Marcus Corp (MCS) CEO Gregory Marcus on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gregory Marcus - President, CEO & Director

Douglas Neis - CFO & Treasurer

James Goss - Barrington Research Associates

Michael Hickey - The Benchmark Company

Douglas Neis

Thank you very much. And welcome, everybody, to our fiscal 2018 second quarter conference call. As you know, I need to begin by stating that we plan on making a number of forward-looking statements on our call today. Our forward-looking statements can include, but not be limited to, statements about our future revenues and earnings expectations, future RevPAR occupancy rates and room rate expectations for our hotels and resorts division, our expectations about the quality, quantity and audience appeal of film products expected to be made available to us in the future, our expectation about the future trends in the business group and leisure travel industry and in our markets. Expectations and plans regarding growth and numbers and type of our properties and facilities, expectations regarding various nonoperating line items on our earnings statement and our expectations regarding future capital expenditures.

Of course, our actual results could differ materially from those projected or suggested by our forward-looking statements. Factors, risks and uncertainties, which could impact our ability to achieve our expectations, are included in the Risk Factors section of our 10-K and 10-Q filings, which could be obtained from the SEC or the company. We'll also post all Regulation G disclosures when applicable on our website at www.marcuscorp.com.

So with that, let's talk about our great fiscal 2018 second quarter and first half. Our press release was dominated by the word record on what seemed like virtually every sentence, so we're obviously pretty pleased with the results we are reporting today. We reported record revenues, operating income and net earnings with contributions from both divisions. Our theater division results were not only a record for the second quarter, they represented an all-time record for any quarter in our history. And our hotels and resorts division also reported improvement in revenues and operating income during the quarter as well, further contributing to our great results.

I'm going to take you through some of the detail behind the numbers both on a consolidated basis and for each division and then turn the call over for Greg for his comments. Now before I dig in these divisions, let spend just a couple of minutes on the line items below operating income. As you see, our interest expenses was is higher than last year, that's due to an overall higher average interest rate during the quarter, rising short-term interest rates on our revolver borrowings and our decision to execute 2 interest rate swaps during the first quarter, converting $50 million of variable rate borrowings to fixed rate accounts for the increase in overall interest cost this quarter compared to last year.

We also had an unfavorable swing in our gains and losses on disposition of property, equipment and other assets line this quarter of over $800,000. During this year's second quarter, we had a loss of over $400,000 related to the write-off of seats and other equipment due to our ongoing theater renovation program. Conversely, last year we had a gain this quarter of over $400,000 through the sale of several assets, including couple of formal theater properties. As you know, there can and will be variations in this line item each quarter, depending upon our real [indiscernible] activity and the amount of write-offs we may have related to newly renovated properties particularly in the theater division.

I will remind you that another line item on our earnings statement, other expense, is a new line item this year, as we were required to adopt a new accounting standard for patient cost this year. We restated the prior year results to match the new method of presentation, so you'll see a pretty comparable number in the 2017 column. Year-over-year, there was not a material change in this line item, but moving these cost below the line did have the impact of increasing operating income in both years. Of course, the effect in net earnings was 0, this change was just about geography on the earnings statement. And finally, the most significant change in our line items below operating income was, of course, the income taxes due to the new tax law.

Our first half effective income tax rate adjusted for losses from noncontrolling interest was 25.3%, significantly lower than last year's 37.3% first half effective income tax rate. I'm shifting gears away from the earnings statement just for a moment, our total capital expenditures during the first half of fiscal 2018 totaled approximately $32 million compared to approximately $55 million last year. Approximately $27 million of our total spend during the fiscal -- first half -- 2018 first half was incurred in our theater division, the majority of which related to our continuing DreamLounger seating projects, premium large format conversions and new food and beverage outlets that we've been discussing for some time now. The $5 million of capital expenditures on our hotels and resorts division was primarily related to various normal maintenance projects.

