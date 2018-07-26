Dunkin' Brands Group (DNKN) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) Q2 2018 Earnings Call July 26, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Stacey Caravella - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Speaking on today's call will be Dunkin' Brands' Executive Chairman, Nigel Travis; Dunkin' Brands' Chief Executive Officer, Dave Hoffmann; and Dunkin' Brands Chief Financial Officer, Kate Jaspon.

Before I turn the call over to Nigel, I'd like to remind everyone that the language on forward-looking statements included in our earnings release also applies to our comments made during the call.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Nigel Travis.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Stacey, thank you. First, I'd like to start by addressing my retirement as CEO, which we announced a couple of weeks ago. I have been working with our board for a couple of years now to prepare for my transition from the CEO role. It was the right time for me to make this transition. And as I said two weeks ago, Dave is exactly the right person to lead the company into the future. Of course, I'm delighted to continue on with Dunkin' as the Executive Chairman with a focus on our International businesses.

Looking back, I'm incredibly proud of all that we accomplished since I joined as CEO back in 2009. Here are just a few examples. We completed a successful IPO back in 2011. We returned nearly $2.7 billion to shareholders as a public company. Our franchisees have added 5,700 plus net new restaurants around the world with more than 2,800 restaurants being Dunkin' Donuts locations here in the U.S. We become a leading CPG brand and we have established our brands as leaders in using one-to-one marketing technology to better satisfy our customers.

I'd like to focus on this last point, as it relates to our announcement this morning regarding our agreement with CardFree. I've always had a particular focus on technology, as most of you will know. And harnessing its capabilities to drive one-to-one marketing in Quick Service Restaurants.

With this deal, we are assuming greater control over the technology that enables our mobile payments and On-the-Go Mobile ordering through the Dunkin' Mobile App. This deal will also support the development of future digital initiatives including, catering, delivery, and curbside pickup. And in our agreement, we will be able to leverage technology across both of our brands globally.

As part of the Dunkin' Donuts U. S. Blueprint for Growth, I'd like to remind you that one of our strategic pillars is unparalleled convenience. This deal will fully support this goal. I would let Dave elaborate further on how this arrangement with CardFree fits into the overall Blueprint later on.

Again, I'm incredibly proud of all that we've accomplished together and I'd like to take this opportunity to thank both our franchisees and licensees of both brands and all our employees for the manner in which they have moved our business forward. The next year of Dunkin' Brands is upon us.

So with that, I will hand the call over to Dave.

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Thanks, Nigel. I will start by saying how honored I am to be stepping into this position leading two of the world's most loved brands. Nigel has left the company in great shape and I look forward to building upon his legacy of maximizing franchisee profitability and delivering top shareholder value.

As I transition into my new role, a top priority will continue to be executing the Dunkin' U.S. Blueprint for Growth, which is all about delivering great coffee fast and transforming Dunkin' into a modern and relevant brand.

As Nigel mentioned, we are making strategic investments to support the acceleration of this plan, the first of which is the agreement announced this morning with CardFree. Additionally, we are investing in equipment to advance our beverage-led, on-the-go positioning such as cup label printers, tap systems, espresso machines and other beverage equipment currently being tested in our NextGen concept stores.

These investments accelerate and unlock two important areas for us: one, improving the restaurant experience for our guest and crew; and second, leading into more innovative and specialty coffee beverages.

We have allocated a small amount of G&A expenses to support the testing, training and rollout of these and other Blueprint initiatives. Although, we are investing in the business, I want to make it very clear that this is a part of a unique chapter in our brand's history.

One of significant change in transformation to ensure relevance for generations to come. Together with even more substantial investments from our franchisees, we are strengthening the areas of the business that will produce sustainable long-term results.

We remain committed as ever to our asset-light model and history of delivering strong shareholder returns. Kate will provide specific updates to our guidance that reflect these investments.

Now looking over our results, we achieved some significant milestones in Q2. Dunkin' Donuts U.S. systemwide sales grew 4.6% and same-store sales grew 1.4%, representing the highest quarterly comp, since Q4 2016. This progress is the direct result of our relentless focus on executing the Blueprint and delivering on our consumer promise of quality food and beverages compelling value, speed and convenience.

Q2 featured two key components of our go-forward marketing strategy. Platforms rather than limited time offers and value that leverages a high-low pricing strategy. In April, we launched our first-ever national value platform Go2s, which ran through the entire quarter alongside other premium-priced new food and beverage offerings. Over 75% of these breakfast sandwich transactions contained a beverage, demonstrating the power of compelling value when combined with our beverage-led positioning.

For the balance of 2018, we will continue to test various constructs of Go2s at the local level, while posing in different national value offers. We are excited to launch our next national value platform the Dunkin' Run starting next week. This $2 snacking menu is also aimed at reinvigorating the afternoon daypart, an important priority for us long-term.

In May, we kicked off summer with a $2 offer on small COOLATTAs and also featured fun new Cosmic flavor innovation. We are successfully building a robust frozen beverage platform with products like the Cosmic COOLATTA showcasing our fun personality.

Q2 was the first full quarter that the simplified menu was in the entire U.S. system and I am proud to share that the simplification has been a huge success. Streamlining our menu and removing some of the more complex lower velocity products was a direct investment in creating a better environment for the people, who work hard to serve our guests in a fast and friendly manner.

We are pleased to hear positive feedback from crew regarding working in our stores and continue to focus on improving the restaurant experience for both guests and crew members.

