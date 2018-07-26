Mobile Mini (MINI) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) Q2 2018 Earnings Call July 26, 2018 12:00 PM ET

Executives

Erik Olsson - Mobile Mini, Inc.

Van A. Welch - Mobile Mini, Inc.

Analysts

Andrew John Wittmann - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Scott Schneeberger - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Marc Riddick - Sidoti & Co. LLC

Operator

Erik Olsson - Mobile Mini, Inc.

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Mobile Mini's second quarter 2018 conference call. I am Erik Olsson, Mobile Mini's President and CEO, and with me is Van Welch, our Executive Vice President and CFO. I will review the operational highlights of the quarter and the current business environment, and Van will discuss the Q2 financials. We will then open up the call to questions. And we encourage you to review the full quarterly deck providing more detailed results for your reference, which has been posted to our website as usual.

Let me begin by saying that I'm very happy with our current quarter results. As anticipated, we continue to drive very strong growth for both our business segments in Q2. Tank & Pump Solutions recorded the highest quarterly rental revenue since we acquired the business in 2014 with year-over-year organic growth of 21.2%.

We believe that demand in this end-segment has normalized and this level of activity will continue for the indefinite future. Demand is strong across all geographies and our growth has been broad based in terms of customer end-segments, downstream, midstream, and upstream.

Our strategy includes solidifying relationships with our large downstream customers and in the Tank & Pump segment, approximately 54% of our rental revenue was generated through our national account customers many of whom we have multi-year agreements with.

We're beginning to see incremental revenue related to the five new contracts we entered into in the second half of 2017. And while the new contracts contributed nominally in Q2, we expect the business to increase meaningfully in the second half of the year. Also, we continue to drive business with spot contracts for smaller and mid-size customers that gives us opportunity for rate expansion.

Storage Solutions rental revenues were up a solid 9.5% year-over-year in constant currency within 11.6% increase in North America. The growth was generated by both units on rent and healthy rate increases. North American rental rates increased 2.7% with rates on newly placed units up 1.9%. Large national accounts have seen the value that our unique systems, national footprint, and outstanding products and services offer. In Q2, national accounts comprised approximately 30% of our total Storage Solutions' revenue.

UK revenue was up slightly year-over-year in Q2. A small decrease in units on rent was offset by rate increases. While Brexit continues to contribute to economic uncertainty in the UK, we have not seen a material effect on our business, and our pipeline looks stable.

The economic environment for our U.S. end markets was positive and solid for the quarter. Business in the U.S. represents approximately 85% of our consolidated rental revenue business. Overall, as the U.S. GDP remained strong with the forecasted 2018 growth of approximately 3%, the construction and retail activity remained healthy and it's expected to remain stable at the high level. The escalation of tariffs and trade restrictions could pose a potential headwind to the business environment, but we have yet to see any impact.

The industrial segment has improved and continues to trend in a positive direction. Oil prices are expected to remain above $70 a barrel, while rig counts are at their highest levels since 2015 and are forecasted to exceed a thousand this year. So overall a very healthy U.S. environment in the quarter, an environment which is expected to continue throughout 2018 and into 2019. Outlook in the UK which represents approximately 15% of our total rental revenues remains uncertain due to Brexit. However, our business has been stable and so is our outlook.

Lastly, our safety record continues to be outstanding albeit we were disappointed with the TRIR uptick above 1.0 this quarter due minor but recordable injuries. We emphasize the safety throughout the organization and are committed to maintaining industry-leading results. And exceptional safety record is an important decision factor for many of our customers and also drives cost savings for Mobile Mini in the form of decreased insurance and claim costs.

So overall, Mobile Mini had an excellent quarter with the continuation of many positive trends in the business and great execution as we expected the momentum generated in the first quarter continued for both our business segments and we're looking forward to a strong year as we head into the second half of 2018.

I will now hand over the call to Van who will cover the financials.

Van A. Welch - Mobile Mini, Inc.

Thanks, Erik, and good morning. Beginning with revenue, execution on our strategic model drove an 11.7% total rental revenue increase when adjusted for favorable currency rates compared to Q2 2017. On the Tank & Pump Solutions side, rental revenues were up 21.2% year-over-year and average OEC on rent increased 22.8% with strong 74.2% utilization.

