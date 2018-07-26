Praxair (PX) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) Q2 2018 Earnings Call July 26, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Juan Pelaez - Praxair, Inc.

Thanks, Ezra. Good morning. And thank you for attending our Second Quarter Earnings Call and webcast. I am joined this morning by Matt White, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Kelsey HOIT, Vice President and Controller. Today's presentation materials are available on our website at praxair.com in the Investor section. Please read the forward-looking statement disclosure on page two of the slides, and note that it applies to all statements made during this teleconference. In addition, please note the year-over-year and sequential comparisons exclude transaction costs related to the potential merger with Linde.

The reconciliations to the U.S. GAAP reported numbers are in the Appendix to this presentation and the press release. Matt and I will now review Praxair's second quarter results, including the current business environment. We will then be available to answer questions.

Let me now turn the call over to Matt.

Matthew J. White - Praxair, Inc.

Thanks, Juan, and good morning, everyone. The strong momentum continued into the second quarter, as sales and EBITDA exceeded $3 billion and $1 billion, respectively. Organic sales growth of 7% is consistent with recent trends, and we successfully increased operating and EBITDA margins for the fifth consecutive quarter, as incremental volume growth and pricing actions more than offset the effects of cost inflation.

The culmination of these efforts led to a record EPS of $1.72. Furthermore, this was accomplished without significant use of capital, as net debt decreased $318 million this quarter, supporting a 13.6% return on capital, which is 150 basis points better than last year. The organization achieved this performance and captured incremental value through multiple initiatives, including price and cost management, prudent investments in the project backlog and a focused and disciplined capital allocation process owned by all employees. And we continued to position ourselves for future growth by winning three new on-site projects, increasing the project backlog to $1.7 billion of capital spend, all underpinned by high-quality customer contracts.

Overall, the economic landscape for industrial gases has remained quite positive and we anticipate a continuation of these trends, especially in North America and Asia, which are two of the best-performing regions. The North American segment, at 52% of sales, has steadily improved several quarters in a row, as U.S. industrial production rates have grown 3% to 4%. Approximately a year ago, we anticipated a recovery in the U.S. packaged gas market, which we have experienced with recent growth rates ranging from high-single to double-digits for both cylinder gases and hard goods. In fact, the manufacturing and industrial recovery in North America has supported increased gas consumption across all supply modes.

Chemicals, aerospace and manufacturing have been the fastest growing end markets due to a combination of large project start-ups and higher levels of demand. The metals end market has been steadily increasing as customer run rates improve, and the resilient end markets of food, beverage and health care continue to grow in line with demographic trends.

The North American energy market was softer versus prior year, as we experienced a few customer outages which have since returned to normal run rates. Pricing improvement of 2% is offsetting cost inflation, enabling operating margin to exceed 27%. Finally, we added another project to the backlog and are confident in our ability to win new on-site business opportunities, especially in the U.S. Gulf Coast. So in summary, North America remains a strong market and we anticipate these trends to continue.

Asia is the fastest growing segment, with sales and operating profit growth of 19% and 34%, respectively. Similar to North America, higher levels of industrial activity, coupled with cost inflation, have enabled price attainment and volume growth across every end market and supply mode. Metals, manufacturing and electronic end market improvements drove sales growth.

Bt we also experienced a substantial increase in the energy market with the start-up of our CNOOC project. The pricing improvement of 3% was mostly driven by China merchant pricing actions, as years of pent-up inflation is being passed through. Korea and India also have seen price improvements in line with inflation trends. Project backlog opportunities remain healthy as we signed two new projects supporting the chemical and electronic end markets.

The Europe segment, at 15% of sales, continues to demonstrate positive growth on a very stable base business. The 2% volume growth is consistent with prior quarter, as most end markets have been steadily improving, led by metals and manufacturing. But more importantly, the pricing improvement of 3% is a clear demonstration of the team efforts to recover cost and power inflation. Margins expanded 30 basis points from prior year, but this includes a 90 basis point headwind from higher cost pass-through. Therefore, underlying margins improved 120 basis points from pricing actions in excess of inflation.

Also, in the second quarter, we have supply disruptions from our crude CO2 suppliers, primarily due to unanticipated shutdowns of ammonia plants, which negatively affected margins from higher dislocation costs. The majority of our sources are back up and running, so we do not expect the same level of supply disruption for Q3.