At this early stage of our fiscal year, I have -- still have no reason to make any major adjustments to our previous estimate for capital expenditures for fiscal 2018 of an amount in the $65 million to $80 million range, recognizing that as we pointed out in our recent 10-K and 10-Q filings, the timing of our several of our planned expenditures are still just estimates at this time. We're still finalizing the scope and timing of many of the various requested projects by our two divisions, and we anticipate proceeding with many of these projects as the year unfolds.

The actual timing on the various projects currently underway or proposed will certainly impact our final capital expenditure number as well any currently unidentified projects or acquisition that could develop during the fiscal year. So now I would like to provide some financial comments on our operations for the second quarter and first half. As part of these comments, I'm going to remind you of some other accounting changes in the fiscal 2018 financial statements that are important to note as you compare some of the line items to last year. In support to point, while some of these changes resulted in a noticeable variation in specific line items, none of these changes had a material impact on our overall operating income or net earnings.

Let's begin with theaters. Our reported box office revenues increased 33.5%, and our concession revenues increased 33% during the second quarter and have increased 14% and 16% respectively year-to-date. The fiscal '18 numbers does include the 2 new theaters that we opened during the second and third quarters last year as well as an accounting change that negatively impacted box office revenues and favorably impacted concession revenues. Now just as a quick reminder, as a result of the adopting the new accounting standard related to revenue recognition during the first quarter, our accounting for our loyalty programs and our Internet ticket fee revenue has changed.

In accordance to the new guidance, the portion of the theaters admission and concession revenues attributable to loyalty points earned by customers is now deferred as a reduction of these revenues until rewarded redemption. But prior to adopting this new standard, we reported the estimated incremental cost of redeeming loyalty points at the time they were earned in advertising and marketing expense. So as a result, as you look at our second quarter and first half results for fiscal 2018, while the net effect to these changes in accounting to our theater loyalty program was very close to a net 0 on the operating income line, it did result in a decrease in theater admission revenues, an increase in theater concession revenues and a decrease in advertising and marketing expense.

Now where this does become important is when we attempt to compare our theater results to the rest of the industry. The data that we received from Rentrak, a national box office reporting service for the theater industry, represents gross box office receipts reported to it. And so by definition, it would be before any such deferral of revenues for accounting purposes that we or any other exhibitors might record.

Thus, we need to add back the impact of this revenue recognition accounting change to our reported admission revenues in order to get numbers that we can then compare to the rest of the industry.

So now doing that, according to data received from Rentrak and compiled by us to evaluate our fiscal 2018 second and first half results, United States' box office receipts increased 24.7% during the fiscal 2018 second quarter for our specific 13 weeks.

After adjusting for the deferred revenue from our loyalty program, our second quarter box office receipts increased 35% compared to last year. So as a result, as we noted in our press release, we believe our box office receipts during the second quarter of fiscal 2018 outperformed the industry by 10.3 percentage points.

When we perform that same calculation for our fiscal 2018 first half, we find that the box office -- the U.S. box office receipts have increased 11.4% during our comparable 26 weeks, meaning that our increase in box office receipts of 15.5%, once again after adjusting for the accounting change, we outperform the industry by 4.1 percentage points on a year-to-date basis.

Of course, now we have outperformed the industry average during 16 of the last 18 quarters. Greg will dissect our second quarter performances a little bit more versus the industry in even greater detail during his prepared remarks.

Now the second quarter theater increase in our box office revenues was attributable to an approximately 23% increase in attendance at our theaters and an increase in our average admission price of 8.4%. For the first half of fiscal 2018, theater attendance has increased approximately 8%, and our average ticket price has increased 6% compared to last year.

Now modest price increase that we took back in October and an increased number of premium large format or PLF screens with the corresponding pricing premiums contributed to our increased average price during the fiscal 2018 period. The second quarter film product was weighted strongly towards blockbuster films and that tends to perform particularly well on the PLF screens. And we are pleased to report increase in our average concession in food and beverage revenues per person of 7.9% for the second quarter and 7.4% year-to-date. Once again, our investments in nontraditional food and beverage outlets continue to contribute to the higher capital spending.

