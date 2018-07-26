CVR Refining, LP (CVRR) CEO David Lamp on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CVR Refining, LP (NYSE:CVRR) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2018 1:00 PM ET

Executives

Jay Finks - Vice President of Finance and Treasurer

David Lamp - President and Chief Executive Officer

Tracy Jackson - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Manav Gupta - Credit Suisse

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs

Matthew Blair - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Paul Cheng - Barclays Capital

Operator

Jay Finks

Thank you, Michelle. Good afternoon, everyone. We very much appreciate you joining us this afternoon for our CVR Refining second quarter 2018 earnings call. With me are Dave Lamp, our Chief Executive Officer; Tracy Jackson, our Chief Financial Officer; and other members of management.

With that said, I’ll turn the call over to Dave Lamp, our Chief Executive Officer. Dave?

David Lamp

Thanks, Jay, and thank you all for joining our earnings call. I’d like to begin the call today with a brief discussion of our operating performance. Tracy will provide further details on our financial results and our guidance for the third quarter of 2018. I’ll then wrap up the call with some progress on our strategic initiatives and objectives.

Our second quarter 2018 adjusted EBITDA was $147 million, compared to $43 million for the same period a year ago. The increase in adjusted EBITDA year-over-year was mainly the result of the Group 3 crack spreads, lower RIN prices and wider crude differentials. The Group 3 crack spread was $19.18 in the second quarter of 2018, which is $4 – over $4 a barrel higher than the second quarter of 2017.

The improvement in Group 3 crack was partially due to the improvement in the Brent TI spread, which averaged $7.04 in the second quarter of 2018, compared to $2.64 in the prior-year period. Our refining margin per barrel of total throughput adjusted for FIFO averaged $12.61 for the second quarter of 2018, as compared to $7.21 for the second quarter of 2017. The realized capture rate was 66% in the second quarter of 2018, as compared to 50% in the second quarter of 2017.

RIN’s expense in the second quarter of 2018 was $50 million, as compared to $106 million in the same period last year. Operationally, the combined crude throughput for the second quarter of 2018 was approximately 206,000 barrels a day, as compared to 214,000 barrels a day of crude in the second quarter of 2017.

The Coffeyville refinery processed approximately 129,000 barrels per day of crude and Wynnewood refinery processed approximately 77,000 barrels of crude in the second quarter of 2018. The Coffeyville refinery ran at reduced rates in June due to a power failure from external sources. Lost opportunity for the quarter was approximately $16 million, and was mainly due to the power failures at Coffeyville.

I’ll turn the call over to Tracy to talk more about our financials.

Tracy Jackson

Thank you, Dave. We reported net income of $118 million in the second quarter of 2018, as compared to a net loss of $19 million in the same quarter of 2017. Included in the 2018 second quarter’s net income was an approximately $8 million environmental accrual and a write-off of discontinued projects of approximately $5 million.

As Dave mentioned, adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2018 was $147 million, as compared to $43 million in the second quarter of last year. In arriving at available cash for distribution of approximately $97 million, or $0.66 per common unit, we reserved $10 million for debt service needs, $25 million for maintenance and environmental capital expenditures and $15 million for major scheduled turnaround costs.

The distribution of $0.66 per common unit will be paid on August 13 to unitholders of record on August 6. Excluding the approximate $8 million environmental accrual and the $5 million discounted projects write-off, our distribution would have been $0.74 per common unit.

As discussed on our previous calls, each quarter, we will review our remaining previously established reserves and evaluate future anticipated needs. We may also reserve amounts for other future cash needs as determined by the Board. We are variable distribution MLP. As a result, our quarterly distributions, if any, will vary from quarter-to-quarter due to several factors. For example, crude oil and feedstock prices, refined product prices, crude throughput rates, RINs cost, capital needs and other reserves deemed necessary by the Board of Directors of our general partner.

Year-to-date, RINs expense was $27 million, based upon recent market prices of RINs current estimates related to other variable – and current estimates related other variable factors and production rates, we estimate that our RINs expense will be approximately $60 million in 2018.

Consolidated direct operating expenses, excluding turnaround expenses were $4.76 per barrel of total throughput in the second quarter of 2018, as compared to $4.13 in the second quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily associated with the environmental accrual, higher personnel expenses and lower throughput volumes, partially offset by lower natural gas and facility costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2018 increased to $22 million from $19 million for the second quarter of 2017. This increase was primarily due to share-based compensation. Gains on derivatives for the second quarter of 2018 was $10 million, included in the current period derivative gains was $14 million from the sale of WCS barrels in Cushing.