As anticipated, the South American segment continues to lag the rest of the world due to sluggish economic conditions in Brazil. While volume levels grew 4% due to higher steel mill operating rates, the manufacturing end market was quite weak from a nationwide Brazilian trucker strike that contributed to a negative 7% year-over-year industrial production rate for the month of May. This goal and political concerns have created significant devaluations of the Argentine peso and Brazilian real, resulting in a 10% year-over-year currency headwind for the quarter. While conditions are expected to remain challenging for the foreseeable future, our team continues to run a quality business with 27% EBITDA margins and high cash generation.

The PST business posted good results, with year-over-year sales and operating profit growth of 14% and 24% respectively. You may recall last quarter, the ramp-up cost incurred to increase coater capacity in support of the aviation end market. Now we are selling from that new capacity while also seeing positive recovery in the energy and industrial end markets. We anticipate further growth as more capacity comes online to serve the large backlog of engine parts required for jet orders.

So, in summary, I'd say we are firing on four out of five cylinders. A strong performance across most segments more than offsets the weak South America. It's clear that all Praxair employees have maintained focus to deliver value and grow a high-quality business. But we have also made substantial progress toward the merger, which you can find on slide five.

The current focus of both organizations can be boiled down to two major areas, first, to obtain regulatory approvals including potential divestiture agreements and, second, to accelerate merger planning efforts. As you have seen from recent announcements, there have been a few key accomplishments on the regulatory front. At this stage, there are six remaining regulatory approvals required under the BCA as we recently received clearance in Mexico. Milestones are being completed as we work toward closing the transaction prior to the October 24 long-stop date.

In addition, Praxair and Linde each announced executed agreements to sell their respective European and America's assets in support of ongoing regulatory negotiations. Now while the completion of these agreements does not assure approval from the relevant regulators, we continue to work constructively through the process. In parallel with Anti-trust efforts, we are conducting integration planning activities in order to prepare for the merger close date.

Since we are still competitors, we're unable to begin integration but we can develop detailed plans for day one readiness. Examples include plans for organization structure and talent selection, operating rhythm, IT systems, accounting filings and several other initiatives. As you can imagine with a merger of this size, there is a substantial amount of work and complexity, but we continue to have positive interactions between both companies as we move forward.

Similar to prior quarters, we are not in a position to provide any details on the process, so I appreciate your efforts to refrain from asking merger-related questions.

I'd now like to hand it back to Juan to review the second quarter results.

Juan Pelaez - Praxair, Inc.

Thanks, Matt. Please turn to slide six in our presentation for our consolidated results.

Sales of $3.1 billion were 8% higher than prior year and 2% higher than the first quarter. Year-over-year volume was the largest contributor with growth of 5%, of which 40% came from project start-ups and the balance from organic growth. Furthermore, the growth was broad-based, with every end market contributing, although metals, manufacturing, chemicals and electronics led the way.

Additionally, at 4% of our total sales, aerospace was another significant contributor to the overall growth, up 16% year-over-year. For the past six quarters, this end market has been growing at healthy rates, primarily led by sales to space technology companies in the U.S. that demand large amounts of atmospheric and processed gases for manufacturing and launches, as well as coating to aviation engines mainly through our PST business.

Price contributed to a 2% increase in sales for the quarter, driven primarily by strong price actions in Asia, Europe and North America on both merchant and package. Sequentially, volume growth at three percent was broad-based across all end markets but led by food and beverage, in primarily North America and Europe due to seasonality. In Europe alone, food and beverage grew 17% sequentially given our strong network in the region.

Currency translation was flat year-over-year, with negative 2% percent sequentially, as major currencies weakened versus the U.S. dollar. The strengthening of the U.S. economy coupled with global trade concerns and political uncertainty have contributed to this trend, and we anticipate it will continue through the back half of the year.

Operating profit of $713 million was $92 million or 15% better than last year, and $41 million or six percent better than the first quarter. Operating margins expanded 140 basis points year-over-year and 90 basis points sequentially led by overall strong fundamentals in the base business.

Operating cash flow was $790 million and capital expenditures were $351 million, of which 65% was invested in North America, mainly in the U.S. Free cash flow was $439 million which was used to pay dividends and reduce net debt below $8 billion, the lowest level since 2012 prior to the new C02 acquisition.

Project backlog for the quarter rose to $1.7 billion, up $200 million from prior period after starting up two large ASU's to serve CNOOK in China and winning through on-site projects, two in Asia and one in North America. Of the total backlog, close to half will supply chemicals, 40% will serve electronics and the balance the aerospace and manufacturing end markets.