As expected, franchisees saw a decline of approximately 100 basis points in same-store sales. However, offsetting this impact, franchisees also experienced a decrease of approximately 100 basis points in cost of goods sold as well. They also reported modest labor savings in the quarter, which is a pleasant surprise, given recent challenges around minimum wage.

On the consumer side, we saw improvements in speed and accuracy, following the rollout of simplification in April. Most importantly, the streamlined sandwich station enabled the successful launch of the new go-to platform, which as we mentioned earlier, delivered strong breakfast sandwich results.

We continue to expect the sales impact from simplification to dissipate over the next two quarters. But, as I've said before, menu simplification is about short-term pain for long-term gain and we are very pleased with the progress to-date.

Finally, in keeping with our strategic Blueprint, we're focused on making Dunkin' even more convenient for our guests. Our agreement with CardFree enables us to control our own destiny with the DD Mobile App and to accelerate important digital initiatives, such as one-to-one marketing, catering, delivery, group ordering and tender agnostic, just to name a few.

CardFree has been a great partner for us and we hope to work closely with them on other initiatives in the future. Ultimately, we believe this deal will allow Dunkin' to deliver the highest level of customer satisfaction and convenience of any brand in the QSR industry and is a key component of the NextGen store.

Convenience is also about being wherever our guests want to use us, including outside the four walls of our restaurants with Dunkin' Brand of products. Through mid-June, our total portfolio of CPG products across both brands delivered more than 400 million in retail sales this year, including over 70 million in ready-to-drink bottle iced coffee.

Dunkin' Donuts K-Cups continue to outpace the category, growing more than 20%, which is greater than four times the rate of the category. Our CPG portfolio reinforces that Dunkin' flavor profile to existing loyalists and we're also reaching up to new customers outside the traditional four walls.

As for restaurant growth in Q2, Dunkin' U.S. franchisees opened 64 net new restaurants on par with the second quarter of 2017. Franchisees also completed 40 remodels during the quarter, including the first in the NextGen image. We are on track to deliver 90% of net restaurant growth outside of our core markets by the end of 2020.

Looking at the 2017 cohort of new restaurants opened in our top 10 development markets, we expect cash-on-cash returns to be in line with the 2016 cohort or in the 20% to 25% range.

As a reminder, these top 10 markets are all located outside of our core. We've also made great progress developing our NextGen restaurant and expect to have 50 opened between newbuilds and remodels by year-end.

The NextGen restaurant is truly the embodiment of the Blueprint and all it stands for, delivering great coffee fast and leveraging technology to stay modern and relevant with our guests. We and importantly our franchisees are encouraged by the results so far. We are committed and on-track to give our franchisees a scalable model by year-end.

So, let me close by saying that Dunkin' continues to be all about great coffee fast, get-in, get-out and get on your way. We have a strong partnership with our franchisees and a great legacy, but I believe we have an even more exciting future ahead of us together.

All right. So, now let me turn into Baskin-Robbins and how excited I am to become more involved in this great brand with tremendous heritage. Like Dunkin' Baskin is also evolving to be a more modern and relevant brand under Jason Maceda's leadership. It's all about great flavors and memorable moments.

An example of this evolution is the new Got Me Like advertising campaign, it's edgier and more contemporary and designed to appeal to younger consumers. We're also excited to announce that Baskin-Robbins' new store image is in permitting right now and is slated to open in Q4 this year.

Despite negative comp growth of 0.4% in Q2, Baskin's beverage category posed significant gains for the third straight quarters. Increases in beverage, sales were led by shakes benefiting from the successful launch of Sundae Shakes in May and an ongoing focus on execution.

Delivery in partnership with DoorDash continues to expand and is now available to more than 50% of the BR U.S. system. For the month of July, we are offering Try Me Free for first-time delivery customers to continue building trial and awareness.

And so with that, I'll now turn it back over to Nigel to cover International.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Thank you. During the quarter, we continued our work to stabilize International and focused on driving traffic through value offerings, product innovations and digital technologies.

Baskin-Robbins' International continues to push value through in-store trade out on ice cream along with unique cakes and indulgent Sundaes to stimulate guest visits during our peak season.

Dunkin' Donuts International continues to promote value messaging tied to both donuts and beverage attachment as well as coffee messaging to drive frequency and build ritual. And the World Cup provides the opportunity to offer special soccer-decorated donuts unique to the markets.

Our franchisees and licensees have now opened more than 60 of the newly designed Dunkin' Donuts store format and eight markets outside the U.S., including our flagship store in South Korea that opened in Q2. The new store features ordering kiosk and enhanced menu and digital experience.

And next week, I'm very excited to attend the grand reopening of a restaurant in Berlin, Germany that will feature the coffee-forward new store design. As stated last quarter, delivery continues to be an opportunity globally. We may test underway in a number of key markets across the two brands.

And now, I'll move on to Kate, who's going to cover our financial results.

Katherine Jaspon - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Thanks, Nigel. Revenues for the second quarter increased to $16.5 million, or nearly 5% compared to the prior-year period, due primarily to increase advertising fees and related income as well as an increase in royalty income, as a result of our systemwide sales growth.

Advertising fees and related income for the quarter, includes additional gift card program service fees, paid by our franchisees, which we began collecting for the first time in the second quarter of 2018.

We expect to collect these fees for the balance of fiscal 2018 and continue to partner with franchisees to determine the best funding mechanism for the long-term. As the gift card program service fees are collected simply to cover the gift card program costs that are included within advertising expenses, there is no net P&L impact from this additional revenue.