Turning to the balance sheet. We ended the second quarter of 2018 with approximately $258 million of cash, availability under the ABL facility of $394 million and $150 million available under the revolver with CVR Energy. We feel our liquidity position of approximately $593 million, combined with our retail crude intermediation agreement provides us with sufficient liquidity going forward.

Our second quarter 2018 capital expenditures totaled approximately $16 million. Of the total capital, approximately $11 million was related to environmental and maintenance capital. In 2018, we estimate total capital spending to be approximately $130 million, of which $110 million is maintenance and environmental capital.

Looking ahead, we estimate our total crude throughput for the third quarter of 2018 to range between 200,000 to 210,000 barrels a day. We expect total direct operating expenses for the third quarter to be approximately $85 million and $95 million and capital spending to range between $20 million and $30 million.

With that, I will turn the call back over to Dave.

David Lamp

Thanks, Tracy. In summary, the second quarter of 2018 was a solid quarter for CVR Refining. Looking ahead to the third quarter of 2018, Group 3 crack spreads have moderated averaging $16.83 a barrel so far in July, and prompt cracks are now $19.80 for barrel.

Group differentials remain strong. Current WCS diffs are at $28.55 a barrel and Midland WTI is currently trading at $15.38 under Cushing TI. In addition, RIN prices remained low. As discussed in our last call, I outlined our strategic objectives for 2018. We continue to develop these objectives as we move forward, I’ll provide updates.

In addition to running our facilities reliably, safely and environmentally compliant, a recap of our objectives are: one, build a wholesale retail business to reduce RIN exposure; two, install biodiesel blending facilities at our racks; three, expand our capacity to process WCS and light shale oils, shale crudes at Coffeyville and capture market opportunities offered with coming IMO specification changes; four improved liquid yield at our Wynnewood refinery by 3.5% and increase our ability to process light shale oil, which is produced in our backyard; and five, restructure our organization to reduce G&A costs, eliminate unprofitable activities and improve decision-making.

We have made steady progress on the – these these objectives and believe we are well-positioned – we have – we will position our business for the future markets, including strong global product demand; supporting U.S. product markets; supporting crude differentials at WCS, Midland, Brent and condensate; regulatory tailwinds for tax reform, IMO, bunker fuel spec changes; and RFS reform. And we are industry-leading capital return potential.

We have been working to diversify our marketing channels to grow our wholesale outlets to reduce our RIN exposure. Several deals are on the work – works, so we believe we can increase our internally generated RINs by approximately 25% by the end of 2018. In June, we started blending B5 across our racks. The quick headwind was the first completed objective in our efforts to reduce our exposure to RINs.

In our Coffeyville refinery process in this indicate – process studies indicate that 40,000 barrels of WCS is in scope and that light shale oil crude processing can be substantially increased with an isom unit expansion and additional naptha hydrotreating capacity.

At our Wynnewood refinery, we have approved the Brent 3 repositioning, which will increase liquid yield by approximately 1%. This project will cost around $11 million and has an expected return of 90%-plus return at a WTI price of $65 a barrel.

The Brent 3 repositioning should be completed during our planned 2019 spring turnaround. In addition, we plan to change the catalyst in the CCR reformer at Wynnewood, which will – should increase liquid yield recovery also. We continue to scope and complete process engineering work on the LPG recovery from fuel and the addition of an isom unit to capture the rest of the liquid yield, as well as increase our ability to process light shale oils.

As the production of condensate increases in the stack and scoop, their discount to WTI should wipe. At Wynnewood, these crudes can be run neat. And at Coffeyville, they can be blended and processed with them as dumbbell crudes. We believe the economics will be equally compelling.

Our restructuring efforts are defined and being implemented now. We are on track to eliminate approximately $11 million a year of cost and a gain of $4 million of capital from the sale of unnecessary assets, net of restructuring costs. We are approximately 50% complete in the rehiring of positions that have been relocated from our Kansas City office to our headquarters in Sugar Land. All major department heads are in place, and these restructuring efforts will be substantially complete by the end of 2018.

So with that, operator, we’re ready to take questions.

Manav Gupta

Hi, guys. I have a quick question here. Your yearly CapEx guidance is $130 million. Year-to-date, you have done $27 million. So is the CapEx guidance coming down a lot or you just being conservative here, or you have a – heavy back-end CapEx in the second-half of 2018?