As Erik mentioned, we believe that demand in this business has normalized. Our customer base is broad and the environment for our customers has improved across our geographies and for the majority of the customer end-segments resulting in a general increase of activity and demand compared to the prior year. Notably in downstream where we have focused much of our efforts, we are growing in volume and believe we are gaining a greater portion of our customers overall spend.

In addition, given our high utilization and the overall strong demand, we are very focused on driving rate on spot contracts, new MSAs and were possible on existing MSAs.

Our Storage Solutions rental revenues were up 9.5% year-over-year driven by increases in both units on rent, which was up 3.7%, and rate increases up 2.4%. Importantly, North America Storage Solutions, which represents approximately 80% of our Storage Solutions business increased 11.6% with rate increases of 2.7%. Our unique systems and national footprint continue to drive growth in national account revenues.

In the UK, rental revenues are up 1% year-over-year. Decreased units on rent has been offset by increased rate. While the slower construction activity and uncertainty surrounding Brexit is dampening growth in our UK segment, our business has remained stable and we do not anticipate a significant drop off in 2018. Going forward on a consolidated basis, we expect double-digit revenue growth for the year and sequential revenue increases in Q3 and Q4.

Turning to profitability. As illustrated on slide 11, our adjusted EBITDA was $50 million for the quarter and our margin was 35.2% for Q2. With the leverage of our infrastructure, the increased revenues are resulting in expanded margins and increased flow-through. Storage Solutions' adjusted EBITDA of $41 million increased 14.1% from the prior year adjusted for FX, and the margin was up 160 basis points to 36.2% The margin growth was driven by our North American business.

Tank & Pump Solutions adjusted EBITDA of $8.9 million was up 40.4% compared to prior year, with a 430-basis point increase in margin from 26.9% in Q2 2017 to 31.2% in Q2 2018. As a percentage of total revenues, rental, selling and general expenses were down 90 basis points compared to the prior year quarter.

Overall, these costs were up approximately 9.5% when adjusted for FX with increases in transportation and salary costs related to higher rental activity, increased variable and stock-based compensation costs related to our performance, and increased stock-based compensation due to the timing of the annual board grant, which was moved from Q3 to Q2. We expect our adjusted EBITDA margin to build meaningfully as we head into the seasonally strong third and fourth quarters of the year and we expect flow through for the full-year to achieve our evergreen model of 60%.

Free cash flow was $11.7 million in Q2 2018, down $3.2 million from Q2 2017. Our year-over-year increase in net capital expenditures of $7.7 million in response to increasing demand was largely offset by $4.5 million increase in cash flow from operating activities.

The chart on slide 16 highlights our CapEx spend. In total, for the first six months of 2018, we had $39.4 million in net capital expenditures. During the quarter, we had net fleet capital expenditures of $19.3 million of which $10.4 million was for North American Storage Solutions and $8.7 million related to Tank & Pump Solutions.

Due to the damp in economy in the UK, we made very limited capital expenditures in our UK Storage Solutions business. We now anticipate that net capital expenditures for the full year 2018 will be approximately $90 million, a $20 million increase compared to a full year 2017.

Higher downstream demand, large additional customer wins, and turnaround projects in our Tank & Pump business is primarily driving this increase which is somewhat offset by decreased capital expenditures in the UK due to the flat year-over-year units on rent volume.

As you can see on slide 17, our leverage ratio ticked down to 4.6x in the quarter, largely due to increased adjusted EBITDA, as well as a slight decrease in debt. We continue to balance our long-term leverage goals with the current demand environment and now anticipate our leverage ratio to decline to a low-4s by year end. So overall, the very good second quarter results reflect the continuation and expansion of many positive trends in the business, which we expect to continue in the second half of the year.

With that, I will turn the call back to Erik to discuss the subsequent event, which is outlined on slide 18 and 19. Thank you very much.

Erik Olsson - Mobile Mini, Inc.

