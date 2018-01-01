Will More Buybacks Lead To A Crash? - Today's Editors' Picks

Tax-cut influenced earnings have been strong thus far, and the quick rise of rates has slowed considerably. Continued easy access to capital for corporations has incentivized S&P 500 listed companies to purchase over $400 billion of their own stock, in just Q2 alone (around $600 billion YTD). What is the effect of these decisions on a mass scale? Contributor Gary Gordon makes a strong argument for one consequence in his Editors’ Pick.

Our contributors keep their ears to the ground and their eyes on the screen looking for profitable opportunities in the marketplace. Today, contributors Ian Bezek, Laurence Kotlikoff, Yves Sukhu, Dhierin Bechai, Monocle Accounting Research, HFIR, Beyond Saving, and Stephen Simpson, CFA bring us some of the best ideas. Let us know which is your favorite in the comment section below.

Here are today’s Editors’ Picks:

Chart of the day: Buybacks

buybacks-jpm-2

Comment of the day, by contributor LegalizeIt

It's called handing off to the bagholders. Game's as old as the hills, but sentiment is at Such a bull fever pitch that 'everything is awesome' no retailer seems to even care.

Unfortunately, everything is not awesome, especially in terms of corporate leverage and valuation, it's completely checked into Dangerville. But most people on these boards will call you a heretic and attempt to cast you out as a clueless witch for pointing the facets out. See, they are the detail being handed the bag, and no one wants to believe they are the sucker, especially when told they are. Denial is a powerful mental drug that can kill you financially.

