Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc (UWN) CEO Mike Shaunnessy on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc. (NYSEMKT:UWN) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2018

Executives

Preston Graham - Investor Relations

Mike Shaunnessy - CEO

Jim Meier - CFO

Victor Mena - Vice President of Washington Operations

Analysts

Roy Smolarz - Analyst Financial Group

Preston Graham

Thank you and good afternoon. We appreciate you joining us today. With me on the call is Mike Shaunnessy, Chief Executive Officer, Jim Meier, Chief Financial Officer and Victor Mena, Vice President of Washington Operations.

The purpose of today’s call is to review the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter ended April 30, 2018. Following the Company’s remarks, there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

This call contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We use words such as anticipate, believe, expect, future, intend, plan and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include without limitation, our ability to increase income streams, to grow revenue and earnings and to obtain additional gaming and other projects. These statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are identified and described in the Company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to the Nevada Gold’s CEO, Mike Shaunnessy. Mike?

Mike Shaunnessy

Thanks, Preston. Good afternoon, everyone. I’ll start with a quick recap of our recent news concerning our ongoing strategic review process. We closed on the sale of our South Dakota route operation as planned on June 30. And on June 27, we signed a definitive agreement to sell the Club Fortune casino in Henderson for $14.6 million to Truckee Gaming and we expect that transaction to close by the end of the year.

We also recently announced that effective with the closing of that sale, we will relocate our corporate headquarters from Las Vegas to the Seattle Washington area reducing our corporate over head expenses by about $1.2 million.

And at that time, Victor Mena our VP of Washington Operations who is on the call with us today will succeed me as President and Chief Executive Officer. Our strategic review process is ongoing and we will not be addressing it further on this call or during questions and answers.

To start, I’d like to formally introduce Victor and have him say a few words. Victor?

Victor Mena

Thanks Mike. Good afternoon everyone. I’m happy to be participating on the call today to get my feet wet with the upcoming new responsibilities. I’m grateful to have Mike here to help me navigate through the other part of this upcoming transition and I’ve been with Nevada Gold as VP of Washington Operations since the company first entered Washington card room business back in 2009. And I look forward to what I expect to be a great adventure moving forward. Thank you.

Mike Shaunnessy

Thanks, Victor. Starting with Washington, during 2018 we faced the first full 12 month period of wage increases in the state. As you’ll recall the wage rates increased $1.50 an hour for the first eight months of the year and then an additional $0.50 an hour for the remaining four that began in January of this year.

Despite that 12% increase in the minimum wage over that period, our overall payroll and benefits increase in Washington was only approximately $400,000 or 2% based on the efforts of the management there to mitigate as much as possible to overall payroll wage increases.

During October, as you’ll recall we made a strategic shift to convert our Red Dragon property to a Poker only location, and for the full fiscal year of 2018 which really only had six months of operations of that conversion.

Our consolidated Poker revenue increased $650,000 or 17%, following three years of ten plus annual declines. In addition, our nearest table game location to the Red Dragon, the Crazy Moose Mountlake Terrace saw a 24% increase in its drop, primarily resulting from the former player at the Red Dragon being transferred to the property at Crazy Moose.

We did spend some significant additional marketing dollars this year to support that conversion. Approximately 250,000, but overall this conversion has already had and will continue to have a positive impact on EBITDA.

In 2018 the management team in Washington effectively managed the impact of that minimum wage increase. In the current fiscal year rate increase will be less challenging as its only $0.50 an hour this year for the 12 month period.

While continuing our current mitigation strategies we are continually exploring new ones as well and are currently in the process of finalizing plans to add a Brewpub entertainment concept at our Renton location. We will be using available access space and leveraging off the existing payroll.

We hope to target a slightly younger demographic and introduce them to our table games operation, while at the same time creating an incremental revenue and EBITDA stream. If this initiative performs to our expectations then we will look to rollout this concept to a couple of additional locations up in Seattle.

As we begin 2019 we are confident that our Washington portfolio is well-positioned for operating EBITDA growth. And now on Club Fortune. 2018 was a productive year for Club Fortune as some of our early challenges were put behind us.

Our revenues increased only slightly, but we were to increase adjusted EBITDA by $200,000 or 12% through the improved marketing streamlined operations and a continued focus on the customer.

In South Dakota the challenges in that market continued into fiscal 2018, and as I mentioned earlier once the year ended we are finally able to dispose this asset. As a result we avoided advancing over a $1 million for the annual license fees that would've otherwise been due July 1st. And at same we're able to free up about $650,000 in net cash and we will use to reduce our debt.

