A Quality-Driven Dividend Growth Portfolio - Volume 2

Welcome to the 2nd edition of the Quality Driven Dividend Growth Portfolio. I am putting this out on the heels of the first article in order to start filling our lists and get some early buys into the portfolio. I expect to publish 1-2 articles per week for the near future. This rate will slow some once we have more stocks evaluated and placed into the appropriate list.

While any portfolio of stocks can be successful in the right circumstances, we each attempt to find the best system for determining which stocks we want to purchase to make money. I have found that, for me, buying high quality dividend growth stocks at the proper time has the best results and fits best with my personal requirements. While the definition of quality varies, sometimes greatly, there are certain similar criteria that most quality driven portfolios utilize. I will be using the criteria I have found best to start a portfolio of dividend growth stocks that will be chosen based on quality and proper timing. This is not to say that we will attempt to time the market. But just as there are times where buying a low quality stock makes money, there are times that buying even a high quality stock does not make sense.

The goal of this and subsequent articles will be to identify stocks that meet the quality and buy criteria so that readers can make a decision of whether inclusion into their portfolio is appropriate. We will also create a model portfolio using this criteria in order to test it's effectiveness. As the effectiveness becomes clear, future articles will make necessary changes to the criteria outlined here in an attempt for continuous improvement.

The system consists of the following:

$100K of initial funding

Model Portfolio of purchased stocks limited to a maximum of 20

Approved List of stocks that currently pass the quality evaluation but have not been purchased due to the buy criteria not being met or lack of cash availability in the portfolio

Contender List of stocks that have passed the criteria for inclusion but have not made it to the Approved List

Evaluation Process

Stocks will be evaluated and given a quality and buy score. Each score will have a range of 0 to 100. The quality score will determine which stocks make it to the Approved List. Once on the Approved List, the buy score will determine which stocks are purchased into the Model. Stocks that drop below the unqualified and sell cutoffs will drop from the portfolio with the former moving to the Contender List and the later moving to the Approved List. Cutoff values for quality and buying will determine whether stocks move between lists and are set purposely to only allow a small number of the highest quality scores to make the Approved List and only relatively low scores to move down in the hierarchy. The cutoff numbers will be +/- 1 deviation of the mean quality and buy scores. Dividends will not be reinvested via DRIPs but will be used to fund future purchases based on the rules outlined here.

The evaluation process will follow these steps:

Check for stocks to include into the Contender List based on Yield > 0%, EPS > 0, Predicted Return > 5%, Moody's Score > Baa3 and Morningstar Financial Health > Weak. Those that qualify will be added to the Contender List. Update the quality score of each stock in the Contender List and move stocks with scores above the qualified cutoff to the Approved List. Update the Quality Score for each stock in the Approved List and move stocks with scores below the unqualified cutoff back to the Contender List. Update the Buy Score of each stock in the Model Portfolio and move stocks with scores below the sell cutoff back to the Approved List. Update the Quality Score of each stock in the Model Portfolio and move stocks with scores below the unqualified cutoff back to the Contender List. Update the Buy Score of each stock in the Approved List. If the number of stocks in the Model < 20 and the cash available is > $5K, buy $5K worth of the stock with the highest Buy Score in the Approved List. If the number of stocks in the Model = 20 and the cash available is > $1000, buy $1000 worth of the stock with highest buy score in the Model that is not already > 10% of the portfolio.

As with any system, adjustments will be made as we go through this process. I do not plan for it to be stagnant especially since there will inevitably be good suggestions made by readers. So bring on the feedback and suggestions. I cannot promise I will utilize all of them, but I will evaluate any given.

Stock Candidates

Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

United Parcel Service (UPS)

Home Depot (HD)

Starbucks (SBUX)

IBM (IBM)

Quality and Buy Scoring definitions can be found HERE.