Additionally, we have over 30 small on-site project wins totaling $80 million in investment that we expect to start-up in 2019 but are not part of our project backlog since each investment is under $5 million, but similar to the project backlog, these investments have fixed monthly payments and are underpinned by long-term contracts.

As a result of our disciplined capital management and cash focus, the after-tax return on capital closed the quarter at 13.6%. This is the fifth consecutive quarter where we have expanded return on capital and we expect it to continue improving throughout 2018.

With that, let me now turn the call back to Matt, who will discuss our third quarter outlook.

Matthew J. White - Praxair, Inc.

Please turn to slide seven for an outlook on the third quarter. At this point, we are anticipating similar business trends across all segments, adjusted for normal seasonality. For Q3, we expect more stable operating conditions for both crude, CO2 suppliers and U.S. Gulf Coast refiners, although helium will remain tight due to certain source outages. Tax rates should remain in the 23% to 25% range.

The most significant difference for Q3 relates to foreign currency rates. You may recall that we had a 3% FX tailwind in the first quarter and no year-over-year FX effect for the second quarter. In fact, for the second quarter, we originally anticipated a 2% tailwind in the earnings guidance which quickly evaporated to 0%.

Based on recent forward rates, the second half of 2018 could experience translational currency headwinds of 2% to 4%, as the U.S. dollar continues to strengthen from higher interest rates and a stronger economy. Earnings guidance is not provided for Q3 due to the anticipated merger close date with Linde, which is consistent with the full-year approach taken this January.

Now since it is possible this could be the last Praxair earnings call, I'd like to personally thank all 26,000-plus employees for their tireless effort and support. For over 25 years, the Praxair name has been synonymous with operational excellence, prudent capital management and industry-leading performance. So although the name Praxair may go away, the people will continue to thrive as we join with Linde to create a new, more valuable company.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. And our first question comes from the line of Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Vincent Stephen Andrews - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Thank you, and good morning, everyone.

Good morning.

Vincent Stephen Andrews - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Just a question, if we look through North America and if you look at the pricing in merchant versus packaged gas, could you just give us a sense of the trends there?

Matthew J. White - Praxair, Inc.

As you saw on our total North American slide, pricing for the entire segment is up a few percent here. So of the 2% you may recall that on-site, really we don't show much in price, so that represents all of the merchant and package price improvements over the entire revenue balance.

So what I would say from that perspective is your low single to mid single-digit pricing we're seeing both in packaged as we will as merchant. As you can imagine, we are seeing inflation across North America. In some case, it's power; in other areas, in distribution costs. So we need to continue to do this, as you can imagine, to recover that inflation. Some of it is contractual in our merchant package contract. Some are actually pricing actions that we have to go out and get.

Vincent Stephen Andrews - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. And just as a follow up, I might have missed this, but did you talk about what volume was in Asia if you stripped out the product – the project start-ups?

Matthew J. White - Praxair, Inc.

We've said consolidated of the 5%, a little less than half is related to projects and the balance organic for the total consolidated. I'd say Asia is probably a little more projects, closer to half for the entire segment.

Vincent Stephen Andrews - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Duffy Fischer from Barclays. Your line is open.

Duffy Fischer - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Yes. Good morning.

Matthew J. White - Praxair, Inc.

Duffy.

Duffy Fischer - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Question on Latin America: The run rate, does it still feel like it's falling, or have we kind of stabilized at a lower level and so if we kind of anniversary what we've seen over the last quarter, that gets us a decent look for the next year or so?

Matthew J. White - Praxair, Inc.

That's a question we're all trying to figure out. I would say, as you know our South American business a little more than three-quarters would be Brazil, but I'll start with the non-Brazil section. I think there, we continue to do fairly well. It's more just of a currency issue. Places like Argentina, Colombia, we do have more resilient markets in some of those countries that from a growth rate perspective continue to be pretty good. But it's getting drowned out with some of the currency effects.

Within Brazil, clearly the trucker strike, we lost about an entire week in the month of May, and really did not get much of that back. So it's hard to take this particular quarter given that that sort of anomaly that happened. But when I look underlying what we're seeing in Brazil, clearly we continue to see improvements in the on-site metals as you see more metals being produced.

Now part of that is for export with the real softening, it's making those products more competitive globally. But I'm hoping that some of that could be for use for internal to start some thawing. But it really, until the election, it's going to be hard to see.

As you may recall, in North America when we hit some industrial recessionary conditions going back four years ago, metals was the first one to rebound and recover and then over time merchant and then package. And Brazil right now, we just haven't seen merchant and package really turning the corner.

