First Industrial Realty Trust's (FR) CEO Peter Baccile on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Thanks, Sia. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our call. Before we discuss our second quarter 2018 results and guidance, let me remind everyone that our call may include forward-looking statements as defined by Federal Securities Laws. These statements are based on management’s expectations, plans and estimates of our prospects.

Today’s statements may be time sensitive and accurate only as of today’s date, Thursday, July 26, 2018. We assume no obligation to update our statements or the other information we provide. Actual results may differ materially from our forward-looking statements, and factors, which could cause this are described in our 10-K and other SEC filings. You can find a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures discussed in today’s call in our supplemental report and our earnings release. The supplement report, earnings release and our SEC filings are available at firstindustrial.com, under the Investors tab.

Our call will begin with remarks by Peter Baccile, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Scott Musil, our Chief Financial Officer, after which we will open it up for your questions. Also, on the call today are Jojo Yap, our Chief Investment Officer; Peter Schultz, Executive Vice President; Chris Schneider, Senior Vice President of Operations and Bob Walter, Senior Vice President of Capital Markets and Asset Management.

Thank you, Art, and good morning, everyone. Our team delivered another good quarter as fundamentals in our sector remain strong. At quarter-end, our occupancy stood at 96.9%, cash same-store NOI grew at 4.5% and cash rental rates were up 7.7%.

As of today, we have signed leases for approximately 85% of our 2018 rollovers at a weighted average cash rental rate change of 8%. Our team and portfolio continue to deliver some strong numbers for rent growth reflective of the health of the market. Nationally, the positive trend continues. According to CBRE, our clinometric advisors, preliminary second quarter report net absorption was 59 million square feet, exceeding completions by 10 million square feet. For the first half of the year, net absorption was 105 million square feet, exceeding completions of 90 million square feet.

Our trade policy is very much in the headlines and bears watching. We don’t see it impacting tenant decision-making today as both new and renewal leasing activity remains strong in all of our markets. Most tenants view their logistics space as a critical part of their offensive strategy to better serve their customers and generate revenue growth. With limited available space options, Industrial real estate needs remain top of mind. This demand is evident in some of our recent leasing wins at the Ranch, our six building project in the Inland Empire West, where we completed construction last month.

As previously announced, we signed a lease for the entire 156,000 square-foot building, which commenced and was placed in service in the second quarter. Since our last call, we have also signed three more long-term full building leases at the park. The leases for the 301,000 and 50,000 square footers will commence in the third quarter and the 71,000 square footer will commence in the fourth quarter. In total, we have leased 62% of the Ranch approximating 578,000 square feet. That leaves us with just two more buildings to lease there, 137,000 and 221,000 square feet and we continue to see good interest.

In summary, at June 30, we have 1.4 million square feet of completed developments in lease up and Phoenix and Southern California with an expected cash yield of 7.4%. These projects are currently 30% leased. We also had 2.9 million square feet of developments in the markets of Southern California, Chicago, Central Pennsylvania and Houston scheduled to be completed in the third and fourth quarter with an expected yield of 7.2%. This group includes our second quarter start of the 250,000 square-foot second building at our I-78/81 project in Pennsylvania. Estimated total investment is $17.5 million with the cash yield of 6.9%.

In addition to the developments, we are also excited about the opportunities in our pipeline, where we can deliver strong margins relative to leased acquisitions while further enhancing our portfolio. We raised some equity in early May to support these growth efforts. We will have four new starts in the coming weeks totaling approximately $96 million. They include our first building at our new First Aurora Commerce Center and Denver’s I-70/E sub-market. We acquired the 138-acre site in the second quarter for $8.8 million and we will execute a fade build out of up to five buildings and 1.9 million square feet there. The first building at the park will be 556,000 square-foot distribution center. Total investment for this building is estimated at $38.3 million with a targeted cash yield of 7.2%.

We also will start Phase-1 our First Park 121 in the North West Dallas submarket of Louisville, which serves the fast-growing cities of Frisco and Plano. Phase-1 will be comprised of two buildings, a 220,000 and a 125,000 square footer. Total estimated investment is $27.5 million with the projected cash yield of 7.1%. In the future, we can build another two buildings totaling 380,000 square feet at that park.

