American Tower: Ready To Pop

Shares of American Tower Corp. (AMT) are down only 2.40% since peaking on January 31, 2018, but in my opinion, the shares of this provider of wireless and broadcast towers are poised to move higher. The company has a solid history of generating excellent earnings growth, and the future growth ratios point to accelerated growth. I lay out my bullish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

Over the last few months, I have developed a new approach for my fundamental analysis of stocks: the Momentum Growth Quotient (MGQ). The MGQ is the key metric that I use to gauge the financial health of a company and its potential future growth prospects. The MGQ is calculated using the following company financial data:

EBITDA growth trend over the last 10 years Operating Margin % Operating Margin % 5-year average Normalized free cash flow over the last 7 years Forward P/E Forward Rate of Return

The goal is to generate a single number, which summarizes the relative fundamental strength and future growth prospects for a company compared to an index. For the index, I use the S&P 100 - this index provides a wide swath of companies from different industries representative of the broad US economy. I update the Momentum Growth Quotient for each company in the S&P 100 every month and then use the average quotient as my baseline to compare the relative financial strength of individual companies.

As of the end of June, the average MGQ for the S&P 100 was 10.28. So, if a company has an MGQ of 12.00, its individual future growth prospects are around 20% higher than the index. If a company has an MGQ of 8, its future growth prospects are around 20% lower than the index.

The MGQ plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I am going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than the index, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than the index.

The MGQ for AMT as of the end of June was 18.88, which implies an 83.3% higher growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that AMT has strong future growth potential and is a good candidate for a long position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel of how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per share growth rate of American Tower Corp. was 4.30% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per share growth rate was 12.10% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per share growth rate was 15.70% per year. During the past 10 years, the average EBITDA per share growth rate was 15.50% (GuruFocus). I like the consistency of earnings growth that the company has been able to pump out over the last ten years.

The operating margin % for AMT came in at a 23.13% as of March 2018. Each dollar of revenue the company generated brought in 23.13 cents of earnings. The company's operating margin came well above for the average of 17.20% for the S&P 500, showcasing management's ability to control operating costs and expenses.

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable the company will be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backwards. And it's the forward-looking metrics that should really get you excited about AMT.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: Forward P/E and forward rate of return.

There are several ways to interpret a company's Price-to-Earnings Ratio (P/E). One approach is to look for companies that have a lower P/E compared to other companies in similar sectors - the rationale being that the lower the P/E, the more a company is being undervalued by the market, hence, the more value you are buying for every dollar invested. This makes a low-P/E stock a good value, but there is also the other side of the coin - it can also indicate that investors aren't very confident about the company's prospects.

I prefer to use Forward P/E (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) to gauge a company's expected future earning power. A high Forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future and are willing to pay more for future earnings - momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

AMT has a Forward P/E of 43.10 compared to a 17.29 Forward P/E for the S&P 100. The Forward P/E for AMT is much higher than that of the index, indicating that investor growth prospects for the stock are higher than that of the broader market, and thus they would be willing to pay more for the higher growth prospects of the shares.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favorite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for AMT stands at 18.99%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect an 18.99% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 stands at 9.68%, so AMT has an implied potential rate of return that is 1.96x greater than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate falters, the projected returns will not materialize. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the momentum trend for AMT turned bullish with a break above $141.00 on July 24. This signalled a bullish break above a downtrend line which began on July 9 on the daily charts. From here, we see the shares climbing to the $150.00 level over the next three months.

Today, we will buy the AMT 19OCT18 135 Call Options, which will provide us with approximately 11x leverage on our long trade. Our stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $140.00. When trading options with leverage, a stop-loss is absolutely imperative in order to avoid oversized losses and wipe-outs.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you hold for 3 months or $150.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors, I believe AMT is a solid addition to any growth portfolio over the next 12 months.

First Come, First Service

American Tower currently owns and operates around 160,000 cell towers globally, 40,000 of which are in the US. This huge footprint in the cell tower industry gives the company a formidable competitive advantage. There are several reasons why being first in the cell tower business is a huge advantage: once a cell tower is built in a location, it can often be difficult for a competitor to build a competing tower due to zoning by-laws; carriers sign long-term 5 to 10-year contracts, so once a client is on board, they are locked in for years; carriers want to sign up with a cell tower company that offers the widest coverage in a certain area, so the more towers a company has, the more easily it can attract new clients; client retention is high as it can be expensive and cumbersome for carriers to switch cell tower providers. AMT runs a business whose size and dominance creates its own growth momentum.

A quick look at the company's Q1 2018 earnings report shows that the company continues to fire on all cylinders: total revenue increased 7.8%, property revenue increased 7.3%, net income increased 8.8%, and AFFO increased 11.9% on a Y/Y basis. All numbers are moving in the right direction.

The Risk to the Business Model

The risk to the company's business model is any change in communications and data transfer technology that would make its cell towers obsolete.

"Advances in wireless technology could see cell towers become a thing of the past, according to telecommunications experts." The funny thing about this statement is that it was made in April 2015 - three years later cell towers remain a vital part of the world's communication infrastructure.

The technology that is viewed as a threat to cell towers is known as D2D - device to device - where your cellphone bypasses cell towers and communicates directly with another device. But this technology has certain limitations: it works only over short distances (500m), complex algorithms are required to reduce interference, and it is expensive to provide data privacy and security. Until these limitations are overcome, D2D will not pose a significant threat to American Tower's business model.

Conclusion

When I go long a stock, I want to invest in a company that provides superior future growth potential, but I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximize my return.

So, I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a strong future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, AMT is a compelling buy at these levels from both a fundamental and technical perspective.

