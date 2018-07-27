AT&T: It's Earnings That Matter

Source: Google

AT&T (T) reported its second-quarter earnings after the market closed on July 24. As an investor, I prefer healthy free cash flow over revenue. As long as the company can generate a healthy cash stream, that is what goes into my pocket not revenue. Furthermore, we review raised earnings and cash flow guidance which should please investors. It also recently closed on the acquisition of Time Warner (TWX), which was barely accounted for in the quarter but did show strong results.

Q2 Earnings Review

Taking a look at the headline, we see mixed results.

Earnings came in quite a bit above expectations and more than the typical penny beat. However, we saw a decline in revenue. Investors have the right to worry, but should be happy that there was an increase in profitability despite lower revenues. This could be a positive factor once the recent acquisition is integrated and revenues resume growing. If AT&T can drive higher margins, then any revenue growth would be a great driver to the bottom line.

As we can see, the earnings growth came from increased operating margins. In the six months ended, we have earnings of $1.77 which is 15.7% higher than the year-ago period of $1.53 in EPS. Cash flow is up $1.5 billion year to date, this being despite the first quarter being weaker than usual.

In the company's largest segment, Mobility, revenues declined slightly about 2% but margins increased by 2%. Due to promotional offers not being as active as the year-ago period, Business Solutions saw a decline of 6%, but also saw a margin increase. The Entertainment group saw a decline in revenue that was about 8% and slight decline in margin as well. As customers are cutting the cord and switching to lower cost services like DirecTV Now, the segment will continue to face pressure. However, going forward, the new plans being put in place with the Warner Media segment should allow for growth. The DTV Now program recently saw a price hike.

We also saw the introduction of a skinny bundle, and now customers are being offered cash back if they are already a customer of one division to bundle with another. These efforts going forward should help increase revenue and with greater margins we should see better profitability. This is probably why management increased guidance for earnings to about $3.50 a share for the full year. This gives T a current P/E of less than 9. With earnings growing close to $4 a share next year with the Warner Media division, we can purchase shares at less than 8x forward earnings. On top of it all we saw a raise in guidance for cash flow to the high end of $21 billion. This means our beloved dividend is more than safe.

This is extremely cheap given the utility-like business model the company offers. This is not a cyclical company that sees significant down drafts during a recession.

From a valuation perspective, we now see that we are getting the company at a cheaper P/E than even during the Great Recession. We also have an attractive P/S, P/B, and P/CF ratio.

The best part of waiting while the company integrates its acquisition and starts to grow again, is the dividend. The company currently offers a yield of 6.5%. As a dividend aristocrat with 34 years of dividend growth, you can sit back and enjoy a hefty income stream. Further more, this income stream is safe by a cash flow payout ratio of only 60%. And while the company further deleverages, the payout ratio should only improve.

AT&T in the past 20 years, and over the course of two recessions, has only yielded above 6.5% approximately 5.3% of the time. Or in other words, a total of 12 months out of the past 240. The average yield lies between 4.75% and 5%. I believe the shares will appreciate and return to the mean in the future and with an increase in the dividend only a brief 4 months away, we could see a quick capital gain. To get to the high point of the average, 5%, the shares would still trade above $40 a share.

The dividend is well covered and is not in any risk to be cut. Going forward, we estimate 2 quarters of the current .50 rate for the dividend, then 2 quarters of a .51 rate for a forward yearly dividend of 2.02. That is from this point on, meaning the next 4 quarters. We also use estimated cash flow for the next 4 quarters going forward.

Shares Dividends Total FCF After Dividends 7.32 2.02 14.78 Billion 25.3-14.78=10.52B

With over $10 billion in free cash flow after paying dividends, we can tell there is plenty of room to service debt and further invest in the company and content.

Point being is that right now AT&T offers attractive income to those looking for it. With the prospect of capital appreciation alongside, the company is looking like a tasty investment.

WarnerMedia Acquisition

While there has been some recent fuss from the Justice Department in regards to the acquisition, AT&T should prevail. The DOJ is trying to save face at this point and has nothing further to stand on than it did before. I believe there will be close to no chance the merger gets reversed. As it is already closed, there will really need to be a major proof of burden to try and break it up at this point.

The WarnerMedia division did great results for the quarter as we can see below.

With only 16 days of results included in AT&T earnings, management broke out the division's full results so we could compare year over year. As we can see every division had growth. Margins were maintained and operating income was strong. Strength in subscriber growth and ad revenue primarily driven from sports were apparent. HBO growth continued and movie revenue was strong. I expect the HBO and Turner growth to grow even further as their DTV customers are cross-sold packages. All in all, it appears the merger will be a large contributor to growth going forward.

Lastly, the company is acquiring AppNexus. Why another purchase? Well, management believes it can improve the return profile to advertisers with better analytics. By integrating AppNexus, AT&T not only gains another business with 34,000 publishers and 170,000 brands, they gain a tool to use with Warner Media. By offering a better return on investment for the advertisers on its newly acquired networks, AT&T can charge more to them. It also improves the user experience with ads that really should only appeal to them instead of randomly placed ads. The game plan is to charge more to advertisers and less to consumers. This will also help further deteriorate the DOJ's argument that cost to consumers will rise. This ultimately should help AT&T continue its growth in profitability and user experience.

Conclusion

With shares trading near multi-year lows, yielding a safe 6.5%, and a low multiple being present, AT&T provides for an attractive investment. I am sure once the earnings prove themselves in the coming quarters, the share price will catch up. I do believe we currently have a great window of opportunity for those who enjoy income to acquire a nice dividend yield. I believe the safe yield also supports the downside as there is a large number of buyers who will continue to pick up shares as they hit key levels, i.e., 7%. Shares should revert to more historical averages in the future and offer a nice capital appreciation return to anyone who invests under $32 a share. I continue to reinvest dividends, but due to portfolio concentration am not purchasing anymore shares at this time.

