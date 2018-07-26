Nestle S.A. ADR (NSRGY) CEO Mark Schneider on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nestle S.A. ADR (OTCPK:NSRGY) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Luca Borlini - Head of Investor Relations

Mark Schneider - Chief Executive Officer

François Roger - Chief Financial Officer

Eileen Khoo - Morgan Stanley

James Targett - Berenberg

Martin Deboo - Jefferies

Jon Cox - Kepler

Alain Oberhuber - MainFirst.

Patrik Schwendimann - Zürcher Kantonalbank

Luca Borlini

Good afternoon to everyone and welcome to the Nestle Half-Year Results Conference Call. I am Luca Borlini, Head of Investor Relations. Here with me is our CEO, Mark Schneider, and our CFO François Roger. As usual, first we will present our results and then we open it up for questions.

And now I hand over to Mark.

Mark Schneider

Thank you, Luca. And a warm welcome to our conference call participants today. As always, we appreciate your interest in our company.

We are pleased to share with you today solid progress when it comes to our organic sales growth and underlying trading operating profit margin. As you know, the steady and balanced pursuit of these two value drivers is a major aspect of our long term value creation model. When it comes to sales, two of our country markets, the United States and China and one of our core categories nutrition have shown improved organic growth momentum. All of our categories continue to post positive organic revenue growth.

Our underlying trading operating profit margin increased by 20 basis points in spite of commodity and packaging cost headwinds of another 20 basis points. We expect a continued acceleration of the underlying trading operating profit margin in the second half, supported by a further progress with our efficiency programs, more favorable commodity prices and last but not least, continued progress in our organic sales growth development.

On a combined basis, our sales and margin development contributed to a constant currency increase of close to 10% in our underlying EPS. Based on the good progress in the first half, we are happy to fully confirm our 2018 guidance. We also narrow our organic sales growth expectation for 2018 to around 3% which implies a stronger second half of the year.

So all-in-all, we’re seeing good progress in our financial results. More importantly however, we feel good about the progress that has been achieved during the last six months in refocusing and speeding up our innovation engine, advancing our portfolio management goals and progressing our various cost reduction initiatives. All of this puts us firmly on track for our 2020 targets and I thank our more than 300,000 associates around the world for the extra effort and sense of urgency as we adjust to and take advantage of the significant changes in our industry.

Let me hand it over now to Francois for more detailed review of our first half results.

François Roger

Thank you, Mark. Good afternoon or good morning to all. Let me start with the highlights for the six months. Our total sales for the first half where CHF 43.9 billion, up 2.3% on a reported business. Organic growth was 2.8% consistent with the levels of the first three months. RIG stayed strong at 2.5% remaining at the high end of the food and beverage industry. Pricing contributed 0.3%, reflecting the challenging environment in Europe and lower inflation in some emerging markets.

Acquisitions and divestments had the net neutral impact on reported sales with the acquisition of Atrium Innovations and other transactions being offset by divestments mainly U.S. confectionery. Foreign exchange was a mild headwind of 0.5%. Underlying trading operating profit margin rose to 16.1% of sales. This represent an increase of 20 basis points both in reported and constant currency.

This slide illustrate the performance of our sales forces zones, as well as our globally on regionally managed businesses by geography. Our growth was broad-based both in terms of organic growth and RIG with all geographies showing an improvement versus last year. The most notable increase came from AMS and more specifically North America. Within AOA, China showed an acceleration. Pricing was softer than last year industry geographies.

Let’s now review our growth dynamics between developed and emerging markets. Developed markets saw an improvement of organic growth versus last year, mainly coming from improved RIG in North America. Pricing remain close to flat. Emerging market posted organic growth at meeting or mid-single-digital levels. RIG was helped by improve growth in AOA most notably China, as well as Middle East and North Africa. Pricing was lower due to deflationary trends in Brazil and lower level of inflation in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Now let’s move to our performance for the five operating segments starting with Zone Americas. Sales for the half were CHF 14.2 billion. Organic growth was 1% driven fully by RIG as pricing was flat. North America saw positive organic growth in the first half with improvement in both United States and Canada year-on-year. Both RIG and pricing were positive.

By category, petcare growth were supported by premium brands Purina proplan and Purina one as well as Tidy Cats in cat. Coffee was led by Nescafe Taster's Choice and Nescafe Clasico. Creamers did well helped by premium and natural coffee made offerings. In food, Hot Pockets and pizza particularly DiGiorno were also highlights. The divestment of the U.S. confectionery business had a positive contribution on organic growth.