Next quarter hopefully will be a better comp just given the lack of any anomalies, but frankly until the October elections, it's going to be tough. I think we're going to really have to see what happens in 2019.

And I think Mexico is kind of a good example. When Manuel (22:20) was elected, there obviously were some views and concerns, but when he came out and announced kind of his cabinet, his views, I think it calmed some of the markets and calmed some of the views, and we'll have to see if that happens in Brazil. So time will tell.

Duffy Fischer - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. And then relatively small business for you, but your Russian business, the headlines have obviously been getting worse throughout the year. Do you see that in your business, or does that feel like it's still the same structural strategic bet that you have always made, be patient long-term and it's still a decent place to be?

Matthew J. White - Praxair, Inc.

Well, we always need to be patient, long-term in this industry, as you know, Duffy, given the nature of the structure of it. Clearly economic cycles will go up and down. I would say with Russia to your point it is quite small for us in the grand scheme. It's mostly on-site, and those on-site contracts we feel very good about. So from that perspective, we absolutely expect that will be withheld, or upheld I should say. A lot of them are based on English law and things like that. So from that perspective, we feel good.

The merchant and package has been tough for a while. I would say more than just the last six months we had a period of stagflation there for a bit of time, and so from that perspective – which is very small for us by the way, the package and merchant.

So Russia has not been easy for a while, but the on-sites have been very good, and anything related to I think to exports of natural resources, continues to be good. So we'll have to see. It is one of our geographies, and at this point we haven't made a lot of incremental investments, though. And we'll just have to see what opportunities present themselves in the future.

Duffy Fischer - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Great. Thanks, fellows.

Matthew J. White - Praxair, Inc.

You're welcome.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Mike Sison from KeyBanc. Your line is open.

Michael J. Sison - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Hi, guys. Nice quarter. It looks like the backlog continues to improve, you're at 1.7. Can you maybe remind us where that backlog peaked historically and given the industrial backdrop has been pretty positive here, do you see that backlog continuing to improve in the next couple years?

Matthew J. White - Praxair, Inc.

Mike, I think from us, our backlog peaked probably in the mid 2's. One thing you would want to take into consideration on that, we had a large steam methane reformer product that was in there for quite some time, probably seven, eight years when you go back in time on that. We did resolve that. That actually became a sale of equipment when all the dust settles. So if you pull that one out, I'd say low 2s is probably the more normalized where we peaked on that.

The nice thing I like about this current cycle, to your point, it is a good cycle and what we're seeing and I'd say the quality of our contracts and customers is a nice rhythm of start-ups and replacements, start-ups and replacements.

From my perspective, the best thing about a backlog is a backlog that is constantly churning. Growing backlog can be good, but we need to make sure that we're starting them up. So right now, we're having large start-ups. As you know, we had a very large start-up in the first quarter but we're replacing it with new projects, and as long as we can keep replenishing and actually taking something that is a use of cash and turning it into a source of cash, I think that's quite successful.

So we feel very good. To your point, it's gotten up to 1.2. When I look out the rest of the year and we kind of probability adjust, it's possible we could have a 2 handle on the backlog again. And so I think the backdrop is pretty strong, and we feel good about our prospects and where we are on some of these pre-backlog opportunities.

Michael J. Sison - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Great. And then in terms of pricing, I think you mentioned inflation, your pricing is excess of inflation to quite a degree. How much of that is just driven by what you're able to do and the, to some degree maybe industry pricing and everybody's working their way to get that pricing action?

Matthew J. White - Praxair, Inc.

Well, a portion of it is just how you contract, Mike. There are several contracts out there that have inflationary aspects, either escalations or ability to surcharge through for power escalation. One thing is very clear is you are seeing power escalate in many geographies in the world for various reasons.

So having the right contracting to be able to recover that, I think is quite important. But aside from that, it's just a matter of just having at the very low levels to have to grind it out and work through it. But It's, as you know, a very local industry, and inflation is a big, big driver behind the pricing in this industry.

Michael J. Sison - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jeff Zekauskas from JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Jeffrey J. Zekauskas - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Thanks very much. I don't have a question on developments in your deal, but I have a question on the structure of the deal. Could you close the deal without Chinese approval, that is, if there were regulatory delays in China and you didn't hear from them?

Matthew J. White - Praxair, Inc.

Well, Jeff, I figured you'd be the one that would try and find a way around it. I would say this much, and I don't want to get into any depth on any of these discussions, but in our BCA, we list nine regulatory agencies that are required to close the deal. And that is a public document. So you can go pull that information and see the nine required to actually close. Obviously, we have to file with others that are very important, but of those others, they are not required to close the deal per the BCA.

