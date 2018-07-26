Is $4 Trillion At Risk In Bond Funds?

Bond funds are 22% of the $18.9 trillion market of US mutual fund and ETF assets as of year end 2016.

What you think are your safest investments might actually be your riskiest. Most financial advisors and robo-advisors have yet to notice, let alone adapt their recommendations.

More than $4 trillion in U.S. bond funds stand to lose value as interest rates continue to rise. Bond funds are 22% of the $18.9 trillion market of U.S. mutual fund and ETF assets as of year end 2016.[1]

Bond funds are offered in 98% of company-sponsored 401(k) retirement plans.[2] Most robo-advisors and professional money managers are relying on bond funds for their “conservative allocations” in clients’ portfolios. Every American with an investment account at a financial institution needs to understand the risks inherent in bond funds.

All things being equal, bond math dictates that when interest rates rise, bond prices will fall. This is because when interest rates rise, new bonds are issued offering better rates than what previously issued bonds provide. Therefore, existing bonds which were issued at lower rates lose value.

Therefore, the value of U.S. bonds in bond funds should decline when U.S. interest rates go up. This is true for Treasury, corporate, and municipal bond funds which are all valued as a spread to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s “risk-free” interest rates.

You might think of bond funds as similar to individual bonds, which are known to be conservative investments – but bond funds can be much riskier. A bond owner has a legal contract that they will receive the promised interest payments and the principal back at maturity, even if the market price of the bond falls. Bond fund owners may believe their investment is even safer than owning an individual bond because they are diversified -- but bond fund owners have no legal rights to principal repayment.

Bond funds deprive you of the benefits of owning individual bonds: stable, predictable income and a high degree of confidence that you will get your initial investment back.

When you buy a bond fund, you are buying a synthetic product. The 2008 crash was caused by the unwind of the massive investment in synthetic products (in that case, collateralized mortgage and debt obligations). There has been massive investment in bond funds and many bond fund investors don’t understand the underlying risks.

Bond funds lost 3% in value just from a quarter of a percent rate increase. That’s what happened during the quarter immediately following the rate hike at the end of 2016. As you can see in the chart below, the largest U.S. bond fund, iShares AGG, based on the Barclay’s U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, the benchmark for U.S. bond funds, declined 3%. For the owners of $4 trillion in bond funds in the U.S., this equates to $120 billion in losses. There’s nothing conservative about this investment vehicle – it’s losing money and NOT conserving principal.

Worryingly, the bond funds that sound the safest actually performed the worst. The iShares 20+ year Treasury bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) lost -6.7% in the 12 months ending September 30.[3] This is the opposite of what happens when you buy the longer duration bonds outside of funds: normally yields are set to reward you the most when you loan money for the greatest number of years. Emerging market bond funds like the iShares J.P. Morgan U.S.D Emerging Markets Bond ETF have performed the best in part because they are not as correlated to U.S. interest rates.

Attracted by easy execution and cheap fees, and accelerated by the Department of Labor Fiduciary rule, U.S. investors keep pouring money into bond funds. Net inflows into bond mutual funds in 2016 totaled $107 billion while another $85 billion flooded into bond fund exchange traded funds (ETFs), a 24% surge in this sub-asset class.[4] Normally surging inflows into an asset class would drive up the valuations, but the bond fund benchmark gained only 0.25% in 2016, less than most advisory fees.

Bond ETFs are only 15 years old -- too young to have been stress tested. During their short lifespans, the Federal Reserve interest rate has gone from 5.2% to zero and is just starting to creep back up to 1.

Bond ETFs have only existed in an era of declining rates and increasing asset flows. In contrast to equity funds, the U.S. bond market is much more illiquid and bond trading became even more infrequent since 2008. Therefore, it may be hard for the bond funds to get good prices for bonds if they need to sell to honor redemptions, magnifying losses. Bond mutual funds may fare better than bond ETFs because the bond managers can reserve cash and actively prepare for redemptions.

Interest rates are at an inflection point, and looking at historical returns can be deceptive. Yet, most financial advisors and robo-advisors rely on those historical returns to advise their clients.

The impact of rising rates has been tempered by both the gradual pace of the rate hikes and geopolitical events such as Brexit, which made U.S. bonds an attractive alternative. Low to negative yields in Japan and Europe also translate into demand for U.S. bonds. Bonds traditionally were used to provide stable, predictable income: bond funds have become just another speculative asset class, akin to equities. In the case of bond funds, investors are speculating on inflation, the dollar, and relative rates. Yet, the risks of owning bond funds may outweigh the potential gains going forward.

Bond funds made more sense from 1980 to 2012, when net asset values rose in response to the downward trend in interest rates. However, even Vanguard writes that the bond ETF market has many more complications and less liquidity than the equity ETF market.[5] As rates rise, we should expect capital loss, not capital gain. Bond funds may experience more net outflows than they can properly handle.

It is time for investors to review their portfolios and retirement options with an eye towards these risks. Those that heed the warnings and adjust now should have no problem extricating themselves from bond funds at a decent price. Those that are well informed will be in a better position to extricate themselves from bond funds if they determine this is in their best interest.

What You Should Do to Prepare for Rising Interest Rates

All employees at American firms should review their 401(k) options and selections. If bond funds are being offered as the “conservative” choice, they should bring up the risk to their management and plan administrators. International and unconstrained funds managed by active managers may provide better options to passive U.S. ETFs.

For those assets outside your current employer, you can roll over your 401(k) to an IRA and shift your assets to a financial advisor who can provide you with alternatives to bond funds. Given historically low rates, investors may want to consider alternatives to bond vehicles that have low correlation and/or downside protection to the stock market.

These alternatives could include annuities, real estate investment trusts that don’t trade on the stock market, and structured notes with downside protection. But of course all investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. REITS invest in real estate or loans secured by real estate and issue shares in such investments, which can be illiquid and also subject to interest rate risk.

Today’s bond strategy would be to buy and hold individual bonds until they mature, using a laddering strategy. A bond ladder can stagger the maturities to include different lengths of time so you capture the best assortment of interest rates. This strategy also frees you from the challenges you would face attempting to sell a bond in the secondary market at a time when rates continue to increase.