David Lamp

Yes, I think the – we have reduced the capital spending plan we’ve originally advertised $200 million. We’re now down to about $130 million, and we believe, we will accomplish close to that number, although it will require heavy spending in the fourth quarter. Going forward, we still think that, that number or maybe a little less is probably appropriate depending on what we do on some of these strategic initiatives.

Manav Gupta

Right, right. And second part is, I mean, the strategic initiatives you highlighted are basically to – a lot of them relate to lowering RIN burden. But the RIN cost has actually gone to $0.21 already. I mean, this might not be a headwind at all going ahead?

David Lamp

Yes, I think, you’re right. Although, we still are the poster child for exposure to RINs. And I don’t – with the current State of Washington and an election year, I don’t see any real reform in RINs, at least, in the RFS program for any period of time, at least, in the near future even though they continue to work on it and job own about it. But I don’t think we can sit here and just say, the problem has gone away, because the price is low now. If it comes back, it’s a problem for us and we have to address it.

Manav Gupta

That’s very fair. My last question is, you guys are very close to Cushing. We are seeing some crude inventory depletions over there. I just wanted to understand your perspective when would this depletion stop, and when do you expect Cushing to actually start building as we go into the maintenance season?

David Lamp

Well, a lot of the reason for depletion of the stocks at Cushing is the backwardation. $2.20 backwardation and the role – on from one month to the next is very painful to hold inventory anywhere. So I think, that’s a lot of reason that the Cushing barrels have disappeared.

That said, I don’t know how long the backwardation will be here. It’s hard to say. I think, it has something to do a little bit with the situation in mid-London, and the differentials we see with the Brent TI. But Cushing is basically on heels right now and it’s $1 million or maybe 1 million barrels over heels. So it’s kind of what comes in is going out as fast as it does. I don’t see that situation changing for sometime.

Manav Gupta

Thank you so much for taking my questions, guys.

David Lamp

Sure.

Neil Mehta

Hey, good afternoon, guys.

David Lamp

Hi, Neil.

Neil Mehta

…and welcome, Tracy, and thanks for taking the time. So I guess, Dave, the first question is just on opportunity cost. You had an external – some external power issues at Coffeyville. If that plant have been run well, how much – how do we think about the lost opportunity profit there?

David Lamp

Well, I think I said in the script, Neil, that we had about $16 million with the lost opportunity, that includes Coffeyville and small little ones at Wynnewood. But most of that was due to the power failure. So I think, you can assume that I think a normal run rate or we wouldn’t have that power failure. We would have been about $2 million, $3 million of lost opportunity. So that’s a typical run rate for us when that things run that we don’t get any external factors.

Neil Mehta

Okay. And that was a – that was an external power failure, right?

David Lamp

Yes.

Neil Mehta

So we shouldn’t think of that as a something that’s intrinsic to the operations of CVR?

David Lamp

It was – our electrical provider had problems with voltage dips and that’s what took us out.

Neil Mehta

Okay. And then this might be a question for the CVR Energy call, but obviously there’s some element of a strategic realignment here in terms of people having the option to tender. It’s just very unusual to see that sort of those changes in corporate structure, especially if CVRR is going to continue to be a publicly traded entity. So just could you talk about the strategic rationale behind doing that? And how we should think about what CVR represents on a go-forward basis?

David Lamp

Well, I would probably, Neil, we refer you to the S4 that’s been filed and some of the filings we’ve already done. And that’s really all we can really say is what’s in those documents so.

Neil Mehta

Okay, fair enough. And then the last question is, just on the outlook for WCS. You guys did bring in a decent number of barrels here. So can you talk about one, your ability to access those barrels given some of the constraints on pipe and we’re starting to see some pickup on rail, but maybe not as much as initially expected? And then how you see WCS trending on a go-forward?

David Lamp

Yes, and I think with IMO coming and with the transportation situation for WCS and rail be in the price and the mechanism, it’s pretty strong. It puts us in a pretty strong position. Yes, as you know, we have dedicated line space on both Keystone and Spearhead.

So the – we’ve been throttled back a lot on Spearhead and just because of pro-rations. But we’re still receiving a fair volume and we’re selling most of that in Cushing just, because the Cushing prices is a better price than what we can run at us. So we were still pretty – it’s a big contribution to our results, mostly shows up its derivatives, but it’s something we’re going to enjoy for sometime to come.

