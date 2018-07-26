Norfolk Southern: I'm Impressed

Norfolk Southern (NSC) has been on my radar for quite some time. Not only because the company is a great trading vehicle to trade the transportation industry but also because the company has an amazing track record when it comes to beating estimates and delivering strong results. In my previous article, I discussed the first quarter results which were very strong. However, second quarter results are even better and show the real strength of this railroad giant.

Source: Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Does It Again

Second quarter earnings came in at $2.50. This is 57 cents higher than first quarter earnings and 79 cents higher than one year ago. This translates to a 46% growth rate which is not only the sixth consecutive quarter with higher earnings growth, it is also another earnings beat. Not once since the growth bottom of 2016 did we see earnings come in below estimates.

Source: Estimize

Moreover, the key numbers are quite stunning. The operating ratio declined more than 2 points to 64.6%. Even though it is not as low as the 58.6% ratio of CSX Corp. (CSX), there is no denying that a 2.3 points improvement is quite an achievement in an environment of rapidly rising input prices. The current operating ratio is also a new all-time low. Adding to that, we see that operating income is growing 18% to a new record high of slightly more than $1.0 billion. Net income hit $710 million, while EPS came in at $2.50 as I already mentioned. All numbers I just mentioned have set a new record.

Source: Norfolk Southern Q2/2018 Earnings Presentation

Shipments Are Up In Every Single Category

One of the many benefits of railroad earnings is the transparency of key numbers like transportation volumes. Not only does this tell us a lot about the economy in general, it is also a good indicator of a company's ability to exploit a certain growth trend. Shipments in the US are quite strong. The regional shipments index is currently at levels not seen since the early 2000s as discussed in this article.

Norfolk Southern is currently benefiting from this trend. All three main transportation categories are seeing higher volumes. Merchandise accelerated 3% which is one point above the first quarter growth rate. Intermodal is growing at 8% which is equal to the first quarter growth rate while coal is up 3%. Total volumes are up 6%, which, in combination with higher prices, resulted in a revenue surge of 10%. Revenue per unit increased 4%.

Source: Norfolk Southern Q2/2018 Earnings Presentation

Merchandise growth rates are mainly based on elevated industrial production and higher pricing gains. Higher pricing gains are also a reason why intermodal did so well along with a tighter truck market. I discussed this in my previous article where I mentioned that the tighter truck market would push more business towards railroad companies. On top of that, there was a strong tailwind from increased consumer spending and e-commerce growth. Coal volumes benefited from higher export volumes.

Operating Expenses Are Soaring

Operating expenses display the current inflation trend really well. Fuel prices rose $82 million thanks to a 38% higher price per gallon. $8 million of these $82 million where due to a higher consumption which is (almost) inevitable when total volume goes up.

Moreover, purchased services and rents went up 10% which was mainly supported by higher equipment rents and transportation and engineering activities. Compensation and benefits, on the other hand, declined 2%. Reduced employee levels and higher tax refunds and welfare rates were responsible for a $13 million decline. Note that the employee level has increased on a quarter-on-quarter basis due to higher demand. Norfolk is hiring 1,800 employees in 2018.

Source: Norfolk Southern Q2/2018 Earnings Presentation

Strong Results Mean Outperformance

Norfolk Southern's results have not gone unnoticed. Transportation companies that improve both sales growth and efficiency ratios are more or less a must-have in an environment of strong economic growth. Norfolk's stock price has rallied more than 140% since its Q1/2016 bottom. The stock has also outperformed the transportation ETF (XTN) as the ratio spread between these two assets shows (brown line below).

That said, I expect this trend to continue as long as economic growth remains elevated. There are not many companies that exploit an economic trend as well as Norfolk Southern which also seems to be winning the battle against rising inflation. At this point, I own CSX Corp., but I am looking to add Norfolk Southern on dips.