As we move forward into fiscal 2019 we're excited by the new challenges we'll face. Our confident that our initiatives and strategies will continue to provide value to our shareholders as we continue to explore growth opportunities in the Washington market.

And at this point, I'll ask Jim to take you through some of the details. Jim?

Jim Meier

Thank you, Mike. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 net revenues were $18.5 million compared to $19.8 million in the prior year. Operating expenses were relatively steady at $17.9 million for both years. However the current year included $0.4 million of impairment expense related to the South Dakota assets.

Operating income decreased to $0.6 million compared to prior year's operating income of $1.90 million. Net income was $0.4 million or $0.02 a share. During the fourth quarter, net revenues from Washington decreased to $13.7 million from $14.8 million in the prior year period, and EBITDA decreased to $2.1 million compared to $2.5 million in the prior year period.

Club Fortune net revenues were $3.4 million compared to $3.7 million in the prior year period, and EBITDA decreased by $0.2 million to $0.5 million. South Dakota route operation revenues were $1.3 million decreasing $89,000 from the prior year period and EBITDA declined at 11,000 for the quarter reflecting 54 fewer units in operation there.

Corporate expenses were $1.1 million in the fourth quarter which included $0.6 million sale related professional fees. On a consolidated basis adjusted EBITDA was $2.1 million compared to $2.6 million in the prior year's quarter.

For the fiscal year 2018 net revenues increased slightly to $74.6 million from $74.5 million in the fiscal year 2017, while operating expenses decreased $0.7 million to $72.0 million compared to $72.7 million in the prior year. So for the year net income increased to $1.3 million compared $0.6 in the prior year.

Net revenues for the fiscal year from Washington state operations increased to $54.4 million from $54.3 million, primarily due to increased poker revenue, while adjusted EBITDA increased to $6.5 million from $7.0 million in the prior year, mainly due to minimum wage and marketing expenses.

South Dakota route operation revenues decreased $0.1 million to $6.6 million, while adjusted EBITDA decreased $0.1 million. Club Fortune net revenues increased to $13.6 million and adjusted EBITDA was also up at $1.7 million compared to revenues of $13.5 million and adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 million in the prior year.

Corporate adjusted EBITDA was negative $2.3 million compared to negative $2.5 in the prior year. For the year adjusted EBITDA was $6 million compared to $6.2 million for the prior year.

We generated $4.9 million in free cash flow during the fiscal year defined as adjusted EBITDA, less cash interest income taxes and capital expenditures. We spent $1.0 million in capital expenditures and paid $0.5 million in cash interest, in addition to 1.7 million of share purchases, we reduce outstanding bank debt by $4.3 million.

Our total long term debt at year end was $8 million even and our borrowing availability was $8.7 million. Our year-end leverage was approximately one and half times.

And with that, I'll now turn it over to the operator to operator to open up the call for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we'll take our first question from Roy Smolarz with Analyst Financial Group.

Roy Smolarz

My one question relating to the amount of debt on the company, what is the average cost of funds of that existing $8 million of debt?

Mike Shaunnessy

I would give you the answer off the top my head, that's probably 90% accurate, but I'll ask Jim to actually look it up and give you the precise answer.

Roy Smolarz

Okay.

Jim Meier

If you recall some time ago when we initially entered into this loan, we entered into a swap agreement with Mutual of Omaha, our lender which effectively fixed half of the interest cost on the declining swap which is a complicated financial instrument. But as a result of that, what we end up ultimately having is because we paid down the balance more rapidly than required under our swap amortization schedule. For the most part our interest has now hit the point where it's fixed. And we get a payment from the bank for the variable underlying portion benefit of our swap. So I think it's approximately about 4.5% at this point in time. And it will kind of remain that way going forward since our debt is much fixed now.

Roy Smolarz

Thank you very much.

Jim Meier

Outstanding, it was 8 million or so. You're welcome.

Roy Smolarz

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] And we have no more further questions. I'll turn the call back over to Mr. Shaunnessy for any additional or closing remarks.

Mike Shaunnessy

Thanks very much. We appreciate you all taking your time on your busy day to listen to the call. I look forward to our next conference call in mid-September when we report first quarter results. And potentially we are at a place we have some further conversations about our ongoing strategic review process. Once again thank you all for joining. Have a great rest of the day and we'll talk in mid-September. Thanks.

