CARBO Ceramics (CRR) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

Thank you and I'd like to welcome everyone to our second quarter 2018 earnings call. We are very pleased that our results continue to improve as we execute on our transformation strategy to diversify our revenue streams and return the company to profitability. Revenue for the second quarter of 2018 increased 33% year-on-year and 17% sequentially, driven by solid performance in all three business sectors. Our growing top line revenue and improved sales mix contribute to the strong adjusted EBITDA incremental margin of 55% year-on-year.

Now, we'll have a brief discussion on the business sectors. The oilfield sector revenue grew 34% year-on-year and comprised approximately 80% of consolidated revenue. Oilfield technology ceramic revenue grew 61% year-on-year. As previously noted, we expected to see healthy ceramic technology product sales during the second and third quarters of 2018 driven in part by KRYPTOSPHERE sales. STRATAGEN, our fracture consulting group, is seeing strong revenue growth as revenue increased 59% year-on-year. Our client list is expanding in North America as well as internationally.

Overall, we expect modest improvement in base ceramic revenue for the year compared to last year. Second quarter base ceramic revenue was down 17% year-on-year when adjusted for the sale of our Russian ceramic business, with the decline primarily due to work shifting to the second half of 2018. We continue to be successful in reducing our reliance on base ceramic. Base ceramic sales made up approximately 80% of our revenue in 2014 compared to approximately 20% year-to-date. Frac sand revenue increased 126% year-on-year. Frac sand provides cash flow generation and the opportunity to stay in front of our clients to promote our technology products.

The industrial sector revenue grew 28% year-on-year and comprised approximately 6% of consolidated revenue. Industrial ceramic revenue grew 37% year-on-year. Recently introduced industrial ceramic technology products are having a positive impact on our revenue growth. In addition, our idled plant assets are being evaluated for many contract manufacturing opportunities.

Discussions continue with a number of industrial companies interest in contract manufacturing of products and we are assisting clients with product development utilizing our unique processing systems such as pelletizing, resin coating, chemical infusion, heat treatment and particle size. Third quarter contract manufacturing projects have already begun and we are excited about the financial benefit that contract manufacturing will bring the company as these idle plant assets are put to work producing cash.

Environmental sector revenues for the second quarter of 2018 increased 29% year-on-year and comprised approximately 14% of consolidated revenue. This was driven by increased GROUNDGUARD sales and other manufactured products. We continue to invest in this business to grow our suite of high value technology products. During the quarter, we completed an enhancement to our manufacturing facility to create a new slip-resistant GROUNDGUARD.

Before turning to a brief overview of our second quarter financial results, I want to highlight a change in how we're reporting our businesses and operations. In order to provide more transparency, we are starting this quarter to break out revenues for the three business sectors of the company that serve as the primary growth drivers for CARBO's transformation strategy. These are oilfield, industrial and environmental. We believe this additional level of detail will help investors better understand our business and track our progress as we move forward with our strategic initiatives.

We also believe that tracking the revenue improvement in these sectors is a much better barometer of our execution success than merely tracking volumes of ceramic and sand products, which do not correlate well to revenue since they do not take into account changes in product mix. For accounting purposes, we'll continue to report financial results in our two operating segments: the first being oilfield and industrial technologies and services; and the second, environmental technology and services.

Now, I'll turn to look at the second quarter financial results. Revenues for the second quarter of $58 million increased 33% compared to revenue of $43.6 million in the same period of 2017. The largest contributors to this increase were oilfield technology products, frac sand, environmental products and industrial products. We are pleased that the year-over-year increase in revenue contributed to an incremental gross margin of 85%.

Operating loss for the second quarter of 2018 improved to $12.8 million as compared to $23.7 million in the same period of 2017, primarily due to increased sales combined with a reduction in certain fixed structural costs. Approximately 75% of the operating loss for the second quarter consists of noncash expenses.

Now, turning to our outlook. Based on our client discussions in current industry activity, we continue to estimate our full year 2018 revenue to approximate $250 million. As a result, we expect continued improvement in revenue and positive EBITDA with strong incremental margins year-on-year in the second half of 2018.

