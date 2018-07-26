NexJ Systems' (NEXJF) CEO Paul O'Donnell on Q2 20181 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

NEXJ System Inc. (OTC:NEXJF) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Matthew Bogart - IR

Paul O'Donnell - CEO

Raj Sapra - CFO

Analysts

Blair Abernethy - Industrial Alliance

Anshu Deora - Raymond James

Operator

Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the NexJ Systems Inc. Second Quarter Results Conference Call. At this time, all lines are listen-only mode. Following the presentation we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. The call is being recorded on Thursday July 26, 2018. I would now like to turn the conference over to Matthew Bogart. Please go ahead.

Matthew Bogart

Thank you, operator. I’m Matt Bogart responsible for Investor Relations. With us today is Paul O'Donnell, Chief Executive Officer and Raj Sapra, Chief Financial Officer. Welcome everyone, to today’s call.

Before we begin, let me caution you that certain statements in today’s conference call are forward-looking statements and that actual results might differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimates, expectations, objectives and plans, financial or otherwise.

Please review the Safe Harbor statements included in the press release reporting our second quarter results for a discussion of a variety of factors that could cause actual results to differ from those projected.

I will now turn the call over to Bill.

Raj Sapra

Thank you, Matt. Thank you all for attending our second quarter results conference call. Today we reported revenue of $5 million for the second quarter and adjusted EBITDA loss of 1.4 million and a net loss of 1.9 million. We ended the quarter with 13.7 million in cash and 2 million in receivables net of payables or liquid working capital of 15.7 million.

85% of revenue in Q2 came from existing customers, demonstrating a stable revenue base. 35% of our Q2 revenue was derived from projects outside of North America. Approximately 32% of our Q2 revenue came from corporate and commercial banking and capital markets. The company is committed to optimizing its cost structure and driving efficiencies in the business while maintaining its ability to execute on its plans.

I will now turn the call over to Paul.

Paul O'Donnell

Thank you Raj, and welcome everyone. I want to give quick 5 to 10 minutes update on the business and then give you the opportunity to ask whatever questions that would follow that. So, in the last few months I’ve had the opportunity to really assess the business and on the positive side we have a tremendous customer base and it’s really foundational, something I think that we can build on. And its provides us with a strong reference base also.

Within that context, we’re actually focused on developing the strongest possible business relationships we can with those customers, and to that end I’ve appointed Jamie Cappelli to the Senior Executive Team as SVP of Customer Success. Jamie’s key responsibility is to ensure that we retain every client that we acquire and that we are capable of upselling and cross-selling the new technology that we bring to market.

As well as retention, we see a great opportunity to improve customer acquisition and expanding our market position not only within financial services, but where it makes sense in to other vertical markets. We want to drive deeper in to the sub-verticals that we operate within and I believe we have a strong foundation to achieve that. The primary goal ultimately is to be considered the best supplier of financial services, customer centric applications in the market.

From a product perspective, I found that our technology is extremely powerful, it’s adaptable, it’s flexible and it’s capable of solving some of the most complex problems in the financial services industry to date. And its key foundational strength is delivering a high degree of integration which is the key priority as the sources of customer data expands.

We continue to focus heavily on product deliverables, and the major areas of focus for this year is delivering a highly configurable – sorry next best action capability for our core CRM product with cloud based machine learning. Also a building a stronger value proposition for our cloud based deployments. Delivering on the new Google Material Design UX and making our products easier to deploy and manage while not losing any of the depth of functionality currently available.

So one of my objectives is to bring a stronger emphasis to pipeline management and accelerating sales activity, driving increased proactivity in to our sales margin. Having spent a fairly large percentage of my time in the field, I genuinely believe that we are not constrained by the market, and this is being reflected in the pipeline growth. Specifically in the last month, we have been short listed for two new large opportunities. Clearly we still need to close the business, but our pipeline coverage is getting healthier. We are also closing in on a charter customer for next best action.

To clear the highest value for our shareholders, we want to be recognized as an innovative, software provider. Historical financials show a stronger bias towards services revenue. And while we want to bring a stronger emphasis to software revenue, we don’t want to lose the valuable services revenue that we’ve already driven.

So simply stated, we would like to drive more software revenue and make that an overall higher proportion of the revenue that we generate. I’m very excited about the possibilities for the second half of the year and beyond, and with that, I’d like to turn the call back to the operator for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Blair Abernethy of Industrial Alliance. Please go ahead.