Operating income and adjusted operating income for the second quarter increased $7 million, or 6.6% and $7.6 million or 6.8% respectively from the prior-year period, primarily as a result of the increase in royalty income and a reduction of G&A expenses, offset by a decrease in net margin on ice cream due to an increase in our commodity costs.

Net income and adjusted net income for the second quarter increased by $9.4 million, or 18.4%, and $10.5 million, or 19.3%, respectively, compared to the prior-year, primarily as a result of a decrease in income tax expense and the increases in operating income and adjusted operating income.

The decrease in income tax expense was driven by a lower tax rate due to tax reform enacted in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 and excess tax benefits from share-based compensation of $1.4 million, compared to $660,000 in the comparable prior-year period.

The increases in net income and adjusted net income were offset by an increase in net interest expense, driven by our refinancing transaction last year. Diluted earnings per share and diluted adjusted earnings per share for the second quarter increased by more than 30%, compared to last year to $0.72 and $0.77, respectively, as a result of the increases in net income and adjusted net income, as well as a decrease in shares outstanding.

The decrease in shares outstanding from the prior-year period was due primarily to the repurchase of shares, since the second quarter of fiscal 2017, offset by the exercise of stock options. Excluding the impact of recognized excess tax benefits, diluted earnings per share and diluted adjusted earnings per share for the second quarter of fiscal years 2018 and 2017 would have been lower by approximately $0.02 and $0.01, respectively.

At the end of the second quarter, we had a debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5.3:1. During the quarter, we generated approximately $54 million in free cash flow. We ended the quarter with $455 million in cash and short-term restricted cash on our balance sheet. Of that $455 million, $138 million represents cash associated with our gift cards and marketing fund balances. We used $29 million in cash during the quarter to pay our Q2 cash dividends to shareholders.

As Dave mentioned earlier, we're making investments to support our Dunkin' Donuts U.S. Blueprint for Growth. We continue to expect the total brand investment to be approximately $100 million. It will be allocated across three areas. The first is investing in equipment alongside our franchisees to support our on-the-go beverage-led strategy. This is expected to represent approximately 65% of the total investment.

As a reminder, our investments in this equipment will be recognized as a reduction of revenue on a straight line basis over the franchise term under the new revenue recognition rule. Given the average franchise term is north of 10 years, this does not result in a change to our fiscal 2018 revenue growth target.

The second area, we're investing in is technology infrastructure to support our digital leadership. We expect that this will represent approximately 30% of the total investment. The majority of which we expect to capitalize and depreciate over the life of the asset and to our service agreement.

We do not expect any P&L impact from depreciation in fiscal 2018 associated with these investments. We will begin depreciating the technology assets when they are placed into service. With these additional capital investments, we have increased our fiscal 2018 CapEx guidance to be approximately $45 million to $50 million.

Finally, to support all of the above, approximately 5% of our total investment will consist of G&A to support the testing, training, and rollout of these initiatives. This is offset by the 5% reduction that we had previously announced earlier this year.

We now expect a low single-digit reduction to G&A in fiscal 2018. Given this revised G&A expense, we now expect mid single-digit operating and adjusted operating income growth.

In total, we expect the majority of the cash associated with the approximate $100 million investment to be deployed within fiscal 2018 with the remainder likely to be spent in fiscal 2019.

So to recap, as a result of our Blueprint investments, here are our revised fiscal 2018 growth targets to reflect what I just described. We now expect a low-single digit reduction to G&A expense. We now expect mid-single digit operating and adjusted operating income growth. And we now expect GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.48 to $2.56 and diluted adjusted earnings per share of $2.68 to $2.72, which is also reflective of the $0.02 of excess tax benefits that we realized in the second quarter.

To be clear, we remain on track with the targets we've laid out at the beginning of the year, particularly our DD U.S. comp store sales growth and our DD U.S. net restaurant growth targets. The updates we are making today reflects only our investment in the Blueprint and the excess tax benefit. Also please note that our long-term guidance that we provided to you at our Investor Day in February remains intact.

And with that, I'll turn it over to the operator to open the call for Q&A.

Thank you. Our first question comes from John Glass of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

John Glass - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Thanks, and good morning. First, just on the Dunkin' U.S. comp. Maybe you can provide a little color on beverage versus food comp during the quarter. It sounded like from the release, it was food-led, but you talked about record beverage sales. So, maybe if you could talk about the relative growth of those?

And then, can you also talk about maybe where you are in food attachment rate. I know you said 75% of food was sold with a beverage. But, if you turn that around, what's the current food attachment rate and kind of what is your goal over time as you think about growing the go-to menu?

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah. Thanks, John for the question. And like you heard, look, quarter two was an encouraging promising quarter for us, with the 1.4% sales comp, a big part of that was the first-ever national value platform Go2s, which delivered what we expected us to do; so that was a bit of the hero. But with that, there was tremendous attachment with that and so we're very pleased with the average check. I think we talked in the past, the average check of those was close to around $8, $9 so a tremendous attachment with that.

But also, it wasn't just about that, it was sort of our Fun For You platform that we rolled out last quarter. And so, things like whether it was the carryover of Girl Scouts into Q1 the Cosmic COOLATTA, frozen lemonade, now we're into Dunkin' fries, but the frozen lineup really delivered and worked hard for us as well. So, those two things new news and then good compelling value really drove the quarter. But let me flip it over to Tony, he may have some more commentary.