Neil Mehta

The follow-up there is, when we talk about IMO 2020, CVR doesn’t get as much attention as it probably should given your display cut and the fact that you do run a decent amount of WCS. Can you just talk about how you see the company positioned in a IMO 2020 world?

David Lamp

Yes, I think, our strategy is to make sure we have the ability to process the crude that make sense in that. And I think with the shale oil revolution that’s happening and IMO 2020, we don’t see us yielding any asphalt or very little at both plants. One, we have concretes at Coffeyville that gives us that flexibility. But at Wynnewood, as we go lighter and lighter on the crude slate, we just don’t – we don’t with erosion that we have, there’s just very little asphalt coming out of it.

So we think we’re well-positioned in that aspect and we’ll just continue to play off of that. The WCS is a different world, but different question. Even though we think we will by running more condensate at Coffeyville, we can run more WCS. With the situation in Cushing and the pricing in Cushing, there’s really – you don’t see that happening anytime soon. And I don’t what can change that is really – I can’t – I really can’t foresee anything other than those pipelines going from Cushing to Houston filling up and that doesn’t appear to be on horizon at all either.

So I think, we’re very well-positioned for it. And I think our distillate yield is probably best-in-class out there that I know as we yield almost 43% diesel out of our slate. And we’ll continue to find ways and improve on that with going to a lighter and lighter crude slate.

Neil Mehta

All right, guys. Thanks very much.

David Lamp

Thanks, Neil.

Matthew Blair

Hey, good morning, Dave. How are you?

David Lamp

Good, Matt. How are you?

Matthew Blair

Good, good, thanks. Maybe circling back to Neil’s last question on IMO 2020. You talked about some of the potential upside. I was curious so, I mean, so I think it’s generally accepted that fuel oil will weaken in an IMO market. Could you disclose CVR’s fuel oil yield? And what kind of market do you sell your fuel oil into? Is it like a local industrial market, or do you relate it to the Gulf Coast?

David Lamp

Well, that varies. I mean, we yield slurry, which is basically makes its way to the carbon black market. And the – that yield is typically 1% to 2% of crude. And then we also out of Coffeyville – out of Wynnewood, we do yield some pitch that basically comes out of erosion unit and a little bit of the ETVs, which blends basically the asphalt and we sell most of it that way. But the real IMO effect for us is distillate and our high distillate yield.

The other point I’d make is, on IMO, I’m – I personally believe that you’ll see some [indiscernible] fee be diverted to making a bunker fuel for marine applications that, that and some people say that distillate crack will go wide, but that, that will take barrels away from crude basically from gasoline as more and more of that’s diverted. And if the prices goes high enough on that stuff, that will back – put some pressure on the gasoline markets, as well as the distillate market. So I mean that’s kind of my view of what will happen.

Matthew Blair

Sounds good and maybe staying on distillate. So we noticed that your distillate yield went up year-over-year, 40% – I think it’s 44% this quarter versus 43% a year ago. And that came as your condensate runs were significantly higher 4% this quarter versus 1% a year ago. I think, there’s some concern out there as you run the really light barrels, your distillate yield would go down. So could you talk about how you’re able to increase your distillate yields, or is it – maybe this is just too much of a simplification here?

David Lamp

No, I think, the point is that at some gravity, the distillate yield does drop. We played in the area that it does. So, I think, it’s been selective on the barrels you run and where you put them. So and that’s really how we’re managing that. We don’t really want to hit distillate yield in anyway shape or form, but we want to run lighter barrels and get some discount on it. We also have a hydro tractor at Wynnewood that helps us accomplish all that.

Matthew Blair

Great. And then finally, so looking at the S4, it says that CVR Refining is not making recommendation here. If the exchange offer is successful though, are you worried about how the remaining units of CVR will trade? You’re looking at a stock with potentially a very little float this call option from CVI, we’re not quite sure if it would stay in your [indiscernible]? And do you have any concerns on just how CVR would trade going forward?

David Lamp

Matt, I really can’t say anything more than what’s in the S4 today, and that’s kind of our just no comment position.

Matthew Blair

Okay, understood. Thank you.

Paul Cheng

Thank you. Hey, guys, good morning or good afternoon. Dave, just want to have a couple of quick one. First, clarify, you said opportunity cost lost is $60 million or $16 million

David Lamp

$16 million.

Paul Cheng

$16 million?

David Lamp

Yes.