Jeffrey J. Zekauskas - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. And if you received regulatory approval from China on, I don't know, October 23, could the deal still be closed on the 24?

Matthew J. White - Praxair, Inc.

Yeah, I don't want to get into any specifics, Jeff, on either hypothetical situations or views of regulatory decisions. So, at this stage, unfortunately, it's something we're working very constructively and we're having good dialogues across all global regulators. And we will continue to update you guys on events as they are warranted and relevant. But at this point, I don't want to get into any specifics, especially with any specific regulators.

Jeffrey J. Zekauskas - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. Great. Thank you so much.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Laurence Alexander from Jefferies. Your line is open.

Laurence Alexander - Jefferies LLC

Hi. A few hopefully, short ones. About a decade ago, you guys used to talk about having about a 1% tailwind for organic growth just from energy efficiency investments. Are you seeing the industrial appetite for those come back?

And then related to that, a couple years ago you were talking about how over, say, a three or four-year period, you might have line of sight to about a 3% annual tailwind from on-sites starting up on average, not each year. Is the current backlog and the trends you're seeing in line with that or better than you would have expected when you were making those comments?

Matthew J. White - Praxair, Inc.

I'll start, Laurence, with your second question and then go to your first. So, you're absolutely right. We had laid out back on our strategy, probably four years ago that based on our backlog, we anticipated 3% EPS, and we stuck with EPS because as you know, each contract can be a little bit different on how the revenue is reported.

But we said the 3% EPS growth rate that we see extending out three-plus years. And as you may recall earlier this year, we extended that another year based on the wins. So we still believe that we can see a 3% EPS plus or minus neighborhood of improvement over the next three to four years based on this current backlog.

Now if our backlog starts to increase, we can reassess that. But this was based on a roughly 1.5 billion continually replenishing backlog which is where we still are right now give or take.

So I'd say, yes, those dynamics we still see valid over the next three to four years, and if we continue to maintain this level of backlog, that should continue out more years.

From your first question, as you may recall, a lot of the energy efficiency I'd say we were seeing many years ago were from reducing natural gas consumption. So for instance, if someone had a natural gas fired burner, any type of combustion operation you do, you want to eliminate inert gas, meaning nitrogen primarily. So by displacing and burning in an oxygen environment, you would accomplish that.

Given that natural gas at least in the U.S. is much cheaper, those applications are less than what they were probably a decade ago. But I would still say in emerging markets, anyone using higher cost hydrocarbons, especially oil, that application is still very, very valid.

But more what I would say we're seeing displaced that is environmental reasons for NOx and SOx reduction by burning in a better environment, you can reduce that. And you see that a lot also in the glass industry where it gets into even more so with throughput improvements in addition to environmental.

So I would say the original main drivers have shifted, but they're still relevant in certain markets and in certain end markets, and we're still seeing some improvements with that energy efficiency.

Laurence Alexander - Jefferies LLC

And have you received any clarification from the managers of the different equity indexes as to whether or not you'll belong, which ones you'll belong in? Or will there be a technical period post the deal closing where it will be ambiguous?

Matthew J. White - Praxair, Inc.

Yeah, they can't tell us until post-close, as you probably know. So they're not able to make the decision. You could probably look at other deals as you know like Dow DuPont and some other relevant situations, and they're not able to make any announcements until the deal is consummated and they review that, and then they make their decision for index inclusion.

Laurence Alexander - Jefferies LLC

Perfect.

Matthew J. White - Praxair, Inc.

And obviously we're pursuing both the New York Stock Exchange, S&P 500 as you can imagine and the DAX in the Frankfurt exchange.

Laurence Alexander - Jefferies LLC

Right. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from David Begleiter from Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.

David I. Begleiter - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Good morning. Matt, just on the U.S. packaged gas strength, can you give a little bit of detail as to where and what's driving that and how long you think this is, I think you said low double digits right now is sustainable?

Matthew J. White - Praxair, Inc.

Hi, David. High single-digit actually all in. What we're probably seeing is mid-single digit plus on gas, and then we're still double digit on hard goods right now. And it's funny. I asked the same question internally here, and the answer is it still is pretty broad-based.

Clearly manufacturing, you look at industrial production and you look at some of the subcategories of industrial production like metal fabrication, construction, equipment, they're doing quite well. So they drive a lot of welding shielding gases. So think argon is a big driver in that area. That continues to do well. Construction does well. But we're also seeing a variety across many other end markets, some resilient markets, health care, some of the packaged gases we deliver into hospitals. But also aerospace, as Juan had mentioned, even refining, things for gas analytics.