I'll also point out that our theater other revenues increased by approximately $2.2 million during the second quarter and have increased by approximately $3.6 million during the first half of fiscal 2018 compared to the prior year periods. Now while a portion of these increases are due to increased preshow ancillary revenues, a larger portion of the increase is related to the accounting change for Internet ticket fees that I've referenced earlier. Prior to the new revenue recognition standard, we reported those fees net of third-party commissions or service fees. And under the new guidance that we adopted last quarter, we are -- we'll now recognize those ticket revenues -- ticket fee revenues based on a gross transaction price.

This effect had the affect -- this change had the effect of increasing other revenues and it also increased other operating expense by an equal amount and had no impact on operating income or net earnings. Shifting to our hotels and resorts division, I will start by reminding you that beginning with the first quarter fiscal of 2018, we elected to make an immaterial restatement and report reimbursed costs from managed property on a gross basis.

While we've historically had very small management contracts in our theater division, as you know, the vast majority of dollars that have now appeared on our earnings statement as both a revenue item and expense item relate to our hotel division and are now included in our hotel revenue segment data. We restated the prior year to conform to the current year presentation. And given that these amounts have 0 impact on our operating income and net earnings, because we've added an equal amount to our expense section, we have chosen to show a subtotal revenues before cost reimbursements to aid in the comparability to prior years.

We've also included cost reimbursement amounts in the footnote to our segment data as well in order to help you with comparisons to prior years reporting. Excluding these cost reimbursement, our overall hotel revenues were up 0.3% for the second quarter and 1.7% for the first half of fiscal 2018, thanks primarily to an increase in food and beverage revenues and other revenues.

The largest portion of the increase in food and beverage revenues is due to the opening of the new SafeHouse in Chicago in March last year, and the largest portion of the increase in other revenues is due to an increase in management fees. Conversely, our total revenue per available room or RevPAR was essentially even for the quarter. It was down 0.3% and down to 1.2% year-to-date compared to last year's periods. As we've noted in the past, our RevPAR performance did vary by market and type of property.

Breaking out our numbers a little bit more specifically, our fiscal 2018 second quarter overall RevPAR decrease was entirely due to a 0.8% decrease in our average daily rate, or ADR, partially offset by an overall occupancy rate increase of 0.4 percentage points. On a year-to-date basis, our fiscal 2018 first half overall RevPAR decrease was entirely due to an overall occupancy rate decrease of 1 percentage point, partially offset by 0.2% increase in our ADR. 3 of our 8 company-owned hotels reported increased ADR and RevPAR during the fiscal 2018 second quarter compared to the second quarter of last year, and 4 of our 8 company-owned hotels reported increased ADR and RevPAR during the fiscal 2018 first half compared in the first half of last year.

Now according to the data received from Smith Travel Research and compiled by us in order to compare our second quarter and first half results, competitive hotels in our selective market experienced an increase in RevPAR of 2.2% during our fiscal 2018 second quarter and 0.1% during our fiscal 2018 first half. It means that we slightly underperformed in this division during the fiscal 2018 periods. Greg will discuss performance versus the industry in greater detail during his prepared remarks.

And finally, I'm pleased to tell you that the results of the increased management fees and improved performance in several owned hotel as well as the fact that last year's results included preopening expenses and start-up operating losses from our new SafeHouse in Chicago, hotel division operating income and operating margins increased during the second quarter and first half of fiscal 2018 compared to the same period last year.

Now before I turn the call over to Greg, let me briefly address the increase in our corporate segment operating loss during fiscal 2018 periods compared to last year as well.

As our stock price increased over the past few years, so has the value of our long-term compensation. So that's also -- so that's impacted the corporate numbers. We've also had an increased legal expenses during fiscal 2018 and that's the line item that will always have variations depending on what's going on at that time. Finally, we have also increased our contributions through our various pension and 401(k) plan as well as our charitable giving in 2018, both in response to reduced income taxes that we're now experiencing.

So with that, I'll turn the call over to Greg.

Gregory Marcus

Thanks, Doug. I'll begin my remarks today with our theater division. November say it all, it was an outstanding quarter for the industry and even better quarter for Marcus Theatres. In fact, as our press release notes, it was the best quarter in our history.