Tony Weisman - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

I'll just pick up a little bit on the back part of your question about Go2s, it's a platform we have a lot of confidence in. To start with, I mean, Dunkin' Go2s is a branded idea that we think fits with our brand.

As Dave said about get-in, get-out and get on your way go getters. It's a proprietary way to reinforced the overall brand positioning. Right now, we're testing a variety of ideas around that value platform to really make sure we're addressing consumer needs in choice.

We like the fact that there was a variety of choice in the consumer select, both the item and the price that match them. So look for us to stay committed to that platform concept as we look for the optimal ways to package it that meet consumer demand.

John Glass - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

And if I could just ask one follow-up. On traffic, I think you did indicate it was still down. I assume there were sequential improvement, is there any comment on how traffic trended? And then just on the beverage comment, was beverage comps – were they positive or was that negative? Can you just maybe clarify beverage was in fact positive contributor to the comp?

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah. John, again, you've heard me say this before, traffic is the primary focus of the Blueprint. We were very deliberate on the AM focus last year, leading into this year, coming on the heels of simplification, we took a hit on some of the PM in afternoon daypart.

You can safely say, we did see sequential improvement in both the AM and PM. And look, as I mentioned in my opening comments, we're excited about the Dunkin' Run, which is the $2, not only a great value offer and great value platform, but we think for that customer in the afternoon, it's going to speak to them as well. And so, we're excited about what that's going to do for us going forward.

John Glass - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. Thank you.

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah.

Thank you. Our next question comes from John Ivankoe from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

John William Ivankoe - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Yes, hi. Thank you. The question was on CardFree. Obviously, it's very important issue (27:36) in your prepared remarks and your press release. So, can we talk about the catering, delivery, curbside opportunity and I think particularly on catering and delivery, who you expect to deliver those products? And is this the kind of system that's going to be available or specifically on the Dunkin' and the Baskin apps globally, where do you expect the need or the desire to partner with some meaningful third-party platforms that will communicate with your internal systems?

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah. John, thanks for the question. And on delivery, right now, we've got a great partnership with DoorDash, but we also believe we're looking at all options right now in terms of partners for delivery and catering on the Dunkin' and Baskin side as well as the third-party aggregators.

This is a big push for, I think, everyone in the industry, including us. As I've said before, we think our sweet spot on the Dunkin' side is more around the catering, occasion. We think that need state in that occasion fits nicely with what we do well. And so we like that. But we're open to continuing to explore this and look I think you're going to see – where we've got our – we're pushing forward in this, but you're going to see more traction around this as a revenue stream as we get into 2019 and 2020 and further on beyond.

John William Ivankoe - JPMorgan Securities LLC

And in terms of the customer seeing change, the franchisee seeing change in the system, maybe is that what you did, what you're committing to is more to be in 2019 event? Is there any more specific timing around, for example, when you think the U.S. Dunkin' system will see the most (29:18) benefit?

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah, it's too early to say exactly, when that's going to land, John. But yeah, at this point, I wouldn't say it's going to have a significant impact on results this year, it would be on the outer years. But again, it's a top priority for us and making sure that we get the technology, the integration, the back office system right. It's really important before we just get out there and start trying to establish a new mode of delivery.

John William Ivankoe - JPMorgan Securities LLC

And could you remind me, does the DoorDash app communicate with your point-of-sales systems currently? When that might happen if not?

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah. It does not integrate, which is why when I've mentioned the back office system in that integration, there's a lot underneath that comment, John. But you know this well, so that's a key part to make sure that we really maximize integration and that's – when we do that that's what keeps it trackable and also we think is better for what we do best at Dunkin' is the speed of Dunkin' and making sure that we have a nice integrated holistic solution.

John William Ivankoe - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jeffrey Bernstein from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Jeffrey Bernstein - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Great. Thank you very much. Two questions. One, just on the NextGen stores. I think that we're on track for this year for the 50 opens or remodels, I'm just wondering, in terms of feedback from franchisees what are the biggest modifications that are maybe being made?

And I know you mentioned that the rollout is scalable by year-end. So, as we think about that, should we still assume that the majority of the openings in 2019 will be those NextGen and that the number in 2019 will be an acceleration from what we saw in 2018? And then I have one follow-up.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Okay. Yeah, thanks for the question, Jeff. I want to kick it over to our COO, Scott Murphy.

Scott Murphy - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Great. Thanks, Jeff. So, on NextGen, we're very excited about the progress we've seen. When you think about the new store and a lot of you saw it in Quincy a few months ago and the other ones that are popping up around the country.

The things, the franchisees are excited about certainly the new image, the look and feel, and the material, but really some of the core components like the front-facing bakery component, the tap system, the new beverage line in the back, and then really glowing out on-the-go ordering in the new innovative way to drive some of the efficiencies in those digital transactions.

So overall, extremely excited not only in this building, but from the franchisee side. I would say, the majority of next year's development will be NextGen. There's probably a few in the pipeline that have started before, but we're pretty excited for next year being a big NextGen year for us.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

And Jeff also in that 50 that we've telegraphed to you guys. We're pretty bullish on that. We didn't want to get over our SKUs on this quarter, but there's a lot of enthusiasm-excitement. And as you heard in my opening remarks, we will have a scalable model as Scott talked about it by the end of this year. And it's, look, the plan was to build these as model homes across the country to get them out there in different parts of how we trade and make sure the franchisees could get out there and touch and feel them. So, we're very confident where we are today, but we still got more work to be done on a scalable model. But, we're feeling really good about this as the future design, but really it's more of how it's positioned us as great coffee fast.