Current Cutoff Values

Qualified: 58.50

Unqualified: 40.50

Buy Score: 59.50 (previously 57.00)

Sell Score: 24.50

Quality Score

Revenues/Income

AVGO HD IBM SBUX UPS Revenue/Income - Data Weighted Revenue Growth 25.00% 6.23% -2.79% 7.76% 6.04% Weighted Operating Income Growth 25.00% 10.40% -10.41% 7.44% 25.00% Revenue/Income - Scoring Revenue Growth (0-4) 4.00 2.49 0.00 3.10 2.42 Operating Income Growth (0-4) 4.00 4.00 0.00 2.97 4.00 Total (0-8) 8.00 6.49 0.00 6.07 6.42

Ratios

AVGO HD IBM SBUX UPS Ratios - Data Current Ratio 5.87 1.17 1.32 1.09 1.22 Price/Book 3.31 134.72 7.25 15.15 71.24 Price/Sales 5.50 2.24 1.65 3.04 1.41 Ratios - Scoring Current Ratio (0-4) 4.00 2.80 3.35 2.51 2.98 Price/Book (0-2) 1.34 0.00 0.21 0.00 0.00 Price/Sales (0-4) 0.00 0.52 1.70 0.00 2.18 Total (0-10) 5.34 3.32 5.26 2.51 5.16

Profitability

AVGO HD IBM SBUX UPS Profitability - Data Gross Margin 49.53% 34.15% 45.85% 59.00% 75.01% Gross Margin Industry Avg 56.33% 33.40% 26.05% 45.28% 64.75% Operating Margin 18.02% 14.43% 13.88% 24.83% 10.74% Operating Margin Industry Avg 24.22% 7.38% 32.16% 19.75% 8.81% Profitability - Scoring Gross Margin (0-5) 0.00 0.19 4.95 3.43 2.57 Operating Margin (0-5) 0.00 3.53 0.00 2.54 0.97 Total (0-10) 0.00 3.72 4.95 5.97 3.54

Dividends

AVGO HD IBM SBUX UPS Dividends - Data Yield 3.28% 2.03% 4.29% 2.82% 3.24% Weighted Dividend Growth 25.00% 25.00% 9.87% 22.22% 6.93% Payback Period (Years) 10.50 13.25 13.75 12.00 18.75 EPS Payout Ratio 43.72% 55.23% 45.51% 69.90% 60.57% FCF Payout Ratio 44.30% 51.12% 43.40% 77.01% N/A Dividends - Scoring Yield (0-2) 0.64 0.02 1.15 0.41 0.62 Weighted Dividend Growth (0-2) 2.00 2.00 0.87 2.00 0.55 Payback Period (0-8) 7.80 6.70 6.50 7.20 4.50 EPS Payout Ratio (0-5) 4.31 2.79 4.16 0.00 1.49 FCF Payout Ratio (0-3) 2.56 2.10 2.60 0.00 0.00 Total (0-20) 17.31 13.61 15.28 9.61 7.16

Note: UPS FCF is currently negative.

Miscellaneous Financial

AVGO HD IBM SBUX UPS Miscellaneous Financial - Data Moat Moderate Strong Moderate Strong Strong Financial Health Moderate Strong Moderate Strong Moderate Moody's Rating N/A A2 A1 Baa1 A1 Fundamental Rating 10 6 5 10 3 Risk Rating 7 10 9 8 10 Beta 1.00 1.00 1.00 0.70 0.80 Miscellaneous Financial - Scoring Moat (0-3) 2.25 3.00 2.25 3.00 3.00 Financial Health (0-2) 1.00 2.00 1.00 2.00 1.00 Moody's Rating (0-4) 0.00 2.00 2.40 1.20 2.40 Fundamental Rating (0-2) 2.00 0.58 0.17 2.00 0.00 Risk Rating (0-2) 1.00 2.00 1.83 1.42 2.00 Beta (0-2) 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.20 0.80 Total (0-15) 6.25 9.58 7.65 10.82 9.20

