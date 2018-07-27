Ellie Mae (ELLI) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSEMKT:ELLI) Q2 2018 Earnings Call July 26, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Good day and welcome to the Ellie Mae's 2Q 2018 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Alex Hughes, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Alex Hughes - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Thanks, Jessica. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Ellie Mae's second quarter 2018 results. This call is being broadcast live over the web and can be accessed for 90 days in the Investor Relations section of Ellie Mae's website, www.elliemae.com. Joining me on today's call are Jonathan Corr, Chief Executive Officer; and Popi Heron, Interim Chief Financial Officer.

We would like to remind you that during the course of this conference call, Ellie Mae's management team will make projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or our future financial performance. Such statements include statements relating to forecasted revenue, contracted revenue, net income, net income per share, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, capital expenditures, the addition of contract receipts and the effective tax rate for the third quarter and full year 2018.

Additional forward-looking statements include those about the progress rolling out the Encompass Lending Platform, integration of Velocify's software solutions, expected efficiencies in cost reductions by our customers using our solutions, drivers of adoption of our platform, our long-term growth opportunities and trends in the broader mortgage market.

We wish to caution you that such statements are simply predictions, and actual events or results may differ materially. We refer you to the documents that we file from time-to-time with the SEC, specifically, our Forms 10-K and 10-Q. These documents identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements.

I also want to inform our listeners that management will make some reference to non-GAAP financial measures during the call. You will find the supplemental in our press release, which includes reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP results.

And with that preamble behind us, I'll turn it over to Jonathan.

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Thanks, Alex. And good afternoon, everybody, and thanks for joining us today. We are pleased to report strong second quarter financial results and ongoing progress in the rollout of our Encompass Lending Platform. The team continued to deliver on our technology roadmap, with several of our Encompass Connect Solutions becoming generally available in the second quarter.

On today's call, I'll share some Q2 highlights before handing it over to Popi to discuss our financial results and financial outlook.

Turning to the highlights, we delivered strong revenue growth of 20% year-over-year despite industry volumes declining 3% over the same period. We saw better-than-expected performance from both our core business and Velocify as the team continued to drive share gains and the adoption of Velocify. We're making good progress integrating Velocify's lead management and engagement capabilities into our Consumer Engagement Suite, including Encompass CRM and Encompass Consumer Connect so that customers can benefit from a fully digital front end.

The industry is seeking a digital mortgage platform that streamlines the complex origination process from end-to-end. Today, it takes over 70 days to close and sell a loan and dozens of people touch that loan file as it moves from the consumer to the end investor.

Our Encompass Lending Platform drives efficiency by tying together all the disconnected processes into a seamless workflow that provides visibility and collaboration between all the different constituents including lenders, borrowers, service providers, realtors and investors that are needed to complete a loan. By bringing this complex workflow on to a single open platform, we can reduce cost to lenders while enabling faster closing times.

Reducing cost and driving efficiencies are even more critical in today's highly competitive purchase-driven market, which comprised of 71% of the loans on Encompass in June. The Encompass Lending Platform helped lenders to improve the bar experience, originate more loans, reduce time to close, lower origination costs, and use data intelligence to make better decisions.

As our customer base becomes more efficient, we are seeing many of them gain market share in the current environment. This is helping to drive greater loan volume on our platform. While volumes rise and fall from year-to-year, our focus is on further expanding our value proposition and the team is doing an excellent job.

During the quarter, we made continued progress rolling out our suite of Connect Solutions, which are built on the Encompass Lending Platform. Earlier this month, we announced the general availability of Encompass Consumer Connect, a key part of the Ellie Mae Consumer Engagement Suite. This is a significant milestone because customer engagement and experience is increasingly important to lenders in the highly competitive purchase-centric market.

Encompass Consumer Connect gives lenders the ability to offer consumer web experience that goes well beyond an online application. It's a completely customizable, branded and engaging digital mortgage experience for homebuyer that is accessible from any device. Borrowers can easily complete an online mortgage application, instantly engage with their loan officer and securely upload and e-sign documents, making it faster and less expensive for a lender to process loan.

Built-in analytics ensure every application is met with a personalized experience, and, when coupled with our Encompass CRM marketing automation, Encompass Direct Mail and Velocify's sales automation solutions, consumers are engaged through every step of the loan origination process and lenders can close quality applications faster.

Meanwhile, we announced the general availability of Encompass Data Connect, which enables customers to leverage their own data in the cloud to drive better decisions, expand their competitive advantage and innovate their business faster. Data Connect is already off to a strong start, and, later this year, we'll introduce business analytics followed by machine learning capabilities to enable intelligent workflow automation.