Latin America had positive organic growth but slowed compared to priority year because of lower pricing and the strike in Brazil. Pricing was still negative in the half, but improved significantly in the second quarter.

Brazil continues to face a challenging trading environment. In May, the nationwide truckers strike temporarily disrupted operations and distribution. We recovered more than anticipated in June but overall this reduced organic growth in MS by around 80 basis points in the second quarter and 40 basis points in the six months.

Mexico maintain mid-single-digit organic growth with positive performance in most categories. Nescafe were the key contributors. The zones underlying trading operating profit margin improved by 30 basis points as ongoing restructuring projects reduced structural cost. Efficiency savings more than offset cost increases from commodity and freighting inflation.

Next zone EMENA sales were CHF 9.3 billion. Organic growth increased to 2.5%, RIG was stronger at 3.1%, reflecting an acceleration in the second quarter in both Western and Eastern Europe. This more than offset negative pricing.

Looking at growths by region, Western Europe return to positive organic growth in both the second quarter and first half. Both Central and Eastern Europe as well as Middle East and North Africa show mid-single-digit organic growth.

EMENA is now managed at category level for zone, will therefore provide more details in the category dynamics. Petcare, coffee and nutrition were the main contributors to growths. Petcare delivered mid-single-digital organic growth supported by an acceleration of RIG in Russia, and other emerging market in the second quarter.

Felix was the major contributor. One of the interesting growth steps in the first half was Purina’s acquisition of Majoritistic in tails.com in the U.K. These happens exciting opportunities in the area of personalized pet nutrition and direct to consumer.

Coffee also show good growth with RIG improving in the first three months across markets supported by the re-launch of Nescafe Gold. In the U.K., we launched nitrogen-infused coffee drink called Nescafe Asera Nitro. Nutrition and dairy performed well in Central and Eastern Europe as well as in the Middle East and North Africa.

Confectionery show improved growth are into strong RIG in the U.K. France and Russia. We saw exciting new product launches for confectionery such as KitKat Ruby which was successfully launched introduced in April across Europe, as well as MilkyBar Wowsomes which was launched in the U.K.

This product is the first to chocolate using Nestle’s new structural sugar to reduce sugar by 30% versus comparable bars. The sugar reductions come, thanks to a Nestle scientific breakthrough based on natural ingredients.

The discipline category structured approach in the zone creating efficiencies which supported improvement of underlying trading operating profit margin by 70 basis points. The increase wasn’t so help by lower commodity cost as well as by strong RIG that also lead to better industrial capacity utilization and better operating leverage.

Moving now to Zone AOA, we sands of CHF 10.6 billion, organic growth was 4.4% with RIG of 3.7% and pricing of 0.7%. Zone AOA delivered a mid-single-digit growth with positive contribution from most geographies and categories. China grew mid-single-digit and accelerating versus last year with a strong momentum in coffee and culinary. New product launches included newest Nescafe ready to drink flavors and e-commerce did particularly well on set as grew at strong double-digit levels.

South East Asia had mid-single-digit organic growth driven by strong contributions from Vietnam and Indonesia. In Vietnam, Milo and Maggi grew strongly and in Indonesia, Milo performed well.

South Asia had mid-single-digit growth supported by innovation and renovation, particularly for Maggi, Kitkat and Nescafe. Sub-Saharan Africa posted high single-digit growth even as inflation driven pricing slowed versus last year. Maggi and Milo where the key drivers.

Japan and Oceania were flat with positive RIG offset by negative pricing in a deflationary environment. The most important development in AOA that we have to mention is that nutrition so improve sales momentum in most markets. China’s organic growth was close to mid-single-digit in the half, clearly improving versus last year. There were encouraging results from recent launches such as organic on A2 formulas and strong growth by Garber.

AOA’s underlying trading operating profit margin remain strong and the highly accretive to the group. The decrease of 20 basis points was due to the phasing of certain cost items.

Next is Nestlé Waters which finished the first half with CHF 4 billion of sales. Organic growth was 1% following a sequential improvement in the second quarter, driven largely by North America. RIG declined by 0.7%, mainly due to Europe and some emerging markets, pricing increased to 1.7%.

The United States saw positive gross both RIG and pricing were positive. Price increases were implemented in June to reflect significant inflation in packaging and distribution cost. RIG improved sequentially in the second quarter helped by the launch of the sparkling range and the of six regional spring water brands.