Thank you, Van. Before we head into Q&A, I would like to take a few moments to outline a planned asset disposition initiated in the third quarter. Over the past several years, Mobile Mini has stepped up its game. In 2016, we implemented an integrated resource platform that provides a real-time information for management decisions. Since then, we have continued to develop our systems including real-time enterprise and departmental analytics. These systems provide actionable information to support the business overall and fleet management in particular. Specifically, our platform now allows identification of the status of each unit and facilitates deeper analysis of our recurring maintenance costs.

Using the increased visibility resulting from these tools, we engaged in the company-wide project to assess the economic and operational status of our fleet and also to examine our asset management process for opportunities to be streamlined and more efficient in our operations. As a result of this project, we identified approximately 26,000 units that were deemed not economical to repair and keep for (14:50), that were non-core to our operations.

We also identified PP&E, an inventory that were not being used efficiently. And in July, management recommended and the Board of Directors approved the strategic decision to place these assets as available for sale and we expect to recognize a non-cash loss for approximately $100 million in the third quarter of 2018.

The assets to be disposed of have not generated meaningful revenue over the last several years and therefore, we do not believe that the asset disposal will affect our ability to generate revenue or to meet customer demand. Consequently, we do not expect this project to affect our capital expenditures nor will it negatively affect liquidity or free cash flow.

On the flip side, the disposal of these units will free up yard space and reduce our labor requirements. We expect to exit approximately 14 yards and reduce head count by 70 to 80 heads. Primarily, we will be exiting holding and ops yards and combining locations in cities where we both have Storage Solutions and Tank & Pump Solutions. Our customer service footprint will not be affected.

As you can see on slide 19, the removal of these units from our Storage Solutions business increases our utilization to 79% and reduces our unavailable units from 20% of our fleet to less than 10% on a pro forma basis as of June 30, 2018. Combined with other process changes underway, we expect approximately $5 million to $7 million in annual operating – operational savings that is achievable upon execution of all our plans.

In addition, we have developed stringent new policies to ensure that every asset has a purpose. We are excited to implement these changes which will drive further operational efficiency, asset productivity resulting in increased returns.

Before Q&A let me just reiterate our outlook for the year. We see robust demand in both our business segments and expect double-digit revenue growth for the year. Flow through is improving and should reach 60% for the year. Leverage should drop to low-4s and return on capital employed should increase to high-8s rates or low-9s.

With that, I will turn the call over to the operator for instructions on the Q&A.

Thank you. Our first question comes from the line of Andrew Wittmann with Robert W. Baird. Please proceed with your question.

Andrew John Wittmann - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Hey. Great. Good morning, guys.

Erik Olsson - Mobile Mini, Inc.

Morning.

Andrew John Wittmann - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

I was going to leave the income statement questions for later and kind of just start out with the restructuring plans that you announced here, Erik. I guess specifically, can you just talk about maybe the timeline that you expect this plan to be executed over, I think for modeling sake?

There's a couple of questions that fall out of that including are those – do those units on rent get kind of pulled out of the operating statistics as of the third quarter or are those going to gradually decline as you exit them? And it sounds like more of the same results (18:38) are being driven into the Storage segment, but if you could give some sort of breakdown in that, that would be helpful as well?

Erik Olsson - Mobile Mini, Inc.

Sure. So, the majority of this is in the Storage segment as you mentioned, but there are some units in the Tank & Pump segment as well, but mostly smaller items. These units will be placed as assets for sale. So, they will be out of our utilization as of, I don't know, this week or next week, when we get to this – the board approved this just a couple of days ago. We expect to liquidate or sell or scrap these assets if not by the third quarter, definitely in the fourth quarter. We expect savings to be largely done by the end of the year. And the only thing that will happen in 2019 is a few of the leases are expiring in 2019.

We are lucky that the majority of these 14 yards or I should say 8 of the 14 yards have our leases that expire in 2018, which we will get out of immediately. Five expires in 2019 and I think one beyond that but we'll obviously try to negotiate our way out of those leases as quickly as possible. So again, I think we should expect to see the majority of these savings by the end of the year or as we enter 2019.