Given our leasing success and the strength of the Southern California market, we’ll also begin construction of the first Perry Logistics Center in the Inland Empire East. First Perry will be 240,000 square feet with a total estimated investment of $20.5 million and a targeted yield of 5.9%. Also, on the West Coast in Seattle’s Kent Valley, we bought a site in the second quarter, where we will start the 67,000 square-foot First Glacier Logistics Center. Total investment will be $9.9 million and the estimated yield is 5.5%.

During the quarter, we also added a site in Dallas for $1.8 million that can accommodate 199,000 square-foot facility. On the acquisition front, we bought a vacant 171,000 square-foot distribution center in Southern California for $20.7 million in the Santa Clarita submarket. We are currently redeveloping the interior of this property and our targeted yield for the building upon lease-up is 5.6%.

Moving to sales. We had a successful quarter with dispositions totaling $56 million with an in-place cap rate of 5.6%. Our largest sale was a 446,000 square-foot multi-building portfolio of smaller, higher finished assets in Fort Worth for $29 million. In the third quarter to-date, we have two additional sales both in Indianapolis. The first, a vacant 54,000 square-foot building for $1.7 million and the second, a land site also for $1.7 million. Including those two dispositions, our year-to-date sales total is $101 million. Our prior sales guidance for the year was $100 million to $150 million and based on our pipeline, we now expect to be at the top end of that range.

I would also note that in our Phoenix joint venture we sold a 21-acre site to a corporate user, our share of the proceeds was $1.9 million. So, thanks to my teammates for a good quarter and good first half and across all aspects of our business.

Thank you, Peter. In our second quarter, diluted EPS was $0.36 versus $0.32 one year ago. NAREIT funds from operations were $0.39 per fully diluted share, compared to $0.38 per share in 2Q 2017. 2Q results reflect approximately a total of $0.01 per share impact related to the temporary dilution from the company’s $4.8 million share equity offering completed in early May and second quarter property sales.

As Peter noted, occupancy was 96.9%, down 20 basis points from the prior quarter and up 120 basis points from a year ago. Our occupancy change versus the first quarter was impacted by some ins and outs for in-service portfolio. Leasing with in portfolio contributed about 20 basis points. Sales held by about 10 basis points, while developments placed in-service had a 50 basis points offsetting impact primarily due to placing in-service, the 50% occupied building B and our First Park 94 project in Kenosha.

We like the activity we are seeing at this project, but we are now assuming we will lease up the 300,000 square feet in 2019. Regarding leasing volume, approximately 3.7 million square feet of long-term leases commenced during the quarter. Of these, 789,000 square feet renew, 2.7 million were renewals and 156,000 square feet were for development.

Tenant retention by square footage was 89.1%, which is higher than typical, given the 1.3 million square-foot Amazon renewal and northeastern Pennsylvania that commenced during the quarter. Same-store NOI growth on a cash basis, excluding termination fees, was 4.5%, driven by higher average occupancy, rent bumps, an increase in the rental rates on leasing and lower free rent. This was slightly offset by an increase in landlord property expenses.

Lease termination fees totaled $163,00 and including termination fees, cash same-store NOI growth was 4.4%. Cash rental rates were up 7.7% overall, with renewals up 7.3% and new leasing up 9.1%. On a straight-line basis, overall rental rates were up 25.5%, with renewals increasing 26.7% and new leasing up 21.6%. The large difference in the straight-line rate changed versus cash is attributable to the limited free rent we’re giving today versus the prior comparable leases.

Quickly moving on to the few balance sheet metrics. At the end of Q2, our net debt plus preferred stock to adjusted EBITDA is 4.8 times, reflecting the second quarter equity offerings, which gives us plenty of dry powder for investments including our newly announced development starts. At June 30, the weighted average maturity of our unsecured notes, term loans and secured financings was 6.3 years with a weighted average interest rate of 4.27%. These figures exclude our credit facility. We’re also pleased to report that the second quarter, Moody’s upgraded our unsecured debt range to Baa2, joining S&P and Fitch at the BBB flat rating.

