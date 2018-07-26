Old Media Is A Great New Investment: Part 2

This article on Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) is the second in the two-part segment relating to "old media" companies. TV stations are at the edge of being considered "old media", yet the market's low opinion of the company begs to differ. NXST offers an excellent opportunity for long-term investors.

About the Business

Nexstar Media Group, Inc., fresh off of its merger with Media General, Inc. (closed on Jan. 17, 2017), now owns and operates or provides services to 169 full power TV stations as of March 31, 2018. The company's portfolio is comprised of local news stations across the country affiliated with all the major networks. NXST is the #1 CBS affiliate group, #2 NBC affiliate group, and #3 ABC, FOX, and CW affiliate group. Per the 2017 10-k, see the affiliate breakdown below.

Chart source: Kippington Capital Management, LLC

Revenue is derived primarily from the sale of local and national ad airtime as well as website ads. However, retransmission fees charged to MVPDs (multi-channel video programming distributors) such as Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), DirecTV, Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR), or Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) are becoming a larger part of Nexstar's business. Retransmission fees are essentially carriage fees charged to MVPDs for the ability to carry Nexstar's channels in their packages. See the revenue breakdown below.

Source: Barclay's Conference Presentation

The news affiliate business maintains a sort of competitive advantage over other cable channels and news mediums by being located in their communities and providing local, relevant content. People simply still want news from trusted, local sources. Local broadcast news is dominant in almost all age demographics in viewing time compared to national and cable news (see below.)

Source: Barclay's Conference Presentation

Nexstar's scale in the business further fortifies the company's competitive advantage giving the company the power to negotiate higher-fee retrans agreements with MVPDs. This has aided in the exponential growth in retrans revenue seen over the past decade from $14.4MM and 5.1% of net revenue in 2008 to $995.8MM and 40.9% of net revenue in 2017. The absolute growth is partially due to M&A transactions, the recent MEG merger among them, where Nexstar quickly brings on acquired stations to their higher-fee retrans contracts. Yet, based on Nexstar's analyst calls, same-station retrans revenue has grown on average 33% annually over the past 5 years.

The tremendous increase in retrans fees has not come unjustly, but instead from a new appreciation of local news by MVPDs. The increases are more than fair, closing the gap between the substantial local news viewership and the historically underwhelming retrans fees paid to news affiliates by MVPDs.

Lastly, regulators afford broadcasters another competitive advantage: duopoly markets. In 2017, just short of 62% of NXST's net revenue was derived from duopoly markets. These are markets where Nexstar owns more than one station, allowing the stations to share in facility expenses and capital expenditures, as well as eliminate redundant management. And, in many cases, with different demographics covered by the different stations, it also decreases the likelihood of a competing local station siphoning off NXST's viewership.

Founder, Chairman, CEO, and President Perry Sook owns roughly 3.25% of the company, worth over $100MM, and has proven himself an adept navigator of the media landscape. He has overseen countless accretive acquisitions and grown NXST's 2016/2015 average FCF at a compounded rate of 30% a year from ten years prior (2005/2006 average). Nexstar's CFO since 2009, Tom Carter, owns over $16MM in market value worth of company stock, a substantial multiple of his annual compensation around $1MM, showing his alignment with shareholders as well. Management keeps a strong grip in costs, something we have found to be a key display of owner/operator behavior, and Nexstar is well-known in the industry for running lean stations. This plays a large part in their industry-leading EBITDA margins. More on that shortly.

The company returns capital to shareholders through dividends as well as opportunistic stock repurchases. After Q1 of '18, the board increased the repurchase program by $200MM to $252.4MM (BusinessWire), and dividends currently stand at $1.50 per share on an annualized basis or $68.6MM.

We find that the management team, its actions, and its equity ownership are significant positives for investors. That said, it should be mentioned that we, along with a majority of the investment community as evidenced by the most recent proxy vote, are not fans of Nexstar's compensation policies (we also voted against their say-on-pay). We would prefer to see more straightforward criteria on performance pay and less subjectivity from the compensation committee.

What It's Worth

Nexstar has had outstanding free cash flow growth over the past decade, and though we may not see the same out-of-the-park CAGR in the future, the company's prospects are still bright. Nexstar's growth will undoubtedly be a story of same-station increases in both amount and proportion of total revenue of retransmission fees as same-station ad sales have been roughly flat, and the company is up against the FCC station ownership cap limiting further acquisitions. Same-station retrans fees have grown at average annual rates of 30.1% over the past 3 years and 33% over the past 5 years. Management has indicated that it sees a runway for several more years of increases. As 40.9% of 2017 revenue, retrans fees have the opportunity to significantly impact the bottom line.

Nexstar also has industry-leading EBITDA margins aided by the frugal owner/operator management team (shown below). The company's prospects combined with their strong operations should merit an industry-average valuation or higher. However, due to a variety of factors discussed below, NXST is trading under peer valuations.