Andrew John Wittmann - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

That's really helpful. Thank you for that. And then just my follow-up question is kind of an addendum to that but looks at the overall CapEx budget because as your performance that shows on slide 19, it's much more clear that your utilization, your effective utilization has actually been much higher than the reported utilization as a result of this. And that seems to be the reason for your increase in CapEx. I think last quarter you guys was talking about being slightly up year-over-year. Now you're talking $90 million versus $70 million last year, and presumably that's net of the $9 million or so of proceeds that you expect from scrapping this.

So, you're looking at kind of like a $30 million increase. First, I want to make sure I had that right. I think I do but I guess my question here is to deliver this kind of growth rates that you're seeing today in units on rent. Are we going to be seeing this as the new rate of CapEx going forward?

Erik Olsson - Mobile Mini, Inc.

No. So, let's step through this step-by-step. The $9 million of proceeds are not in the CapEx numbers because like I said we're going to move this into assets for sale on the balance sheet and thus, the proceeds there will be sale of assets and not impacting the CapEx.

The increase in the CapEx that we've seen this year from our original plan, it's really to feed largely the Tank & Pump growth that's been extraordinary and we secured, we won five RFPs in late 2017, early 2018. And as we now are gearing up to service those – take over those contracts, we have to buy fleet to do so. And the good news is that these are multi-year contracts, so we're investing in long-term revenue projects here.

The increase we've seen in Tank & Pump utilization from – it's almost I think 970 basis points year-over-year is largely or the vast majority of that increase is outside of these new contracts that we want.

And last point, the assets we're moving to for sale status now or that we're going to liquidate have not contributed in any meaningful way to the revenue generated over the last several years. So, moving them out of our yards are out of the balance sheet, does not impact our CapEx levels. We have been generating these results without these assets. They've been sitting idle on our yards for the last several years.

Van A. Welch - Mobile Mini, Inc.

So, Andrew just to kind of – to go back to the CapEx. Yeah, the $90 million is about a $20 million increase from 2017. As Erik mentioned, that's primarily associated around the Tank & Pump growth that we're seeing. From a total CapEx standpoint, the North America Storage Solutions are about flattish from a total cap standpoint, and the UK is down.

Andrew John Wittmann - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Good color. I'll probably jump back in later. Thank you for now.

Erik Olsson - Mobile Mini, Inc.

Thanks.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Scott Schneeberger with Oppenheimer & Company. Please proceed with your question.

Scott Schneeberger - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Thanks very much. Yeah, I'll follow-up on the CapEx subject. I think there's a little bit concern of this increase in CapEx. Obviously, it sounds like we on the investor side won't see the real benefit from these five new contracts until the second half of this year. It sounds like a very impressive ramp to get up to that 60% flow through for the year.

So, on a go forward basis, Van, do you think it's going to be $90 million each year going forward because these are a long way, multi-year contracts in Tank & Pump? Are you going to have to continue to feed it in CapEx going forward? Will it increase? Might it come down a little bit? I think that's a chief concern at the moment.

Van A. Welch - Mobile Mini, Inc.

Yeah. I think I would look at it, Scott, as a onetime ramp-up. If you looked at previous years in the Tank & Pump, just where we were in that particular space, we did not put much capital in the business. I mean obviously, we've seen quite a bit of improvement here and the outlook looks very good as well. But in terms of the magnitude of the inquiries, I would look at this as a onetime increase.

Scott Schneeberger - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Thanks. Just, I know you don't want to give guidance beyond but so my inference from what you just said is that maybe in 2019 all else equal in Tank & Pump, you won't see as high as this year CapEx?

Van A. Welch - Mobile Mini, Inc.

That would be correct, Scott. That's correct.

Scott Schneeberger - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Thanks. I just want to be clear there. And then just turning, I'll get back in queue later, but I just kind of on the new initiative with the underperforming assets. Erik, the last time you did a major fleet purge like this was April 2013. That impairment charge was $40 million. I think it was 15,000 units. This is 26,000 units. You told us it was largely in Storage on the prior question.

Just how is this different from the last initiative? What specifically you said in Storage but what are these assets really? And obviously, you're getting some consolidation of locations as well and a lot of – going to the combo of Tank & Pump and Storage. I'm just kind of curious why now the chicken and egg here, what's driving what? Thanks.