Now moving on to our updated 2018 guidance for our press release last evening. Our NAREIT FFO guidance is now $1.53 to $1.61 per share. Excluding the severance and the impairment charge recognized in the first quarter, FFO per share guidance is $1.55 to $1.63 with a midpoint of $1.59 per share. This is $0.01 per share less than what we discussed in our first quarter call, which is due to the temporary dilution related to the second quarter equity offering and property sales, slightly offset by additional NOI from development leasing and an additional capitalized interest due to our new development starts.

The key assumptions for guidance are as follows: Average quarter-end in service occupancy of 96.5% to 97.5%. Same-store NOI growth range is now 4.5% to 5.5% with the 50 basis point increase driven by our second quarter results. Our G&A guidance range is unchanged at $26 million to $27 million, which excludes the $1.3 million severance charge recognized in the first quarter.

Guidance includes the anticipated 2018 costs related to our completed and under construction developments at June 30th, and our planned third quarter starts First Aurora Commerce Center in Denver, First 121 in Dallas, First Perry in Southern California, and First Glacier in Seattle. In total, for the full year 2018, we expect to capitalize about $0.05 per share of interest related to our developments. Our guidance does not reflect the impact of any future sales or acquisitions after this earnings call, our new development starts other than what we just discussed.

The impact of any future debt issuances, debt repurchases or repayments, the impact of any future gains related to the final settlement, two insurance claims from damaged properties and guidance also excludes any future NAREIT compliant gains or losses, the impact of impairments and the potential issuance of equity.

Thanks, Scott. We’re pleased about where we are at the midway point of the year throughout our business. Fundamentals remain strong and we're excited about the profitable opportunities we have under construction and in our pipeline.

With that, operator, please open it up for questions.

Hey guys, maybe just to go little more depth into the Ranch leasing. Congrats by the way on that. Just can you give some more color on kind of the types of tenants that took the space and maybe relative where the rent came in relative to the expectations and also just the timing on those? kind of where – if there is any expansion on that relative to previous expectations?

Sure, sure, Craig. This is Jojo. The tenants get named these give you a decisive industry, one is a very active third-party logistics provider in the West Coast, another one is an international vitamin supplement company, who serves – will use the ability to serve customers nationally. And the last one is related to focusing on the industrial power solutions for mid and large size businesses and specifically to the lot of via power solutions stores equipment and machines. In terms of our rates, overall it did perform quite a bit. And so we're very pleased about it. And it exceeded our expectations of course, the lease have exceeded our expectations on downtime. Because we typically our standard modeling is one-year downtime post completion.

And as you guys look at leasing up the next two buildings, it sounds like there is good interest. What's the competition look like in that submarket for those side spaces?

So, what’s remaining is 137,000 foot and 221,000 square footer. There are few choices in the Chino East Hill [ph] market today, Craig.

All right. And then lastly, Scott, you kind of went through a little bit second quarter drove the upside in same-store NOI guidance. Could you comment was it at most the occupancy, rent spread, bad debt, kind of what was the biggest driver in those 50 basis points?

Craig, it was a couple of pieces, bad debt expense was one of them, we recognized under $100,000 of bad debt expense in the quarter, compared to $500,000 per our guidance. So, that was a positive. we also had a positive due to property sales of sales being taken out of the portfolio and then that was slightly offset by an increase in landlord expenses. So, those are three major pieces of the outperformance.

How much was the change in pool?

It was about 50 basis points.

So, almost the whole increase was just the pool change?

Yes. You had 50 basis points related to bad debt expense, that was pretty much offset by the increase in landlord expenses and then the pool change helped by 50 basis points as well.

Okay, great. Thanks.

This in one minus.

Thanks. Good morning all there. So, you obviously had some really higher tenant retention at a very high lease spread. Can you just help us look under the hood a little bit and just understand what happened in that quarter?

