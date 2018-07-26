Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2018 3:00 PM ET

Executives

John Locke - Investor Relations

Rich Lashway - President and Chief Operating Officer

Donna Titzman - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Jay Browning - General Counsel

Mark Schmeltekopf - Controller

Analysts

Theresa Chen - Barclays

Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan

Barrett Blaschke - MUFG Securities

Michael Blum - Wells Fargo

Tom Abrams - Morgan Stanley

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Valero Energy Partners Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call.

John Locke

Thanks Sandra and good afternoon and welcome to Valero Energy Partners second quarter 2018 earnings conference call. With me today are Rich Lashway, our President and Chief Operating Officer; Donna Titzman, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Jay Browning, our General Counsel; Mark Schmeltekopf, our Controller; and several members of the Partnership's senior management team.

If you have not received the earnings release and would like a copy, you can find one on our website at valeroenergypartners.com. Also attached to the earnings release are tables that provide additional information on our business and reconciliations for non-GAAP financial measures. If you have any questions after reviewing the tables, please feel free to contact our Investor Relations team after the call.

Now, I'd like to direct your attention to the forward-looking statement disclaimer contained in the press release. In summary, it says that statements in the press release and on this conference call that state the Partnership's or management's expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions under Federal Securities Laws. Many factors could cause actual results to differ from our expectations, including those we've described in our filings with the SEC.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Rich for a few opening remarks.

Rich Lashway

Thanks, John, and good afternoon everyone. We’re pleased with our results this quarter. We were in well with continued focus on safety and reliability. We generated solid earnings, maintained healthy distribution coverage and ended the quarter in excellent financial position. We continue to make progress on our capital projects including the construction of the new tank at Meraux which should be online later this year.

Capital expenditures during the second quarter were 7 million consisting of 4 million for expansion and 3 million for maintenance. The partnership continues to expect 2018 capital expenditures to be between $15 million and $20 million for expansion projects and between 20 million and 25 million for maintenance.

Earlier this week the Board of Directors of general partner approved a cash distribution for the second quarter, up $0.551 per unit, which reflected 4.5% increase from the previous quarter.

The distribution is payable on August 13 to unit holders of record on August 3rd. This increase keeps us on track to deliver 20% distribution growth for the year.

Now I’ll turn the call over to Donna to discuss the second quarter results.

Donna Titzman

Thank you, Rich. Second quarter 2018 revenues were $135 million compared to $111 million for the second quarter of 2017. Second quarter 2018 net income was $64 million and EBITDA was $98 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $89 million and distributable cash flow was $80 million.

We declared total distributions of $56 million for the quarter, resulting in a coverage ratio of 1.4 times. Pipeline throughput volumes for second quarter of 2018 were 1 million barrels per day and terminal throughput volumes were 3.6 million barrels per day. Pipeline and terminal volumes were higher compared to the second quarter of 2017, primarily due to contributions from Parkway pipeline and the Port Arthur Terminal, which were acquired in November of 2017.

At the end of the second quarter, we had 850 million of total liquidity which includes 100 million of cash and cash equivalents and 750 million available under the revolver. Total debt was 1.3 billion and our debt to EBITDA ratio was 3.3 times.

This concludes our opening remarks. We'll now open the call to questions.

Theresa Chen

My first question has to do with one of the comments made during the parents call related to the lack of windfall cash by dropping down assets to VLP because of the way MLP markets are today. Can you just give us a sense of what this indicates for growth at the MLP post this year -- Is it reasonable to assume that you would postpone the dropdown strategy until the markets heal a little bit? Or how should we think about that?

Donna Titzman

So in regards to -- I’ll just start the easy part of that. In regards to the 2018 distribution growth guidance, we continue to say it will be 20% this year. We can manage that level of growth without any incremental drops or acquisitions. That financial flexibility gives us a lot of time to weigh this out. And as we have mentioned on prior calls, we are continuing to just evaluate our options in regard to a number of strategic items for VLP. This includes our IDR evaluating whether or not the market is rewarding VLP for the distribution growth we have delivered as well as, as you indicated the ability to access the equity capital markets at a reasonable cost. And what Joe was referring to this morning was that the fact that without VLPs ability to issue equity because of the function we’ve seen in the capital markets there -- Valero really have to take the equity back for any large drop, so no cash proceeds then going to VLO.

Theresa Chen

So my question was actually about growth post 2018, I understand that you’re reiterating your 20% guidance for this year, but looking further out should we expect that to come in significantly given that the math to arbitrage doesn’t really work today?

Donna Titzman

We’re not providing any guidance for 2019 at this point, that’s sort of what I was trying to get at with my comments. We’re continuing to evaluate our strategic items -- several of those items for VLP.

Theresa Chen

And given that you’re incrementally deeper into the GP cut, what plans do you have for IDRs in the near term? Is that something we can expect this year or is that a longer term solution?

Donna Titzman

No, as I mentioned that’s just one of the things we’re continuing to evaluate.