Europe’s saw slightly negative organic growth reflecting difficult comparable. Emerging markets were flat impacted by negative sales development in China and by depending divestment of the business in Brazil. The international premium brands some pedigree new and [indiscernible] continued to deliver good growth.

The underlying trading operating profit margin decreased by 270 basis points, higher cost related to PET and distribution were not yet compensated by price increases that have been implemented in the U.S. in the later of part of Q2.

And finally, we finish with the other businesses, which include Nespresso, Nestle Health Science and Nestle Skin Health. As from this year it has to include the Gerber Life Insurance business.

Organic growth was 5.7% driven by strong RIG of 5.4% and pricing of 0.3%. Net acquisition increase the reported sales by 4.9% mainly with the consolidation of Atrium Innovations into Nestle health science from the first of March 2018. Total sales were CHF 5.9 billion.

Nespresso maintain mid-single-digit growth, the Americas and Asia so strong momentum on Western Europe was a resilient in a context of high competitive pressure. Growth was supported by the continued progress of the virtual system roll out and boutique expansion. During the first half, Nespresso opened 20 new boutiques on point-of-sales to bring the total number to 728.

Nestle Health Science saw mid-single-digit growth with a good momentum in medical nutrition. The acquisition of Atrium Innovations provided additional rules in the second quarter with strong demand for its non-GMO, organic and natural product offerings.

Nestle Skin Health had mid-single-digit growth but pricing was negative. We saw very good performance in the aesthetic business and we set a field in consumer care.

The underlying trading operating profit margin of other businesses increased by 160 basis points, this was mainly driven by an improvement Nestle Skin Health and Nespresso.

Moving now to our performance by products. Our organic growth continue to be broad-based with all categories positive. Of key growth categories of Petcare, coffee, nutrition, water and the consumer health platforms when taken together grew about twice as fast as the others, reinforcing their position as growth drivers which are fully in line with our focused strategy.

Confectionery showed improvement helped by the disposal of the U.S. business. Nutrition grew well with 2.9% organic growth for H1 reaching its highest level since 2016.

Moving now to the profit evolution by products. Overall margin expansion in all categories were supported by operating efficiencies, unsuccessful execution of ongoing restructuring initiatives. Favorable input cost also helped in certain categories. Two categories were affected in H1 by specific factors, high packaging and transportation costs for water and so Brazilian strike from new products.

Our leading categories powered and liquid beverages which is mainly coffee, nutrition and health science, as well as Petcare continue to deliver the highest level of margin in our portfolio and their profitability increased even further in H1.

Looking at our gross margin, we saw a very slight decrease of 10 basis points in the prior year finishing the half at 49.3%. Our gross margin has been restated as of this year with the reclassification of certain cost items for marketing and administration to cost of goods sold in line with industry practice.

We had some commodity on packaging headwind of about 20 basis points in the first half. We managed to offset part of these effects through efficiencies in industrial structural cost and conversion cost. For the second half, we expect some commodity tailwind but there are still some uncertainties linked to commodities that we buy on the spot market like fresh milk.

Underlying trading operating profit increased by 3.5% to CHF 7.1 billion. The underlying trading operating profit margin increased by 20 basis points in both constant and reported currency to 16.1%.

Margin expansion was supported by operational efficiencies and successful executive of ongoing restructuring initiatives. These cost savings were partially offset by higher commodity on packaging cost and significant inflation in distribution cost especially in waters and the Americas.

We had some benefits from marketing spend efficiencies for example with the reduction of agencies, with the executor of regional campaigns or the optimization of agreements with suppliers for sampling on merchandizing materials.

The underlying trading operating profit margin is expected to improve further in the second half of the year driven by more favorable commodity prices and further benefits of efficiency programs.

Moving on to net profit and underlying EPS, net other trading income and expenses increased by 70 basis points which both restructuring cost and impairment of assets each arising by 30 basis points. As a consequence, trading operating profit margin decreased by 50 basis points to 14.6% both on the reported basis and income constant currency.

Net other operating income and expenses had a positive contribution of 190 basis points, largely linked to the disposal of the U.S. confectionery business. Taxes increased by 50 basis points in percentage of sales, but the Group underlying tax rate decrease from 26.8% to 24.2% of 260 basis points. This is in line with what we have communicated before, it is lovely driven by the resurrection of the U.S. tax rate which accounted for around 200 basis points of this improvement. The other 60 basis points are coming from the mix of our geographies categories and activities.