Blair Abernethy

Paul just wondered if you could maybe expand a little bit on the pipeline. Can you just give us a little more color in terms of how much of the pipe opportunities in there are with existing customers versus new customers or is it just all new customer, I’m not sure how you’re characterizing your pipe. And then also if you look at it and if you would just sort of divide it up in the early stage prospects versus middle to people who are near the end of the funnel and closer to signing deals, how would you sort of break it out for us.

Paul O'Donnell

So the pipeline is fairly well distributed both geographically and also in terms of the deals that are getting kind of further towards the closer process and actually some are further out. So we’ve got a good coverage across the timing if you like, and we’ve actually seen an increase in near-term opportunities actually recently that have come to fruition, actually some of those we have been working on for some time. As you know the nature of the business, we introduce the volatility from a revenue perspective and a bookings perspective actually due to the nature of actually some of the very large and complex deals been involved in.

So we’re near-term opportunities that we – and by that I would characterize stuff that would be capable of closing within the next six months and we see stuff that actually goes all the way out to Q2 or Q3 of 2019. So the pipeline itself has grown quite significant in the time that I’ve been here. As I say, I do spend a lot of time in the field and I get the opportunity to see that up close.

As I said within the update, I don’t believe we are market constrained at all. I think that if we improve execution as a business and we continue to focus on the pipeline growth, I do think that that’s going to create both a shorter term opportunity for us to close business before the year end and it would actually certainly give us some stability in to 2019. So the outlook at this point is pretty stable from that perspective.

The existing versus new, I’d say that’s predominantly at a stage about 65% to 70% of the pipeline I would consider to be new opportunity at this point in time.

Blair Abernethy

And what are you sort of thoughts on the spending environment in your markets? There’s obviously a lot of movement towards cloud off-prem or hybrid environments. What are your customers looking for and do you guys feel the product that is currently being delivered can meet their needs.

Paul O'Donnell

The product as it stands today would continue to meet the needs of the profile of the clients that we’ve been pursuing. So if you look at those large complex sort of global deployments there’s an equal interest for people who want to move to the cloud or they want to buy from a perpetual license basis. In fact some people are actually very cloud aware in those high risk environments. There’s other people who want to protect the data behind the firewalls and there’s all sorts of motivations.

I think in a very simplistic, generic application or deployment. I think a cloud based approach is perhaps an easier option to consume and to buy in to, but the types of deployment which we do that have got a complex jurisdictional requirements over data residency and stuff like that, there’s still a strong market for that in its existing format.

Having said that, we have actually undertaken key initiative in the organization to work on the product, so that we can deploy either behind the firewall or in the cloud. That project is underway, as we speak, and the team has been diligently working on that since the start of the year. We do recognize the there is a demand for people to actually go in to the cloud, but we don’t actually necessarily want to dictate actually whether they do or they don’t. So their stance is actually very much – the older product that can be deployed in either environment and we would actually be in a position where we’d be able to service the complex needs of the types of clients we currently deal with and maybe simpler needs of people where they’ve got simpler deployment from a cloud perspective.

Blair Abernethy

Just back on the product side, you mentioned a couple of things in your prepared remarks. So, the upgraded UX where are you at in terms of getting that in to the hand of your existing customer base?

Paul O'Donnell

I’m reliably informed that that will be a general availability Q4 release.

Blair Abernethy

And the next best action functionality, is that an add-on module or is that part of the core, I wasn’t sure about that.

Paul O'Donnell

So the way that it’s been configured there’s a bit of a pluggable module in to the product. So those intelligence is already built in to the product, we talk about this fairly frequently. We already have intelligence actually built in to the products around that (inaudible) base technology today. The extension of that that we’re actually working on right now is to put some machine learning capability in the cloud.

It’s been designed so that it would be completely pluggable in to our CRM. We have actually toyed with the idea of thinking that it might be pluggable in to other CRMs and we’re still continuing to still actually look at that as a potential option. But it would be a standalone product with its own UI on a standalone certainly a module with its own UI and its own ability to drive the next best action or advisers or for bankers. So that’s really the vision of it and we should have something demonstrable on that product before the end of the year.

Blair Abernethy

And then last question is sort of on your field sales team, how are you guys staffed right now, are you worried you need to be, or are you looking to add, move or change anything over the next few quarters?