Jeffrey Bernstein - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Got it. But you're confident in the fact that with the NextGen store design being the majority of the openings that we should still be on track for the acceleration openings next year versus this year?

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

That's correct. We're not coming off that thousand. And implied in that, based on our numbers this year is acceleration in the outer years. So, that's a safe comment, Jeff.

Jeffrey Bernstein - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Yeah. My other question was just on the perks. So, in that, other release you provided this morning in terms of CardFree. You talked about others, I think you said there's 18 million app downloads and 9 million perks members. I'm just wondering, how do you think about the relationship between those two, whether you have goals for either one of those, or how you convert it, or maybe you just want to give some color in terms of DD Perks maybe what percentage of sales they represent or the greatest benefit you're expecting, just trying to kind of marry the relationship between those two and where both numbers are going?

Tony Weisman - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah. It's Tony Weisman here. First of all, I think the relationship between those numbers is something we feel good about, in terms of the active number of users over the four years, people have been able to download the app.

We feel good about the overall number of downloads and the active users. We said about perks numbers represent approximately 12% of our sales, which is a healthy number. We have designs to continue to improve that through a variety of things. Number one is you might have just seen we just did an app refresh to make it simpler, cleaner and even easier to use. I hope you're enjoying that new experience. We will continue to do that.

As Scott mentioned, in our next generation stores, we're making the mobile order and pickup as you've seen more visible easier for those who don't already use it, to understand its benefits. And we're continuing to think about evolving the first program, in general, to make the rewards as personal and customized as makes more sense to meet each individual customers' needs.

So, we feel very good about the program to-date both its usage and enthusiasm that perk numbers express about the program. And we feel very optimistic about a lot of upside they had to bring even more people into it and to make the program even more personalized and customized going forward.

Jeffrey Bernstein - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from David Palmer from RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

David Palmer - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Thanks. Good morning. Just a follow-up on the On-the-Go Mobile order system. You've kind of summarized a few other things that you're doing there. And you also touched on espresso. It feels like both of these were – there's kind of a 2.0 version is happening that there's some areas upside that you haven't realized in each that you're trying to achieve now. If you could just sort of summarize the timetable for that improvement? And what are some unrealized opportunities on both of those – this moment that would be helpful.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah. Thanks Dave for the question. And on, on-the-go and the connection with CardFree, the way you could look at this is – we were a leader in this area years ago. And as we got into this with CardFree in the past, probably the best way to look at it is we've rented that program. We didn't bring it in house, it was rented, kind of use that term loosely they were rented in the past.

And as we started to see the tremendous growth in upside here, we felt like rather than continuing to rent this, I don't know, if putative is the right term, but we felt like bring it in in-house and not only controlling what we can do to build out, but also controlling our cost long-term. That was the right thing for us in terms of positioning that and doing it right now.

So again, this was – again this is based on years ago not knowing how this business was going to – that type of convenience was going to be build out. So, we feel like right now is the right time to do that.

And as you've mentioned on espresso, look in Q2, we grew beverages, we are positive in beverage sales in Q2. But, I think you guys know, nobody does drip coffee and iced coffee better than us. We're the leader in the industry, but there's more – you're going to be coffee – great coffee fast, there's more categories that we think we could push into. And espresso is one of them.

We've always done espresso well, but we think this is one that we can continue to drive. And so more to come on that, but we're excited about moving beyond just drip and ice coffee and get into other categories. And that's all consistent with the Blueprint and being great coffee fast.

David Palmer - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from David Tarantino from Baird. Please go ahead.

David E. Tarantino - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Hi. Good morning. My questions on the menu simplification. Dave, I just wanted to clarify the 100 basis point impact you mentioned. Was that for the fourth quarter or was that for some period of time during the quarter?

And then, I guess, secondly, you mentioned some operational improvement benefits, including throughputs. I guess, how do you expect that to play out as you get into the second half of the year? Will this become a big comps driver? And perhaps as part of that, could you talk about what you're seeing in the first store, if they got it, I guess the original thousand they got at last fall? Thanks.

Scott Murphy - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

David, this is Scott, I'll take that question. So many simplification that 100 points, yeah, it's something we saw for the full quarter. That's the way to think about that.

And then the operational improvements that we saw from simplification, really there's a lot that happens, much smoother in the restaurants, working the sandwich station, some of the other roles in the restaurant, particularly in the sandwich station, we saw the speed to make sandwiches get dramatically faster. So, we started to see some seconds improvement in drive-thru times and front counter. And that's something that – while we're excited about those times, what it really does is, it unlock the additional platform that Tony is talking about, launching like Go2s and other things that we can handle more innovation in the future.

David E. Tarantino - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

So, I guess, intuitively, I guess in your high volume market, is this not helping with traffic during the peak periods or is that not the right way to think about it?

Scott Murphy - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah. That is exactly the right way to think about it, in high volume markets with large sandwich mixes, it is absolutely a driver.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah. And David, the other thing is, remember the simplification was an unlock on creating room for growth. And so, some of this gets kind of modeled up. But implicit in your hypothesis, I think there's a lot of truth there, because it allowed us to then drop in the Go2s.

There's other things that we're working on that Scott and his team are working on in terms of maintaining our advantage we think which is number one in the industry in terms of being fast.

And so, our point of differentiation, this idea of great coffee fast, this is what we are really focused on. And so, I think when you saw the NextGen restaurant, this all plays to that long-term positioning of get-in, get-out, get on your way all of the speed of Dunkin'. And so this is really a key unlock for us, too early to say when you feel everything back, is it going to be a comp sales driver, but I would say it's the comp sales enabler which is what we've always viewed this as.

