19 Upcoming Dividend Increases

All stocks have at least 5 years of dividend growth history.

Introduction

The information presented below was created based on combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet hosted here, with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum 5-year dividend growth history.

This list is a trimmed down version only covering increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is available here.

Why Should I Care?

Dividend increases are one of the most outward signs by management as to how business is going. Dividend yields also don't live in isolation, share prices tend to follow increases as investors will move into a stock to claim the new payments. All else being equal, a 10% dividend hike should see approximately a 10% share price appreciation over time as the market adjusts to the higher payment. This produces a great flywheel effect whereby an investor can increase their income and see the face value of their investment increase.

Especially for retirees not receiving paychecks, dividend increases help cushion the never ending force of inflation. As an added bonus, companies that grow their dividends by a rate greater than inflation can help investors improve their wealth over time.

What these lists provide is an opportunity for an investor to buy more shares prior to the dividend increase. An investor could start a position or increase their position size prior to the market readjusting to the new and higher dividend rate.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the day you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Other Notes

I built this dynamic list to facilitate my own investing, so I hope it helps you too.

Lastly, I have to point out I'm not suggesting a short-term dividend capture strategy. If you are looking to own shares short term, be aware you may be on the hook for a tax for the dividend.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories as I'll be using them throughout the piece:

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 0 Champion 3 Contender 7 Challenger 9

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending).

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category National Retail Properties (NNN) 28 4.47 30-Jul-18 5.26% Champion Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 21 5.79 30-Jul-18 0.47% Contender TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (TLP) 14 7.93 30-Jul-18 1.27% Contender Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (BK) 7 2.1 30-Jul-18 16.67% Challenger Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) 6 5.62 30-Jul-18 5.32% Challenger AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) 25 1.44 31-Jul-18 6.25% Champion Caseys General Stores, Inc. (CASY) 18 1.07 31-Jul-18 11.54% Contender Western Gas Partners, LP Limited Partner Interests (WES) 11 7.44 31-Jul-18 1.60% Contender Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC) 7 2.04 31-Jul-18 13.64% Challenger Western Gas Equity Partners, LP (WGP) 6 6.42 31-Jul-18 2.28% Challenger Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) 5 2.71 31-Jul-18 22.73% Challenger Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) 20 2.25 1-Aug-18 4.17% Contender Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) 14 1.44 2-Aug-18 3.23% Contender PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) 10 2.96 2-Aug-18 8.00% Contender Union Bankshares Corporation (UBSH) 7 2.25 2-Aug-18 9.52% Challenger First Community Bancshares, Inc. (FCBC) 6 2.51 2-Aug-18 16.67% Challenger Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP) 5 5.12 2-Aug-18 4.55% Challenger 1st Source Corporation (SRCE) 31 1.74 3-Aug-18 4.17% Champion Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) 5 1.66 3-Aug-18 11.76% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided into the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock by.

Increase Percent: The amount the dividend is being increased.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted in exactly the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week low.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High NNN 44.79 36.25 45.13 33.99 22% Off Low New High EPD 29.7 23.1 29.76 21.99 26% Off Low New High TLP 40.12 33.98 47.19 19.1 17% Off Low 15% Off High BK 53.3 49.39 58.99 12.83 8% Off Low 8% Off High PSXP 53.6 44.4 56.48 19.74 18% Off Low 5% Off High ATR 94.7 79.97 96.83 26.83 18% Off Low 1% Off High CASY 107.92 90.42 128.51 12.96 18% Off Low 16% Off High WES 51.08 40.44 54.4 27.47 24% Off Low 7% Off High BMTC 49.05 38.75 50 28.19 25% Off Low 2% Off High WGP 36.31 31.63 42.92 19.84 14% Off Low 14% Off High CFG 39.91 31.51 48.23 10.83 27% Off Low 16% Off High CATC 89 64.25 92.54 20.45 37% Off Low 1% Off High BMRC 88.6 62.38 90.85 29.24 39% Off Low 4% Off High PETS 36.44 31.81 57.8 18.31 8% Off Low 38% Off High UBSH 40.8 30.45 42.74 22.79 35% Off Low 1% Off High FCBC 33.42 23.63 36.09 21.15 35% Off Low 11% Off High VLP 41.23 33.25 48.66 14.85 19% Off Low 17% Off High SRCE 57.54 44.59 59.33 19.71 30% Off Low 1% Off High HBCP 45.87 34.12 48.47 16.68 36% Off Low 3% Off High

Tickers By Yield (With Growth Rates)

Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included. That is the current yield plus the 5-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule TLP 7.93 6.9 3.5 2.9 4.4 11.1 WES 7.44 7.3 11.4 13.4 20.5 WGP 6.42 18.1 24.6 EPD 5.79 4.9 5.3 5.7 5.7 11.5 PSXP 5.62 21.8 29.1 VLP 5.12 25.5 35.5 NNN 4.47 4.5 4.1 3.6 2.9 8.1 PETS 2.96 5.3 5.1 5.7 8.2 CFG 2.71 39.1 85.7 FCBC 2.51 13.3 10.8 9.6 -4.5 11.7 CATC 2.25 1.1 3.5 4.4 4.7 6.6 UBSH 2.25 5.2 11.8 17 1.1 19 BK 2.1 19.4 9.2 10.6 -1 12.3 BMTC 2.04 4.9 5.1 6.1 5.6 7.9 SRCE 1.74 5.6 5.6 4.8 4.1 6.4 HBCP 1.66 34.1 98.8 BMRC 1.44 9.8 11.9 9.9 8.2 11.3 ATR 1.44 4.9 5.5 7.8 9.9 9.2 CASY 1.07 8.7 9.6 9.7 15.8 10.8

Bonus Chart (AptarGroup)

Here is a Fast Graph highlighting the newest Dividend Champion, AptarGroup. The packaging and dispensing company may appear at a quick glance to be slightly overvalued. Analysts, however, are still expecting double-digit growth for several years into the future.

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.