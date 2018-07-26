Husky Energy Inc. (HUSKF) CEO Rob Peabody on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Husky Energy Inc. (OTCPK:HUSKF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2018 12:00 PM ET

Executives

Dan Cuthbertson - Director of External Communications and IR

Rob Peabody - CEO

Jeff Hart - CFO

Rob Symonds - COO

Jeff Rinker - SVP, Downstream

Analysts

Greg Pardy - RBC Capital Markets

Joe Gemino - Morningstar

Ashok Dutta - Platts

Operator

Welcome to the Husky Energy Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call and Webcast. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Dan Cuthbertson, Director of External Communications and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Mr. Cuthbertson.

Dan Cuthbertson

Thanks, and good morning. With me today are CEO, Rob Peabody; COO, Rob Symonds; and Acting CFO Jeff Hart. We will go through our second quarter results and then open up the line for your questions.

The call today will include forward-looking information. The associated risk factors and assumptions can be found in the quarterly news release on our website and in our annual filings on SEDAR and EDGAR. Unless stated otherwise, all figures are in Canadian dollars and before royalties. Specific modeling questions can be answered offline by our Investor Relations team following the call.

Rob will now start this off.

Rob Peabody

Thanks Dan, and good morning, everyone. I'll begin with our announcement this morning that our Board of Directors has approved a 67% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.125 per common share.

This dividend level was affordable and gives us the yield that is comparable with the peer set. And we can fund the dividend our sustaining capital requirements and the growth capital program in accordance with our five-year plan. The board looked at a number of factors in this decision. These include our demonstrated ability to generate strong free cash flow, our low debt levels, a more constructive outlook for oil prices and the progress we have been making in improving our portfolio.

This is most recently reflected by the early startup at Rush Lake 2, the ramp up now approaching completion at Tucker and Sunrise. The continued strong performance of Liwan, meeting our gas production target at the BD project in the Madura Strait and our new oil discoveries in Asia and the Atlantic.

The dividend increase is a demonstration of our board’s confidence in our financial framework and ongoing reduction in our cost structure as well as the execution of a strategy that continues to materially improve our value preposition. Ultimately, we are delivering on the business objectives in our five-year plan that we outlined at our recent Investor Day.

Underpinning this value preposition is a commitment to process an occupational safety which has to be at the core of everything we do.

As announced at our Investor Day, we are taking a number of actions to reinforce this commitment. First, we have aligned management compensation more closely with our safety performance. Second, we are in the process of recruiting a senior executive in-charge of safety and this position will report directly to me. And third, we are undertaking a full assessment of our safety process and culture with an external expert.

Turning now to the quarterly results. We continue to see changes in market dynamics during the second quarter, these includes constructive if volatile commodity prices, continued location and quality price differentials for Canadian heavy oil, as a result of limitations on existing pipeline capacity and discounts on Midland barrels due to lack of pipeline capacity coming out of the Permian.

Our business is well-positioned in this environment and is backstopped by several advantages. We have our strong balance sheet. The integrated nature of our business shields us from location and quality differentials in North America. Our U.S. refining business is well-positioned to benefit from discounted Midland barrels and we are plugged in to the fast-growing energy markets in Asia.

Our two businesses, the integrated corridor and the offshore are position to increase the stability and predictability of our funds from operations and free cash flow. This means we can return additional faster shareholders as demonstrated by today’s dividend announcement while still growing our business in line with the targets we set out at Investor day.

This investment in our large and unique portfolio of higher margin projects will also further improve our cost structure.

While Jeff will provide more context around the numbers, I’ll touch on a few financial highlights from the corridor. Funds from operations were up 69% from last year to $1.2 billion and are now more than $2 billion year-to-date.

Adjusted net earnings were $474 million compared to $10 million last year and free cash flow was $500 million in the quarter, making it $718 million year-to-date which is up 90% over the first half of 2017. Overall, we have had a very active quarter on the operations front.

Rush Lake 2 project, the project was finished, and we have now started steaming the reservoir, six months ahead of our original schedule. We completed successful turnaround at the Lloydminster Upgrader and on the SeaRose FPSO. We reached record daily production rates at both Tucker and Sunrise earlier in the second quarter.

