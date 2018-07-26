Mais Cerveja! Ambev Is A Buy In Brazilian Selloff

Ambev (ABEV) looks cheap on its dividend yield and trading off close to its five-year low. The Brazilian brewer has sold off with the overall stock market and weak currency (the real). This Brazilian blue chip is the way to take advantage of Brazilian selloff.

The stock trades for $4.82, there are 15.71 billion shares, and the market cap is $72.72 billion. Earnings per share were 13¢ and the price to earnings ratio is 37. The dividend is 21¢ and the dividend yield is 4.36%. Cheap on a dividend yield but not price to earnings basis.

Sales were $9.79 billion in 2014 and grew to $12 billion in 2015. Then, they fell a little to $11.75 billion in 2016 and grew slightly to $12.35 billion in 2017. Earnings fell from $3 billion to $1.88 billion over that time frame. The income tax expense skyrocketed.

Profit margins were very decent last year. Profit margins were 15.84%, operating margins 34.42%, and return on equity 16.57%. Free cash flow was $3.8 billion last year and the free cash flow yield is 5.22%. That's a nice free cash flow yield. With that nice free cash flow, management can: buy back shares, increase the dividend, pay down debt, acquire more companies, or just let the cash build up.

Ambev's old Brazilian brands include: Skol, Antarctica, Brahma, and Polar. Of course, with the tie-in with InBev (BUD), Ambev brews or distributes: Budweiser, Modelo, Corona, Beck's, Stella Artois, Goose Island, and many other well-known brands. Ambev also has the PepsiCo (PEP) contract, Lipton Tea, Gatorade, Fusion energy drinks, and fruit juices. Ambev was formed in 1999 with the merger of Cervejaria Brahma and Companhia Antarctica. In 2004, Ambev joined Interbew. Most of its beer is sold in South America except 12.6% which is sold in Canada.

As of the Annual Report, cash was $2.6 billion and receivables were $2.32 billion. Debt was $7.7 billion and payables $5.6 billion. Not a bad balance sheet.

Through various entities and holding companies, Ambev is about 62% controlled by InBev. I was surprised to see that the youngest executive is 39 and the oldest 50. The board of directors has a little more sagacity. Ambev got its start in 1999 when three Brazilian businessmen, Jorge Paulo Lemann, Marcel Telles, and Carlos Alberto Sicupira, purchased Brahma and began assembly the marriage of Anheuser Busch, Interbrew, and Ambev. Of course, these three fellows were 3G Capital which has gone on to other things such as Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC). Management is famous for cutting costs.

According to a quick look at Yahoo Finance, Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) trades at a price to sales of 2.38, Budweiser/InBev 3.58, Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) 1.27, and Ambev 6. Ambev is expensive based upon that metric.

What got me thinking about Ambev is an article on Jeffrey Gundlach in last week's Barron's. Gundlach is the famous bond manager of Doubleline Funds. In the January addition of Barron's Roundtable, Gundlach suggested the Brazilian ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ). The total return since he suggested it is negative 24%. He is still bullish on the fund and still thinks it's a buy. Ambev is a component of the ETF.

Which got me thinking about Ambev. Sure, Brazil is a tough place to invest. JBS (JBS) and Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) have gotten into trouble. Many politicians are on the way to jail or in jail. I think 3G Capital is honest, so you won't have much squirreliness in Ambev. Having said that, it doesn't really matter. Ambev will be affected by the Brazilian economy and the real.

In 2014, it took about two real to buy one dollar. Then, the real crashed and it took four to buy one in 2016. In 2017, it strengthened to three to one and now is back to 3.88 to one.

A recent article in the Financial Times is entitled "Brazil's economy: from zombie to walking dead". A Toyota Corolla that costs $20,000 in the U.S. costs $40,000 in Brazil. Cellular minutes are eight times as expensive as the U.S. The government spent 16% of its budget on interest payments on its debt. Last year, its economy grew by 1% - the most since 2014.

Ten years ago, the stock was about $1.50. Then it ran to over $9 in 2013. After that, it fell to $4.11 in 2016. It then rose to $7.27 in March and has since crashed. It is kind of close to its five-year low and has bounced off its recent bottom.

ABEV data by YCharts

Morningstar has a price target of $6 on the stock. It notes that Ambev controls Brazil (68%), Argentina (81%), Bolivia (96%), Paraguay (90%), and Uruguay (95%). You can see why Heineken is trying to break in. Morningstar thinks that after InBev purchase SAB/Miller, about the only thing left is to buy the remainder of Ambev that it does not already own. Now might be a good time.

A recent article on Seeking Alpha notes that Ambev is still expensive. Costs will rise and there is the currency risk. My view on investing in emerging markets is this - buy low and sell high. Don't invest for the long term because the currency can come back and bite you.

We think the stock is a buy. The best way to buy into an economy when its market is not doing well is food or beer. Profit margins are high and the company will stay in business, as long as it does not have too much debt. Of course, the real could continue to crater but hasn't been weaker than four to one. The dividend yield of 4.36% and the stock coming off a bottom make Ambev a buy. They say "mas cerveza" in Spanish for more beer. I like "mais cerveja" which is Portuguese for more beer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABEV, HKHHF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.