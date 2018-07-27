Freeport-McMoRan Will Rebound - Again

I expect that the support from the deal in Indonesia and future upside in copper prices will help Freeport-McMoRan shares rebound from current levels.

Back in May, when Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) shares were under considerable pressure following the first-quarter earnings report, I wrote an article titled “Freeport-McMoRan Will Rebound,” arguing that fears were overblown and a rebound to the $17.00-20.00 range was likely. Since then, the shares have indeed visited the $18.00 two times before falling back to $15.00 on renewed concerns about copper and Freeport’s Indonesian operations. Just like before, I believe that the $15.00-16.00 serves as a solid support level for the company’s shares and I believe that another rebound is on the cards.

Let us see what changed since the first-quarter report was published. First and foremost, Freeport-McMoRan has announced the terms of Grasberg divestment and the new long-term partnership with Indonesia. This is still a framework, not a deal, but, given the amount of detail presented to the public, the deal is really close.

Basically, Rio Tinto (RIO) will sell out of Indonesia for $3.5 billion while Freeport-McMoRan will reduce its stake in exchange for $350 million of cash. The deal will allow Freeport-McMoRan to maintain a significant interest in Grasberg, just like it was before when Rio Tinto was set to get 40% of production post-2022. Sure, Freeport-McMoRan will still have to construct the smelter, but this was inevitable right from the start of these negotiations. In my opinion, the deal looks good in current circumstances.

There was previously a lot of talk about the new environmental claims from Indonesia (I discussed them in my above-mentioned article published in May), but now I’d expect that this story will fade away as soon as the Indonesian government will get its share in the project. The state-owned Inalum expects that the deal will be done in August. Freeport was more cautious during the second-quarter earnings call and said that it expected the deal in the second half of the year. Anyway, the worst looks over for Freeport-McMoRan in this case and I believe that the market will ultimately appreciate the newfound certainty about the company’s future in Indonesia.

However, when the biggest worries were mostly calmed, new ones emerged. The company is having problems at Deep MLZ mine in Grasberg and has deferred the start-up again. The problems at DMLZ have already been discussed during the first-quarter earnings call, but it appears that the situation is more challenging than it was initially expected. A good part of the earnings call was dedicated to DMLZ problems. Unfortunately (for this topic), I’m not a geologist and I cannot evaluate Freeport-McMoRan’s explanations of the DMLZ problems. However, it’s clear that DMLZ and Grasberg Block Cave, to which the open pit is transitioning, are two different operations, so the problems do not affect the most critical asset.

Nevertheless, the company had to adjust the mine plan and it will have two transition years instead of one:

The resources will still be in the ground, but the timing is being pushed to the right, which never pleases the market. If chronic underinvestment in copper mining will lead to copper deficit and significantly higher pricing, this may be even good for Freeport-McMoRan, but currently it will be a negative catalyst for the market.

Another catalyst that puts pressure on Freeport shares is the decline in copper prices due to trade wars. During the earnings call, Freeport stated that trade wars were not felt on the physical market, but I’d say it’s too early to tell as some time should pass before the effects may theoretically be seen in the market. That said, I’m in the optimist camp regarding the copper price and I believe that current levels may be attractive for buying copper assets. Before, copper was showing strong dynamics on the back of solid demand and moderate supply – a story that may easily resurface if trade war fears decrease.

In my opinion, Freeport-McMoRan shares still present an interesting opportunity in the $15.00-16.00 range. For shorter-term trades, I’d prefer that the price is closer to $15.00 to provide more margin of safety. The first target level is the same as in May - $17.00-20.00, depending on the dynamics of copper prices.