At Liwan, we hit the highest production rate yet as we continue to see strong gas demand in China. As mentioned earlier the BD project in Indonesia is fully ramped up and we have now reached our target production. And we made two new exploration discoveries in our offshore business, one in the Asia Pacific and one in the Atlantic.

Thanks, and now Jeff will review our Q2 financial results.

Jeff Hart

Thanks Rob.

Strong downstream performance and increasing gas sales in Asia, both contributed to solid financial performance in the quarter. As mentioned funds from operations were $1.2 billion and adjusted net earnings were $474 million with free cash flow of $500 million. Our capital spending of $708 million was primarily directed to advancing our Lloyd thermal program and construction of the West White Rose Projects in the Atlantic region.

We exited the quarter with the net debt position of $3 billion, including $2.6 billion in cash. Our net debt remains well below our target framework at 0.8 times trailing 12 funds from operations giving us significant flexibility. In addition, we have $4.2 billion in on-drawn credit facilities. I’ll also note that we had a 4% increase in working capital this past quarter due to rise in commodity prices.

We had another good quarter along our integrated corridor. Downstream EBITDA was $495 million, which was driven by strong crack spreads in Pad-II. We saw realized margins of $16.66 U.S. per barrel from our U.S. refineries, which included a pretax LIFO gain of a $1.72 U.S. per barrel.

Our physical integration, which includes our Canadian upgrading capability at Lloyd, our refining and storage capacity in the U.S. and our ability to transport crude to higher value markets shielded us in location and quality differentials. And we took advantage of our optionality by sourcing of both of our lime accrued feedstock from Midland which is currently trading at a large discount to WTI.

Our infrastructure and marketing EBITDA were $212 million which reflected additional margin capture from our long term committed pipeline capacity including keystone. In the upstream portion of the corridor we realized an operating net back of $21.79 per boe including a net back of $30.58 from our thermal operations at Lloyd, Tucker and Sunrise.

When combined with the margin capture from Downstream we realized an overall value chain net back of about $49 per barrel for our heavy oil production compared to $44 per barrel in Q1 of this year. In the offshore business the Asia Pacific and Atlantic regions contributed about 30% of our funds from operations for the quarter. Liwan Gas sales prices averaged $13.96 Canadian per mcf with liquids pricing averaging $71.88 per barrel. Our overall Asia Pacific netback was $68.44. And in the Atlantic we realized a netback of $57.79 per barrel.

Total upstream operating cost were $14.22 per boe in Q2 compared to $14.65 per boe a year ago and $13.33 per boe in Q1. The current quarter operating costs were impacted by the Sea Rose turnaround and seasonal maintenance in heavy oil. Our overall thermal operating cost averaged $11.10 per barrel compared to $12.94 per barrel in the second quarter 2017.

Before we turn to our Q2 operational highlights I’ll build on Rob’s remarks related to the dividend increase. In particular it’s important to note that this new base line provides a foundation for further dividend growth as our asset base continues to benefit from our ongoing investments. Increasing the base dividend is also consistent with our financial framework and this financial framework will continue to triangulate the dividend, sustaining capital requirements and our leverage.

And currently we have ample head room on our balance sheet. Thanks, and now I’ll turn the call over to Rob Symonds.

Rob Symonds

Thanks Jeff and good morning everybody. I’ll start with an update on our progress with the Superior Refinery.

To reiterate what we said at Investor Day investigation is still ongoing, we plan to use insurance proceeds to rebuild the refinery and while we’ve yet to establish a timeline for returns in normal operations today, we believe it will be at least taking months and we will update you further when we have a firm plan.

While we know that Superior was a serious setback the refinery remains a good fit with an overall strategy. We’ve spent the last decade building a robust program from process and occupational safety at Husky. We have made good progress and Rob has outlined the steps underway for further improvement. Now, looking at our quarterly results.

Overall production was about 296,000 boes per day and this takes into account seasonal maintenance and weather-related impacts as well as the three-week plan turnaround on the Sea Rose.

We’re currently forecasting a 2018 production exit rate of about 330,000 boe per day. Belong the integrated corridor, overall thermal production from our Lloyd project Tucker and Sunrise averaged about 123,000 barrels per day. This was flat quarter-over-quarter due to the seasonal scheduled activity at several Lloyd thermal projects and some maintenance activity at Sunrise.