David E. Tarantino - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Okay. That's helpful. Kate, could you – I guess last question – could you explain how the cash investment this year had the cash flow statement. I think I understand the revenue impact or the long-term income statement impacts, but how does that flow through the cash flow statement this year?

Katherine Jaspon - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah, I mean the biggest difference in what you'll see is any capital expenditure which is what we took our CapEx guidance up by somewhere between just around $20 million, I think. So, you'll see a CapEx increase this year of $20 million the rest is flowing through operating.

David E. Tarantino - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

So the...

Katherine Jaspon - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

The G&A impact and revenue impact was flowed through operating and then anything that we would invest in any type of technology or digital asset would come into the CapEx. And just so you know the CardFree announcement what we've been talking about on this call, that's our perpetual way to use license, so it's recorded as an asset on our balance sheet and that will be depreciated over its useful life, but that's not just placed into service.

So, we don't expect depreciation in – we won't have depreciation in 2018 and we're actually not expecting anything significant in 2019 from a depreciation perspective outlook.

David E. Tarantino - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Okay. Thank you very much.

Katherine Jaspon - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

You're welcome.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Gregory Francfort from Bank of America. Your question, please.

Gregory R. Francfort - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Maybe just going back to the total investment. Of the $100 million, how much will end up being cash versus non-cash? And then I think that cash (42:24) this year. I guess, I'm trying to figure out is that step down in 2019 and then sort of how much of it then runs through the P&L and G&A line?

Katherine Jaspon - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

So, the first question, the $100 million will all be cash. About the large majority of it going out the door in fiscal 2018, the rest likely to be sent in 2019. So, there's no change on our initial expectation. But then the second question, I'm not sure, can you repeat the second question, I'm not sure I understood?

Gregory R. Francfort - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

I guess then, if the majority of it's hitting in 2018 outside of CapEx, what are the lines of it hitting on the cash flow?

Katherine Jaspon - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Okay. Sorry. On the cash flow statement, the rest of it is in the operating cash flow. So from a P&L standpoint, any of the equipment investment, which we said is approximately 65% will come as a reduction to revenue straight line over their respective franchise agreement that the equipment is provided to. But as you can imagine, because our average life of our franchise agreement is about 10 years and the fact that we are now in the second half of the year, the impact of revenue for this fiscal year is small. And so, we didn't change our revenue guidance.

The other – the 5% G&A will almost all of that will come in this year. You'll see that through the G&A line item. And as such that's why we're guiding low single-digit reduction in G&A as opposed to the 5% that we had previously guided and then back to the 35-ish percent for digital and technology. Assuming that's not all spent through capital.

It would come in as an asset on our balance sheet and be depreciated over its respective life once it's placed in service and you would see that through depreciation. But, what we're saying on this call is, we don't expect to place anything into service this year, and therefore, you won't see any depreciation impact this year.

Gregory R. Francfort - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

That extra – that 35% that doesn't flow through the CapEx line, does that flow through somewhere else on the cash flow statement?

Katherine Jaspon - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

It does flow through CapEx. But at this time, we're not going to disclose any payment terms or payment schedules around any of our expenditures, including the announcement today. So, I think what you're trying to do is back into our CapEx numbers that's a normal CapEx spend as well as some of the technology spent and it doesn't necessarily mean it's all in that number.

Gregory R. Francfort - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. Got it. Then maybe just sales question, on the simplification drag, I think you say over the next six months that sort of comes off of weighing on the comps, and so maybe you get sort of a point improvement just from the simplification as we move forward six months. Is that how we should think about the cadence of the simplification drag that you're experiencing now and kind of where you expect that to be six months to nine months down?

Katherine Jaspon - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

So, I just wanted to be clear, we stayed on our approximate 1% comp guidance for the year. So factored into that guidance, which we did not change today is the fact that we knew that this 100 basis points of drag will roll off about over a less than a year that the stores are in. So, I would just continuing to guide approximately 1% for the fiscal year, which includes the six months period you're referring to.

Gregory R. Francfort - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Got it. Thank you.

Katherine Jaspon - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Sure.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Greg Badishkanian from Citi. Your question, please.

Gregory Robert Badishkanian - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Great. Thanks. And just on the menu simplification. In non-core markets that have less volume, obviously, more food, what's your strategy there for enhancing value?

And then also on the competitive landscape front, any changes that you've noticed? And how do you feel relative with value in some of the other areas. I don't – I know it's been tough but maybe the competitive landscape is much this quarter as maybe some other quarters in the back?

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah. On the competition and the value wars, like I've said in the past, I mean look you keep an eye on it, but we're not going to chase the competition. We're going to do what's right for our customers and for us, we knew national value was the right place for us to be and we are very pleased leading with food as a great value driver for us, because we know it's got great attachment with beverages.

And so, we're very pleased, I'd say the competition isn't going to sit still. And we feel like the afternoon daypart is an area that we need to continue to attack and look simplification took a hit on that. But even before that, we've had a drag on the PM and it's a different need state and a different occasion than what we have in the morning daypart.

Ritual and habit works great for Dunkin'. That afternoon customer is a little bit more moving around a lot, we think that Dunkin' Run than you not only speaks to great value but speaks to the need state what people are looking for in terms of the quick break in the afternoon. And so, we're excited about that. But the value orders are still out there. You see them on TV and we know they're going to play their game and we're just focused on what we do best, which is focused on the Blueprint and great coffee fast. Scott, anything you want to add?