Erik Olsson - Mobile Mini, Inc.

Sure. So, I mean these are by and large containers and steel offices. And the reason that we're doing what we're doing now is that we've just – we've gotten a lot smarter after the implementation of SAP. And along with that, an implementation of a more sophisticated work order system where we can much better estimate or analyze what the true repair cost would be of units that are down.

So, we have compared – gone through unit by unit and looked at what the repair costs would be and determine whether it make economic sounds from a cash point of view to repair these units. And overall, the repair costs for these units would quite significantly be over the replacement cost of the unit. So, therefore, we've deemed this that it doesn't make sense for us to repair them.

So, the difference now and in the past is really that we have much better information, much better visibility into the true cost of fixing these units.

Scott Schneeberger - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Okay. Thanks. I'll pass it on.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Marc Riddick with Sidoti & Company. Please proceed with your question.

Marc Riddick - Sidoti & Co. LLC

Hi. Good afternoon.

Erik Olsson - Mobile Mini, Inc.

Hi, Marc.

Marc Riddick - Sidoti & Co. LLC

I wanted to touch a little bit on the – some of the comments you made around the increased costs, and actually let me just start with the comment you made about some of the expenses that were shifting. I guess it'd been in 3Q of last year that were in the 2Q numbers this year and on the compensation side I believe it was. Could you explain that a little bit more, and the magnitude of what that specific shift was?

Erik Olsson - Mobile Mini, Inc.

Yeah. We – that's the Board receives grants every year. Those grants were vested at the time they received as part of their compensation for serving on the Board. Previously that had been done in Q3. It was moved to Q2 to coincide with the shareholders meeting this year. So, it's a timing, it's a timing variance between Q2 and Q3, which pushed it forward. The cost of that was around $850,000.

Marc Riddick - Sidoti & Co. LLC

Okay. And then also you'd mentioned increased transportation costs. Is that specific to just the increase activity, or because I mean, I guess gas was probably down a little bit year-over-year so was there other expenses around that would lead to increased transportation costs or were they – did they rise faster than the revenue growth?

Erik Olsson - Mobile Mini, Inc.

No. It was certainly mostly around the increased rental activity that we're seeing in both of the businesses being North American Storage Solutions and Tank & Pump. So, it was mostly around that. I mean obviously on the trucking side, fuel cost has increased in this year which impacted those costs and we're trying and we are pushing those costs forward to our rates as appropriate.

Marc Riddick - Sidoti & Co. LLC

Okay. But it exceeded the rate of revenue growth than year-over-year. Is that fair to say?

Erik Olsson - Mobile Mini, Inc.

That's fair to say.

Marc Riddick - Sidoti & Co. LLC

Okay. Okay. All right. I wanted to then switch over to the efforts. And you were talking about 14 yards and about 70 to 80 heads that you were looking at with this. I was wondering does that then – will that effort then maybe accelerate a little bit the pace of some of the locations being co-locations and being – does that have any impact on the timing of some of those potential changes?

Van A. Welch - Mobile Mini, Inc.

Yes. It does. So one of the obstacles in certain markets we've had to co-locate our businesses has been yard space. And with this initiative now, we will free up yard space in a number of locations, and we can, therefore, go ahead and co-locate and save lease expense that way.

Marc Riddick - Sidoti & Co. LLC

Okay. Okay. Was there any particular region that had a greater concentration of this or was it widespread?

Van A. Welch - Mobile Mini, Inc.

You know, we've had some large holding yards in southwest of the U.S. as well as in the southeast. So, there were more there than in other markets, but we've gone through every branch in every location and looked at every unit. So, we feel very comfortable that we have seen it all and we have included all the units that should be included here.

Marc Riddick - Sidoti & Co. LLC

Okay. And then the last one, and this is probably more of a broad-based question, but given this sort of coming from the benefits of the ERP and having greater resources to do these kinds of things with and identify things like these, should we expect to see more that are specific to cost savings efforts or what do you think this is kind of a onetime project that you are looking at?