Basic earnings per share increased by 21.4% to CHF 1.92. The increase was mainly driven by income from the disposal of businesses, lower taxes and operating performance.

Underlying earnings per share increased by 9.2% in constant currency and by 10.4% to CHF 1.86 on a reported basis. The share buyback program contributed around 1.5% to the underlying EPS increase net of the finance cost.

Moving on to working capital, the 30 basis points decline and show that over the last 12 months we continue to make improvements on a working capital as a percentage of sales on a five quarter average basis. Following several years of significant progress in working capital reduction, we continue to see opportunities for further improvement but at moderate pace going forward.

Free cash flow increased by 52% from CHF 1.9 billion to CHF 2.9 billion. This was mainly driven by an improvement in working capital which was partially supported by favorable comparable versus the prior half year. We also benefited from lower taxes and improve operating profits. We continue to work on all the lever of cash generation, gross, margin improvement and working capital improvement.

Before we conclude, I would like to mention that we are progressing well to actively evolve of portfolio with a clear focus on its high gross, high margin categories and products. This includes both acquiring and divesting.

In May, we announce that we are entering a global perpetual agreement with Starbucks granting us the right to market Starbucks consumer on food service products in channels. I would side as Starbucks coffee shops. We expect this transaction to close as at the end of August 2018.

And we confirm the strategy review for our Gerber Life Insurance business. The process is on track and we expect to complete the exercise by year-end.

Finally to close, I finish with our guidance for 2018 which we confirm. Our full-year organic sales growth expectation has been narrowed to around 3% with the top line momentum likely to be weighted towards Q4, partially due to comparable.

Underlying trading operating margin improvement is going to be in line with of our 2020 targets. Restructuring costs are expected to be around CHF 700 million and we expect underlying earnings per share in constant currency and capital efficiency to increase.

I now hand back over to Mark for his final remarks.

Mark Schneider

Thank you, Francois. Before we turn to the Q&A part of a call, I would like to place these first half results in the context of nationalists Nutrition Health and Wellness strategy. As you know, we’re committed to a path of accelerated value creation while pursuing this long term strategy.

We have outlined specific goals are on track to meet or exceed these goals and if implemented substantial change at Nestle. We continue to invest in our core food and beverage grants and extent with prudence our portfolio into the promising attrition area of consumer health.

We have rapidly evolved and developed the portfolio on both the acquisition and investor sides of the ledger. This includes investing in high growth businesses like Starbucks, Atrium and Blue Bottle Coffee as well as the divesting slower growth businesses like U.S. confectionery.

We have committed to specific higher margin targets in our already delivery margin improvements without sacrificing growth. And we have returned significantly more capital to our shareholders including CHF10 billion in 2017 through dividends and share repurchases and another CHF11 billion in the first half of 2018. We have also increased our dividend for the 23rd consecutive year.

The year-to-date results show some of our progress. We are pleased but not satisfied. We are far from done. There’s a lot more to come how commitment to investing for the future and leading change of Nestle is unwavering.

Our progress is the result of a plan developed with the complete alignment of our board, its leadership and our management team. Let me underscore in this context my strong working relationship with our Chairman, Brabeck. We are in full agreement regarding the scope and exhilarated pace of the actions we are putting into place. And we are unanimous in our commitment to analyze all aspects of our strategy as well as ensuring that our structure alliance with the strategy in all cases objectively and in a fact based manner.

As CEO, I have the full authority to undertake this analysis and implement the right actions to meet and work directives. The management team and I are moving fast at a pace consistent with a significant shifts in our food and beverage market environment. In this context, let me previously comment on our corporate strategy. It is my deep belief that corporate strategy is the movie and not a photo. The logic and direction of such a strategy will unfold at the appropriate speed and will only become fully visible over time through consistent operating and portfolio related decisions.

This movie builds on solid past foundations. It also requires keeping more than 300,000 employees aligned and motivated with an understanding of how a change needs to happen in a way that optimizes value even for the parts of the company that may not be with us going forward.

We will continue to seek out expert views including from our board of directors. Several of our directors are consistently delivering enormous value at companies on the cutting edge of managing change in complex and fast moving consumer facing industries. We will continue to look objectively and thoughtfully at how best to advance our plans to increase value for our shareholders and other stakeholders.