Management Effectiveness

AVGO HD IBM SBUX UPS Management Effectiveness - Data ROA 20.90% 19.70% 4.70% 27.60% 12.30% ROA Industry Avg 6.30% 5.40% 6.30% 5.40% 4.70% ROE 42.60% 319.40% 31.10% 85.10% 541.70% ROE Industry Avg 12.20% 12.00% 12.20% 12.00% 11.30% Stewardship Moderate Strong Moderate Strong Moderate Management Effectiveness - Scoring ROA (0-3) 3.00 3.00 0.00 3.00 3.00 ROE (0-3) 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00 Stewardship (0-2) 1.00 2.00 1.00 2.00 1.00 Total (0-8) 7.00 8.00 4.00 8.00 7.00

Debt

AVGO HD IBM SBUX UPS Debt - Data Debt/Equity 0.55 15.29 2.46 1.39 24.29 Debt - Scoring Debt/Equity (0-3) 1.88 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total (0-3) 1.88 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Earnings

AVGO HD IBM SBUX UPS Earnings - Data Weighted Earnings Growth 10.37% 15.65% -21.91% 11.59% 21.11% PEG Ratio 1.03 1.63 10.51 1.78 1.28 Earnings - Scoring Weighted Earnings Growth (0-7) 2.93 4.78 0.00 3.36 6.69 PEG Ratio (0-7) 4.53 1.75 0.00 1.01 3.34 Total (0-14) 7.46 6.53 0.00 4.37 10.03

Predicted Return

AVGO HD IBM SBUX UPS Predicted Return - Data Predicted Return 20.03% 13.52% 12.79% 13.80% 24.04% Predicted Return - Scoring Predicted Return (0-12) 12.00 6.81 6.23 7.04 12.00 Total (0-12) 12.00 6.81 6.23 7.04 12.00

Summary

AVGO HD IBM SBUX UPS Revenue/Income Score (0-8) 8.00 6.49 0.00 6.07 6.42 Ratios Score (0-10) 5.34 3.32 5.26 2.51 5.16 Profitability Score (0-10) 0.00 3.72 4.95 5.97 3.54 Dividends Score (0-20) 17.31 13.61 15.28 9.61 7.16 Miscellaneous Financial Score (0-15) 6.25 9.58 7.65 10.82 9.20 Management Effectiveness Score (0-8) 7.00 8.00 4.00 8.00 7.00 Debt Score (0-3) 1.88 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Earnings Score (0-14) 7.46 6.53 0.00 4.37 10.03 Predicted Return Score (0-12) 12.00 6.81 6.23 7.04 12.00 Total (0-100) 65.24 58.06 43.37 54.39 60.51

Buy Score

AVGO HD IBM SBUX UPS Data Valuation #1 $300.00 $165.00 $168.00 $64.00 $113.00 Valuation #2 $313.00 $212.00 $164.00 $60.00 $125.00 Current Price $213.27 $202.53 $146.35 $51.04 $112.38 Price Momentum 4 9 4 1 2 Current P/E 13.32 27.15 10.61 24.78 18.70 5 Year Historical P/E 48.70 23.10 12.10 386.50 39.40 Predicted Return 20.03% 13.52% 12.79% 13.80% 24.04% Current Yield 3.28% 2.03% 4.29% 2.82% 3.24% 5 Year Historical Yield 1.46% 1.88% 3.08% 1.39% 2.66% TIPS Rating Strong Buy Strong Buy Moderate Buy Moderate Buy Moderate Buy Scoring Valuation #1 (0-10) 5.78 0.00 2.58 4.05 0.11 Valuation #2 (0-10) 6.37 0.89 2.15 2.99 2.02 Price Momentum (0-15) 5.63 15.00 5.63 0.00 1.88 Relative Valuation (0-10) 9.00 5.00 3.00 7.00 8.00 P/E Versus Historical (0-10) 10.00 0.00 2.47 10.00 10.00 Predicted Return (0-25) 25.00 14.19 12.99 14.66 25.00 Yield Versus Historical (0-10) 10.00 0.82 3.93 10.00 2.18 TIPS Rating (0-10) 10.00 10.00 7.50 7.50 7.50 Total (0-100) 81.78 45.90 40.25 56.20 56.69

