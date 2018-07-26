Is GM Driving Into A Wall?

Taking into account the huge headwind that is rising commodity costs stemming from trade disputes internationally, we have revised our estimates lower.

General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) is one of our top dividend holdings, and it is getting slammed today after reporting earnings and slashing its outlook. We had high hopes for 2018, including gaining market share following transformational year that saw a shifting global presence. While operationally the company continues its successes, the company is the latest victim of rising commodity costs as a result of trade standoff with Europe and elsewhere. In this article, we discuss the rising costs. Further, we will discuss trends in some of the critical metrics of the name that you should be aware of operationally. We believe that shares will face pressure in coming months. Ultimately, you can let shares fall, and come in and do some buying into this high-yielding name. Let us discuss.

Revenue declines were expected

Let us get right into the material. Sales were down in Q2 versus last year, thanks to divestitures and the product/mix:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, revenues are volatile and reflect the changing business and adaptations GM has made over the last year. That said, the top line surpassed consensus expectations and was better than we thought it would be. GM surpassed the consensus revenue estimates by a solid $70 million. Still, they were down 0.5% year over year.

Total sales were down 0.5% to $36.8 billion in the quarter. Keep in mind that the divestiture of Opel/Vauxhall and GM Financial operations in Europe have contributed to this pattern. In addition, GM left much of Africa and India. The new GM is leaner, and more efficient, but the company is suffering from rising costs.

Rising costs from the trade standoff

The stock is primarily getting hit today because the company is vulnerable to the rising commodity costs stemming from the tariff talk and the brewing trade standoff with Europe and elsewhere. In the earnings release, management stated:

"Recent and significant increases in commodity costs and unfavorable foreign exchange impact of the Argentine peso and Brazilian real have negatively affected business expectations."

While foreign exchange fluctuates, the commodity cost issue is a pressing concern. It is our hope this is temporary; however, it presses margins. The company has the option to increase prices but the heavily competitive nature of auto sales could limit this possibility. Earnings were still strong this quarter, but we can expect pressure moving forward as CFO Chuck Stevens stated:

"The pressure from commodity prices and foreign exchange rates has been more significant than our original expectations. While we've been able to offset some of the headwind, the challenges have been greater than anticipated, and we expect approximately a $1 billion net headwind versus our original guidance"

This commentary overshadowed an earnings performance that surpassed expectations.

Earnings fail to impress over fears for the future

Many argue that declining earnings is a reason to avoid GM. This usually would be a good argument but we have to consider GM was busy offloading underperforming business lines to strengthen its future. Now we have a real risk in commodity costs going forward, which is a reason to be concerned. That said, the commodity pinch was felt in Q2, though other efficiencies helped keep earnings strong, and they surpassed expectations by $0.03 per share:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Earnings were helped by a reduced share count and a better-than-expected top line. What is more, the earnings of $1.81 were a beat of $0.03. However, EBIT-adjusted margins were down noticeably, thanks to commodity costs. In North America, these costs were particularly felt, bringing margins to 9.4%. Overall adjusted EBIT was $2.7 billion versus $3.5 billion, while GM international was $0.14 billion versus $0.32 billion last year. Total EBIT as such fell 13.3% to $3.2 billion. However, on a per share basis, repurchase activity boosted earnings. Shares outstanding were 1.41 billion versus 1.497 billion last year.

As you can see, the company has been buying back shares consistently. What we find to be quite impressive is that since rebounding from the financial crisis, GM has authorized more and more cash toward repurchases, while continuing to pay its bountiful dividend. But this is not just an income name, it has growth.

2018 projections revised downward

2017 was a year of transformations across the company that led GM to now be focused on its most profitable line for 2018. This year, GM launched all-new full-size trucks, the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra. These high-margin products are also selling with strength, and we anticipate that these will help bolster revenues, but the commodity costs will weigh on earnings. As such, we are revising our prior projections at the start of the year.

We are still targeting revenues of $144 to $148 billion. This is a flat to low single-digit sales increase expectation. However, given the massive impact the company is expecting from the rising commodity costs, we are forced to slash our expectations. Previously, we saw earnings coming in at $6.70 to $7.00. With margins being pressured, we know see earnings coming in at $5.90 to $6.20. The company's concerns over its earnings power have led to the massive selloff today.

Take home

We like this name for the strong dividend. That said, there are real pressures which will hit earnings in the form of rising commodity costs. While this could be temporary, investors should position themselves to adjust to the new reality. As such, we think that shares will readjust, and the market will reprice shares to adjust to the lower earnings outlook. For long-term holders, the yield will get pushed higher and is now over 4% annualized once again. Our target reentry level would be a yield of 4.5%, which implies a share price of $33.77. This would necessitate a large decline even after today, but the yield would be exceptionally attractive at this level even with the earnings pressure we are seeing. If shares dip to this level, we will be adding to holdings.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles that are time sensitive. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box "Real-time alerts on this author" under "Follow."

Join a network of day traders. Time is running out on our half-off pricing, so act now. Get our highest conviction rapid-return trade ideas for ~$1 a day. What we do for you: Find beaten-down stocks and profit from their reversals. 2-3 swing trades a week, monthly deep value plays. Guided entry and exits. Open discussions of ideas with other day-traders and DEEP value investors. Invest in your future by joining BAD BEAT Investing today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.