Theresa Chen

Okay. And just a housekeeping question, so the maintenance guidance for the whole year it seems that only about 5 million have been spent for the first six months or so. Should we expect a pretty heavy bloated back half then?

Rich Lashway

Yes I would stick with the guidance that we’ve provided for the maintenance, so for the full year it’ll be in that $20 million to $25 million range.

Jeremy Tonet

Just want to build on the strategic options comment that you had mentioned there, and whether that conclude conversion to C Corp or there’s any other avenues that you’d be pursuing that you could decide to pursue besides that or eliminating the IDRs or resetting the IDRs in some way?

Donna Titzman

We don’t have any particular additional color for you at this time.

Jeremy Tonet

Okay. And with regards to this commentary and drop downs in general, could we ask about what drop downs might make sense and whether kind of a small drop down might make more sense in the near term or if you look at certain assets by diamonding more something that fits better in MLP? Or any color you can provide on that process at all?

Rich Lashway

So we generally don’t provide any guidance as to size or timing on the drops. And all we can do is kind of point to the inventory, the EBITDA, that we pointed at since the IPO. As the drop downs have occurred, we’ve had organic projects that kind of restock that, so plus or minus, you're still in that $1 billion of EBITDA.

Jeremy Tonet

I guess the last one, there was a lot of commentary with regards to infrastructure capitalizing on Permian takeaway needs and do you’ve any updated thoughts there as far as the Valero family if you guys be in a position to provide logistics solutions there?

Rich Lashway

Well, I think we’ve talked about in the past. Our participation with Plains on the Sunrise Pipeline and that’s progressing and so that would be an early '19 in service, so that will provide takeaway capacity out of Midland into Wichita Falls, which then can feed potentially three of our sponsors -- refineries, although the asset hasn’t been dropdown, but that's something that we're working as takeaway capacity.

Barrett Blaschke

Just to beat the dead horse a little bit more on the IDRs, are you guys looking at this as your -- thinking of guidance going out into 2019 if the IVR is still in place, probably having a need to let coverage sort of drift higher assuming that the solution at some point is a large assurance about the units, as part of the solution?

Donna Titzman

I hate to answer this way, but we really don’t have any further guidance for you on any of those issues. We're just continuing to evaluate options right now.

Barrett Blaschke

Okay. And then looking at -- we've seen some large high profile acquisitions going on in the refining world. Are you guys working on that track at all looking -- kind of the at the parent level or how attractive are the multiples and what opportunities you see out there?

Rich Lashway

I’m not quite sure how to answer that question other than, we look at everything that is out there. So our stance hasn’t changed. We look at everything that becomes available.

Michael Blum

Thanks for taking my question. To fully understand that -- you don’t want to talk specifics around strategic options, IDRs, dropdowns, etcetera, I totally get it. My question is simply, is there a timeline that we can look to when you think you'll complete whatever strategic review you’re doing right now to come to the market with some answers about what the way forward looks like for the MLP?

Donna Titzman

I think we’re in a fortunate position in that because of our coverage, our good balance sheet that, we can be pretty patient here and I think we have been. And we will continue to watch the markets and see what develops. But no we have no particular timeline to share.

Tom Abrams

Thank you. Interesting can of worms that we've opened here today. So, when do you think you might give 2019 distribution guidance, do you think you will give distribution guidance ever again?

John Locke

Hey Tom its John. Can of worms - I think you all keep trying to open a can of worms that’s not there. I think we’re giving the same comments. Look we’re trying to watch and see what happens in the markets, right? I mean we’re happy to see the unit price rebound here the last week or so or this month. But I think like we've said we're in a great position to wait and see and see how things look -- and we just don't have the guidance on distribution growth yet for 2019.

Tom Abrams

I knew you didn’t have, and wouldn’t have it today, but I would expect you to have it by January, which while you're financially comfortable to wait a long time, at some point the market would likely look for something out there and a number does put a constraint on what you can therefore do. So it seems like some of these choices are a little bit more imminent perhaps than your financials would otherwise suggest. You see my logic there?

John Locke

Well, yes, by January 2019, you are saying you'd hope to have 2019 distribution growth guidance.

Tom Abrams

Right, and if you decided to go with 20% versus 8% has an implication for what you're doing in terms of drops and the financing of those drops. So I was just asking little bit about the imminence of the pressures that aren’t as -- down the road it seems as the financials would suggest. It's more of a thought than a question I guess. As you think through the issues that you have faced.

Donna Titzman

Clearly, as we are saying we don’t have guidance for you right now. This is just some of the things we continue to look at and assess given what we have been facing in the equity capital markets. And again we're probably in a unique position in most in that, we have a lot of flexibility available to us.

Tom Abrams

I'm sure you'll pull all of us individually, and I look forward to that conversation as philosophically to talk about some of these things. Thanks a lot.

Rich Lashway

Thanks Tom.

John Locke

Okay, well, thanks. We appreciate everyone calling in today. Please give us a call afterwards if you have any additional questions. Thank you.