At this point, we believe our adjusted EBITDA incremental margins year-on-year in the second half of 2018 will be in the range of 75% to 95%. If the large jobs we have in our backlog take place as scheduled, we'd currently expect our adjusted EBITDA incremental margins year-on-year for the fourth quarter to be higher than the third quarter.

In the oilfield sector, our ceramic technology backlog for KRYPTOSPHERE, the GUARD family and CARBOAIR products, is much stronger for the remainder of the year relative to the first half. Demand for completion designs that drive higher production in EUR, and ultimately higher economic returns, is driving STRATAGEN revenue growth. In response to this demand, we are expanding our team of consultants.

We had multiple large jobs push out of the second quarter due to well-related operational problems and rig start up delays. We anticipate base ceramic revenue will be stronger in the second half of 2018. We expect frac sand sales to see some pressure in the second half of 2018, specifically as it applies to third-party sales volumes as more regional sand mines come online.

Despite the potential impact of these new entrants on third-party sales, we anticipate our 2018 frac sand sales to approximate our stated annual capacity of 1.4 million tons. We expect to see a strong increase in contract manufacturing sales in both the third and fourth quarters of 2018. In addition, we anticipate continued product adoption of CARBOGRIND, a superior grinding ceramic media.

In the environmental sector, ASSETGUARD's new slip-resistant product opens up new revenue streams both in the oilfield and industrial sectors. The recent investment in our manufacturing facility also increases our ability to grow our product portfolio. We anticipate ASSETGUARD will continue to show revenue growth in the second half of 2018.

Building upon our positive momentum exiting the first half of 2018, we expect the continued execution of our transformation strategy to produce higher revenue, positive EBITDA, and a higher cash position in the second half of 2018.

And with that, we will turn it open to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. The first question comes from Luke Lemoine with Capital One Securities. Please go ahead.

Luke M. Lemoine - Capital One Securities, Inc.

Hey. Good morning.

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

Good morning.

Ernesto Bautista, III - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

Good morning.

Luke M. Lemoine - Capital One Securities, Inc.

Gary, with the additional revenue detail you gave, it's a lot easier to see how you can get to $250 million this year. But I was wondering if you could help us out with the growth trajectory in technology and industrial? And maybe more specifically, could you have greater growth there in 3Q and 4Q than you did in 2Q?

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

We expect that the technology, ceramic and oilfield will have higher revenue than the first half, for sure. And I think in the industrial side, you're going to see the contract manufacturing – which we knew all along, this has been part of our plan this year, that the second half would start some projects. So, we expect the revenue there to be significantly higher than the first half as well. In addition, we'll probably see higher industrial ceramic grinding products to be higher. Did that answer everything, Luke?

Luke M. Lemoine - Capital One Securities, Inc.

Yeah. I mean, I think by – in technology, you grew by about 30% quarter-on-quarter and we're seeing kind of in the 3Q and 4Q, if you could have a rate of change greater than that?

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

I don't know if I have those figures in front of me.

Luke M. Lemoine - Capital One Securities, Inc.

That's okay. We can follow-up later on that.

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

Yeah. That might be a good follow-up question, but it will be higher in some respects because we had some jobs move. We said it'd always be second and third quarter on some of the big jobs, in particular some of the big KRYPTOSPHERE jobs, and it shifted actually more into the third and possibly into the fourth quarter. So, we definitely think that will be higher.

Luke M. Lemoine - Capital One Securities, Inc.

Okay, got it. All right. Thanks so much.

Operator

The next question comes from Stephen Gengaro with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Stephen D. Gengaro - Stifel Financial Corp.

Thanks. Good morning, guys.

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

Good morning.

Stephen D. Gengaro - Stifel Financial Corp.

I guess two things. The first thing I'd ask is where your sand volume – so, your raw sand volumes, where are they generally going? Is there one or two key markets for them or can you give us a sense geographically where they're going?

And I think the follow-up was and you mentioned a little bit of this in the intro, but from your perspective, are you seeing a difference in well conductivity from the Northern White product versus the in basin stuff?

