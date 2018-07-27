A 'Head Fake' Rally?

Investors were given a gift on Wednesday as the major averages rallied enthusiastically on news of the U.S.-EU trade deal. But what if Wednesday’s session was used as a cover to disguise internal weakness, as some bearish analysts have asserted? In today’s report, we’ll examine this claim, and while there is some validity to it in a few select industry groups, the weight of evidence for the broad market continues to point to a bullish outcome.

The reason behind the latest rally was President Trump’s meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. Both sides agreed to work toward zero tariffs, with the details of the trade deal still to be finalized. The U.S. and the EU have reportedly agreed to lower industrial tariffs on both sides, with the EU pledging to import more soybeans and natural gas and to give U.S. medical devices better market access.

If Wall Street’s reaction to this news proved nothing else, it’s that investors are still looking for any good excuse they can find to buy stocks. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) advanced for a third straight session on Wednesday, extending its weekly gain to 1.6%. Growth stocks in particular were buoyed by the news with the leading growth stocks also rallying to new highs. The Dow and the Nasdaq also climbed, with the Nasdaq hitting a new record. The fact that stocks are rallying on what Wall Street perceives as being good for the U.S. economy is a classic sign of the bulls being in control of the dominant intermediate-term (3-9 month) trend.

Highlighting the bullish intermediate trend is the progression of the above mentioned Russell 1000 Growth Index (RLG). As I emphasized earlier this week, leadership in the growth stocks is an encouraging sign that the bulls on Wall Street are still in control. Growth stocks are usually among the first to reverse when the investment climate shifts, so the continued highs in RLG is confirmation that the broad market uptrend remains intact and that it would be a mistake to turn bearish and “fade” the rally at this time.

Source: BigCharts

There is also no sign of distribution anywhere in the NYSE “tape”. That is, by all indications, insiders and informed investors aren’t using the market’s upward trend of recent months to unload shares, which would in turn make the market vulnerable to a major decline. Instead, we see evidence that investors have been mostly buying and have relegated whatever selling pressure exists to a handful of industries. Most of the market’s major sectors remain bullish as sector rotation has kept money flowing into the important tech and retail spaces.

The NYSE advance-decline (A-D) line is one such indicator which doesn’t point to a distribution (i.e. selling) campaign being underway. This important measure of breadth has been trending higher since last year and even when the market was at its most vulnerable this past winter, the A-D line continued to trend higher. This confirms that investors haven’t used the market’s intermittent weak periods to sell, but have presumably done more buying than selling as evidenced by the upward trend in advancing minus declining stocks.

Source: StockCharts

Advancing minus declining volume on the Big Board also contradicts some bears’ assertion that distribution is taking place. If that were true, then both the A-D line (above) and the cumulative volume line (below) on the NYSE would be declining, for a concentrated selling campaign by the big institutional players can’t be disguised. It invariably shows up first in these two measures of market breadth.

Source: StockCharts

Finally, the biggest proof that the incremental demand for equities remains strong is seen in the chart below. This shows the daily cumulative new 52-week highs minus lows on the NYSE. With the new highs minus new lows trending higher, the assumption is that not only is demand for stocks still strong but there is also a fair degree of upside momentum with which to keep stocks moving higher. Only when this indicator is in decline should investors fear the worst as far as a potential bear raid or major decline.

Source: WSJ

That said, there was a rather conspicuous non-confirmation signal of Wednesday’s broad market rally. On both the NYSE and the Nasdaq exchanges, the number of stocks making new 52-week lows was higher than average while the new highs weren’t nearly as numerous as would be expected for such a big upside day. In fact, the Nasdaq new 52-week lows were more than the new highs (81 lows vs. 80 highs). Considering that the Nasdaq Composite Index rose to a new high on Wednesday (below), that’s a bit troubling for the immediate outlook.

Source: BigCharts

It could be then that Wednesday’s move was a temporary exhaustion, or “blow-off”, rally with a brief pullback or period of consolidation to follow. This is only a guess, however, and not an actionable trading recommendation. The market’s main trend remains decisively up, therefore investors should continue to focus on the long side of the market and use any immediate-term weakness as an opportunity to initiate new long positions in attractive stocks during the “dips” or during consolidative pauses. In no way should investors use the current climate to sell short, which is a dangerous proposition given the overall strength reflected in the tape as discussed here. Indeed, even in a market characterized by above-average new 52-week lows, the market’s strong forward momentum is more likely to push the averages higher when the news is good (as on Wednesday) than it is to decline.

On a strategic note, investors should maintain intermediate-term bullish exposure to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. My continued preference is for tech sector stocks, particularly in the e-commerce sphere, consumer discretionary stocks and real estate equities. Now would also be a good time to prune portfolios by trimming losses among under-performing large cap stocks, raising stops on all long positions, and taking some profits on winners.