Finally, we announced partnerships with Encompass Investor Connect, including Caliber Home Loans, Flagstar Bank, Pacific Union Financial and Wells Fargo. We remain confident that lenders' needs for an all-in-one lending platform and our ongoing investments should enable us to continue to achieve market share gains.

At the same time, the competitive pressure for lenders to use technology to originate more loans, cut cost and operate more efficiently should enable us to drive continued adoption across our solutions. As we previously discussed, we see these factors increasing the number of the loans closed across our platform and the revenue we generate per closed loan. These two metrics are key to evaluating our business.

Q2 volume across our platform was up 6% year-over-year to 721,000 loans despite industry volumes declining 3% during the same period. Meanwhile, Q2 revenue per loan was $173, up 13% compared to $153 in the quarter a year ago. As these metrics can vary quarter-to-quarter due to seasonal factors, we believe viewing them on a year-over-year basis is the most meaningful.

We also believe the pending changes to the Uniform Residential Loan Application or the 1003 will be another driver of automation and potentially increase demand as we move into 2019. The complexity of the changes to the loan application which become mandatory in early 2020 make the Encompass Lending Platform, a natural solution to fulfil this changing industry standard.

In summary, we feel great about our long-term growth. The opportunities, as we look ahead, we look to drive towards our goal of automating everything automatable in the mortgage origination process.

And with that, I'll hand it over to Popi for a discussion of the financials.

Popi Heron - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Thank you, Jonathan. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. As you know, we adopted accounting standard ASC 606 as of January 1, 2018, utilizing the modified retrospective method. Unless otherwise indicated, all 2018 numbers we will discuss are under the new standard while second quarter of 2017 numbers are under the old standard, ASC 605. You can find a table reconciling ASC 606 results to ASC 605 in our earnings press release.

Total revenue for the second quarter was $125 million, an increase of 20% from Q2 of 2017, driven by our subscription revenue which includes the addition of Velocify and further utilization across our platform on the Ellie Mae Network.

Contracted revenue increased 34% year-over-year to $89.8 million in the second quarter and represented 72% of total revenue. Contracted revenue includes our subscription revenue streams that are fixed by the terms of a contract and are not affected by fluctuations in the mortgage origination volume. It also includes professional services revenues, which represented approximately 7% of total revenue in the quarter.

Our customers closed 721,000 loans on the Encompass Platform in the quarter, up 6% from Q2 of 2017, despite an industry loan volume decrease of 3% over the same period, which reflects the expanding footprint of Encompass. In the second quarter, we had 193,000 active users, an increase of 9% from Q2 of 2017 and 1%, sequentially. For the quarter, average monthly closed loans per active users was 1.23 compared to 1.3 in Q2 of last year and 0.97 last quarter.

Moving to gross margin, GAAP gross margin for the second quarter was 58.7%, up 60 basis points sequentially. On a non-GAAP basis, second quarter gross margin was 64.8%, up 30 basis points sequentially.

GAAP net income for the second quarter was $9.5 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, compared to $18.8 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2017. Net income for the second quarter of 2018 includes the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and additional implementation costs related to the adoption of ASC 606. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted net income for the second quarter was $19.1 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, compared to $18.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2017.

The GAAP quarterly effective tax rate for Q2 was negative 51% as we recorded the discrete excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation of approximately $3.3 million. On a non-GAAP basis, our second quarter effective tax rate was 17.3%.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $34 million, compared to $35.8 million for the second quarter of 2017, and was 27.2% of revenue.

Now shifting to the balance sheet and cash flow, we finished the quarter with cash and investments of approximately $324 million, up from $315 million in the first quarter. Cash flow from operations was $35.7 million in the second quarter, free cash flow was $13.9 million, and, as expected, increased from the first quarter.

For the year, we expect free cash flow in the range of $45 million to $55 million, with CapEx of approximately $95 million. As a reminder, we generate higher free cash flow in the second half of the year, due to the timing of our annual incentive compensation plan and CapEx in the first half.

Now, turning to our guidance for the third quarter and full year 2018, our 2018 annual guidance takes into consideration industry forecast for mortgage origination volume. We use the composite estimates of mortgage origination volume as published by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Mortgage Bankers Association to forecast certain portions of our business.

For 2018, this composite shows an estimated 7% decline in origination volumes from 2017, driven by an expected decline in refinancing activity. For the third quarter, origination volume is expected to decrease 1%, sequentially, and 6% year-over-year.