And then maybe on a bigger picture, could you sort of share maybe some other things that you think you'll be able to glean in from having the systems in place? Thank you.

Erik Olsson - Mobile Mini, Inc.

Sure. So, the cost savings we're talking about here is directly related to this project that we were gaining efficiency on our yards by having these idle down units removed and therefore, we can move around the good units, and the minor and modest repairs can be done much more efficiently.

Having said that, we are working on a number of other initiatives that we've mentioned earlier or previous quarter but around the technology and the SAP system, which we think will have a significant impact on the yard operations once fully in place and implemented.

We're talking about automating the entire yard from a computer or systems point of view, the elimination of all paper, more efficient logistics process, et cetera, et cetera. So, there's more to come, but it's still in the works so to speak.

Marc Riddick - Sidoti & Co. LLC

Okay. Thank you very much.

Erik Olsson - Mobile Mini, Inc.

Thanks.

Thank you. Our next question is a follow-up from the line of Scott Schneeberger with Oppenheimer & Company. Please proceed with your question.

Scott Schneeberger - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Thanks very much. You said a robust pipeline in the Storage business and it's certainly been strong. I think activations in the first quarter was 11%, second quarter 10%. I believe those numbers are right. How are you trending into third quarter is one part of the question?

And then, would that slide be – would be – I know activations were down a little bit in the UK. Just if you could address the UK, you keep saying we're wary of the future but it's stable now but you are coming down a little bit. So just curious what – a little bit more trend on the UK and then what you're seeing in third quarter overall? Thanks.

Erik Olsson - Mobile Mini, Inc.

So, the UK is, we're seeing stability on a low level so to speak, right. It's clear that the UK economy is slowing down and the uncertainty is big whether it will be a soft or hard Brexit than the impact that will have. We've responded with cutting CapEx basically down to almost zero here in this second quarter and we will keep it at that level for the foreseeable future here.

And I think our team over there is doing a great job keeping up activations and so on. And I think their pipeline is actually better at this point this year than it was a year ago. So, we're cautiously optimistic that we will be able to maintain at least a stable business over there.

The activations in North America so far in July is up quite significantly over the trend seen in Q1 and Q2. Obviously, we're cautiously optimistic that we will be able to maintain that trend as well. So, it looks very good actually.

Scott Schneeberger - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

All right. Great. Thanks for that. And then could you speak a little bit to the competitive landscape in Tank & Pump? Obviously at those good wins at the end of last year, but the largest Tank & Pump provider is available out there is being – in the process of being acquired by a large traditional rental company. What do you think happens with pricing going forward, and also with competitive bids, just kind of at a high-level there? Thanks.

Erik Olsson - Mobile Mini, Inc.

So, we will – we welcome a large responsible and respectable rental company into the Tank business. We think it's good for the overall industry. I think it's probably good for pricing environment and responsibility going forward. Obviously, we have competed with this large company in the past, and it doesn't change the competitive landscape in terms of number of tanks out in the marketplace et cetera. So, we are looking at this very carefully of course, but we think it's good for the overall industry and it's good for us as well.

Scott Schneeberger - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Okay. Thanks very much.

Thank you. Our next question is a follow-up from the line of Andrew Wittmann with Robert W. Baird. Please proceed with your question.

Andrew John Wittmann - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Yeah. Great. Thanks. So, I wanted to just dig in a little bit on the revenue outlook from here. You've got – in the third quarter, you got a little bit of help last year from the hurricane, and clearly, as you move into the fourth quarter in particular, on the Tank & Pump business, you started seeing some benefits just from the downstream coming back.

So, I guess my question is, with the growth rates that you saw coming in the second quarter with comps getting progressively stiffer as the year ends, do you think that these growth rates are realistic range, or how do you think they might vary from here?

Erik Olsson - Mobile Mini, Inc.

Without giving specific numbers, I think the – so we're going to have more difficult comps, yes, because we started to see a pickup in the business in the second half of last year. On the other hand as we mentioned, we're going to have to kick in of these large contracts that we won. So, we believe that we will continue to see very strong growth also in the Tank & Pump segment thanks to these contracts starting to generate revenue.