So it still is pretty broad-based. And packaged gas, as we've always said, tends to be a very good proxy with industrial production, especially the subcategories and the manufacturing categories. So at this point, there's no one market I could point to that I would say is more strong or weaker than the other. But it's fairly broad-based.

David I. Begleiter - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Very good. And, Matt, just go through the merchant operating by region?

Matthew J. White - Praxair, Inc.

Sure. When you look at the U.S., right now we're still probably high 70's in base merchant in the LIN and LOX, but argon continues to remain tight. As you know, it's more based on oxygen base loads, and as I mention, demand is high in met fab, so argon is still tight across most of North America.

Brazil is still probably mid 70's, and that's just as much a function of we still have some on-site customers undertaker pay that we do over. So it's probably base molecules are constricting even as much if not more than the liquefaction capacity there.

When I look at Europe, we continue to see some improvements. We're getting up to, say, mid 70s now for LIN and LOX. Argon a little bit less than that. So Europe is running well. Asia is one that it's a little tighter in some areas, but it's kind of overall probably in the 80s as we're seeing good demand that continues to be strong across several countries in Asia. So I'd say trends are going well, but we're able to get good utilization out of our asset base globally. But clearly we have room to expand if needed in all of our markets.

David I. Begleiter - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question is from PJ Juvekar from Citi. Your line is open.

PJ Juvekar - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Good morning, Matt.

Matthew J. White - Praxair, Inc.

Good morning, PJ.

PJ Juvekar - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

I had a question on pricing related to your earlier question. Pricing was up in packaged gases in both North America and Europe. And do you think that packaged gases' pricing leads much in pricing in that sense that you see it, of course, in packaged gases which are shorter than contrasts compared to merchant?

Matthew J. White - Praxair, Inc.

Well, I could say this much on Europe just to add to that. Part of that pricing is not only recovering inflation in the packaged gas side, but also we do have a refrigerant business there in Italy, and as you can imagine, part of that pass through was both power and flooring in refrigerants and also some of that price. So it's a combination of packaged gases in our refrigerant business in southern Europe.

But I would say I don't know if I'd call it a leader, but I would say that packaged gases tend to be much tighter correlated with inflation. As you know, in package, the contracts are not very long. They could be one, two, three years, or they might just be purchase orders. So they are the most sensitive and probably the most elastic as far as pricing, but they also tend to be repriced more to inflation faster.

And in some cases, especially hard goods where you know we operate primarily as a distributor in hard goods, these hard goods can be sourced from various countries, from various locations. And so as you may get cost creep, whether it's through tariffs or other various raw material items like metals, then that has to be recaptured in the pricing to recover that inflation, so you're seeing some of that as well in packaged gases to recover those hard goods' higher costs.

So it's a combination I'd say of all that. So I don't know if I'd say it's a leader, but I would definitely say it's probably most closely tied timing-wise to inflation given the short duration of contracts and given their exposure to a variety of both hard goods and gases.

PJ Juvekar - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Great. Thank you for that. And then you won two on-site projects in Asia and one in North America. Can you talk about those? And as you look forward to second half of 2018 and then in 2019, can you size the impact of new projects starting up?

Matthew J. White - Praxair, Inc.

So I'll start with the starting up. It's not a number we have disclosed as you can imagine. Generally, we've been on average probably a third, a third, a third just on the average build cycle is three years. I don't see next year drastically different than that, could be a little bit lower because as you know this year we had a couple large start-ups, including our largest project ever. So I think the start-up next year we still believe will overall reach that 3% number in that range I talked about before for EPS growth, but the backlog reduction somewhere in that neighborhood of a third or maybe a little less.

As far as the ones we won, chemicals and electronics primarily. As we mentioned, when you look at the U.S., still seeing strong chemicals activity across the spectrum and so investments continue to be made, and this was an asset related to that investment. And in Asia, one in chemicals and one in electronics. So as we have mentioned in prior calls, these continue to be kind of the strongest growth end markets, primarily in Asia and North America as you know. And we continue to see good opportunities.

And if I look at our pre-backlog, the major three markets related to that are still electronics, chemicals and energy to an extent. Those are, right now I would say, probably in the best build cycle. But hopefully we'll start seeing things in manufacturing and some of the other end markets soon.

PJ Juvekar - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Great. Thank you for that.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question is from Stephen Byrne from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Your line is open.