Moves Between Lists

AVGO and UPS will move to the Approved list based on the quality scores of 65.24 and 60.51 respectively versus the cutoff of 58.50. HD, IBM and SBUX will stay on the Contender List.

Buys and Sells

AVGO will be purchased into the Model based on the buy score of 81.78 versus the cutoff of 59.50.

Model Portfolio

Stock Purchase Price Shares Total Cost CMCSA $35.21 142.000 $5000 AVGO $213.27 23.444 $5000

Cash Available: $90,000

Approved List

Stock Quality Score Buy Score TJX 62.98 44.06 UPS 60.51 56.69

Contender List

Stock Quality Score Buy Score BA 53.84 43.03 HD 58.06 45.90 IBM 43.37 40.25 MDT 42.36 41.13 SBUX 54.39 56.20 SHW 57.96 52.98

Did Not Qualify

Stock Quality Score Buy Score None

Conclusion

Of the five stocks in this evaluation, only 2 received passing grades to move to the approved list and only 1 of those 2 had a buy score high enough to be purchased into the model. This is not unexpected since the scoring is purposely set to allow only the highest scores to move up.

AVGO scored particularly well in the Revenue, Dividend, Management Effectiveness and Predicted Return categories where scores were near perfect. Profitability was by far the worst category, where a score of 0 was obtained due to gross and operating margins being significantly below industry average. The other categories were near the middle of the range. On the Buy side, scores ranged from mid range to perfect with no low categories leading to a nice buy score of 81.78 which leads to our only buy of the five evaluated.

HD scored well in Revenue and Management Effectiveness. It did not score well in Ratios, Profitability and Debt. The rest of the categories were near mid range. On the Buy side, HD scored low due mainly to both Valuation scores as well as current Yield and P/E versus the 5 year historical values. This led to HD being added to the Approved List.

IBM scored poorly overall by only having one category, Dividend, where a good score was obtained. The rest of the categories were at or below mid range with very poor scores for Debt, Earnings and Revenue. The Buy side was no better with all scores except TIPS rating being mid range or less.

SBUX had scores above the middle in Revenue and Management Effectiveness. This was offset by lower scores in Ratios, Debt and Earnings. The rest of the scores were near mid range. The Buy side was more promising for SBUX with mid to high scores in all categories other than the 2 valuations and Price Momentum.

UPS scored the lowest in Profitability, Dividends and Debt. Somewhat higher scores in Revenue, Management Effectiveness and Predicted Return offset the low scores allowing UPS to move to the Approved List. A Buy score of 56.69 was nearly enough to purchase UPS but low scores in both Valuation categories, Price Momentum and Yield Versus Historical dropped the score to just below the cutoff.

As before, there are not enough evaluated stocks here to fill the Model Portfolio. The expectation is that, over several articles, the number of stocks evaluated will increase to the point where the model will fill up. I will be reading any comments and reviewing any suggested changes. No promises on using them, but my hope is to make this a better system over time in part due to your input.

Note: All data used in scoring is current as of the date when the article was written. Some of it, such as prices, have likely changed by the time the article is actually published.

Disclaimer: None of my articles including this one are investment advice of any kind. The purpose here is to define a system and see how it might work. If you like what you see and decide to invest based on it, do you own due diligence to make sure you are spending money in a way suitable for you. I am neither an investment professional nor plan to be. This is an academic exercise for the benefit of all involved. I hope all readers find benefit but there are no guarantees of success or performance in any way with what is outlined in any article I write.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBUX,AVGO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.