Out-Of-Equilibrium Economics: The Federal Budget

How much future economic growth is generated from the government programs is, right now, anyone's best guess.

The government's efforts to stimulate the economy have created a disequilibrium situation in the economy that is providing many new opportunities for financial engineering to prosper.

The federal deficit is increasing rapidly as corporations find ways to reduce tax payments to historic lows in relation to economic activity.

There it is on the front page of the New York Times:

“How the Trump Tax Cut Is Helping to Push the Federal Deficit to $1 Trillion.”

Jim Tankersley writes:

“The amount of corporate taxes collected by the federal government has plunged to historically low levels in the first six months of the year, pushing up the federal budget deficit much faster than economists had predicted.”

“The reason is Presidents Trump’s tax cuts. The law introduced a standard corporate rate of 21 percent, down from a high of 35 percent, and allowed companies to immediately deduct many new investments. As companies operate with lower taxes and a greater ability to reduce what they owe, the federal government is receiving far less than it would have before the overhaul.”

Consequently, “The Office of Management and Budget said this month that it had revised its forecasts from earlier this year to account for nearly $1 trillion of additional debt over the next decade—on average, almost $100 billion more a year in deficits.”

Quarterly, corporate tax collections have dropped by almost a third…the largest quarterly drop since the Commerce Department started recording these data in 1940.

Corporate tax receipts as a percentage of GDP are near a 75-year low of 1.3 percent.

“Administration officials have said that timing has contributed to corporate collections running 20 percent below initial forecasts from the Congressional Budget Office.”

If this is not an out-of-equilibrium situation, I don’t know what one is.

The question is how are financial markets going to react to this imbalance.

To President Trump, the former real estate mogul, debt is a toy to play with and to take advantage of. The use of debt is a tool to build empires.

We’ll see how it plays in the world of government fiscal policy.

The response of the Trump administration has been the catch-all response that was created by the Supply Side economists in the Reagan years: the economic growth produced by the tax cuts will produce sufficient revenues to cover the deficits produced over the short run.

That is, be patient through the time period just following the deficits because, over time, economic growth will be substantially above what it was initially, and this will produce sufficient revenues to cover the earlier shortfall.

Funny…I could never find these revenues…nor, could other economists.

Furthermore, the US economy has just completed its ninth year of its current economic recovery, the second longest on record. There is a question mark about how much further expansion is left, let alone whether or not growth will show a substantial acceleration.

The second quarter GDP figures will be released tomorrow and most forecasters are expecting a substantial jump in the quarterly growth rate. Some analysts are even expecting a quarterly increase, annualized, to be in excess of 5 percent.

One should note that these quarterly rates, annualized, tend to distort the trend. For example, in the first quarter of 2018, the year-over-year rate of growth of real GDP for the United States was 2.8 percent. Even if the annualized quarterly increase comes in at 5 percent, this bump would only push the year-over-year rate of increase into a low 3 percent number.

And, most analysts seem to think that after the second quarter bump, economic growth will be much more modest in the third and fourth quarters.

Then there is the question about how the tax cuts are being used. Given that the current recovery is so long, corporate expectations about future economic growth are very “iffy” and commitments to future capital investment expenditures are not robust. Here is where the advancements in financial engineering and where the new “modern corporation” are going become very important.

Mr. Tankersley, in his New York Times article, provides several examples about how corporations are “playing” with the new tax laws to minimize taxes, without actually channeling money into new capital expenditures. Large corporations have become very, very astute in their ability to “move things around” so as to minimize the impact of taxes and regulations.

And, Mr. Tankersley does not even bring up two uses of the funds that have already gained a lot of headlines…stock buybacks and dividends.

The point is, the past year and one-half have produced a tremendous, unseen, change in the future of the government budget and how the government finances the budget. This has created tremendous opportunities for the wealthy and the financially sophisticated to take advantage of the disequilibrium that the federal government has created.

Since the 1960s, “playing” government created disequilibrium’s has become a profession. I have repeatedly written on the subject, one of the pieces being my second most popular ever: “Bernanke is Underwriting the Wealthy.”

The added US government debt to the marketplace will have other effects as well. For example, how might all this new debt impact longer-term interest rates that have been stuck below 3.00 percent? Furthermore, how might all this new debt impact the Federal Reserve’s efforts to reduce the size of its securities portfolio? And, how might these changes impact the value of the US dollar, which can have repercussions in many different areas, including the rate of US economic growth?

There is no doubt that the tax reform efforts and the fiscal stimulus efforts of the Trump Administration, let alone another possible $12 billion hit due to bailing out the farmers, has created a massive out-of-equilibrium situation for the economy.

Perhaps the most important information that we might get from this exercise is about the new financial innovations generated within the economy to take advantage of the opportunities that have be created by our federal government.