Paul O'Donnell

Well if the pipeline actually pans out the way that it looks, I’d be looking to expand the sales and marketing. Here’s a strong emphasis, I spend a lot of time in sales by the end of the day, spend a lot of time with customers understanding exactly what they need, and I think that it’s an inevitable increase in the sales and marketing cost if we are successful in executing the plan and the strategy. So I would expect it to follow suit as the business starts to increase and as I say, 1 am spending quite a lot of my own time in the field out there with clients at this point in time. I think it’s the most invaluable thing I can do in the short time for the business.

Operator

Your next question comes from Anshu Deora of Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Anshu Deora

Quick question for you, last quarter you talked about deepening the size of the sales organization. How are those hiring’s going? I know you just answered Blair’s question regarding potentially ramping that, but was that part of the original plan or is that a maybe?

Paul O'Donnell

It’s definitely part of the plan. We actually need more sales and marketing head within the business sort of generally. We’ve actually already started adding to the marketing team here. We have also added sales resources in to the organization as well. We’re judiciously trying to manage our expense line and to manage this at the same time. So I don’t want to get too far ahead of the investment without actually seeing the potential in the pipeline. So from that perspective I am constantly looking in to ways and means, I am constantly looking for people in the market.

So we are keeping our eye open for good sales people, and if it’s appropriate, we will bring them on ahead of the revenue, because we really want to try to match it to the revenue that we see within the pipeline. And at this point in time I can say that our coverage is adequate for where we are in terms of the sales cycles that we’re involved in. So if I was looking at – the future investment would go in the business, the priority for me would be sales and marketing. As I say I don’t believe in market constraint and I don’t believe that we have to add significantly more headcount in to the engineering capability of the company.

Anshu Deora

I guess NexJ also mentioned last quarter that you try and close the European Bank opportunity before year end. Does that still seem a possibility to you?

Paul O'Donnell

Yes, it does seem a possibility. I mean the thing is we had referenced this account over a few quarters going back in time. The account is still live, and I’d just say the thing is we’re looking to actually get a strong demand of pipeline coverage. I believe that we will actually be in a position to continue to pursue that opportunity and that’s new – the specific opportunity, but I am more inclined to try to increase the coverage so that if that continues to drag then we can see other opportunities actually coming in to play that we might be able to actually replace with what is supplemented with.

So yes that kind of opportunity which you refer to is actually still alive and well and kicking. It’s gone to the organizations unfortunately and in fact I am scheduled to fly to the UK and to meet with the key decision maker in September. So we’re back [engaging] it again and we’re actively pursuing that deal.

Anshu Deora

And in terms of CDAi is the plan for it to still contribute meaningfully to revenue next year’s onwards or I’d recall it does mention something of that nature in the last call?

Paul O'Donnell

Absolutely. We are developing applications on top of the DAi architecture. The way that we’re going to market with the product is, we’re providing it as a platform with applications that will be built on top of that that will be chargeable incrementally to the customer base. We’ve already started working on that, in fact the next best action technology is what we’ve built on the DAi capability. So we’re actively working on that and we have other applications that we are also looking in to that will incrementally be able to be added in to the portfolio and we can add to the revenue lines. The DAi – we should start to see contribution from DAi perhaps later towards the end of this year or even early next year. So yeah, it’s still in line with what we said in the last call.

Anshu Deora

And I was looking to your MD&A and there seems to be a bit of an increase in headcount from the 74 to 97 for R&D, what’s that related to?

Paul O'Donnell

So the thing is that we have moved some of our headcount. Actually I specifically sort of talked about increasing our efforts on delivering product in to the market. The cost base has remained the same, but we’ve moved actually some of the development skills that we had in the field that we’re delivering against projects in the field. We’ve moved our headcount over in to R&D without increasing the cost base. We actually did that specifically and also purposefully in order to drive the productization and the product initiatives that we have in place. So we really did that – and it’s actually very purposeful, we understand we did it and we have taken some of the capacity. We did take some of the services capacity to reflect the fact that we hadn’t increased or acquired any sort of net increase in the customer. But we have taken the opportunity to redeploy the cost in to productization. So that’s really what’s going to actually drive the major increases or the acceleration in the product releases towards the end of the year.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. Please proceed.

Paul O'Donnell

Well, I guess I’d just like to thank everyone for joining the call. I’d like to thank our customers, our shareholders who continue to support the company, and I’d also like to thank everyone and NexJ continues to do an outstanding job. So thank you all and have a great evening.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes your conference call for today. We thank you for participating and ask that you please disconnect your lines.