Finally, we have continuously sought feedback from all of our shareholders. We appreciate your constructive input, your support and your investment. I know we’re all learning a lot from our conversations with so many of you.

I look forward to hearing your questions about the results reported today. As this is an earnings call, we would like to focus on our first half performance and prospects for the year.

Luca, let me hand it back to you.

A - Luca Borlini

Thank you, Mark. Thank you, Francois. With that, we are now moving now to the Q&A session and we open the lines for questions from financial analyst. [Operator Instructions] So the first question comes from Eileen Khoo from Morgan Stanley.

Eileen Khoo

Hello. Hi, Mark, Francois and Luca. Two questions for me please. The first one is on nutrition, is great to see that you have a survey to growth there. Can you give some additional color on the moving part behind this so for example what did China nutrition do in terms of growth and share in the quarter and also maybe give us some color on the new formula launch how much came from that and I you now tracking on target in AOA because I think last quarter you said you were below expectations, that’s the first question.

And the second question is actually on your margin run rate so consensus is looking for a fifty bit for the full-year that will mean that second half is to be around plus 80 basis so are you comfortable with this assumption and can you also talk about marketing spend how that trend in a quarter and then some more details on your efficiency program where you are tracking versus your internal expectations? Thanks very much.

Mark Schneider

Thanks, Eileen. Let me handle the first one and then handed over to Francois for the second one. I think the good news on nutrition is that the improvement here in the second quarter is fairly broad-based. So we’re seeing improvement in Zone AOA, we’re also seeing improvement in the other zones and some of this is launched an innovation related as we explained we are also seeing on the ground improvement in the all-important Chinese market and we also have catching up when it comes to cross border e-commerce.

So I know this is an opportunity we would somewhat slower to embrace but I think we’re making good progress in it now. So I think it’s not a one trick kind of thing, it’s reasonably broad based and that’s also giving me confidence for the periods going forward.

Francois Roger

Good afternoon, Eileen. On the margin, I would not comment on the number you gave but what I can tell you is that in H1 we had some tailwind coming from headwind coming from commodity about 20 basis points and we expect the situation to be exactly the reverse in H2 so it does make a big difference moving from headwind to tailwind. The other dynamic that is going to help us as well in the second half of the year is the more we are progressing into the year, the more we are benefiting from our efficiency program across the organization.

You ask for marketing spend, we are we’re progressing well in our program to improve the efficiency in marketing and as you know we are trying to rein fence to a large extent what we do there which means that your objective is not to reduce but to contribute some efficiencies so we are making good progress negotiating and working differently with media companies consolidating many of our suppliers both with advertising agencies, sampling and merchandiser as well.

We are doing some campaigning on this is more valid for EMENA for example at the zone level and not only at local level which is very efficient from a cost point of view. And we are moving a significantly as well to digital media which now accounts for about to show the spend.

Luca Borlini

Next question comes from [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Good afternoon. I will take two questions. Well first in terms of e-commerce you can share with us the developments in the first part of the year especially in China excluding Nespresso. And the second one is if you can give you some color about the developments of Atrium rebuttal [ph] and somebody on in the Nestle network in the first month of the consideration in what you have been doing with these brands versus when we want to care standalone base? Thanks.

Mark Schneider

Thanks, John Filipe [ph]. I think on e-commerce in general you seeing continued good progress and as we mentioned I think now we’re also crossing when it comes to all important Chinese market and nutrition. Beyond that, just due to competitive reasons it’s pretty hard for us to go into details but I’m very encouraged by the progress we’ve seen they are given the somewhat late start we had.

On the second question regarding new acquisitions all of these businesses continue to grow very strongly. So I think that new governance model that we hadn’t visited where we need them certain degree of autonomy and really make it an on demand relationship where we can help them in really support their growth. I think that relationship which had been owned on our early American acquisition a few years ago that’s really paying off and it’s deliberate invent new environment as well. And particularly pleased with how H1 is developing for better first quarter now that we have the business with us so very good progress in the U.S. market.

Luca Borlini

Next question comes from James Targett from Berenberg. Go ahead, James.

James Targett

Hi, good afternoon, everyone. Couple of questions for me just firstly getting back on the margins. I want if you could just talk about how much visibility you have in the freight in the second freight cost the second half year? What we should expect a similar headwind to margins and what extent how much the margin decline and what is expect to reverse in H2 on the back of high pricing? And then secondly on the U.S. market of secret see acceleration that much wanted to talk about nutrition business there and in the nutrition business and the maybe if you take the launch how that’s going? Thanks.