Paul Cheng

And yes, cost of fuel now has been running normally since the start of July?

David Lamp

Can you repeat that?

Paul Cheng

Yes, cost of fuel running normally since the start of July, or are you still having problem?

David Lamp

No, we’re back to normal in Coffeyville.

Paul Cheng

And since the beginning of the quarter?

David Lamp

Yes. We’re – pretty much we’re all the way back, yes.

Paul Cheng

And with the restructuring of those that what do you expect your SG&A run rate exit the year on any one way going forward?

David Lamp

Let’s see. We’ll take this number up for you. I might have to get back to you on that, Paul. Just give us a chance. We’ll have today, Jay will get back.

Paul Cheng

Sure. And when you’re talking about the objectives that I think you said the first one is to expand the wholesale into the retail, which is really more the emphasize for you guys, the wholesale business or the expanded retail business?

David Lamp

Well, we think it gets on wholesale is easier. It’s just – it’s different set of customers than we’ve historically dealt with. The problem with it is, we’re not organized really to have it. We just don’t have the people that can go hit the street like that. And we need a fleet of trucks to really to do it. The main obstacle there, Paul, is just truck drivers are in high demand and very hard to get.

We can get the trucks which can’t get the drivers. So that’s part of it. And I think, we really are thinking we want a blend of retail and wholesale. And by doing some strategic deals in retail, we get ourselves into the wholesale piece or at least develop the fleet and have the ability to go out and serve those different types of customers we don’t serve today.

Paul Cheng

I mean, historically, trying to be with retail brand, taking a lot of money a lot of time. So what kind of time line and what kind of capital that you’re willing to spend?

David Lamp

Well, I think, with our structure being as unique as it is with the – with our – with the CVI and being a C-Corp and MLP, being the refining side, as you know retail does not qualify its qualified income. So we have a structure that allows us to add retail. And I think, we probably since we’re not into retail, most likely our scenario would be to some kind of joint venture with some retail type company, which can operate.

Paul Cheng

Thank you. So it makes sense, Dave, that you’re really going to be in retail for that to be under the C-Corp, and then you just have to C-Corp and have some kind of agreement is under the same company anyway?

David Lamp

Yes. It’s just – it’s that qualifying income issue that you have to get around.

Paul Cheng

No, no, no, you don’t, right, because I’m saying that we would have actually will be under the C-Corp, under the CVI and…

David Lamp

Correct.

Paul Cheng

…CVR Energy?

David Lamp

Yes. That’s basically what I’m saying so. But we would have a supply arrangement from the MLP side, so.

Paul Cheng

Right. Okay. Yes, I have to think about it. And next one that, how much Syncrude that you guys won in the cost of fuel?

David Lamp

Nothing, zero.

Paul Cheng

Nothing. So you don’t run anything [indiscernible]?

David Lamp

No.

Paul Cheng

Okay. And a final one. You were talking about to spend money that increased cost of fuel, the liquid yield. Just curious that with U.S. is already a net exporter for both gasoline and diesel jet fuel. And you’re in the middle of the country where you can’t export. Is increasing the liquid yield is there a concern that you may potentially impact the local margin, because that you’re increasing the supply probably will be faster than your demand?

David Lamp

No, I think, you got to remember, Paul, I mean, structurally our markets are long during the winter and short during the summer.

Paul Cheng

Right.

David Lamp

So there is plenty of capacity to absorb the additional barrels we make. And remember I told you about 75,000 barrels at Wynnewood, 3.5% is about 2,700 barrels.

Paul Cheng

Right. I mean, during the summer, I think, you are okay. I just worry about that, the industry has been edging up and we have seen a bigger and bigger swing in the inland market between the summer and the winter and winter pretty badly?

David Lamp

I think, that’s true. If you look If you look at the basis, it changed pretty heavily between summer and winter. But the Magellan has done an excellent job of finding new ways to get barrels out, and we just don’t see the same restrictions. It was not uncommon that we couldn’t even run Coffeyville at 4 rates during the winter just because the pipelines couldn’t take – move the barrels out. That’s not – that hasn’t happened in a couple of years.

Paul Cheng

Okay, great. Thank you.

David Lamp

Okay.

David Lamp

Again, we would like to thank you all for your interest in CVR Refining. Additionally, I would like to thank all of our employees for their continuous hard work and commitment to safety. We look forward to reviewing our third quarter results at our next earnings call. Thanks, everyone.