There was a phrase that I've used periodically on these calls in the past and that I feel best summarize at these record results for us, "Success is what preparation and opportunity meet." Based upon the quantity and quality of films that were scheduled to be released during the second quarter, we knew that we had an opportunity to have a very good quarter. We also knew the type of films scheduled for release during the quarter were likely to play well with our Midwestern audiences, further enhancing the opportunity. And as the quarter unfolded in the Midwest, there were number of rainier and warmer weekends than we experienced last year, we knew the opportunity was even greater.

But it was the other half of that well-known phrase where we excelled, our management team and operational staff led by Rolando Rodriguez was extraordinarily prepared for a quarter like this and their execution of our proven successful strategies, which included the significant addition of amenities, took us to a new level, outperforming the industry by an incredible 10 percentage points.

Everyone in our industry had an opportunity for a good quarter. But our preparation over the last months and years for that matter put us in a position to have a great quarter. And for that, I want to begin by congratulating Rolando and the team. They should be very proud, as should our shareholders. There were a number of factors that contributed to our industry outperformance. But we absolutely have to start with our Marcus Wehrenberg Theaters. Our thesis, when we purchased these theaters in December of 2016, was that we had an opportunity to take our various strategies that had fueled our outperformance at our legacy Marcus Theaters, our secret sauce if you will, and apply them to these acquired theaters, which equally -- with equally successful results.

Over the past 1.5 year, we then set about implementing those strategies, including introducing our DreamLounger requirement seating, our theaters' food and beverage concepts, our proprietary PLF auditoriums and our innovative marketing, loyalty and pricing programs. I make it sound easy when I say that, but it wasn't. It took a lot of capital and even more hard work by our dedicating associates to transform these theaters into the entertainment destinations that they are today. But the results are there for you to see. We don't disclose individual theater performance, so I'm not going to share the exact numbers with you, but I will say this, if our total circuit outperformed by over 10 percentage points and our Marcus Wehrenberg Theatres represent only 22% of our first run screens, you can presume that these theaters outperformed the nation by a significant margin. That's preparation in action.

And that is not to say that our legacy Marcus Theatres did not perform, they did, and by a very nice margin. Once again, that is a tribute to our team and their ability to maximize our box office results when the opportunity arises. And that preparation didn't just show up in our box office results. As our the press release noted, we added 3 more of our signature food and beverage outlets during the second quarter, adding to what we believe is our industry-leading percentage of theaters with enhanced food and beverage options for our guests.

The benefit of this strategy show up in the per capita number Doug shared with you earlier this quarter -- this quarter. Our concession revenues per person were up nearly 8%. And revenues are great, but you still have to convert those revenue into profits. Once again, our team did a great job with this and [indiscernible] by an increase in our operating margin of over 3 percentage points, increasing from 19.1% during last year's second quarter to 22.2% during this year's second quarter. As I've shared with you in the past, there can be a lot of leverage in our operating margin due to the relatively large fixed-cost component to our operating structure. It's our job to take advantage of that when the attendance is there, and our team did just that this quarter. And it was needed, because as you would probably suspected, our film cost increased during the second quarter, due in part to the fact the quarter was heavily dependent upon blockbusters this year.

As evidence of that, I'll share with you that 54% of our box office receipts this quarter came from the top-5 films highlighted in our release compared to 47% in our top-5 films last year during the same quarter. As we look ahead, we're excited to continue to invest in both new and existing theaters during fiscal 2018 as we further expand the successful concepts and amenities that have contributed to our industry outperformance.

As our press release notes, we have several more theater renovations currently underway, and preliminary work has begun on our second BistroPlex all-in theater dining location at Brookfield Square in Wisconsin. We also continue to be very interested in expanding our circuit with selective acquisitions, if appropriate opportunities arise. We will always be disciplined in our approach, but we also believe that we are demonstrating currently how we can add value to theaters and welcome the right chance to bring our secret sauce to more theaters in the future. Our third quarter started off pretty well, thanks to some of the films noted in our release. We're once again outperforming the industry during these first weeks of the quarter.