Mark Schneider

And Jim, before I handed over to Francois more details on the margin let me just say specifically on waters that we fully recognize the margin for the first six months now does not look pretty. But this is exactly the worst moment in time where you see the full impact coming from pet price increases and also that significant increase in distribution costs over the winter and spring and yet that has not been rolled forward yet in the form of price increases.

So this is the worst possible moment to look at it enhance just from a timing perspective yes this will relax significantly in the second half of the year. But let me hand over to Francois for that in more detail.

Francois Roger

So regarding the margin so we had the significant to pressure of obviously from the distribution of transportation costs in H1 it was about the 50 basis point so impact in H1. We don’t see that weakening in the later part of the year. The only difference which is was willing to your second question on water which is as far as water is concern especially in the U.S. which is a business and do roughly that has been more heat than any other one in H1.

We will soften the impact of used in the bottom line because of these price increases that we have put through for water in the U.S. which are in the range of mid-single-digits. So freight is we are feeling the pressure I would say everywhere in the world but it’s more significant in the U.S. because there is a combination of two factors or prices moving up as well as a shortage of transportation kept abilities in the U.S. once again we don’t see that declining in the second part of the year.

Mark Schneider

And then Jim, on your second question regarding Gerber, as you know we had this launch activity starting from the second half of last year around our organic line. There is mixed news, on the one hand, the positive news is that the new lines got accepted very well by consumers. On the other hand that did not translate into the kind of numbers lift off we expected because there was a supply shortage on the pouches that we’re using for that product that’s going to relief itself soon.

Luca Borlini

Next question comes from Martin Deboo from Jefferies. Go ahead, Martin.

Martin Deboo

Hey, good afternoon, Mark and Francois. Here Martin from Jefferies. Well one question really just alluding to the comment on the front page of the changing innovation pipeline and those cost reduction effects in the manner in the center. I’m given numbers here but I’m just interested what changing in terms of the model on both of those what it the structural and operational change you’re making that to achieve those?

Mark Schneider

Martin, I think you’re absolutely right on the innovation. This is not so much of a numbers thing we’re not looking at the R&D area as a source of savings. I think I said frequently in public that I’m looking for payback. I’m looking for good results coming out of our R&D efforts and hence what we’ve done now under our new chief technology officer is we dedicated a lot of these projects to things that give us an improved flow of new an attractive products at the near a moment in time.

And also refocused that R&D portfolio more towards the food and beverage core of the company so that’s going really well in I’m really pleased with the fast execution mindset I’m seeing in this area and I think you sense you seeing some benefits from that already. When it comes to zone in EMENA and headquarters there is not one thing that we could point you to as you look at the news flow coming from our company, there’s hardly a week going by where you don’t see significant restructuring steps in various European country markets and then also including here at our headquarters and in the Swiss country market. So this is basically the summary of those initiatives that you’ve seen reported all throughout the first half of the year.

Luca Borlini

Next question comes from Jon Cox from Kepler. Go ahead, Jon.

Jon Cox

Thanks so much, guys. Jon Cox, Kepler Cheuvreux. A couple of questions, just the first one really on growth outlook for this year, you talk about Brazil maybe costing IMS 80 basis points as a result and I guess the underlying organic was probably around 3% already in H1. You’re talking about an exaggeration in H2. Why is guidance only around 3% rather than say minimum 3% that’s the first question.

And then a second question really for Mark and I know this is a call about what’s happening this year but you’ve obviously it was interesting your closing statement that addressed a lot of the different audiences and you talk about being on track to meet or exceed the goals you’ve set and obviously those goals returning to mid-single-digit organic and somewhere around 19% trading operating margin by 2020. I wonder what exactly you’re referring to when you’re talking about meeting and exceeding these goals. Thank you.

Francois Roger

Jon, good afternoon. Francois speaking, we’ll until the first question on the gross outlook for the second part of the year, we are confident about the second half and this is the reason why we have not ruled or expectation for the full-year to around 3%. You mentioned so one of the upside that we see Bronzino [ph] so we lost indeed significant to volume in the month of May. We did recover actually, fairly in June we did not recover everything but we still have some uncertainties on the recoverability of the other half that we have not recovered in June or some uncertainties there.