For 2018, we continue to expect annual revenue in the range of $495 million to $500 million. Contracted revenue is now expected in the range of $353 million to $358 million, an increase from the range of $350 million to $355 million, previously provided.

Net income on a GAAP basis is expected to be in the range of $19 million to $23 million, or $0.53 to $0.64 per diluted share, an increase from the range of $10 million to $14 million, or $0.28 to $0.38 per diluted share, previously provided.

On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted net income for the year is expected to be in the range of $64.5 million to $69.5 million, or $1.79 to $1.92 per diluted share, an increase from the range of $61 million to $65 million, or $1.68 to $1.78 per diluted share, previously provided.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $129.5 million to $134.5 million, an increase from the range of $126.7 million to $132 million, previously provided. For the full year 2018, we expect that we will book between 32,000 seats and 40,000 seats.

For the third quarter of 2018, we expect revenue in the range of $127 million to $129 million. Net income on a GAAP basis is expected to be in the range of $4 million to $6 million, or $0.11 to $0.17 per diluted share, which includes additional amortization of intangibles and integration costs related to Velocify acquisition. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted net income for the third quarter is expected to be in the range of $18.5 million to $20.5 million, or $0.52 to $0.57 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $35 million to $38 million.

For the third quarter of 2018 and full year 2018, our effective tax rate is expected to be between 10% and 15% on a GAAP basis without considering the excess tax benefit from stock-based compensation and between 20% and 25% on a non-GAAP basis.

And finally, before we turn to your questions, I would like to mention that we will present at the Oppenheimer Technology, Internet and Communications Conference on August 7 and the KeyBanc Tech Leadership Forum on August 14th.

With that, I'll turn it over to the operator for your questions.

Thank you. We'll take our first question from Sterling Auty with JPMorgan.

Sterling Auty - JPMorgan Securities LLC

You know the index and the declines, I guess the...

Alex Hughes - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Sorry, Sterling, we didn't quite hear the beginning of the question. Could you repeat it?

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Yeah, Sterling, you broke up in the beginning, could you start again? Thanks.

Sterling Auty - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Sure, sure. Can you hear me okay now.

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Yes, that's great. Thank you.

Sterling Auty - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay, great. So I was saying, I think the question that we get most is because of the environment, you talked about the index and what you're expecting in terms of the industry declines year-on-year. Can you maybe just give a little bit more color in terms of the different puts and takes in terms of how you think you can – how you deliver on the numbers for the back half of the year?

What I mean is maybe what customers are coming online to give additional active seats, maybe how acquisition contribution you mentioned that over-performed in the quarter, what perhaps that contributes versus what's kind of embedded in terms of the headwinds from the industry?

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Absolutely. So, as you laid out, I mean, what drives into our model is obviously the existing customer base, the seats that we've sold during the year, what we sold previously, obviously last year implementations ramping, all of those come into play and that's what really allows us to outperform the market even as the market is coming down modestly both in the first half as well as in the second half.

We've continued to see really good success on our other subscription categories, Velocify, CRM, AllRegs. And one thing always to keep in mind there is those are not affected by volume or seasonality, they just cascade and they continue to grow. And so as we look into Q3 and the implied Q4, we continue to see those drivers continue to allow us to outperform even some of the headwinds in the marketplace.

Our next question will come from Ross MacMillan with RBC Capital Markets.

Ross MacMillan - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Thanks so much. My first question, Jonathan, I'd love to just get your initial thoughts on Consumer Connect. I think that's been in market GA (19:24) since the beginning of July. What has this sort of feedback been and any thoughts around how fast that may be adopted across the base?

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Yeah. The feedback has been really exceptional. I mean, the team did a really good job over the last couple quarters and we've talked a little bit at our Analyst Day of taking the feedback from customers and limited availability and we really hit on all cylinders and we can already see it in the activity going across the platform there. I believe in July we'll see north of 25,000 applications come through Consumer Connect, so a very quick ramp.

The other aspect of it is, it's really being embraced as the front end of this Consumer Engagement Suite. So as we have it out in market and people are embracing it, they're quickly seeing the need for the other pieces, especially the Velocify solutions. So as customers engage through a consumer-based web or phone-based application, how do you quickly engage those to the right loan advisers inside the business, Velocify is key to that. So, we're really seeing that as a one-two punch as we go into the second half of the year.

We'll now take another question from Mayank Tandon with Needham & Company.