We're not always -- we're not going to always outperform by over 10 points like we did this quarter, but our goal is to consistently outperform the industry and it is only possible thanks to the preparations we have put in place. Our press release highlighted some of the films scheduled for release during the remaining weeks in the third quarter. We're particularly looking forward to the next couple of weeks. We fully expect comparisons -- September to be more difficult, particularly due to the unexpected performance of the film IT during September last year. We know the general expectation for a difficult comparison during the fourth quarter and that could be, but that's the great thing about the movie business, there's always the possibility of more and more surprises, so we're always optimistic. Regardless, you can count on one thing for sure, we will be prepared for whatever happens.

With that, let's move on to other division, hotels and resorts. You've seen the segment numbers and Doug gave you some additional detail. It was nice to report increased revenues and operating income with two recent areas of focus, management contracts and food and beverage leading the way. As Doug shared with you, RevPAR was essentially flat for the quarter and for the first time in quite a while, we slightly underperformed our competitive set this quarter in that key rooms revenue metric.

With eight different company-owned hotels operating in five different markets, there can be a lot of variation in individual hotel performance, with a couple of hotels did perform extremely well during the second quarter and contributed to our improved overall operating results. But with three hotels in the Milwaukee market, including 2 of the 3 largest -- including 2 of our 3 largest hotels, sometimes what happens in that market can have a disproportionate impact on our overall averages. In this case, we believe the largest contributor to our declines in RevPAR and ADR in this quarter had to do with difficult comparisons to last year in the Milwaukee market.

In June 2017, the U.S. Open Golf Championship was played nearby here in Wisconsin. The positive impact that tournament had on our ADR and, as a result, RevPAR at our 3 Milwaukee hotels was significant. Overall group business also declined slightly during their fiscal 2018 second quarter compared to last year, with the U.S. Open, once again, being the primary culprit. As we've shared you with you in the past, our hotels tend to be more dependent upon group business than some of our competitive hotels, which likely contributed to our underperformance this quarter.

We do not believe that what we saw in ADR and RevPAR this quarter is indicative of some trend. In fact, looking to future periods, our group room revenue bookings for the remaining period in fiscal 2018, something commonly referred to in the hotels and resorts industry as group pace, are currently running slightly ahead of our group room revenue bookings for future periods last year at this time. The same holds true for our 2019 group pace, which is also currently running ahead of where we were last year at this time for 2018.

From a growth perspective, 2018 is off to a good start with the addition of 3 new management contracts as described in our press release. And we saw some of them benefited those new contracts and the new properties added in the late 2017 show up in our increased other revenues this quarter. We continue to actively review opportunities to add to our portfolio of managed hotels in the coming year. We are also continue to seek opportunities where we might invest equity in the new hotel opportunities as well. And finally, we're investing in our existing hotels will always be important part of our success as well, we're getting ready to begin a significant reinvestment in our Hilton Madison hotel in 2018, and we're also actively preparing for our 2019 conversion of the InterContinental Milwaukee Hotel to exciting new independent, immersive arched-focused hotel. As our press release notes, we recently selected 2 nationally recognized firms to lead this process, we're very excited about what lies ahead for this hotel.

Before we open up the call for questions, I want to, once again, thank all the people that worked so hard every single day making ordinary days extraordinary days for our guests. We talk a lot about the investments that we make in our business, but we can never lose sight of the fact that our people are our most important asset and they proved that once again this quarter. With that, at this time, Doug and I will be happy to open up the call up for any questions you may have.

James Goss

James Goss

So I was wondering, since you've come back from CinemaCon, wondered if you may talk about any takeaways you had, any issues and competitive responses that you might be thinking about and it could be hot-button issues, film slates, stereo exhibitor relations or any new services that struck you?

Gregory Marcus

Well, let's go right to the bright side, I think the film slate, I mean again and I try to never prognosticate, but it's hard to not get excited about what looks like to be a year that still was really a great product, certainly this summer, should be much better than last summer we hope I mean again, you never know that's why they play the game, but again we're off to a great start tonight. So I think everybody was pretty excited about, about what was going on. It was certainly no shortage of things to talk about, but I don't think there was anything that was particularly surprising.