Stephen Byrne - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Matt, just continuing on that commentary, how would you characterize that pre-backlog geographically?

Matthew J. White - Praxair, Inc.

Well, right now, Steve, as you look at our current backlog, it's about half Asia, half North America in terms of where we stand. And when I look at the pre-backlog, it's probably not too distant from that. We were more heavily North America for a period of time. Asia had built up.

If anything, now we could be a little bit higher North America, but again, these are projects that have been actively worked on for the last anywhere from year to two years. And we'll have to see which ones ultimately come to fruition. But it changes based on where we are in, I'll say the starting gate and contract negotiations. But again, U.S. Gulf Coast and Asia are the two primaries.

Stephen Byrne - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

And just a question about the disruption in Brazil from the trucking impasse. Is it fair to say that some of your customers down in Brazil are still impacted by the lack of a settled trucking freight rate? And maybe the – conversely to that, do you compete with anyone in the merchant business down there that is struggling in that they have some outsourcing of that merchant trucking?

Well, I would just say high level, everybody was affected by the trucking. It was not discriminatory in any way, and the industrial production number for the month as I mentioned at minus 7% pretty much characterized and validated that effect. So from that perspective, we were all affected.

If I look at now, things seem to have gotten back to normal. I mean, clearly, for a smaller company, it may be more difficult. But when I look at the broad scheme of things, I think we're all pretty much back to normal there. We haven't heard of any additional issues. But normal is still a challenging situation, as we know, given the political uncertainty. So I don't think there's any residual issues right now, large or small customers. But we'll have to see what happens over the next several months.

Stephen Byrne - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Mike Harrison from Seaport Global Securities. Your line is open.

Michael Joseph Harrison - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Hey. Good morning.

Good morning.

Michael Joseph Harrison - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Speaking of trucking issues, we're hearing a lot about rising freight and logistics costs, particularly in the U.S. Can you just remind us as you think about your merchant and packaged gas fleet in the U.S., I guess North America overall. How much of that is in house versus outsourced? How much inflation have you seen from either rising labor or fuel cost? And how confident do you feel you are in your ability to pass that through to customers?

Unknown Speaker

Okay. Mike. So I'll start with just the diesel, kind of – that's a structure of a pass-through surcharge that is a contractual component. As I mentioned earlier, passing through inflation can be very contractual, and diesel is a classic example of that.

So these are aspects that you contract to recover, and so from that perspective, there is a lag. It's usually two, three months. But that's something that will go up and down with the diesel cost. As far as truckers, you're absolutely right. The costs are going up. It is tight to get truckers.

But this is not, I would say anything new. We go through this in cycles, as you know, with how the economy especially in the United States is going. When the economy's going strong, there tends to be more shortages of truckers, and when the economy is softer, you're able to get some. And then things like Amazon and FedEx and UPS will continue to absorb more drivers just in general.

So when I look at Praxair, this is something that we've had to manage since our inception, and we always keep a balance, as you mentioned of in-house drivers versus of outsource of both contract and common carriers. We'll use both. And that percentage of in-house can range anywhere from 50% to 75%. It flexes up and down just based on conditions. And then we will use outside truckers for surge capacity and also ongoing variable.

Clearly, they got to meet our safety standards, and that's a big part of getting them trained, getting them as part of our culture. So it takes some time for us to get them to be the right drivers. But it's something we're used to. We've got a great team that does this day in day out, and from my perspective, while it's challenging, while it's tough, there is nothing I've seen overly concerning about this current trend versus any prior trends.

Michael Joseph Harrison - Seaport Global Securities LLC

I appreciate the detail there. And just in terms of the U.S. on-site business, it looks like U.S. refinery utilization is running very strong. Just wondering if you can comment in a little more detail on the strength you're seeing in hydrogen and did you see any planned outages that were pushed out as refineries look to run hotter? Thanks.

As you may recall in the first quarter, we had some significant turnarounds that we mentioned, and that occurred. And those were ones that we believe were pushed out from 2017. You had a combination, as you know, of strong refining margins coupled with the hurricane toward the back end of the year. So that pushed a lot of turnarounds into Q1.

The vast majority of our customers were back-end running hard, like you said, although this quarter we did have two large customers that were having some outages. They are back running now. So from that perspective, I'd say right now we're seeing pretty strong demand and strong volumes, and the refiners from my perspective want to run.

And so hydrogen is doing well. So is oxygen and nitrogen, which both go to refineries as well. So at this stage, things are running well, and we'll just have to see how things go forward.