Mayank Tandon - Needham & Co. LLC

Thank you. Good evening. Jonathan, looking at the growth in the Encompass closed loans, and, then, of course, the revenue per loan, I know you said there is fair amount of volatility from quarter-to-quarter. How should we think about that trend line over the back half of the year, what are some of the drivers there and also how do you think about this in a more steady-state climate for mortgage volumes?

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

So, I think, we're going to see a consistent pattern of outperformance, as we saw in Q2, as we look out, that's built into obviously the guidance and we should see a similar dynamic on the revenue per loan. I mean, as we had suggested in an overall year-over-year basis, when we look at year-over-year, we expect revenue per loan to go up about $15 to $20 per year.

And that bounces around a little bit in the quarters because of the effect of volume in different quarters, but that is going to continue that path, really kind of building on the success that we've had in terms of introducing some of these new subscription products, some of the built-in price increases as well as adoption of more and more across the network. I mean, they're just fundamental building blocks that just keep rolling forward as we go through, and, hopefully, that's helpful.

Our next question will come from Saket Kalia with Barclays Capital.

Saket Kalia - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Hey, guys, thanks for taking my questions here. First, maybe for you, Popi, can you just talk a little bit about expense synergies with Velocify in the quarter? We have lower than expected expenses or at least lower than – lower expenses than what we were expecting. So, just curious how much of that is from scaling the core business versus perhaps better profitability from Velocify? That's sort of my first question for you.

And then, if I could squeeze one more strategic one in for you, Jonathan. Interesting point, you talked about a new change to a residential mortgage from I think you called it, 1003. Can you just talk a little bit about the pain point that creates for your customers, and perhaps, how that can be an opportunity for both frankly you and your customer to sort of extract more value from the platform?

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Happy to do that, and I'll let Popi go ahead and get started in terms of the combination of reasons that we are seeing better performance on the bottomline.

Popi Heron - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Yeah. Hey. Hi, Saket. Thanks for the question. Yeah. So as we had intended, we are definitely going to be integrating Velocify effectively and taking advantage of synergies there and that is pending to happen a little quicker than we even had originally expected. We're also seeing some operational efficiencies in the core business that we're going to continue to leverage for managing our cost going forward.

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

And then on the second question, Saket, yeah, there's this – the big next thing, although it's not a regulatory thing, it's driven by the agencies, which is a – it's a big deal, it's a major overhaul of the loan application which, in short-term, parlance is called the 1003. It takes the loan application from four to five pages to nine to 10 pages.

So a tremendous amount, more of data is being captured to help the agencies better manage risk as the loan comes through the process. There's going to be some improvements to consumer experience there as well. But when you really think about this, this is the application that is the foundation of everything we do.

And all of the data in it is the foundation of the exchange of information between all of the parties that are part of the ecosystem. So as this thing – as this application changes, there is a tremendous amount of data that added to the process changes in workflow, there's some dynamic requirements required and then the data that's going to be delivered to all of the folks across the network in different applications is going to be different.

So there's going to be a lot of work that goes into this. And again from our standpoint, we think that customers and prospects are going to look at this as they need to have somebody they trust to be able to keep up with this, and we think it's going to be a real benefit and opportunity for us as we hit the back half of this year as we go into 2019 because it really comes into effect the very beginning of 2020.

Our next question will come from Brian Essex with Morgan Stanley.

Brian Essex - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Hi, good afternoon. And thank you for taking my question. Maybe if I could ask a question around just overall industry dynamics and how that maybe a headwind or tailwind for your company. So if we look at MBA, Freddie, Fannie estimates, it looks like maybe you know comparing 2018 forecast to 2016 numbers, high-teen decline in mortgage volumes. And I guess the question is, what – how are your customers or how do you see the market looking at that from an unemployment perspective? Are you seeing a decline in seats within your existing installed base? And conversely, if incremental customers onto your platform are looking to gain greater efficiency, is that a driver for you to adopt your platform?

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Yeah, it's a great question. And I think customers had actually gone from 2016 to 2017 to 2018. It's been a number of changes. So some of the adjustment I think lenders have already gone through as they went from 2016 to 2017, the amount down in 2018 is more modest than that number obviously somewhere in the order of 6% to 7% if you look at the composite from the different inputs MBA, Fannie, and Freddie. We're definitely on the edges seeing some customers reduce modest amount of seats.

From our standpoint, it really hasn't changed what we see in terms of attrition. But at the same time, we are seeing other customers grow and take an advantage of gaining share. And so we're seeing seat adds on the other side. So in many ways, they balance themselves out.