James Goss

So nothing in particular that sort of bubble to the surface, that you think would cause you make any movement or anything of that sort?

Douglas Neis

I don't think so, Jim, I mean -- again we -- an overused term that we use in all the time comes in our long-term focus, but I mean, look, we've got -- we don't have our eye just on next week, but over the next years and so we obviously -- you just move the plan accordingly as you need to, but I don't think there was anything that bubbled up in the last 3 days that we know, already know is out there and that we're dealing with, and again I think there were some very positive feeling that we're coming out at overall.

Gregory Marcus

I tell you, there is certainly no sure the guy is selling seats out there, which we actually [indiscernible] for us is a great validation in a way of the strategy that we were -- we really moved quickly, talks to the benefit of owning our own real estate because we worked the first one with the recliners, but we saw it early in the cycle, we were able to [indiscernible] on our real estate, accelerate that deployment on a relative basis this with from the pack of the major operators, for that I think we are going to see all these people selling seats as well as -- probably pretty good idea. Actually one of those actually have a massage unit, I like that, I'm hoping we put that up [indiscernible].

Douglas Neis

We remain on pace to be with the projects that we've got going on as we speak and we can complete in the next couple quarters, we remain on pace to be probably in the 75% range in terms of penetration in our screens with the DreamLounger recliner seats and that's, again that's the piece of the whole puzzle as we've talked about in the past, it's not just the seats, it's -- we think we're the best in the business in the food & beverage. I think that was validated as well as CinemaCon when you see all the focus on food & beverage that was -- that we heard about and saw on the trade show. We've identified that earlier, and we think we are the best added, so I think that our penetration here is higher than anybody else and as you already know we've large format screen, our penetration I think we got 80 of them today with -- and there was 69 theaters and I don't think anyone has got that level of penetration as well.

James Goss

Okay. And to the point about the seats, given that there are a variety of seats, does this enable you to potentially use something less extreme in some smaller markets and receipt more than 75% ultimately by not spending quite as much money perceived on some of the new initiatives?

Douglas Neis

I don't think, I'm sure that there are out -- that those exist. I mean, we were seeing, I think you are bumping the 2 dynamics, we're seeing in some of these markets that we're -- that when we do the re-seating, when you do it right, you really can -- you can drive so the bit you extend your radius on your trade area, people will drive for good experience and I think about I go back to hit the [indiscernible] pull the grandfather card out, but I go back now 3 generations to feeling about what my grandfather said about the first theater which we still have to this day in Ripon, Wisconsin, the campus theater and talking about how -- it is really important to really do it right and to spend the money and create something that was special even in the small family middle of Wisconsin and that strategy that will work through and friends will walk [indiscernible]. I think you'll see gym as we move forward is that as we simply go to the natural cycle of refreshing theaters and we've always talked about, how we're very disciplined about trying to make sure that we reinvest in our properties. Most likely, we're going to be -- some point you put new seats in and why wouldn't we deploying the new recliners and the question IBS, because that's the feeder of tomorrow.

James Goss

Okay and fair enough. And just one small one on the hotel side, are any -- changes in mix with some of the new relationships you are developing creating the potential impact to reduce any seasonality from the original Midwest focus?

Douglas Neis

You know, so much of our cash flow comes from the owned hotel, I mean, the astronomical proportion compared to what we get from management contract that it really -- it did, doesn't now. Exactly, I mean the dollar, dollar range on these management contracts, given the size that we get a percentage of the revenues, [indiscernible] not going to notice that so much, so as long as we have the current mix of our owned hotels that's seasonality, we are going have to live with.

Gregory Marcus

That's from management perspective, that's very good, it is good news on a -- from supervisory perspective is if I need to go somewhere and work, let's do more outlets.

Douglas Neis

Exactly.