Scott Murphy - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah, what's your question on – we were following tracking with simplification of the non-core markets?

Gregory Robert Badishkanian - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Yes. And just so your approach there and how that might differ in maybe different objectives in those markets than in the Northeast, it's written very clear because the food there is very high and it's just more obvious?

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

The only thing I'd say on some of those markets we continue to have some small regional products where it make sense to complement that menu when they are really important to that consumer demand. So, we are keeping some of those items, where it make sense and that's helping as well.

Scott Murphy - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah, I think you know – okay. I understand your question a bit more. I think on – with the franchisees virtually 95% of the items we had filed an agreement on and 5% were being flexible. And we're also listening to the customer on where we need to layer back in.

But as you can safely assume 95% we were spot on. And a couple of others we were really working with the partnering with the franchisees to make sure we got the right items. And we're also continuing to monitor some of the comments coming in from the customers. So, we will be very practical and have a very good common sense approach to what we bring back, if anything.

Gregory Robert Badishkanian - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

That's helpful. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Will Slabaugh with Stephens Inc. Your question, please.

Will Slabaugh - Stephens Inc.

Yeah. Thank you. Another question on the value platform at Dunkin' U.S. I know it's early here, but curious if you're thinking of any evolution that are maybe needed to be made. And maybe speaking more regionally, as we talked about a minute ago, does it make sense to add more beverage component considering your beverage-led brand and possible shift for more regional beverage value outside of the core or realize full priced beverages can be somewhat of a profit driver there? So, in those non-core markets we're trying to lift beverage mix, in general, does it make sense to maybe add some more beverage value there?

Tony Weisman - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah, it's Tony. I'll respond to that. I mean, I think first of all as we've said, we're committed to the value platform and we're committed to this Go2s concept. And as I said we're testing a lot of ideas. There are some beverage driven go-to test in market right now that we're doing to address exactly your question in determining whether customer acceptance and the overall attachment and the ease of operation etcetera are what we expect them to be.

So, it's a fair question I think what we are committed to is valuing some form over time and Go2s platform the idea of choice, the idea of simplicity, the idea of making something that's very much a part of consumers' behavior and be able to get-in, get-out, get on the way and get the value choice they like. So, I think, we are very curious to see what types of beverage-led value platform resonate and we're out there running and more to come.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah. And well, the other thing I'd say on two key components in Q2 the 2 to 6 PM break was $2 ready-sized drinks performed very well, those on the local level and so that was a key part of our strategy as well.

And then the other thing, if you look at May and I mentioned this in my opening remarks, if you look at May and COOLATTAs and Cosmic COOLATTA when we bring kind of interesting new news and variety with the Cosmic COOLATTA and we paired that with a nice trial offer, the $2 small size COOLATTA that combination, I know everybody wants to focus on Go2s, but that combination works incredibly well for us. And that's what was a big driver of beverages in overall, frozen beverage a lineup in the quarter. So again, it doesn't necessarily show up on the headlines always, but that was a key element. And so, that type of offer were – what Tony was talking about, you're going to continue to see going forward.

Will Slabaugh - Stephens Inc.

Got it. And one follow-up there, if I could. It seems like you thought that national value of launch results versus your internal expectations were a little bit better, so I want to just clarify that I heard that correctly?

And then how do you view the attachment rate of beverage more broadly within the system along with those food bundles in terms of its ability to drive traffic throughout the quarter?

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah. On the Go2s, look we were very encouraged by that. We kind of expected that this was going to be a nice platform for us, especially as we got into the national value and Tony put a national message out there for the first time.

As I said, the average check on that was somewhere in the range of $8, $9 and I think we mentioned that in the past, so we're very pleased with that attachment. I wouldn't say, its compelling value, but I wouldn't say it was outrageous value. So we saw a nice, not only average check lift based on that and a good traffic driver, but it wasn't a true outrageous value traffic driver alone. And so again, we want to continue to iterate on that. Our frequency is much different than the frequency of some of the other burger QSRs.

So, our customers come in and look for a lot of variety and we want to make sure that we can continue to offer really good compelling value. And again, going forward, we're doing a lot of testing in this area. We're pleased with the franchisee's aggressiveness, but it's going to be a two-prong, you're going to see some food value and you're also going to see some beverage value as well going forward.

Will Slabaugh - Stephens Inc.

Great. Thank you.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Thanks, Will.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Nicole Miller from Piper Jaffray. Your question, please.

Nicole Miller Regan - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Thank you. Good morning. When you think about Dunkin' Donuts domestic comp, what would you say about the cold versus hot coffee incident driving that performance?

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Would you repeat that again, Nicole?

Nicole Miller Regan - Piper Jaffray & Co.

So, did cold beverage, did that help lead the comp for Dunkin' domestically this quarter?

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yes. Cold beverages, beverages were up in the quarter, driven by cold beverages along the lines of – we won't breakout each category. Look drip coffee was still probably the dragger on that, but we had incredible – overall beverages were positive and driven by ice and frozen espresso et cetera. So, we are very pleased with the overall approach.

You guys know hot drip coffee is being commoditized out there. And so, that's one that we're continuing to stay on top of. Nobody does drip coffee better than us and our Original Blend works very hard for the brand.

But we're going to be more than just a one beverage platform. So, you're going to see the full breadth of us. And so this quarter you saw frozen, again we've kind of intimated around espresso. So, there's going to be a lot more to come in this area. And if we're going to lead into great coffee fast, we're going to have to be more than just drip coffee and iced coffee.

