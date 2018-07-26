Coca-Cola: Bye-Bye Discount

There are few opportunities a year to buy KO at a discount, and with the growth out of the company, it could be a while before the next chance arises.

Coca-Cola (KO) is a dividend champion that we believe offers select opportunities to buy at a discount. The last opportunity was in May 2018, and right now, shares are in rally mode following the most recent earnings report that demonstrated something investors have craved: organic growth. In a choppy market, it is good to see this dividend champion deliver such growth, and in turn, the stock is providing capital growth. In this column, we discuss recent price action and performance of the company. We also offer our outlook for the remainder of 2018.

No More Discount

There is no denying that shares have gotten a bit pricey for a solid dividend payer. Shares are over $46.50 at the time of this writing. The stock has moved higher on the back of today's report but also has recovered nicely from its last discount in May 2018:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

Frankly, shares are a touch expensive at 40 times trailing adjusted earnings and well over 20 times forward earnings for a company that is at best an extremely slow growth company, with mixed fundamentals. Therefore, we still argue that we are much more inclined to acquire shares as they approach the $40 level. This is a price we believe is fair for a quality company with slow growth. We view this as an investment for income. As such, we believe you really need to time your buys in this name, so wait for a better price to add. You will get another chance. With that investing opinion in mind, we are pleased with the present trajectory of the company. Let us discuss.

Top Line Strength

On the surface, the Q2 report was well ahead of our expectations. We were looking for revenues of around $8.4 billion to $8.5 billion for the quarter. We expected a sales decline given the leaner nature of the business, but we, of course, were anticipating 3% organic revenue growth for the year. The company saw revenue of $8.9 billion and crushed our bullish end expectations by nearly $400 million. Our projections were slightly more conservative than the Street but were looking for a decline of nearly 10%, and this stemmed from the knowledge that the company had to divest its bottling business. This divestiture weighed in the quarter.

Given the divestitures, the year-over-year revenue comparison looks quite weak. In fact, revenues were down 8% year-over-year but were much better than expected. The key to realize here is that this revenue decline should not be a surprise to anyone. The company sacrificed its losing (or at least low margin) operations to increase profitability. We are pleasantly surprised to see revenues beat our expectations, and we interpret this result as bullish, even if the revenue trend looks bearish over the last few second quarters:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

While sales had been falling in recent years, there are reasons to be cautiously bullish at present levels. We are bullish on share prices in the near term and think that it will be a while before we see a discounted price in shares again because organic sales have returned to growth, lifting the company's total performance.

Sales are impressive. Comparable organic sales were actually up nicely this quarter by nearly 5%, and this exceeds our expected 2018 pace of 3% organic sales growth. This is one of the best quarters for this metric since we began covering the company. Much of this was driven by pricing, though volume is still solid. Total unit case volume was up a solid 2%. While volume growth was up across the board with the exception of Latin America. All things considered, organic revenues grew in every region with the exception of North America which was impacted by the price/mix. It is worth noting that in North America, the company's no-sugar sparkling soft drink portfolio accelerated from the first quarter, resulting in 7% retail value growth, driven by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Diet Coke, but this also contributed to the price/mix.

Expense Management Solid

While bottling expenses are, of course, declining and revenues saw a 15% headwind from the refranchising of company-owned bottling operation, the company expanded its adjusted currency neutral margins once again. The second quarter saw a whopping 950 basis point expansion. This is a direct result of jettisoning the low margin bottling operations as well as efficiency efforts made throughout the company. This has made the company more profitable from an operating standpoint. Selling and administrative expenses continue to be well managed, and targeted advertising campaigns have had a direct impact. Given the better than expected revenues and the well-managed expenses, we saw a boost in earnings.

Growth In Earnings

Q2 earnings per share came in at $0.61. This beat our estimate of $0.59 per share by $0.02. These earnings were better than we expected as a direct result of higher organic revenues and better margins. What is more, this represents growth of 3% from last year:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

It is also worth noting that on a GAAP basis, earnings were up 68%. The growth we are seeing in sales and earnings stems from the efficiency in each of the company's business lines and strength in most regions. One additional item to consider is that currency did hit earnings for a 2% headwind. Given the global nature of the company, we expect this impact to vary quarter-to-quarter. Taken as a whole, we are revising our 2018 expectations higher.

Revised 2018 Projections

For 2018, we anticipated a completion of the divestitures of bottling operations initiative. We also expected greater efficiencies across operations. That said, through two quarters, we believe our expectation for organic revenue growth of 3% is too conservative. We are now eyeing growth of at least 4% here. Given the margin expansion we have seen which has outpaced our initial 2018 expectations, we also see earnings growing. On an adjusted earnings per share basis, we were targeting earnings of $2.03 to $2.10. We now see earnings coming in at $2.06 to $2.11.

Our Take On The Stock Here

Our advice is to hold the stock here. The time to add more was back in May. We will get another dip. Long term, the name is solid and we like the yield at 3.5%. We want a better price. At $46.50 per share, even at our most bullish estimate, the stock is trading at 22 times forward 2018 earnings, and this in our opinion is expensive for a low growth income name, especially when the yield is well below 4%. As such, we think it is prudent to wait for a further pullback especially in this volatile market where we can get a better spot to pick up more shares. That said, we are bullish overall as we are encouraged by our expectation for growth in organic sales. This is a great stock to hold for the long term, but you should still be selective in picking your spots to add even if you plan to hold for decades.

As always, we encourage and welcome your comments.