Source: Kippington Capital Management, LLC

At peer-average EBITDA and EV/EBITDA multiples, Nexstar's valuation would be $100 per share. This is fair considering its strong retrans growth prospects, excellent management, and defensible position. (In assessing a peer average, E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) was excluded due to the slump in the company's EBITDA leading to outlier multiples.)

Investors have a significant margin of safety in the market's current valuation. Normalized FCF going forward is difficult to ascertain after the merger with MEG. However, a look at 2015 and 2016 gives an average annual FCF for Nexstar pre-merger of $202.97MM. If the company experiences just a 10% yearly increase in retrans revenue for the next 5 years, with steady FCF margins, and 2.5% perpetuity growth in FCF after 5 years against a 10% discount rate, NXST alone is conservatively worth $64.60 per share against March 31, 2018, outstanding shares. At current prices, this attributes only roughly $500MM of value to the Media General stations retained after divestitures.

Risks

The opportunity with Nexstar exists due to the market's concerns regarding the company's debt and the industry overall, but the concerns are largely dramatized in the current share price.

First, the company is carrying a significant debt load largely due to the MEG merger. However, it is highly unlikely that the company will run into solvency issues. See debt summary below as of Dec. 31, 2017.

Source: Kippington Capital Management, LLC

Nexstar's pro forma annual interest expense is approximately $200MM going forward which was covered 4.24x with 2017 EBITDA offering the company a good amount of wiggle room. If there were a downturn in the overall economy, Nexstar would certainly experience a decline in ad sales, but that would not put the company in dire straits. Nexstar, over the past 10 years, has shifted a significant portion of its revenue to retrans fees, a much less cyclical source than ad sales. In an economic downturn, retrans revenue is unlikely to see meaningful decreases due to multi-year contracts with MVPDs and in all likelihood, negligible changes in viewership. Perhaps, MVPDs would see drops in subscribers of high-cost content as people budget their expenses. But local news channels are included in even the slimmest of cable and satellite "skinny bundles".

Should the company see a repeat of 2008 and 2009 (total decrease in gross local and national ad sales of about 15% total over two years), assuming consistent EBITDA margins, the company would still cover its interest 3.86x with EBITDA of roughly $772MM. That factors the decrease against the company's digital revenue as well. Apart from the Marshall facility ($49.6MM), requiring repayment in the current quarter, NXST's next debt maturities are in 2022 ($1.415B) and 2024 ($2.894B). Combined with the company's significant EBITDA generation, Nexstar has plenty of time and ammunition for repayment or refinancing.

Second, the market is concerned about the state of the broadcast news industry. Local TV news is losing viewership to digital formats but far slower than the market is expecting (NXST had less than 1% decrease in cable subs in 2017.) Some of these subscribers will be permanently lost. However, a portion will increase their visits to the local affiliate's news site, and their lost revenue will be partially recouped through digital revenue. This is a factor at play with Nexstar's 12% increase in local station website revenue in 2017.

For other cord-cutters, they may utilize a streaming service to gain access to local news channels, providing Nexstar with OTT retrans fees. MVPDs have also been offering "skinny bundles" of channels to retain more budget-conscious "cord-shaver" customers that get the content from more expensive cable channels through other OTT services. Nexstar is somewhat protected in this regard as local news channels are a staple in virtually all skinny bundles.

A risk that should be mentioned is the power that the broadcast news networks hold over their respective affiliate groups. A portion of the retrans revenue that affiliates receive is passed on to the networks for the ability to carry their name on the station and to carry their national news and prime time content. In the future, the networks could more aggressively pursue retrans fees from affiliates, negatively affecting their revenue growth. But, with the local news dominating TV news viewership (as shown below), a move to alienate affiliate groups seems very unlikely.

Source: Nielsen

Conclusion

Local, relevant content is the primary competitive advantage that insulates news affiliate groups. In an age when major news stories are becoming commoditized, national and cable news are becoming less important. But when it comes to local information and stories, local news affiliates are still the market leaders. Nexstar's scale in this business has allowed it to negotiate very competitive retransmission agreements, and this shows no sign of letting up. Too, the company is helmed by a management team that has proven itself able operators with significant amounts of each of their net worth at stake in the company's shares. Nexstar's indebtedness is something to keep an eye on purely due to the size of the debt load but should not pose a problem based on Nexstar's outstanding EBITDA generation and margins.

The industry headwinds and high debt theses have held back the share price from a more reasonable valuation post-MEG merger. We look for retrans growth over the next few years leading to mid-single-digit increases in EBITDA and FCF, while the company utilizes its cash to pay down debt and return capital to shareholders. Nexstar is a leader in the industry with the highest EBITDA margins, a diversified affiliate portfolio, and a highly-invested owner/operator management team. A valuation in line with the market is fair and, at an EV/EBITDA of 10x, would imply a share price of about $100.