I do think across the board what we are seeing is that folks are looking to in this market where there is less volume and they've got to compete harder, how do they differentiate themselves, how do they create a better consumer experience and with less volume, how do they maintain margin. And that really what they're looking at is investment in technology, they're looking at investment in Encompass to do things more efficiently to bring down their costs, they are looking at adapting and adopting things like Consumer Connect, Velocify.

So in a market that is kind of modestly going down, which is kind of really where we are and people are looking forward and they know they're still going to be in the business, people are really thinking about how they get to a place to compete and operate in a profitable level. And this is the time that they're embracing investments in technology, so it's working out well for us.

Our next question will come from Stephen Sheldon with William Blair.

Stephen Hardy Sheldon - William Blair & Co. LLC

Hi. Good evening. I wanted to ask about trends so far with Data Connect. You made some comments about being optimistic about I think many lender or clients eventually subscribing to the solution. So just curious what uptake look like to this point now that it's generally available?

And then, how should we think about the potential financial impact of rolling on the business analytics and machine learning solutions later this year? Will those be an additional subscription fee on top of the Data Connect subscription?

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Great question. And so, let me kind of go to it. First and foremost, yes, we're actually seeing really good traction with Data Connect, now it's generally available. Our run rate is already in seven figures on an annualized basis on Data Connect and we expect it to continue down that path. It is a prerequisite for the analytic applications, which will require additional subscription and coinciding with machine learning, which will again build on that.

If I look at the overall opportunity in a very modest fashion over the next couple of years, I mean, this is something building on Data Connect into analytics into machine learning that easily gets into the hundreds of millions of dollars in terms of opportunity. It isn't happening today, but we can see it building over time as we go forward in the next couple of few years.

We'll take a question from Brian Schwartz with Oppenheimer.

Brian Schwartz - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Yeah, hi. Thanks for taking my question this afternoon. One question here for Jonathan. I want to bring you back to the contracted revenue piece. And my question is actually on the new contracted revenue piece. So the new contracted revenues that you're adding here each quarter, it looks like it's been pretty strong here since you brought Velocify into the business. So I have two questions.

The first question if we look at the strength of that new contracted revenue piece, is it possible to parse that out between – are you doing bigger deals with your newer customers versus the installed base taking up more products here? And then the second question that I have on that new contracted revenue piece is, if there's any reason that the pace of that new revenue should fall off here in the second half? Thanks.

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

So on the new contracted, which obviously is a – it's a function of new Encompass that we sell, right, along with new subscriptions, AllRegs, CRM, Velocify, et cetera. You can kind of think of it. It's coming from a combination of both of those. On the Encompass side, you know more that's coming from new customers, right, as they come onboard, that's a driver, but we do get add-ons as well.

In terms of the other category, right, the AllRegs, CRM, Velocify, that's all going to the installed base. So it kind of goes back to the thing that we talked about which is we are driving contracted revenue, it's about getting more folks onboard, more loans and then driving more revenue per loan and really penetrating the existing base with a value proposition that makes them more efficient, helps them drive more business, helps them create a better experience for their consumers. And the numbers are playing out and I don't see that changing as we continue throughout the year.

We'll take a question from Pat Walravens with JMP Securities.

Pat D. Walravens - JMP Securities LLC

Oh, great, and congratulations on the way you guys are executing. So Jonathan, should we expect – sort of a two-part question. Part one is, when you anniversary velocity (32:42), should we expect things to slow down for you in terms of your revenue growth rate or the way you've integrated that, will that not happen? So that's part one. And then part two is just what does the M&A pipeline look like?

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

So we expect that obviously Velocify added something to the puzzle. But a big part of what we're seeing in terms of the growth is our ability to execute on driving Velocify into the existing customer base as long as – as well as the other knobs (33:15). So our expectations again we've said before, in a flat market we expect to be growing about 20% and I don't think that that's going to change dramatically, but obviously we've got a little bit of extra benefit from Velocify.

In terms of M&A, we continue to look at, we have a pipeline of stuff, we're always looking at opportunities. When we find the right thing like we did with Velocify, we will execute on things that fit into the puzzle whether it'd be on the back end around closing or data and analytics or even more to help our customers drive more business. But it's always an active pipeline that we're looking at. And we got to find the right team, the right deal, the right fit that makes sense from an economic standpoint in terms of doing acquisition at the right price.

Our next question will come from John Campbell with Stephens.