Nicole Miller Regan - Piper Jaffray & Co.

And then on the G&A testing the 5% allocation of the $100 million, could you talk a little bit about the testing and training, could you give us a couple of examples on what that is and what you're learning?

Katherine Jaspon - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Sure. So, I mean, you're going to imagine, if we're going to invest in equipment alongside our franchisees, we've got to put it in both the existing store base and the NextGen store base to see how it fits, how it works, if it impacts the speed of service, if the crew can use it. So a lot of that goes into the testing components and making sure that the equipment holds up on how much volume we push through etcetera.

And then once we make a decision, we've got to actually go out and train all of the franchisees, the operations, managers and the crew. So, that's a large piece of it. And then, obviously, the G&A that goes around that of making sure you get the agreements right, the legal agreements (56:16) etc. So, it's the traditional what you would think, but the majority of it is testing it in stores, making sure it holds up and that the crew can use it early. It doesn't impact what we're trying to do with speed and then making sure that we can maintain it going forward without any issue.

Nicole Miller Regan - Piper Jaffray & Co.

And just putting the two part questions, kind of together, a lot of cold, a lot of ice, would you be maybe testing a lot of blunders how you move people around those blunders? How you facilitate cold through, the drive-thru, does it take a little bit longer than drip coffee, are these some of the things that you're testing? And do you try, how many different pieces of equipment are out there and have you found the most ideal solutions?

Scott Murphy - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah, this is Scott. Those are exactly the types of things we're testing and then some. So as you know, the restaurant business, it's a matter of seconds. So, we look at our work circles, we look at our coffee equipment lines, where they're actually positioned. It's a lot of the work we're doing not just for the NextGen stores but even in an ongoing optimization to see if we can find improvements to shape the second tier in there. And it's a lot on the beverage simplification with a lot more on the food side, but it's an ongoing profit that we use across the entire portfolio of products.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Nicole, in the NextGen restaurant, it's all built on speed and when you walk in there, great coffee and romancing how well we do coffee. But we spent a lot of time on ergonomics and workflow. So, as Scott talked about, that's a huge component of what we think is our differentiation you guys – maybe if you guys saw the NextGen restaurant, you heard me say it in a cheeky way. We're not going to do company couches better than some of the other coffee house players. For us, it's about get-in, get-out, get on the way. So, great coffee at the speed at Dunkin' is really what that NextGen is built on.

Nicole Miller Regan - Piper Jaffray & Co.

That's very helpful. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Andrew Charles from Cowen and Company. Please go ahead.

Andrew Charles - Cowen and Company, LLC

Thank you. You guys previously discussed the opportunity for a bigger push on espresso. Are you only testing and improve espresso offering NextGen stores, I was trying to get a better sense for where the enthusiasm behind the upgraded offering stands and what you've observed in pilot locations? And then I have a follow-up.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah. So we're looking at improving as Dave said, espresso, coffee, entire systems are not just in NextGen, it's certainly in NextGen because it's the key component of that. But we are fasting it in some stores outside of NextGen as well. And we're looking at everything from the equipment to the process to build and how it's positioned all those components and again it's early days so stay tuned on that.

Andrew Charles - Cowen and Company, LLC

Very good. And then can you talk about the sales dynamics in the morning versus the afternoon. You talked about a continued drag on PM, but last quarter you said less of the drag in the afternoon. So, is it safe to say that the positive morning traffic was offset by afternoon challenges?

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yes, you can say that. Yeah, that's fair to say, Andrew. And look that's why the Dunkin' Run as we've talked about at the Analyst Day and Tony took you through all of that, that's why that's an important piece for us to go after.

But lot of the impact on the afternoon was also not only driven by, sort of, a different need state that we're all trying to get our arms around in a different occasion, but also the impact from simplification. So many of the items that we took out that we felt were mocking up the speed engine for us were slow moving PM products that were our strategy.

Andrew Charles - Cowen and Company, LLC

Very good. Thank you.

Thank you. Our last question comes from Karen Holthouse from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Karen Holthouse - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Hi. One quick follow-up. Did you gave a perks number for the quarter in terms of total numbers or member additions?

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

We said, we did do that. We said, we have 0.5 million in the quarter to nearly 9 million total current perks members.

Karen Holthouse - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

And then there was a comment in the prepared remarks about modest labor savings for franchisees. Does that mean that the franchisee labor costs were actually down, or just that there were realizing offset from simplification and other areas to the underlying wage inflation?

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah. So, we actually saw some decreases in labor. They weren't significantly large, but they were savings. And I would say, given all of the pressures that we've seen on minimum wage and other activities around the country, we feel pretty good about that reversal from recent trends.

Karen Holthouse - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Great. Thank you.

Thank you. This concludes our Q&A session. At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Dave Hoffmann for closing remarks.

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Okay. Thanks. Thanks everyone for being on the call today. And I – look I want to make sure I don't miss this opportunity and you might have heard me say this last week, but I wanted to say again another heartfelt and personal thank you to Nigel for his support and mentorship of me for the last 18 months and what I know will certainly continue going forward.

As you guys know, Nigel led this company during an incredible period of growth, since the IPO and look we're privileged in the team that you heard today, we take this over and the company is in great shape. And we're ready to drive it to the next chapter, which is about modernizing and transporting both of our great brands. And so, again, thank you and look forward to engaging with you going forward. Take care, everyone.