Steaming is underway at Rush Lake 2 with first oil untapped for early Q4. We've been making good progress advancing Dee Valley, Spruce Lake Central and Spruce Lake North. At Dee Valley, we're drilling 2 pads and the construction in the central plant facility is moving along very well.

The fact when I was there earlier this month, that was apparent how similar it is to Rush Lake 2. Combined with the two 10,000 barrel a day thermal projects that was sanctioned last year, we're bringing on a total of 60,000 barrels a day of long life thermal capacity between the end of this year and the end of 2021.

At Tucker, we began production from the remaining five wells on the new 1500 well pads that we brought on in Q1, these contributed to new daily high point of over 25,000 barrels a day this past quarter. Including the planned turnaround, we expect Tucker volumes will stay fairly flat over Q3, but we remain on pace to hit 30,000 barrels a day by the end of this year.

At Sunrise, our average well rates increased during the quarter with total gross production averaging just shy of 50,000 barrels per day. A reminder that we have a 50% working interest in this project.

We've reached a record daily rate of over 54,000 barrels a day earlier in May, prior to starting the series of planned well workovers and steam generator modifications that have reduced production by about 10%. We expect this may seems to be completed in September. Meanwhile, we brought two new infield wells online in Q2, all together we've drilled a total of 12 infield wells with the final 10 to be tied in later in the year. Sunrise remains on track to reach 60,000 barrels a day by the end of 2018.

Looking now at our resource play business. At Investor Day, we announced the new gas plant is under construction to further increase our processing capacity at Advil [ph]. The core suppliant is being built and fully funded through our midstream partnership. Due that we brought online in the fourth quarter of 2019. In the Wilrich Formation, we're advancing an 18 well drilling program in the Ansell and Kakwa areas. To-date, seven wells have been drilled and 4 completed this year.

In the Wembley and Karr areas of the Montney formation, two wells have been drilled as part of the 2018 program of up to 8 wells. Wembley provides a good opportunity in our ongoing pivot towards liquids production in the Montney where we've been seeing some very good NGL yields.

In the downstream, average throughput was 355,000 barrels a day. This included a planned 5-week partial turnaround at the Lloyd upgrader, we shut down at Superior and outages at Toledo and Prince George. Throughput at the Liwan and Toledo refineries averaged about 237,000 barrels a day. Gasoline diesel and jet fuels in the U.S. were around 217,000 barrels per day.

Turning to offshore business. Our active exploration program is resulted in new discoveries in both the Asia-Pacific and Atlantic regions over the last couple of months. Offshore China, we drilled successful exploration well on Block 15 of 33 and are now planning for commercial development. In the coming weeks, we'll be drilling two additional exploration wells at the nearby block 1625. In addition, we have signed production sharing contract for two blocks in the Bay du Gulf in the South China Sea. And we're determining a time table to commence exploration activities there.

In the Atlantic, construction is moving forward at West White Rose. We're about to start pouring the concrete base and expect to be begin slip forming in late summer. Meaning the top of the concrete gravity structure will be visible from the Rayden [ph] dock before the end of this year.

Construction of the top sites components is underway at Ingleside Texas and Morristown [ph] and Newport [ph] land work is continuing on the living quarters. Our most recent Atlantic discovery White Rose A24 was made about 10 kilometers north of the SeaRose. The appraisal program is planned as far as early as 2019 to evaluate the full extent of the discovery. Any development could tie back directly to the SeaRose or the West White Rose will have a platform used current infrastructure and be onstream by 2022. Top of the White Rose field, another exploration well is scheduled to be drilled later this year.

Looking at current offshore productions starting with Asia, the Liwan field averaged about 368 million standard cubic feet per day or 180 million per day net Husky working interest. Liquids production was approximately 15,700 barrels a day or about 7700 barrels a day or about 7700 barrels a day Husky net.

The 291 field we have signed contracts for some long lead items including subsea equipment, umbilicals and other kit. We planned to grow three wells at 291 in Q4 bringing the overall number in the field to seven.

Gas [ph] is forecasted around the end of 2020. Bunsen [ph] line production is expected to ramp up to 45 million centric cubic feet per day of gas and 1800 barrels a day of liquids net to Husky. The field will share infrastructure with the first Liwan filed including access to the onshore gas plant and customer base.

