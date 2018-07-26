Facebook: Buy The Dip

The comment that scared investors off was the CFO's prediction that revenue growth rates would continue to decelerate in the "high single-digit percentages" in Q3 and Q4.

While the results weren't as stellar as in the past, the deficits to analysts' revenue and user growth expectations were very minor.

Let's cut to the chase: I'm taking advantage of the steep drop in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) shares to load up my position. While Facebook is a stock that has tested investors' faith multiple times this year (perhaps too many times for comfort), buying the dip on this one-of-a-kind social media giant has always been a winning investment strategy.

It might seem like a long time ago now, but when news broke out about the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook stock dropped like a rock back then too, losing more than 10% overnight in March. It took the company very little time to get back on its feet, with shares recently notching new all-time highs near $220 and pitching Facebook closer to a vaunted ~$1 trillion market cap.

And then this roadblock hit. Facebook's Q2 earnings, I'll admit, was quite a bit weaker than its past few quarters and is a bit of a departure from a recent trend of strength. The dominant narrative coming out of Facebook's strong Q1 results is that the Cambridge scandal and the related public relations fallout that Facebook had to deal with had a very minor impact on the business itself, with revenue and EPS growing by 49% and 63% y/y, respectively. With Facebook's Q2 results, however, it seems rather like the negative shockwaves were delayed. The shortfall in revenue growth can be easily forgiven; the miss against analysts' MAU targets, on the other hand, is a more glaring signal of a potential long-term problem. So it's a small wonder that Facebook shares tanked more than 20% in after-hours trading, taking down the tech sector market with it.

In my view, however, investors heavily overreacted to the Facebook news. You'll recall that Netflix (NFLX) posted similar results a few weeks back, hitting analysts' bottom-line estimates but missing on subscriber growth estimates. Shares initially lost more than 15% on the news. Though shares fell heavily at first, they recovered some of their lost ground the next day. With the exception of Alphabet (GOOG), it evidently hasn't been a great time to be a FANG stock, but I believe Facebook is well-positioned to continue delivering superior earnings and cash flow growth even if its revenue and user metrics show slight deceleration.

After reviewing how minor the misses were to Wall Street expectations in Q2, I'm heavily inclined to buy the dip. The guidance piece is somewhat concerning, but neither Facebook nor investors can forecast the future with perfect certainty. The likelihood of Facebook sustaining high levels of sequential deceleration two quarters in a row, as the CFO would believe, is highly unlikely.

Guidance and deceleration worries

Here's the comment from David Wehner, Facebook's CFO, on the earnings call that sent investors into a tizzy:

Our total revenue growth rates will continue to decelerate in the second half of 2018, and we expect our revenue growth rates to decline by high-single digit percentages from prior quarters sequentially in both Q3 and Q4. There are several factors contributing to that deceleration. For example, we expect currency to be a slight headwind in the second half versus the tailwinds we have experienced over the last several quarters. We plan to grow and promote certain engaging experiences like Stories that currently have lower levels of monetization, and we are also giving people who use our services more choices around data privacy, which may have an impact on our revenue growth."

In Q2, revenue growth decelerated 7 points (going from 49% y/y growth in Q1 to 42% y/y growth in Q2). Q1's growth rate was flat to Q4's growth rate of 49% y/y. In effect, this is the first quarter that Facebook has seen this level of deceleration - and to surmise that the company will see a further 6-8 points of deceleration in both Q3 and Q4 implies that growth will fall to sub-30% in less than two quarters, which is fairly unreasonable.

Q2 earnings download: misses were very small

Here's a quick look at the major metrics and misses from the Facebook Q2 report:

Figure 1. Facebook Q2 results Source: Facebook investor relations

Total revenues grew 42% y/y to $13.2 billion (again, a 7-point deceleration from Q1) and missed analyst expectations of $13.4 (+43% y/y) by barely a point. Again, this is where I'm inclined to believe that the revenue deceleration scare is a bit of an overreaction.

The big driver of advertising revenues, of course, is user growth. In this regard Facebook didn't fall too far short of analyst expectations, either:

Figure 2. Facebook DAUs Figure 3. Facebook MAUs Source: Facebook investor relations

DAUs and MAUs both grew 11% y/y to 1.471 billion and 2.234 billion, respectively. Analysts had expected DAUs of 1.49 billion - a miss of barely over 1%, just like revenues. Yes, this represents two points of deceleration from the 13% y/y growth that Facebook posted in Q1, but it's also not a full-on slowdown like what investors were expecting post-Cambridge.

And despite a small contraction in operating margin from 47% to 44% (this was largely expected due to Facebook's planned step-up for increased security and content policing measures), Facebook was still able to drive impressive 31% y/y net income growth to $5.1 billion, or a net margin of 39%. Very few companies, let alone in the technology sector where profitable companies are far and few between, are ever able to achieve this rich of an operating margin, showcasing just how resilient and lucrative Facebook's business model is. Note also that Facebook's pro forma EPS of $1.74 also managed to beat Wall Street expectations of $1.71, despite the revenue and user miss.

The valuation reset went too far

I agree that Facebook shares rose a bit too quickly in June and July following their March lows - it seems that Facebook was able to march toward new heights on very little incremental news. In a sense, some measure of pullback was long overdue. However, Facebook's post-Q2 correction has gotten far out of hand.

Facebook shares closed in after-hours trading at $173.50, a level last seen in May and about 12% higher than Facebook's post-Cambridge Analytica trough in March, when shares briefly dipped to $153.

Analysts, as reported by Yahoo Finance, are still expecting EPS of $9.26 for FY19. This puts Facebook's forward P/E ratio at 18.7x - an incredible steal for a company that has consistently traded at a forward P/E ratio in the 20-25x range, as shown in the three-year chart below:

FB PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

When we also consider the fact that Facebook is still achieving 32% y/y EPS growth (last quarter, it was 63% y/y), even at the lower growth rate Facebook is trading at a PEG ratio of 0.58x, implying that the stock is deeply undervalued relative to its earnings growth potential.

In my view, the deep pullback in Facebook shares is a rare opportunity to add to a consistent winner at a discount. While this quarter's revenue and user numbers were somewhat disappointing, I find it difficult to believe that the trend of "high single-digit deceleration" will persist for more than one quarter. Facebook is likely taking a "big bath" quarter this time around and resetting expectations lower in the hopes of pleasing investors going forward.

