This Dividend Stock Has Caught My Attention

This stock has shown the most free cash flow growth among all consumer staples stocks on the 2018 Dividend Aristocrats List.

Of all of the consumer staples stocks on the 2018 Dividend Aristocrats list, no company has grown free cash flow as much as this one: Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA).

Over the past five years, this company has seen the highest growth in this metric among its peers:

Source: ycharts.com

What is particularly interesting is that while free cash flow per share has continued to increase, price to free cash flow is trading lower; i.e. the company has become cheaper on a free cash flow basis over the past five years:

Source: ycharts.com

Free cash flow is the primary metric that I look at to evaluate stocks - in particular, dividend aristocrats. If a company is healthily increasing its cash flow, then it shows that it is in a good position to keep raising dividend payments and concurrently reinvest back into the business.

To this end, I decided to run a discounted cash flow analysis to predict a five-year target price for this stock - while also factoring future dividend growth into the target price.

The following are my assumptions:

I am using a 7% discount rate - in line with the expected long-term rate of return on the S&P 500.

Dividends per share are assumed to grow at 8% per year and free cash flow at 15% per year - in line with the historical 5-year average growth rates for these metrics.

With price to free cash flow trading at a low of 11.03x, I am going to assume that the same will revert to 18x - the median ratio between the high of 24x and low of 11x that we have seen since 2014:

Dividend Per Share Forecast (Year 1 to 5) Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Projected 11% dividend growth 0.44 0.48 0.51 0.55 0.60 7% discount rate 0.42 0.42 0.42 0.42 0.43

Free Cash Flow Per Share Forecast (Year 1 to 5) Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Projected 7% free cash flow growth 5.89 6.77 7.79 8.96 10.30 7% discount rate 2.71 5.92 6.36 6.83 7.34

Terminal P/FCF Ratio 18 Terminal P/FCF * Estimated FCF in Year 5 132.19 Present Value of Dividends Per Share Through To Year 5 2.10 Target Price in Year 5 134.28 Upside from price of $64.98 106.66% 5-Year Annualized Rate of Return 21.33%

Source: Author's Calculations

According to the above, the assumed rates of growth would yield a target price of $134, which would mean an over 100% upside from here.

Of course, much of this is contingent on investor interest in the stock. Let us see what would happen if the P/FCF ratio was left at the current ratio of 11.03x:

Terminal P/FCF Ratio 11.03 Terminal P/FCF * Estimated FCF in Year 5 81.00 Present Value of Dividends Per Share Through To Year 5 2.10 Target Price in Year 5 83.10 Upside from price of $64.98 27.89% 5-Year Annualized Rate of Return 5.58%

Source: Author's Calculations

We now have a target price of $83 and an upside of nearly 28%.

In this regard, assuming that this stock can continue to grow free cash flow by a healthy 15% per year, then it is my view this stock would have little to no downside risk while being exposed to a potentially big upside.

While the stock has come under pressure of late as a result of Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) acquisition of PillPack, as well as mediocre same-store sales numbers, Q3 earnings did beat expectations at $1.53 per share which was higher than that of the $1.48 per share expected by analysts.

Earnings and free cash flow may have been temporarily boosted by share repurchases, and this is something to consider when investing in this company - i.e. whether the growth we have been seeing in free cash flow can ultimately be sustained organically.

However, the recent third-quarter results look quite encouraging, with sales up by nearly 12% on a constant currency basis and adjusted diluted EPS up by 13%:

Source: Walgreens Boots Alliance Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Results

Moreover, the Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) store optimization is expected to yield $300 million in cost savings by FY20, and I expect that this will provide a further boost to free cash flow:

Source: Walgreens Boots Alliance Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Results

To conclude, I expect that this stock could have significant upside based on free cash flow performance, and for this reason, this stock is definitely on my watch list.

Disclaimer: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.