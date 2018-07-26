Weaker Orders Sapping Fanuc's Strength

Japanese automation companies have sold off significantly, but weaker orders are just starting to materialize, so be cautious about rushing in to buy the dip.

Weaker smartphone-related equipment demand is not surprising, but the weakness in robotics is more concerning given the stronger results reported by Fanuc's peers.

Fanuc's first quarter earnings were okay, with forex and mix helping, but orders showed a sharp downward turn with weakness all across the business.

The potential order weakness that troubled me in regard to Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY) (6954.T) has come to pass, and with it are growing concerns regarding Fanuc’s near-term revenue and margin trends. While management cited trade tension among the issues impacting the business, there are signs elsewhere that automation equipment demand is slowing in a more cyclical fashion.

Fanuc is a well-run, innovative company that is placed to take advantage of ongoing global automation growth, including more sophisticated machine tools and robots. Even so, it’s tough to fight the tape and the near-term outlook for order growth is just not very good, while the company continues to sport a pretty robust valuation. A number of Japanese automation names have pulled back recently, including Fanuc, Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY), and THK (OTCPK:THKLY), but I’d recommend caution and perhaps letting the dust settle a bit before looking for bargains.

Not A Bad Quarter, But Forex Helped

Fanuc’s fiscal first quarter wasn’t bad, as revenue and operating income both exceeded sell-side expectations by about 2%, but the details matter. Revenue was boosted in no small part by currency moves that helped Fanuc, while margins were boosted by a better than expected mix of Robodrills that is very likely not going to repeat in the coming quarters. Although more a more accommodating currency exchange rate did lead to improved operating income guidance, “core” guidance was weaker and the market environment is deteriorating at present.

Revenue rose about 9% as reported, with Factory Automation leading the way with strong 25% yoy growth. Factory Automation continues to benefit from strong demand for machine tools (and Fanuc’s CNC systems) as well as machinery components. Robot revenue was up 7%, weaker than peer Yaskawa’s 23% growth and the low double-digit growth at ABB (ABB) in the quarter. While Robodrill sales were better than expected, Robomachine segment sales were down 6% year over year and down a sharp 20% from the prior quarter.

Gross margin declined slightly from the prior year, and operating income grew 8%, leading to a small year-over-year drop in operating margin.

Orders Show Real Weakness … And Some Of The Explanations Are Curious

The bigger concern in looking at Fanuc’s fiscal first quarter results is the significant order weakness that is appearing. This isn’t surprising, as many Japanese automation companies had warned about the possibility for declining orders, but the magnitude was still a little surprising.

Fanuc reported a 14% year-over-year and 10% quarter-over-quarter decline in orders, with every segment down. Factory Automation orders declined 1% (the first decline in two years) primarily on weaker IT/smartphone-related orders, and Robot orders were down 16% (also the first decline two years), as management talked of a “lull” in auto industry orders. Lastly, Robomachine orders plunged 36% on a yoy and qoq basis, which further reflects the weakness in smartphone-related capex spending as this is far and away the most exposed segment to that end-market.

Weaker smartphone orders are not so surprising, and I expect that it will show up to varying extents in the reports of companies like Keyence (OTCPK:KYCCF) and Cognex (CGNX) as well. Orders should improve later this year, but there have been plenty of reports over the last few months about how people are holding on to their phones for longer periods of time, hurting demand for new phones and new production tools.

I’m more concerned about Fanuc’s performance in robotics and management’s explanation. The difference in quarterly revenue and order trends between Fanuc, Yaskawa, and ABB was sharp. What’s more, Yaskawa and ABB both noted healthy demand in the auto sector, and other companies with capex equipment exposure to the auto industry have reported generally decent results – certainly nothing to support Fanuc’s notion of a “lull” in spending from European and U.S. customers. Of course, every company has its own customer mix and it just may be that Fanuc has the “bad luck” to have its customers stepping back at this particular moment. Still, with ABB openly talking about gaining share in robots and benefiting from a growing customer preference to go with companies that can provide a fuller suite of products, the idea of share loss at Fanuc cannot be ignored.

I also wouldn’t ignore what’s going on in the larger world of automation and equipment spending. Earnings from U.S. and European industrials suggests that the first quarter fears of an imminent slowdown in the recovery were at least a little overdone, but the monthly machine tool orders reported by the Japan Machine Tool Builders’ Association have been showing some declining momentum, with Chinese orders for electrical and precision machinery particularly weak (which ties in with weaker smartphone capex demand). Likewise, Fanuc management noted that companies in China are starting to pull back on the orders and expansion plans as they are uncertain of where this trade tension between the U.S. and China will lead.

The Opportunity

Fanuc’s decision to suspend/postpone share buybacks got my attention as a sign that management may well be more than a little concerned about this lull. Although I am wondering if Fanuc is losing some share in robots, I don’t see this current period as more than just another cyclical dip along the way; I continue to believe that growing global automation demand can support years of healthy growth at this leading player.

That doesn’t mean the shares are a bargain yet. My base-case assumptions of mid-single-digit revenue growth and low double-digit FCF growth don’t drive a compelling DCF-based fair value, and while my EV/EBITDA approach does suggest a little undervaluation, the risk of more sector-wide de-rating leads me to want a bigger margin of safety.

The Bottom Line

I think it may be premature to buy this “dip”, as the order weakness is only just starting to show. So far general industrial demand for capex/production equipment remains healthy, but Fanuc really can’t afford to see more industries roll over given the current weakness in smartphones and autos. Given how investors can overreact, though, I would keep a closer eye on these shares – I think today may be too soon to buy in, but if the sell-off continues in earnest, a time will come to re-evaluate the balance of near-term pain (and risk) and long-term appreciation potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.