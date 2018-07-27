AMD's Weak Guidance, Continues Its Cash Burn

Investment Thesis

AMD Inc. (AMD) released its Q2 2018 results, and the after-hours reaction was staggering, with the stock soaring nearly 6% at one point. I continue to assert that AMD stock is overvalued. It should correct in the near term to roughly $9 per share.

Q2 2018 Results

Q2 2018 showed the highest quarterly net income in seven years. Revenue and margins were all strong. AMD had set the bar very high for Q2 2018, and the company crossed it. Particularly noteworthy was its diluted non-GAAP EPS of $0.14.

Q3 and Q4 Forecast

Last month, when I wrote about AMD, I stated:

[...] I have taken AMD's Q1 2018 EPS of $0.11 and generously assumed that Q2 would deliver 6.5% of sequential growth (this is AMD's official figure of $1.75 billion) and adding some weight due to the fact that its non-GAAP gross margin will be roughly 37%, computed a generous $0.13 cents for Q2 2018.

The company's non-GAAP EPS was $0.14 and GAAP EPS was $0.11, thus making my estimate of $0.13 spot on. Now, going into Q3 2018, AMD forecasts revenue growth of just 7% YoY, versus the 53% it posted in Q2 2018. It is a material difference to go from 53% growth to just 7%.

Next, looking ahead to Q4 2018. Assuming that for the first 9 months of 2018 AMD generated roughly $5.1 billion in revenue, and also assuming it still delivers growth of mid-20% for FY 2018, this implies that in the best case for Q4 2018, the company would have $1.7 billion in revenue, or 16% YoY growth. These estimates are best-case scenarios, where AMD grows its revenue for full-year 2018 at 28% YoY.

Working Capital Movements

AMD's account receivables jumped more than 50% from last quarter (up roughly $380 million). During the earnings call, Bernstein's analyst questioned the size of the jump. CFO Kumar replied that this was due to higher revenue and the timing of collections. Kumar said that parts had not been shipped yet, but revenues had been recognized. Which partly explains why AMD posted such strong net income of $116 million, yet its cash flow from operations (after working capital adjustments) was negative $45 million.

Here is what no analyst commented on: the fact that both AMD's accounts payable and payables to related parties, where stretched since last quarter, with both accounts together providing roughly $165 million in cash to the company.

Free Cash Flow Full-Year Estimate

Next, with regard to AMD's free cash flow capabilities, the company consistently states it will be free cash flow-positive in FY 2018. Given that this far into H1 2018 it has burnt through $220 million of free cash flow, this implies that for H2 2018 AMD must generate at least $221 million of free cash flow. However, how much is positive free cash flow? Presently, I remain unsure.

I continue to estimate that AMD must generate less than $50 million free cash flow for FY 2018. This level would make 2018 the best year it has had in a long time, second only to FY 2011, which reinforces my belief that the company is fundamentally overvalued.

For reference, 2011 was a very successful year for the company, where it generated roughly the same amount of revenue as it is expecting to generate this year. Although its profitability margins were vastly superior to its present profitability margins, with AMD's 2011 gross margins of 44.8% comparing to approximately 38% for FY 2018. In 2011, it generated $132 million in free cash flow, compared with my most aggressive estimate of $50 million for FY 2018. Finally, back in 2011 AMD share price was roughly at its peak, trading around $9 per share, or approximately $6.7 billion market cap. Fast forward to today with so much hype around this stock, and its current market cap is nearly 2.5 times more expensive than it was 2011, when it arguably had better financials.

Valuation

A Goldman Sachs analyst asked CEO Su if AMD would be able to generate $0.75 in EPS over the longer term. Su responded confidently that the company is making progress towards this goal. I have no idea of when this goal would ultimately be achieved. Although, at present there is another aspect which more concerning and preventive of AMD reaching this $0.75 EPS target. The company's share price is now very close to $18.40, and if it stays above this price for a prolonged period of time, its 2026 convertibles would be eligible for conversion. Then, AMD's fully diluted share count would reach 1,152 million in Q3 2018. This would imply that the company would need to generate $860 million in net income off of roughly $7 billion in revenue, which is so unrealistic that it is not worth seriously discussing further.

Although, having said that, even if AMD generated a phenomenal $0.50 of non-GAAP EPS for FY 2018, this would still leave it trading at roughly 34X. Which again, for a company expecting YoY growth of mid-20% YoY, leaves investors with no margin of safety.

For example, while I have an issue with Nvidia's (NVDA) present valuation, I can understand it. The company is growing at approximately 45% YoY and is priced at 45X EPS. I would not pay those multiples myself, but there is an argument to be made there.

Takeaway

AMD's Q2 2018 results were superb. The company is making undeniable progress. Also, what is undeniable is that the stock remains extremely overvalued. I continue to believe that by Q1 2019 we will again revisit my target of $9 per share for AMD.

Truthfully, I have made many investment mistakes in the past and will continue to make many mistakes going forward. Thus, I would never recommend shorting AMD. However, there are more than two options available when it comes the stock - rather than being limited to going long or short, one can also remain on the side. I continue to advocate for this third alternative.

Author's note: The only favor I ask is that you click the "Follow" button so I can grow my Seeking Alpha friendships and our Deep Value network.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Find alpha in unloved names with enormous upside potential... At Deep Value Returns, I'm laser-focused on two things: free cash flow and unloved businesses. Companies that are going through troubled times, but that are otherwise stable and cash-flow generative can be bought on the cheap, providing investors with an opportunity for exceptional returns once those names come back in favor - as they often do. If you're looking for a deep value investing approach inspired by Buffett, Icahn, and Greenblatt that can help you generate between 50% and 200% potential upside in just a few years, then sign up for your two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.