In the offshore Indonesia [ph] production from the BD project averaged 29 million standard cubic feet per day net to Husky in the quarter up from 19 million in Q1 of this year. Net liquids were higher than anticipated at approximately 1800 barrels per day up from a 1000 barrel a day in quarter one.

Recently, we have reached our net daily sales targets of 40 million standard cubic feet a day of gas in 2400 barrels a day of liquids. And in the Atlantic, production in the quarter averaged 20,700 barrels per day reflecting the completion of the three-week turnaround on the SeaRose in June. Vessels ramp back up and our overall Atlantic production is currently above 26,000 barrels a day net to Husky.

And finally, as you may have heard earlier this morning, Husky and his partners have reached a framework agreement with the province in respect to beta [ph] More needs to be done before decision to proceed has made, this represents a major milestone who is opening a new chapter development in the Atlantic region.

Thank you. And now we'll go back to the operator so that we can take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin the analyst question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first analyst question is from Greg Pardy of RBC Capital Markets.

Greg Pardy

Thanks. Good morning. I’m just wondering, if you could, may be just frame your overall discoveries in the South China Sea maybe just in broad brush in terms of timelines and production rates, back-to-back kind of things, is this a little bit like wind chain or just want to get an idea of that. Thanks very much.

Rob Peabody

Thanks, Greg. Appreciate the question. Of course, it's still early days and I think ultimate development of the scheme we come up with will depend on a little bit on two exploration wells we still have in front of us. We do believe that the first discovery is commercial in its own right and certainly internally we sometimes refer to this as the wind chain replacements. I think you're generally are on the track there.

We are looking at relatively what I would say early productions scheme where we would target to get this on track in 2021 sort of time period. It depends a little bit where we would expect to take this to one of the existing FPSO in the region, and several very close which would be suitable for this and of course ultimately when this project moves forward, CNOP [ph] will have a right to back into it for 51%, so it's very much in their interest to use those FPSOs for this development.

Greg Pardy

Okay, great. Is it pretty shallow water.

Rob Peabody

Yes. It's very shallow water. I think it's 100 feet or so.

Greg Pardy

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

Our next analyst question is from Neil Mather [ph] with Goldman Sachs

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. This is Emily [ph] on behalf of Neil.

Rob Symonds

Hi, Emily.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey. I just wanted to ask about, how the company sees itself positioned in a lot of WTI WCS environment particularly as the Superior [ph] is expected to remain sort of offline for the 18 to 24 months and you've got roughly 60,000 barrels per day of some production growing until 2020.

Rob Peabody

Yes, I'll turn that over to Jeff Rinker who is here, who runs our Downstream

Jeff Rinker

This is Jeff. We still feel that even with the Superior Refinery shutdown, we're in a good position to it to manage the YWCS WTI differential. The Superior Refinery - when it was running in the first quarter, it was running on average around 20,000 barrels a day of heavy crude. So, in terms of the overall balance that we have between the between heavy crude processing and heavy crude production, we're still relatively balanced.

Rob Peabody

I just, I think the only thing I'd add to that is, what, if you look at the differential between Canada and the United States, the big differential is a location differential, the secondary differential is the quality differential and the, it's the location differential that we're seeing is very wide at the moment. In fact, the quality differential once you get down the Gulf Coast is actually much tighter.

So, in fact, the fact that we have the pipeline capacity, the kind of excess at the moment but as we go will be growing into our pipeline capacity over this period, but that that is the major mitigate against the differentials. And then finally, on superior well, superior affects us physically, of course, we do have business interruption insurance, so we'll still get most of the benefits out of superior from a profit standpoint in term despite it being offline.

Unidentified Analyst

That makes sense. And does this accelerate for thinking on the Asphalt plant that was originally delayed as a result of acquiring the Superior Refinery?

Rob Peabody

No, I -- like I think the time line around that decision is still very much where it was and in fact, I would think what ultimately is set that timeline is watching how additional pipeline export capacity develops from this basin. And well and I'm -- well I'm optimistic on that. We'll see how it all plays out over the next little while.