Michael Hickey

Michael Hickey

Obviously Q2 looks great on paper, huge franchises, I think it's pretty easy to sort them all out of big number, but sort of curious, I guess, your view on the spacing of thumbs in the quarter and you sort of see that as an opportunity loss I guess when you think about the second half of the year and maybe just sort of -- I think about the pressure, I guess on the consumer seats or did film so to call of each other? I have a follow-up.

Gregory Marcus

You know that there is -- there is always a concern, but that you know, we got a great picture in the first quarter on Black Panther, I mean it's a mix, but again we guess on these all turn out, I mean we're all -- I hope we're all right, but what's the hourly plays out.

Michael Hickey

I guess just thinking about maybe your medium-term type growth opportunity in your hotel business still sort of like steady state here obviously go incremental upside with management contracts, your theater business is certainly been exceptionable, but now it seems like you're kind of achieving scale in terms of your [indiscernible] rollout, so just sort of wondering how you see here -- where you see, I guess your medium opportunity for growth.

Douglas Neis

The first thing that will come to mind for me, in the near term is going to just be what we expect, what we hope to see from our markets Wehrenberg theaters Mike. When you think about those theaters in 2017, job one was to absorb them operationally, we put a $5 choose a program and right away, a few months later with the loyalty program in and we introduced a lot of our operational policies and procedures and, but the capital really been go into the near the end of the year -- the latter half of the year and so I think that there is still, I mean if you talking near term, I think that's, I think the 2018 is going to be the year not kind of what hear, that we really see some of the real benefits and what we try to do and how we try to add value to that existing chain. So, I certainly think that we still have some nice runway with those properties. We have a number of efforts and throughout the rest of the circuit as well in terms of things such as we got a major focus. We talked a lot about in some of our meetings in CinemaCon this week, a very major focus on sales, on sales effort. Rolando likes to use the word that we're hunters that we don't just sit back and wait for the customers to come to us, but we go out there and we're hunting customers rather seeking customers and taking some ownership of our business and there's lot of examples of that, lot of things we do, although touch on one of them which is our group sales effort. We have people who every morning wake up in the morning, looking for groups, looking for opportunities to be able to bring people into our theaters and so, I mean there's a number of efforts like to add, those are things where we still think we have the ability to move the needle, in the short term just on the existing stuff, never mind the capital.

Gregory Marcus

We always have lot of leavers to pull. If there is -- we're consistently -- as my remarks said we're out looking for -- we're looking for opportunities, if anybody has any data how to find me and I was joking with [Technical Difficulty] they just call you out, send him a note, if you got something for sale.

Douglas Neis

We're open to that, but it's not -- we have other ways of -- we will look for other opportunities and if there are not opportunities then we'll return capital to shareholders.

Gregory Marcus

The nice process we have.

Michael Hickey

Fair enough guys. I guess the last one on opportunities to grow attendance. How you see the sort of the eSports market potentially taking shape or form within tactical space by offering the space I guess seems like add CinemaCon this year, they were so pretty clever examples of how you can sort of combine the eSports and theater market together and drive the tenant and excitement, maybe even the demographic perhaps that is not a strong in the theaters maybe the degeneration, I am just sort of just curious you guys have always been pretty innovative and forward experimented with the idea, if you do see it as a potential way to grow in medium-term?

Gregory Marcus

I don't even know how to answer the question yet, Mike. We have been looking at it because yes, you are right. We want to keep an eye in that stuff, we do keep an eye on it. My hope is at the vision throughput or if all times that we can -- to make it make sense. That it's interesting, anytime you can take something and throw it upon the big screen like that, it really does have one, it really have some great impact. And I've checked out, I checked years ago, I checked out the legal legends and so there's something there but we don't know what this yet.

Douglas Neis

Listen, we like to thank all of you once again for joining us today. Maybe we'll see some of you in less than 2 weeks at our upcoming annual meeting on Tuesday, May 8, at our new BistroPlex Cinema in Greendale, Wisconsin. And for those of you can't attend, we certainly we'll be webcasting the meeting once again as well. We also look forward talking to you once again in July, when we release our fiscal 2018 second quarter results. Until then, thank you and have a great day.