There is certain number of uncertainties as well for example we obviously more optimistic as far as water is concern for the second part of the year for two reasons because of the comps that are certainly mature easier on the one hand because of the price increase that we have to draw. But there again when we talk of price increases we know that there could be potentially some negative electricity on volume, so it’s still early to make a final call on that so only known once again we are confident but there are some uncertainties which is the reason why we want to be confident pass a message of confidence but with a message of caution as well.

Mark Schneider

And Jon, this is Mark. With regards to your second question I mean these statements were of course meant for all of our audiences, all of our shareholders and this is not a veiled increase in our mid-term expectations. I think it’s the standard verbiage that I’ve been using all the time and that is that we very much believe in a meet or exceed mindset to give you reliability and faith and confidence in our numbers. And as you’ve seen now, coming out of 2017 for the one item that we could control right away and that is cost and margin we delivered in 2017.

We didn’t deliver on the growth I appreciate that but again to revive growth in the slope environment as we splaying many times does take some time and effort. Now when it comes to the first half of 2018 you’re seeing us deliver I think on the growth and the margin side of the ledger and as we said there were some headwinds in the first half but I think some of that will relieve itself when it comes to margin in the second half and hence we expressed confidence here that we’re fully on track for these 2020 targets.

So again, I think we’re doing well, we’re trying to iterate that confidence to you but there was no hidden message here.

Jon Cox

Thank you.

Luca Borlini

Next question comes from Alain Oberhuber from MainFirst. Go ahead, Alain.

Alain Oberhuber

Good afternoon, Mark, Francois, Luca. Two question from my side. First regarding the ice cream business, did you see positive organic growth there and then improvement in margins as well or did you have to take more restructuring measures in the U.S. ice cream business. The second question is regarding Europe. Did you see what was the development of the head of brand as well as of Wagner Peter branded in Europe and how was the margin development of these two brands?

Francois Roger

Afternoon, Alain. I will take the first question on U.S. ice cream. Actually as you know we announced the product that we have been that we started a year ago which is called similar which AMS that really restoring the good do not track the level of margin for U.S. ice cream, we are making very good progress in that regard so this is the main focus that we have. I’m not saying that it is putting a little bit of pressure on the top line but let’s say the role that were assigned to this category as far as the U.S. is concerned is predominantly significant margin improvement. With that being said to the top line is okay but this is not the main focus that we have.

Alain Oberhuber

On pizza?

Mark Schneider

Yeah Alain, I think on Europe since you asked specifically about how to a new partner we do not disclose in detail those growth in modern numbers let me say that we’re not quite happy yet and I think we’ve made in the past that these are areas that we need to work on intensively and we are.

Luca Borlini

Next question is coming from Patrik Schwendimann from Zürcher Kantonalbank. Go ahead, Patrik.

Patrik Schwendimann

Good afternoon, Mark, Francois, Luca. And most likely input costs will be higher again in 2019 I guess. How really do you see price increasing in Europe, Japan and the U.S. in the next quarter’s and into 2019, that’s my first question? Second question you have in a these target for 2020 for organic growth reach again around 5%, at what point in time would you sacrifice the EBIT margin to push more with marketing? Thank you.

Mark Schneider

Patrik, on the price increases again short term now in the first half you saw that we had to take that headwind and we didn’t have enough in projects lined up to offset it. On 2019 and 2020 and more encouraged by some of the internal projects we have underway to reduce our commodity cost. I think we’re doing a lot of work in the purchasing area to become less single source reliant into have more competition and more suppliers and hence that will help to offset some of these problems.

When it comes to price increases I mean generally in this environment even if inflation does pick up in a day in age when there’s a lot of pressure on the retail trade in when we also have more transparency coming from digital. This is an area where it’s harder than it used to be in the past to roll forward price increases nonetheless I think some of these price increases and U.S. waters is a good example are entirely possible and hence is all about prudent timing and also a good measure here not taking excessive price increases.

When it comes with 2020 targets again we are interested in the balance pursuit of growth and margin and we are on track on both of these in so for now I wouldn’t want to get into a discussion as much as I want to be helpful but I wouldn’t want to get into a discussion on tradeoffs here between these two.

Luca Borlini

Well this was the last question and that we have today so we thank you very much for having participated to the Nestle conference call and thank you Mark in Francois. If you still have question outstanding do not hesitate to reach out to investor relation department and we look forward to speaking you again at the next nine months sales conference call in which will take place in October. Wish you all the best.

Mark Schneider

Have a nice summer. Talk to you in October.