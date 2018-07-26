Ladder Capital Corp.: Don't Be Deceived By The 10% Yield

Because I don't see much earnings growth and they don't have good dividend coverage, I am bearish on the common stock.

Main Thesis

In this article we will take a look at a high yield Mortgage REIT with a diversified revenue stream. In spite of steady earnings over the past few years, I’m bearish on Ladder Capital Corp’s (LADR) common stock because of negligible dividend safety and stagnant loan profitability. They have clearly been affected by the flattening of the yield curve but can be a great value if you think interest rate trends will change. All things considered, this stock is best left for aggressive traders and is not suitable for all buy and hold investors.

The Ladder Business Model

Like the majority of Mortgage REITs, LADR is a financial institution that borrows at short-term rates and hopes to make a profit at lending out at higher long-term rates. However, with the flattening yield curve and rising short-term rates, that business model has become tougher to implement and the mREIT sector has been hit hard.

Notwithstanding the tough macroeconomic conditions, LADR’s management team seeks to deliver strong total returns to shareholders with high current income because of its diversified business strategy and low funding costs. Their corporate strategy is focused on three segments within the commercial real estate sector: 1) in-house mortgage origination 2) collecting rental income and 3) gains on sales of securitized commercial MBS products. Furthermore, LADR is internally managed and indeed saves a ton of money on a task that is usually outsourced.

(Source: Q1 2018 Investor Presentation)

However, as you can see from the images above, the mREIT has shifted its strategy from divesting capital assets to focusing on the loan portfolio. While it depends on how conservative or aggressive the loan portfolio is, lending is generally a more sustainable strategy and provides much steadier cash flows.

Analysis of Corporate Strategy

(Source: Q1 2018 Investor Presentation)

An analysis of the loan portfolio with the data provided by LADR does yield very pertinent information. They have good geographical and property type diversification and are thus less exposed to changes in consumer sentiment as we saw with retail REITs. Furthermore, the weighted-average LTV indicates that they do maintain tight underwriting standards as borrowers have 34% equity in their commercial properties. However, the main risk here is the variable financing their borrowers adhere to. While they do have liens against the properties and the variable rates should provide them rising loan income, it does expose them to greater default risk.

(Source: Original Image - Data from 2017 10K and 2018 10Q)

Despite having flexible financing options and offering variable rate loans, the flattening of the yield curve becomes evident here. You can see that while their top line interest has grown, interest expenses have correspondingly grown as well. The troubling part is that loan profitability has been stagnant for the past three years and, as we previously mentioned, lending activities make up a significant amount of the firm’s assets.

So are earnings sustainable?

(Source: Original Image - Data from 2017 10K and 2018 10Q)

Notwithstanding the issues they’re having in growing Net Investment Income, the loan portfolio is still profitable. Assuming no material changes to macroeconomic conditions, they should be able to at least maintain loan profitability as short-term rates rise. Furthermore, LADR management deserves credit for their diversified strategy. The above graph illustrates that they have been able to weather the storm with increasing rental income and the profitable sale of loans. Notwithstanding the diversified business strategy, the success of LADR will ultimately be driven by the direction of the yield curve or a shift in capital allocation.

Analysis of the dividend

(Source: Original Image - Data from Yahoo Finance)

With a 9.6% trailing 12-month yield, LADR’s quarterly dividend is very attractive in today’s environment of historically low interest rates. Additionally, the dividends since the IPO over 3 years ago have been very stable.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

The issue with LADR (and the majority of the mREIT sector) is total shareholder return. As you can see from the chart above, LADR’s common stock has trailed both the mREIT and Financials index since its IPO. Although the high dividend yield can afford investors patience, there really hasn’t been much capital growth despite earnings trending upwards.

(Source: Original Image - Data from 2017 10K and 2018 10Q)

While they started out with great dividend coverage, they are paying out all of their core earnings into the dividend. The unfortunate reality is that there is very little margin of dividend safety going forward. There are a couple of significant headwinds that leave me bearish on the common stock:

Rising short-term rates will prevent further loan profitability unless the yield curve steepens - and that is unlikely

Real estate prices across the nation are overheating and some think we have another bubble that’s waiting to pop. While I agree that real estate prices are inflated across the nation (and the world, really), we shouldn’t have another correction like last time. My reasoning on that is that banks have much tighter underwriting standards, supply has been tight, and that rising short-term rates should cause prices to fall to more affordable levels. Either way, real estate prices are appreciating much faster than wage growth so something has to give.

Conclusion

In summation, LADR is a Mortgage REIT with a diversified business strategy. While their lending business has been affected by the flattening of the yield curve, their capital allocations to commercial rental properties should give them a competitive advantage over other mREITs. Despite the strategic diversification that should provide a buffer in the event of adverse economic conditions, the dividend has no margin of safety and there is currently no compelling reason to see earnings growth.