Because clearly one other things we've said before is that, one thing to keep in mind always is that in the fullness of time, if Canada can get very well connected to the global market, there is actually a lot of heavy processing capacity available to us in the global market, but the key is to connect with it. So, depending on how pipelines developed, that'll the influence on some degree, the ultimate view on that investment in an additional Asphalt Refinery.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thanks.

Operator

Our next question is from Joe Gemino of Morningstar.

Joe Gemino

Thank you. I think you touched on this a little bit. But can you talk about how you think about the pipeline expansion and potentially rail is you bring on, foreseen growth projects and potentially some growth projects even further down the line? Thank you.

Rob Peabody

Sure. In terms of in terms of kind of our current situation of course, is we have adequate pipeline capacity even a little bit of excess pipeline capacity. So, we don't move anything on rail at the moment and we like that, because pipelines continue to be the best most cost effective and fundamentally safest way to move crude around and as our production increases we, our number one option.

And as I said, I'm fairly optimistic about pipelines moving ahead. I mean clearly the Canadian government has made a very strong commitment to TMX, they bought it. I'm sure, they want to see some sort of return on their investment in the fullness of time. I hope they do, I'm a taxpayer too.

And so, I think that one's very strong, the Enbridge line, I think has caused most of it flash significant legal hurdles and is moving ahead I think a pace and there's a lot of calls that have developments going on in with respect XL as well. So, I'm pretty optimistic about that and we would, we have additional capacity booked on those new lines to accommodate are increasing production as long as those blinds all do go ahead. I won't say on schedule, but as they go ahead close to their current schedules. I think we're in good shape.

Joe Gemino

Great. Now, if in the circumstances that they didn't go through anywhere near schedule or at all, what that change your outlook of your growth projects?

Rob Peabody

We do run cases where we look at where you had to start moving on to rail for volumes. And if you did have to go that way, of course, in the fullness of time, you'd be looking at off what I would call optimized rail travel, the unit trains that are moving up and down and you can optimize that for what we anticipate to be something around $18 a barrel transportation cost if you’re doing it on a long term basis and so that’s probably contrast to a view with pipelines something in the order of $15 or $12 a barrel or $13 if you’re very optimistic so I think it’s an important factor but it doesn’t fundamentally undermine potential growth in the long term.

Joe Gemino

Great. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes the analyst Q&A portion of today’s call. We will now take questions from members of the media. [Operator Instructions] Our first media question is from Ashok Dutta of Platts.

Ashok Dutta

Hi good morning Rob. Two quick questions.

Rob Peabody

Hello Ashok.

Ashok Dutta

Hey how are you guys?

Rob Peabody

Good pretty good.

Ashok Dutta

Thank you. Two quick questions if I may I'm just taking a chance, so you just spoke about the pipeline capacity could I ask you how much capacity do you have booked on the three lines?

Rob Peabody

I don’t know if we released that officially we do have I don’t think it’s particularly confidential Jeff do you want to…?

Jeff Hart

Yeah so, we’re committed to 19,000 barrels a day on the trans in expansion and 10,000 barrels a day on keystone. We also I think we’re well positioned to be able to nominate for and get capacity on line three expansion that’s not the dedicated capacity available there.

Ashok Dutta

Okay, thank you Jeff. Rob my next question what was fine this morning in Saint John’s New Finland, so the provincial government is going to take a 10% stake in the - how does that change the equity structure within you and Equinor?

Rob Peabody

I’ll turn that to Rob Symonds he’s very close to it.

Rob Symonds

Yeah actually I mean what happens is they buy 10% on a pro - basis from us and Equinor so each go down proportionally.

Ashok Dutta

Okay all right. Thank you that’s all that I had.

Rob Symonds

Thanks. Thanks Ashok.

Ashok Dutta

You’re very welcome.

Operator

This concludes the question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Rob Peabody for any closing remarks.

Rob Peabody

Thanks everyone. Thanks for joining us this morning. Just to wrap up we’re returning cash to shareholders through an affordable dividend that is more comparable with our peers and we continue to improve the free cash flow generating capacity of the business. As we execute our five years plan we are further improving our capability to generate funds from operations with a sustainably reduced cost structure. Our integrated corridor business and high netback offshore production are providing cash flow stability which along with our strong balance sheet insures we can successfully deliver on our long-term growth plans.

Thanks very much for your questions and for listening today.

Operator

This concludes today’s conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.