John Campbell - Stephens, Inc.

Hey, guys, good afternoon. I'm just trying to get a better grip on the changes to ASC 606 changes. So first on the professional services, you guys – last couple of years, there has been some pretty big growth there year-over- year. In the first two quarters, it looks like that might be down year-over-year. Is that mainly ASC 606?

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

So we've really gotten to a place, some of it's 606, some of that's the spreading of that. But you know and I talked about this in the past where we really have been ramping the professional services organization to get to a critical mass of implementing a certain number of seats that we bring in on an annualized basis. I mean, we really have kind of hit that level at this point. I mean, we're not trying to grow professional services as they are big knob (35:01), we're trying to be able to maintain it to deliver on implementation services for a set of customers that we bring in on an annualize basis.

So that's kind of where we are right now, I think we're really like flattening there in terms of the implementations kind of reflecting kind of what we've done in the past and then there'll be some services that will be a reflection of some things we do with the existing base, but those tend to be a very – a much smaller component of the service, some of the educational services and some of the ongoing advisory services.

We will now go to Brad Sills with Bank of America.

Bradley Sills - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Hey, guys, thanks for taking my question. Just one on Velocify, curious to get your thoughts, Jonathan, on how the integration effort has gone, do you feel like you're kind of most of the way there in terms of getting it integrated with CRM and that the full suite with Consumer Connect or are there additional use cases if you will that are coming that could potentially be a catalyst in that business?

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Yeah. So we're not all the way to where we want to be. We've kind of laid out a roadmap that had a couple different phases to it, one that we've already delivered on to get some basic connectivity between the solutions beyond what we had as just partners, a next phase that kind of goes to the next level and brings a whole bunch of additional benefits to our customers in terms of two-way flow of information and closed looping, and then finally a final phase where we unify even more of the capabilities, so it appears almost as one single platform to our customers.

And so we're kind of in the middle of that right now. But we're very excited about those different phases because as we go off and we do anything, we sit down with our existing customers and we ask them what is it that we could do to create more synergy between the different pieces. And as we've gone through with concepts and prototypes, we've received incredible feedback. So we're on that trajectory, but it's a multi-phase roadmap.

And our next question will come from Brent Bracelin with KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Alyssa Johnson - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Hi. This is Alyssa on for Brent today. I was hoping you guys could hit on your progress at large banks, including maybe an update on the rollout at TD Bank?

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Sure, sure. So I was just talking to someone the other day about this, it's kind of – it seems like I'm talking to the majority of the top banks in the nation on a monthly basis and that includes conversations on Encompass that continue to be ongoing. But now, Velocify is becoming something that really resonates, especially as all of these folks are thinking about and doing things around consumer-facing apps, they need a way to drive those leads and those prospects into their loan advisers and then with our announcement of Investor Connect, that's very relevant in their corresponding channels.

So the activity has definitely continued. It's increased a bit. It's broadened beyond just the conversations we were having. And TD Bank has definitely been a help there. So, our win there, the fact that we've rolled that out and they are well on their way to full deployment which I think will (38:45) probably really hit as we enter the fall. It continues to show really good momentum and so continue to be very optimistic about gaining more partners in that category.

Our final question will be from Ross MacMillan with RBC Capital Markets.

Ross MacMillan - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Thanks so much. I just had a follow-up and either for Jonathan or Popi, actually. So when I look at active seat net adds, you're still obviously adding that's a positive number, but it was a little bit below what we're expecting and obviously there's a number of inputs into that around new bookings, go lives, maybe some attrition. I wondered if you could just maybe add a bit of colour around that numbers as to what the factors were that were impacting the net adds on active seats. Thanks so much.

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Happy to do that, Ross, you're always on top of things, I love it. So, yeah, it's a great question, it was really a matter of timing, you can see it in previous quarters where sometimes we have a pull-through of a customer or some big customers that go active at the end of the quarter and pull some of the active user forward, that's kind of what happened here. You kind of look at the combination between Q1 and Q2, Q1 was more than we typically seen, Q2 a little softer, but overall about 9000 to 10,000 which, on an annualized basis, is consistent with the trajectory we've been seeing. So, that's pretty much the answer there.

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Well, again, thank you to everybody for joining us today. Have a wonderful second half of the summer. It's hard to believe we're already in the middle of it right now. It seems like going back to school is just weeks away. And we'll look forward to talking with you guys obviously at the next earnings call, but obviously seeing many of you in the coming months as we do some of these conferences and we're on the road. So, again, thanks and have a great one.