Michael Joseph Harrison - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Thanks very much.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Jim Sheehan from SunTrust. Your line is open.

Unknown Speaker

Good morning. This is Pete (47:22) on for Jim.

Matthew J. White - Praxair, Inc.

Good morning, Pete (47:24).

Unknown Speaker

Did you quantify the margin impact in Europe from the C02 disruption? And given that strong pricing growth of 3%, do you expect that the margin uplift there will accelerate in the back half of the year?

Matthew J. White - Praxair, Inc.

Well, we didn't disclose that, but I'd say consolidated it might have shaved close to anywhere between $0.001 and $.01 off total results. So, you can probably back into what that might have meant from a Europe perspective.

And, yes, when you look at that price of three percent, as you may recall, inflation has been challenging in Europe but we're starting to see some signs. There are some tightness of certain products, and I think that is driving a little bit of the inflation as well.

And so our team has done a good job to go out there and get back some of this pent-up inflation. And power has been a big area. You may recall when you look at pass through, we had 4% this quarter. I think last quarter we were a similar number, low-single digits. So we've started to see power as I'd say the initial area of inflation, and it's kind of creeping through in other areas. So our team needed to get ahead of it and they did.

So when I look at that, I think that's a good result. Now, as you can imagine, this second quarter is the high season for C02. So, we had the outages during a difficult time. As I mentioned in the prepared remarks, most of our sources are back and running to normal rates. But we see a normal seasonal decline at this point just given the seasonality. But we feel we should be able to manage this now given the balance.

Unknown Speaker

Okay. Thank you.

Matthew J. White - Praxair, Inc.

I think we have time for one more question.

Operator

Thank you. Our last question comes from the line of Kevin McCarthy from Vertical Research. Your line is open.

Unknown Speaker

Morning. This is Matt (49:15) on for Kevin. Thank you for squeezing me in.

Matthew J. White - Praxair, Inc.

Sure, Matt (49:18).

Unknown Speaker

So merchant price in China has improved, and I think company utilization rates as you mentioned in Asia were kind of in the low 80% range. But it seems like industry utilization rates in China, in particular, are somewhere in the 50% range. So are we just catching up to a more normalized level of pricing here and then going to expect to balance out, or should we expect continued price traction as utilization rates kind of continue to tighten?

Matthew J. White - Praxair, Inc.

From my perspective, Matt (49:44), I think it's I guess your former of trying to catch up. You go back the last several years, it's no secret that there was a large excess supply of merchant product in the China market. A lot of that was driven by both capacity in what I'll call industrial gas but also capacity of the nonindustrial gas meaning steel mills that had by-product coming off of their captive plants.

So this drove both not just low utilization rates but just more supply than demand, and pricing in China was one of the lower pricings around the world given this. So while China throughout the years has had inflation, you could debate it but anywhere from mid to high-single digits. The pricing and you just look back at our history was not reflected of that.

So I would say at this point now you've had some structural supply impacts that have been favorable where capacity, especially related to the steel mills has come out as steel mills as have been shuttered. It remains to be seen how much more that will happen. I think that seems to have slowed. But you also have demand improving, and the combination of that has allowed us to capture some of this pent-up inflation from several years to get pricing that is closer to what we would expect.

I mean, because you got to remember in China, it has some of the highest mill rates in the world. So you've got to take that in consideration when you look at merchant pricing because power, as you know, is one of our biggest inputs. So from that perspective, we need to get pricing more in line with what the recent inflation has been and what the costs are to serve that business. And I think that's what's been happening as we've seen some both structural improvements and demand improvements.

Unknown Speaker

Thanks. And if I may just slide one more in. Can you remind us your stance as it relates to pursuing Chinese coal gasification projects? Your competitors' comments make it sound like competition for those has picked up.

Matthew J. White - Praxair, Inc.

Well, I could say this. Our stance has been the same for the last decade plus. We've been quite clear that whether it's China coal gasification projects or other projects, we will pursue ones that meet our density strategy, that meet our return criteria, not just financial return but also who we're partner with and our technology and matching that up. So that's something we participated in in south part of China, eastern part of China in integrated industrial parks and we have had long-standing, strong relationships with customers over a decade on that front.

We have not pursued moving upstream or we have not pursued going into regions where we were not able to achieve the density model. So we've been quite consistent as far back as I've been here, and we feel good about how we're doing that.

Unknown Speaker

All right. Thank you.

Juan Pelaez - Praxair, Inc.

Thank you again for participating in our second quarter earnings call. If you have any further questions, please feel free to reach out to me directly.