Van A. Welch - Mobile Mini, Inc.

And Andrew, we're also seeing in terms of the visibility and getting back to that normal kind of operation in the Tank & Pump world. On the turnaround side, they are – those turnarounds are being scheduled. There is a bit of a higher number of turnarounds that have been scheduled and the confidence level of having them go forward as planned, I believe, is greater than what it has been, obviously, during the trough of the business.

Andrew John Wittmann - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

That's helpful. Thank you for that. You guys previously talked about how the second half of the year was going to be quite a big tailwind on the incentive compensation line. I wanted to see if there's any change in that given how this year is progressing. I think previously you talked about, I guess, like something in the order of $10 million tailwind that you would have had in the second half of 2018. Is that still a good way of thinking about it, Van? Or how are you guys thinking about how that compares as well?

Van A. Welch - Mobile Mini, Inc.

Yeah. I think if you look at the first half of the year as we've talked about in the past, if you compare 2017, we were carrying (41:22) at target levels through the first half of the year 2017. Since then, the performance of the company has been very, very good. And we're accruing based on that significant performance going forward. So, I think to tell – the headwind in the first half of the year was in the tune of about $4 million in the first half of the year. In the second half of the year, we're accruing up to a high-level of performance on a consistent basis in Q3 and Q4.

Andrew John Wittmann - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Okay. So, is that like flat year-over-year in incentive comp, Van? Is that when you say consistent?

Van A. Welch - Mobile Mini, Inc.

I'm not saying that. I think on incentive comp, what we're saying is that our accrual was based on the company's performance in 2018. So, we're accruing a high level of performance from Q1 and we're anticipating that high level of performance through the rest of the year. So, the comp accrual and the comp payment will reflect that.

Andrew John Wittmann - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Okay. And then just – where do you want to go next year? I guess I want to talk about days sales outstanding. We calculated them at 72 days. That's the highest level we've seen in quite some time maybe if ever. Van, I just wanted to know how you're looking at that today? And what the right target is for DSOs? And if you have a plan to get that to a different level?

Van A. Welch - Mobile Mini, Inc.

That's certainly we do. I mean from a DSO standpoint, I'd like to see us down at the 60-day level and that is achievable over time. Erik mentioned and we've talked about systems in place and processes in place. That's going to help us as well to get that DSO level down. So, I'm not happy, we're not happy at the 70-day level, and the aim would be to dramatically decrease that over time.

Andrew John Wittmann - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Is there a realistic timeframe to get into the low 60s or 60-day level?

Van A. Welch - Mobile Mini, Inc.

I'm not going to get specific with you, but I think when we get into 2019, that's certainly in an achievable timeframe.

Andrew John Wittmann - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

And then my last question here, Erik, steel prices are up a lot. How is that affecting the prices boxes that you're bringing in, recognizing that there might be some CapEx here that's impacted by it?

Erik Olsson - Mobile Mini, Inc.

We haven't really seen any large uptick in our pricing for the boxes that we have – that we purchased so far. So, we are monitoring that, obviously, very carefully, but so far, no really major change.

Andrew John Wittmann - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Thank you.

Erik Olsson - Mobile Mini, Inc.

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from line of Marc Riddick with Sidoti & Company. Please proceed with your question.

Marc Riddick - Sidoti & Co. LLC

Hey, there. I just had a quick follow-up that I forgot to ask when I was on before. I wonder if you could give an update on what you're seeing from retail folks if you're getting any feedback as of yet as to their plans for the upcoming holiday season? Thank you.

Erik Olsson - Mobile Mini, Inc.

So, the initial contact and discussions we have indicates a very robust seasonal season again, I should say. We have good indications of an another very strong seasonal business for us.

Marc Riddick - Sidoti & Co. LLC

Okay. Thank you very much.

Erik Olsson - Mobile Mini, Inc.

Thanks.

Thank you. Mr. Olsson, there are no further questions at this time. I'll turn the floor back to you for final comments.

Erik Olsson - Mobile Mini, Inc.

All right. So, thank you very much, everyone for participating on our second quarter call and we look forward to reporting on our third quarter in October. Thank you very much.