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

Well, in answer to the first part, we're really for the most part Northern White, our operations. We do sell third-party regional sands. But as we kind of stated as supply and demand gets closer and balanced, and with the amount of regional sand opening up, we think that business will decline some for us, which isn't that big of a thing for us because the margins are – obviously, reselling is lower than when we produce it. So, our areas where we are leveraged or a more better fit is the Northeast and the North, whether that'd be going into Canada, whether it be going into the Northeast or any of those areas versus the South.

And the second part of your question was what, Stephen?

Stephen D. Gengaro - Stifel Financial Corp.

Just from your – what you're seeing from a well conductivity perspective at the in basin product, is that different from what the Northern White is delivering? But it sounds like...

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

I think we see unique anecdotal stuff where some companies have went back to Northern White and that'd be primarily in the Permian. But at the same time, you got to realize that, I don't think a lot of the operators in the U.S. onshore are limited to that. I think they're more focused on lowering cost and drilling more wells than they are on getting the ultimate EUR out, and that's just the nature of how they're trying to turn in their manufacturing and everything. So, I think everybody knows that and I think everybody sees that happening, and it's moving from an engineered well designed into just the financial model where you drill thousands of wells. But that's kind of limited to U.S. onshore, not the rest of the world.

Stephen D. Gengaro - Stifel Financial Corp.

Great. And I guess as one final, on the KRYPTOSPHERE side, what do you see in the Gulf of Mexico and what are your thoughts kind of as you look out the next couple quarters? Are you getting a little more positive there, I mean...

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

Yeah. Well, for us, we're...

Stephen D. Gengaro - Stifel Financial Corp.

...as far as volumes might go?

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

Yeah. We're a little unique there. Obviously, we're having technology ceramic, but we've seen some increase in – we're doing very well with KRYPTOSPHERE HD, we've seen an increase with KRYPTOSPHERE LD. I think your question is probably broader than that, it's looking out and I think, yeah, we like everybody else see that the interest is growing in the Gulf of Mexico. And I think you're really, really deepwater wells and all those, you tend to skip a little bit, 2019 would – I think have less activity there. But then you get to 2020 with some of the actions that are taken now and you'll see activity increase. So, it's a natural time period between when they start getting rigs back to work and make their plans and do all those things. So, we're very excited about the future, 2020 onward. Although, we're excited about 2019, too, because of continued adoption of KRYPTOSPHERE, whether it'd be LD or HD in real high technology, high impact, high value wells.

Stephen D. Gengaro - Stifel Financial Corp.

Great. Thanks for the commentary.

Operator

The next question comes from John Watson with Simmons & Company. Please go ahead.

John Watson - Simmons & Company International

Good morning, guys.

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

Good morning. John.

Ernesto Bautista, III - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

Good morning, John.

John Watson - Simmons & Company International

Ernesto, a quick one for you. The cash burn during 2Q was more significant than I had expected due to working capital. Can you talk us through the dynamics during the second quarter and updated expectations in the back half of the year?

Ernesto Bautista, III - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

Yeah. So, with respect to what happened in the second quarter, we've mentioned that we had some large jobs push from 2Q into 3Q. We have to, obviously, manufacture product for these large jobs and it's also very efficient for us to produce at higher rates. So, we produced running a couple of lines rather than just one, which – obviously, with the jobs pushing at the end of the quarter, that gave us some movement or burden from an inventory build standpoint. We also have – are building inventory of KSHD (00:17:02), which is carried at a higher cost.

With respect to AR, as we exited the quarter, we had some work – higher revenue work that occurred in the month of June. So, we carried a higher AR balance exiting the quarter. We'd anticipate both inventory and AR, obviously, to flip in the third quarter, and I think maybe addressing the question on how to look going forward, we do anticipate sort of positive cash in third and fourth quarter maybe exiting the year something similar to a cash balance of the first quarter at this point.

John Watson - Simmons & Company International

Okay, great. That is super helpful. And Gary, Ernesto mentioned jobs that pushed. We talked about that earlier on the call. Is there any chance that some of those jobs push into 2019 or are those pretty much set in stone that either Q3 or Q4, we'll see those in the results?

