Can Rogers Communications Sustain Its Rapid Wireless Growth?

Rogers Communications (RCI) (TSX: RCI.B, RCI.A) is Canada's largest provider of wireless and cable services. The company delivered excellent wireless growth in Q2 2018 with strong subscriber adds and ARPU growth. We believe the company's growth momentum should continue in the next few years due to: relatively lower wireless penetration rate in Canada, increasing data consumption, and the advent of 5G. Despite its recent share appreciation, the company is still trading at an attractive valuation to its historical average.

Rogers' Excellent Wireless Segment In Q2 2018

Rogers had an excellent quarter with strong quarterly results. We like the fact that it added about 122 thousand wireless postpaid subscribers in Q2 2018, the best Q2 in its history. This was 29 thousand more than the addition of 93 thousand a year ago.

Let us now take a look at Rogers' churn rate. Its postpaid wireless churn rate of 1.01% in Q2 2018 was incredible. It was 4 basis points lower than a year ago. Its postpaid churn rate was the best in 9 years. Management did not specifically mention how they have improved the rate to this low (as this involve sensitive information for its competitors). However, they have mentioned that the changes they have made to improve its churn rate should be sustainable. They have also anticipated greater churn improvement in the future.

We like the fact that Rogers' wireless average revenue per user continues to increase. As can be seen from the chart below, its ARPU of C$64.80 in Q2 2018 was an increase of C$2.67 year over year (or a growth rate of 4.3% year over year). This was the third consecutive quarter of over 4% growth year over year. Beside strong subscriber metrics, the company has also done well to improve its operating efficiency. Its adjusted EBITDA margin in its wireless segment also improved to 46.5%. This was an improvement of 240 basis points year over year.

Reasons Why Rogers Will Continue To Experience Strong Growth In Its Wireless Segment

Wireless Market Has Not Reached Saturation Yet

While many have speculated that Canada's wireless market will soon reach saturation, we have yet to see any slowdown and major wireless services providers continue to post strong postpaid subscriber adds. In fact, Canada's wireless penetration rate of about 87% is still far below the 120% rate in the United States (some European countries have penetration as high as 140%). There are several trends that should continue to support wireless subscribers growth in Canada. First, Canada is a country that receives over 300 thousand immigrants per year (or about 1% of its total population). The country expects to welcome 340 thousand immigrants by 2020. These new immigrants do require wireless services. Second, longer life cycle on many devices means that there are more devices available. Hence, more and more people use different devices for different purposes (e.g. one device for work, another device for personal use). Management pointed out that there is a need for many users to add a second device to its share plan. Therefore, we believe Canada's wireless market is still robust. This view is proved in the past two quarters where both Rogers and new wireless incumbent Shaw Communications (SJR) both posted strong subscriber additions and ARPU growth.

Data Consumption Continues To Grow

Rogers' ARPU should continue to increase in the next few years. This is because data consumption is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31% per device. In a report published by Ericsson in June 2018, worldwide monthly data traffic per active smartphone is projected to grow from 3.4GB in 2017 to 17GB in 2023. This is a growth rate of 31% annually. Majority of the demand for data will be from video streaming. Video applications will account for 73% of mobile data traffic in 2023. This will be much higher than the ratio of 56% back in 2017.

We believe the demand for more video will be beneficial to larger wireless services providers with a quality and reliable network. Below is a list of the relative importance of different aspects of video in driving video streaming-related satisfaction. Although this is surveyed based on Swisscom customers, but we believe the result is also applicable to Canadian mobile users. As can be seen from the chart below, mobile users are concerned about smoothness, load time, and quality. We believe Rogers' high-quality network will continue to attract mobile users who demand higher speed and consistent reliability.

5G Will Bring Enormous Opportunities For Rogers Communications

The advent of 5G will bring lots of opportunities. Its characteristics of lower latency (10ms latency) and higher speed will enable lots of new applications such as in the field of autonomous vehicle, smart cities, and Internet of Things. Investors are encouraged to read more about 5G in Deloitte's introduction on 5G (Click here). Although explosive growth in 5G will likely not occur until after 2019, we believe Rogers is well-positioned. The company continues to upgrade its LTE network to 4.5G networks. What is important is that all of its upgrades to 4.5G will also be 5G-ready. This means that it can quickly upgrade its 4.5G network to 5G in a timely manner.

Valuation

Share price of Rogers has increased by 7.4% in the past three months. However, it is still down by 5.3% since reaching its high in late 2017. Rogers is currently trading at a price to earnings ratio of 17.4x. This is about 2.8x multiples below its 5-year average of 20.2x. Its current enterprise value to EBITDA ratio of 8.9x is slightly above its 5-year average of 8.8x. Based on Rogers' current P/E ratio, Rogers is currently trading at a discount. Given its recent growth momentum, we believe it will continue to perform well in H2 2018. Hence, we believe its valuation will trend upward especially if it delivers strong results in the near future. Rogers also pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.48 per class B share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.9%.

Current 5-year Price to Earnings Ratio 17.4x 20.2x Enterprise Value to EBITDA Ratio 8.9x 8.8x

Risks And Challenges

Rogers continues to face competition from Shaw Communications, the new incumbent who entered the wireless market back in 2016. Although Rogers should be able to defend its market share and keep its subscribers, investors need to keep in mind that any attempt from Shaw to start a price war will hurt Rogers' margins. Its share price can also trend lower if a price war is initiated.

Investor Takeaway

Rogers continues to deliver excellent growth in its past quarter. We believe the company will be able to maintain its rapid growth in wireless market, as Canada's wireless market remains robust with a relatively lower penetration rate than many other countries. Increasing video consumption should also continue to support its ARPU growth. In addition, the advent of 5G will bring enormous opportunities such as autonomous vehicles, smart cities, IoTs in the next decade. Its share price remains attractive at the current level. Although its dividend yield is only 2.9%, we believe long-term investors will be rewarded especially given its long-term growth prospect.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RCI, SJR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.