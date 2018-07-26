What Do President Trump's Comments Mean For The Swiss Franc?

Should the dollar decline further, then I see a high likelihood of the franc rising further.

The greenback has been in decline against the Swiss franc following comments by the U.S. President voicing a difference of opinion on interest rate hikes.

The U.S. dollar has been seeing a significant rise on the back of higher interest rates.

However, U.S. President Donald Trump recently made a statement that sent the dollar into a decline, specifically stating that he is "not thrilled" with the fact that rates are rising.

Perceiving this statement as a potentially negative appraisal of the U.S. economy and its ability to withstand rate rises, the dollar subsequently saw a decline.

Specifically, the Swiss franc has found support against both the greenback and the euro after a period of decline and has started to rise against both currencies:

CHF/USD

Source: investing.com

CHF/EUR

Source: investing.com

Should Trump's comments continue to be taken seriously by the market, then this might well start a significant decline in the dollar. Indeed, the main thing keeping the dollar high in the first place was the fact that interest rates were on the rise. While the policy of the Federal Reserve is technically independent of that of the U.S. government, it is not yet known whether Trump's comments will have a significant effect in this regard.

How can we expect this to impact the Swiss franc going forward? As a safe haven currency, there have been periods in the past month where trade war tensions had been lifting this currency in any case, and I expect that this will accelerate should the dollar continue to decline.

As regards Swiss monetary policy itself, Switzerland is still performing well economically even in spite of the rising franc, and the Swiss National Bank is not necessarily pursuing a devaluation for the currency. For instance, Swiss Finance Minister Ueli Maurer recently stated that while the franc is thought to be overvalued relative to the euro, the country is able to "live with" the current exchange rate.

At the same time, while the Swiss National Bank is still keeping a loose monetary policy, we have been seeing the franc make back gains regardless, and I see this situation continuing if we see a further decline in the dollar.

Specifically, looking at the 1-day chart, a breach in price of above 1.0210 (the 100-period moving average) for CHF/USD would very likely mean further upside ahead for this currency.

CHF/USD

Source: investing.com

To conclude, if we start to see the dollar decline further, then this could mean significantly further gains ahead for the Swiss franc. I am keeping a close eye on this currency.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.