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

I think that we've taken that into account already in our forecasting. The big jobs offshore and the Gulf of Mexico, those can easily move. It's just a function of how critical those wells are, I think they can move a month or two, no problem. But I think we've taken that into account when we made the statements about we expect Q3 and Q4 to be higher with base ceramic. There's a lot of operational issues sitting out there in the U.S. onshore business, whether it'd be the fracturing companies logistical problems. In some cases, oddly as it may seem inability to get a rig. So, those just kind of come and go, and we don't get too worried about those, they just shift forward a little bit.

John Watson - Simmons & Company International

Right. Okay. That is helpful. And going back to some of the sand questions, have you started to see demand decline for your third-party sales or is that more of an expectation later in Q3 or into Q4?

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

Well, we've kind of planned on that all year long. We kind of figured we knew what the announcements were on capacity and all that stuff, so we had in our plan and we built. We fully expected this to happen in Q3 and Q4. And so, it started happening in Q2 for sure. But conversely, one of our operations is putting out more output now versus Q1 and Q2, so – and once again from the financial impact, it doesn't have that much of an impact on us. So, we – once again, that's why we have the asset-light business model there, and we kind of knew what we thought would happen in the U.S. onshore with supply and demand.

John Watson - Simmons & Company International

Sure. Sure. And this is maybe less of a CARBO question and more of an industry question. If volumes have started to soften, has pricing started to soften as well or not yet?

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

I wouldn't necessarily say volumes have softened. As it gets cheaper and cheaper – prices are definitely changing out there. Of course, as price goes down, people tend to pump more. And some places have stabilized on the amount of sand they're putting in a well, but others, if they see that opportunity and it gets cheaper and cheaper. Those regional sands are going to get – they're going to go through quite a price delta. That's not a surprise to anybody, but – so, I think the volume is still holding pretty darn and steady.

John Watson - Simmons & Company International

Okay. Okay, great. Thanks for answering my questions, guys. I appreciate it.

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

You bet, John.

Operator

The next question comes from Bill Dezellem with Tieton Capital Management. Please go ahead.

William Joseph Dezellem - Tieton Capital Management LLC

Thank you. I've a group of questions. First of all, I'd like to start with STRATAGEN. What are you hearing from your clients there in terms of their interest or willingness to explore new technologies, and how is that different from the past?

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

Well, our guys literally work around the world. So, we're not just isolated to the U.S. onshore. The U.S. onshore, as I kind of mentioned in my generalized comments earlier, it's become more of a factory, more of a manufacturing, and we – really it's disappointing to all of us that have grown up in this industry about the lack of engineering of wells and that – it's good enough type of method and approach versus how good could these wells be and how good could the (00:21:42) these things are – we're not recovering. It's generally speaking less than 10% of (00:21:49). So, I hope that in the future, we do a better job of going back to engineering.

So, the U.S. onshore is a tough place to sell ceramic. We have some products that do pretty decently there. And there are just some places on U.S. onshore where you don't have any choice, but to use things like KRYPTOSPHERE LD just because the stress is just too high, you can't fake it and some of those things were documented last year. And so, the rest of the world though, I would say from our perspective, we've seen the super majors, the majors start to go back and talk a lot more about technology where we're probably favorably positioned in that regard. And then, the international side of the business, we see more technology being used. So, the U.S. onshore is just a different animal and it's unfortunate, but that's the current status.

William Joseph Dezellem - Tieton Capital Management LLC

That's helpful. And then, I'd like to take that down to a subset, if I may, to deepwater and KRYPTOSPHERE specifically. So, first of all, how are you viewing the overall activity or potential wells there? I guess, the question is the activity of potential wells that could use KRYPTOSPHERE, and what are the operators' propensity to use KRYPTOSPHERE in those wells where you think it would make sense?

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

I might break it into two. The real deep wells, the deepwater well Lower Tertiary, et cetera, all those. I mean, you can probably follow industry data on deepwater rigs and determine, just as well as us, on what the activity will be. We expect a slight dip in 2019 with picking back up in 2020 onwards, just once again, because of timing of projects. I mean, these are very lucrative projects for the big guys, but it just takes a while to get going.