Yes, Ki Bin. Overall, we had – you noted, we did have high retention. With that, we’re still able to push our rental rates and the renewals. So renewals for the quarter are up 7.3%. So we’re really pleased in the high retention to get pushing rents.

And Ki Bin, as I mentioned in the comments that the high retention percentage was driven by the Amazon lease. That was 1.3 million square foot lease, that was about, I think, about 47% of our renewal leasing during the quarter. So that was a big driver in pushing up that retention level.

I see, and are you starting to see any change from tenants where these may be preferred to own the building versus lease as rents have gone up?

Ki Bin, it’s Peter. So, I would say, no, the tenants and users continue to look primarily to lease space certainly, a part of our sales or to users and that's something we see continuing to happen. I wouldn't say it's changed one way or the other.

Okay. And just last one on development, I think, the last NAREIT Investor Day, I think, you showed that you have about 58% developed margins, which is I think one of the highest in the sector. How does the next round of assets that you're looking develop in your pipeline? How do those profit margins look like?

So, Ki Bin, it’s Peter. Yeah. You’re right. The assets that we are leasing up now, the margins are in the range that you mentioned the projects that we’ve just announced that were about to start.

The margins average more in the 40% to 45% range. We're still targeting as we always doing our underwriting kind of 100 basis points to 150 basis points spread, I think, we can achieve that. And over the past several years between rent growth and leasing of the assets well within our 12 months assumed downtime we’ve been able to generate the very high margins.

Ki Bin Kim

Zack Silverberg

Scott Musil

Zack Silverberg

Peter Baccile

Rich Anderson

Peter Baccile

Rich Anderson

Peter Baccile

Rich Anderson

Eric Frankel

Scott Musil

Eric Frankel

Scott Musil

Eric Frankel

Scott Musil

Eric Frankel

Scott Musil

Eric Frankel

Peter Baccile

Scott Musil

Eric Frankel

Bill Crow

Peter Baccile

Bill Crow

Peter Baccile

Scott Musil

Bill Crow

Peter Baccile

Bill Crow

Peter Baccile

Bill Crow

Michael Mueller

Scott Musil

Bill Crow

Jon Petersen

But then, to the extent that you're looking to start new development project, I guess, in which market do you feel like you need to have more shovels at the ground?

So again the cap is $475 million. Today, we have about $81 million-ish in capacity on that. That changes as we lease developments are completed or vacant acquisitions. So that's a moving number every month or two. We are also focusing – we are largely a spec builder, we’re focused also on responding to our piece in the build-to-suit, with build-to-suit. And we have some sites in Kenosha, for example, in Atlanta and in Dallas, where we could develop build-to-suit. And you'll see us continue to invest capital in developed markets that we've been most active in.

Jon Petersen

Scott Musil

Jojo Yap

So that – you will see that strategy. So, for example, like in the Chicago market, we have 100, 300, 55,000 square footer, where you won't see us build a current 400,000 footer because then I'll just compete with our current space. And if you look at the rest of the developments, our one-off in Seattle, a new one-off 555,000 in Denver. So you'll see, we're spreading our investments, but at the same time really trying to grow after that space size range. You know that tight. Let me turn it over to Peter for the PA.

Right, so John, Pennsylvania, those two buildings are on the same site and when we bought that site it was our plan to develop both buildings and roughly at the same time it was our plan to develop both buildings and roughly at the same time frame because they service different size ranges in the market and back to Peter's point, we're focused on developing where there is great demand and rent growth.

And in the last example that in our two buildings in Louisville, one is a front load shallow bay and one is a deeper load basically a front load. So why is that? Because in that submarket, there are tenants looking for a front load or rear load. And depending on what kind of exposure they want of the street. So these buildings are designed based on what we think the market needs.

Great that’s really helpful. Thank you.

Eric Frankel

Jojo Yap

Eric Frankel

Scott Musil

Eric Frankel

Peter Baccile

Eric Frankel

Peter Baccile

Eric Frankel

Well thank you operator and thank you all for participating on call today. Please feel free to reach out to Scott, Art or me with any follow-up questions. Have a great day.

