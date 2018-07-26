Thoughts On UPS

Ultimately, we like staying long this name, but those on the sidelines should wait for a better price which in our opinion is 15 time forward 2018 earnings.

United Parcel Service (UPS) has just reported its earnings, and the Street is having a mixed reaction with the stock initially falling pre-market and tracking higher as the day has progressed. This stock has rewarded long-term investors over the years with slow but steady share price growth and a growing dividend. We continue to think that investors ignoring this name are mistaken as this stock offers significant capital appreciation. With more and more shopping being done online every year, the demand for services is there. While rising fuel prices have been a headwind, UPS has effectively priced its services to offset much of the impact of higher oil prices. Should you stay in the name here? Let us discuss what we see in UPS's performance. Ultimately, we like staying long this name, but those on the sidelines should wait for a better price.

Sales power

UPS continues to be strong and continues to exceed expectations. Revenue has grown both domestically and internationally. Although we expected revenues would rise year over year based on the trajectory of the company's performance, we had no projections for this quarter on this or other metrics. That said, the company reported another year of growth which surpassed the consensus revenue expectation:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This is a solid pattern of Q2 revenue growth. In the present quarter, revenue came in at $17.46 billion. Revenue was up 9.6% year over year on an absolute basis from the $15.75 billion last year. This also beat estimates by $130 million. What is key here is that all segments contributed to the top-line growth, as sales were higher across each and every segment. We maintain that the company is growing reliably and see this growth as continuing. There are some real strengths that you should be aware of.

Increasing revenues come from higher volume and targeted pricing

To increase revenue, the company can adjust pricing, but we caution that UPS is not the only game in town. If they tinker with pricing too much, it could alienate customers in favor of the competition. So, what it also really needs is increased shipping volume. Shipping rates constantly are being adjusted, and the company has full control here, but it can only do so much. It is a balancing act to maximize volumes with attractive pricing but ensure that the margins on the volumes are maximized. In our opinion, this is, and will forever be, an ongoing challenge.

As far as volumes are concerned, attractive pricing can up shipments. On a larger scale, however, volumes depend on the economy and the company’s ability to compete with other shippers. Right now, e-commerce continues to grow each and every year. That is a tailwind. Further, the consumer is stronger than ever and has been helped domestically by the large U.S. tax cuts. Still, both volume and pricing drive revenue higher (or lower), but volumes are what matter most. We see strength globally.

U.S. domestic shipments drove revenues up 6.3% to $10.35 billion. There was an increase in daily volumes, with revenue per piece up across all products, rising 3.6% in aggregate. However, expenses were an issue thanks to planned increases in pension expense and cost for ongoing network projects, which weighed. With these added costs, operating profit domestically narrowed, which may have been a reason for the Street's initial negative reaction. Operating profit narrowed to $1.14 billion from $1.26 billion last year.

Internationally, shipments were strong as well, and on an absolute basis, revenues were up 14%. Revenues rose to $3.6 billion from $3.17 billion. This is tremendous growth. But what led to this rise? Well, this rise was driven by an 9.5% spike in daily export shipments in Europe and the U.S. What we think the even bigger take-home message internationally is that disciplined cost controls led to operating profit (on a currency neutral basis) expanding for the 14th consecutive quarter to $654 million, a 15% rise.

Finally, the company's supply chain and freighting revenue was positive, as it delivered another quarter of double-digit revenue growth. Revenue was up 16% to $3.50 billion from $3.015 billion last year. Revenue was up, thanks to improved market conditions and increased tonnage moved. Operating profit also impressed as it expanded 17% here, driven in part by efficiencies in the forwarding business, which itself saw 23% revenue gains.

Earnings sail higher

With the increased revenues and generally widening operating profit, we suspected earnings would of course see a nice boost. We had no expectations for earnings but did see them as increasing from last year, given ongoing share repurchases and revenue growth. Indeed, it was another solid quarter of earnings per share growth:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Earnings came in at $1.94, a 23% increase over the same period last year. This was just above expectations, beating consensus by a penny. Free cash flow widened to $4.4 billion in the first half of the year, driven primarily by transformation initiatives that improved working capital. These initiatives led to higher expenses weighing down GAAP earnings but are paying off. What is more, the company remains shareholder-friendly.

Value building

UPS continues to be incredibly shareholder-friendly. So far, in 2018, the company raised its dividend another 10%. In addition, it has paid dividends of over $1.1 billion. Further, it repurchased over $511 million worth of shares. With consistent dividend hikes and ongoing repurchases, shareholders are being rewarded with more value.

Our 2018 outlook

With 2018 halfway complete and the completion of transformation initiatives that improved working capital, we are bullish on the company. While consensus estimates were for $7.25, we are looking for $7.10 to $7.30. Management downplayed its outlook guiding for $7.03 to $7.37, but with consistent revenue growth and greater efficiencies, we see earnings coming in higher. Given shares are at $119, the valuation is fair at 16.3 times forward earnings on the high end of our range. We think you should wait for a better price and think 15 times 2018 earnings (of $7.30) would be more appropriate. This would be a more conservative entry point of $109.50. With patience, would-be longs can get this better price.