On the other side of it, we're seeing more adoption of KRYPTOSPHERE LD, and it isn't just the Gulf of Mexico, it's other parts of the world, too. And they're just great products. The conductivity can't match the sphericity and the smoothness of it. They don't wear out downhole tools, pressure pumping companies don't wear out their equipment as much, all those things. And then, we can oftentimes put technology on that which is kind of exciting for us now. Our marketing and sales team has some projects going with some gravel pack, things where we use KRYPTOSPHERE and you can put NRT deductible (00:24:42) stuff. We can do the GUARD, the SCALEGUARD on it.

So, we tend to look at technology products go into like those silly Apple phones and put some great apps on them that only in our case that actually proves value versus just personal amusement. And so, we like the tendency overall on that, and once again, I think you can probably figure out deepwater wells just as well as we can, so I hate to forecast that.

William Joseph Dezellem - Tieton Capital Management LLC

And so, if we're hearing you right, you're looking for this year to be up or this half to be – the second half to be up from first half, but 2018 to be up from 2017. 2019 take a small dip. And then, 2020 and beyond, could see meaningful increases. Is that correct?

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

Bill, I would make sure you don't put the whole bucket of oilfield ceramic technology into what you just said. We actually expect our oilfield technology ceramic to grow again next year, and maybe I should just be talking about KRYPTOSPHERE in general versus HD and LD. I was just commenting about maybe a subsector like the word you used, the real deep wells. They will keep going, but I think they will increase in volume as these rigs get back to work and these projects go on. But we fully expect our ceramic technology revenue to be higher in 2019 than 2018.

William Joseph Dezellem - Tieton Capital Management LLC

Great. Thank you. And then, taking that to another part of the world, you referenced in the press release Northern Latin America and KRYPTOSPHERE activity. Would you please provide some more detail around that?

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

I think we're going to stay away from which country it is and which operator it is for obvious competitive reasons. But I'm really pleased with our marketing and sales teams recent efforts to really go reach out to whether they'd be national oil companies or majors or super majors working around the world. And once again, it's because we think we're seeing more appetite by those type of people to use technology to improve production and recovery.

So, I think it's – a lot of it has to do with the people that we have out there. And we've got some real great technical people that can tell you the value, and that combined with more of an appetite by the oil companies to invest in things that make wells produce. So, hats off to our people and we do like the trends of increased technology consumption.

William Joseph Dezellem - Tieton Capital Management LLC

In that particular area, are you anticipating that to see a meaningful pick up next year or what's the timeframe for that to turn into something even bigger?

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

Well, I think we'll probably see – I would call it, continued progress, but put some bookings on it that it can't be the Gulf of Mexico or certain very deep high stress places in the U.S. onshore, I don't think it can get that big. But we mentioned some things, but we don't talk about others. I mean there's the North Sea, there's things happening in Asia and things like that. So, we just overall see an increase in the international business with technology.

William Joseph Dezellem - Tieton Capital Management LLC

Okay. And then one continuation, and then I'll step off with this Northern Latin America. The operator that you are working with there, are they in test mode with KRYPTOSPHERE or have they made the decision that they want to use you on every well with that field?

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

I'll just categorize it as because of our backlog, it looks like they must be pleased.

William Joseph Dezellem - Tieton Capital Management LLC

Thank you.

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

You bet.

Operator

At this time, there appear to be no more questions. Mr. Kolstad, I'll turn the call back to you for closing remarks.

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

Well, thanks everybody for joining us this morning. We're pretty excited about the progress the company is making on our transformation strategy. It excites the heck out of us to be talking about positive EBITDA in the second half and just couple of other points you know. We're going to continue to execute on that transformation strategy, and once again, that's to diversify our revenue streams and drive the profitable growth and positive cash from the operations.

Assuming the industry activity takes place as we see now see it for the remainder of 2018, we expect the entire second half to result in positive EBITDA and in a higher cash position, as Ernesto noted. I'd personally like to thank all of our employees for their continued hard work and dedication to seeing us succeed through this transformation process and build an enduring company. And then, once again, thanks to everybody and we'll see you next quarter.

