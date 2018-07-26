Meet 74 August 10%+ Dividend Yield Wall St. DogDays Stars

Analyst one-year targets showed ten highest yield 10%+‘Safer’ Dividend WallStars producing 2.12% more gain from $5k invested in the lowest-priced five than from $5k in all ten. Low-priced "littles" led.

74 U.S. stocks displayed 10%+ forward yield, $3+ prices, $50M+ market caps, and .25%+1Yr. targets 7/23/18. Yields above 12.25% narrowed DogDays WallStars to 30 for show.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Estimate 36.75% To 116.92% Net Gains For Ten 10%+ Dividend WallStars By August, 2019

Five of ten top 10%+ yielding WallStars were among the top ten gainers for the coming year (based on analyst 1-year targets). So, this yield-based forecast for 10%+ Dogdays WallStars, as graded by brokers, was 50% accurate.

Projections based on dividends from $1000 invested in the highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst median target prices of those stocks, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019 data points. Note: one-year target prices from one analyst were not applied (n/a). Ten probable profit-generating trades to July 23, 2019 were:

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) was projected to net $1,169.19, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% over the market as a whole.

Crius Energy (KWH.UN.TO) was projected to net $799.70, based on a median target price estimate from five analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 87% less than the market as a whole.

Corus Entertainment (CJR.B.TO) was projected to net $704.64 based a median target price estimate from ten analysts, plus estimated dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% under the market as a whole.

Navios Maritime Midstream (NYSE:NAP) was projected to net $681.18, based on a median target price estimate from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% more than the market as a whole..

Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) was projected to net $526.26, based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% more than the market as a whole.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) was projected to net $460.68, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twelve analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% less than the market as a whole.

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEMKT:SNMP) was projected to net $454.85 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from four brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% opposite the market as a whole.

Mobile Telesystems (MBT) was projected to net $446.28, based on target price estimates from sixteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% over the market as a whole.

CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR) was projected to net $364.36 based on a median target price estimate from five analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for CCR.

Garrison Capital (GARS) netted $367.61 based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 78% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 60.11% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 15% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

10%+ Dividend DogDays WallStars Number 74 Per Broker Target Gains

The most favored Wall Street Stars shine at the top of this list. Eight of eleven sectors are represented here: Consumer Cyclical; Basic Materials; Financial Services; Energy; Industrials; Real Estate; Utilities; Communication Services. Missing are Consumer Defensive, Healthcare, and Technology.

10%+ Dividend DogDays WallStars Are 74 By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top 10%+ Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten 10%+ Dividend WallStars selected 7/23/18 by yield represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top stock on the list represented the Consumer Cyclical sector, Corus Entertainment [CJR.B.TO] [1]. [Note: The Canadian exchange listing for Corus has analyst coverage the US OTC does not.] Second place went to the lone Basic Materials representative on the top ten, Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) [2].

In third place by yield was the top of two Financial Services WallStars, Medley Management (MDLY) [3]. The other financial placed seventh, Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) [7].

Four Energy WallStars placed fourth, fifth, ninth, and tenth: Sanchez Midstream Partners (SNMP) [4]; Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) [5]; Enbridge Energy (NYSE:EEQ) [4]; Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) [5]; Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) [9]; American Midstream (NYSE:AMID) [10].

Finally, two Industrials representatives placed sixth and eighth, Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) [6], and, Navios Maritime Midstream (NAP) [8], to complete the 10%+ Dividend Dogdays WallStars.

Actionable Conclusions: (21) Top Ten 10%+ Dividend DogDays WallStars Showed 24.4% To 56.33% Upsides To August, 2019; (22) Downsides Were 0%.

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Cast A 17.25% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced 10%+ Dividend WallStars To August, 2019

Ten top 10%+ Dividend WallStars were culled by targets and yield for this monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YahooFinance did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten 10%+ Dividend DogDays WallStar stocks selected 7/23/18 showing the highest dividend yields, represented five of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield 10%+Dividend WallStars (25) Delivering 58.08% Vs. (26) 49.53% Net Gains From All Ten By July, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced WallStars in the top ten 10%+ Dividends collection by target and yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 17.25% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The second lowest priced 10%+ Dividend WallStar, Medley Management (MDLY), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 116.92%.

The five lowest-priced top yield 10%+ Dividend WallStars as of July 23 were: Navios Maritime Midstream (NAP); Medley Management (MDLY); Corus Entertainment [CJR.B.TO]; Arlington Asset Investment (AI); American Midstream (AMID), with prices ranging from $3.38 to $10.6.

Five higher-priced 10%+ Dividend DogDays WallStars from July 23 were: Sanchez Midstream Partners (SNMP); Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP); Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP); Golar LNG Partners (GMLP); Buckeye Partners (BPL), whose prices ranged from $11.80 to $33.08.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

