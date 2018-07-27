PAVmed: Medical Device Innovator With A Robust Pipeline

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) is a medical device innovator that was founded and is managed by medical device entrepreneurs with a successful track record as privately held, single-product companies. It is seeking to replicate and expand this successful model as a public company with a summary of the pipeline outlined below that will generate a steady flow of key growth catalysts in the form of regulatory approval decisions during the remainder of 2018 and throughout 2019. PAVmed's two lead products, CarpX and EsoCheck, target large $1 billion-plus market opportunities in the US alone, and the Company is well-funded after raising maximum gross cash proceeds of $10.4 million from a shareholder rights offering in June.

1.) CarpX is being developed as a minimally invasive carpal tunnel syndrome surgical device, with over 600,000 of these procedures performed each year in the US. On 7/24/18, the FDA confirmed receipt of additional data that was submitted in support of the Company's CarpX 510(k) filing that includes animal electrode heat safety data showing minimal thermal spread of less than 1 millimeter with heat generated only directly over the two electrodes to cut the transverse carpal ligament, along with hand surgeon usability / human factor cadaver testing results demonstrating multiple successful procedures performed with a late August or early September estimate for an FDA decision. The Company is also seeking commercialization partners outside of the US as it prepares for a European CE Mark regulatory approval filing in late 2018.

2.) EsoCheck is being developed as a DNA-based throat (esophageal) cancer screening test. In May, PAVmed licensed the exclusive global rights from Case Western Reserve University for EsoCheck as a non-invasive device that utilizes non-invasive cell sampling and DNA bio-markers to detect the precursor condition (Barrett’s Esophagus) to throat cancer, with an ongoing multi-center (eight sites currently enrolling subjects) clinical trial to support an indication for use as a Barrett’s Esophagus screening test, with an estimated 3-4 million Americans afflicted by this precancerous throat condition and several times this number of people at risk for the condition due to persistent and symptomatic heartburn (a condition known as GERD) that may lead to life-threatening throat cancer.

EsoCheck is designed to be used as a quick (five-minute), office-based alternative to more invasive and expensive endoscopy procedures that utilizes a capsule attached to a thin silicone catheter with an attached balloon. Once the capsule reaches the stomach, the balloon is inflated and pulled out to collect cells lining the throat for further lab-based analysis. Inventors of EsoCheck have identified DNA bio-markers (VIM and CCNA1 genes) associated with Barrett’s Esophagus showing a 90% accuracy rate from initial testing that the Company is seeking to replicate in the larger, ongoing multi-center clinical trial.

PAVmed retains an 82% equity interest of approximately 8.2 million of 10 million shares through a newly created subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics, that will have independent management and funding as it seeks to develop and commercialize EsoCheck with a goal of launching the product during the first quarter of 2019. This guidance includes an expected FDA 510(k) filing for the throat cell sampling device by year-end 2018, in addition to anticipated CLIA certification for the associated lab-based DNA bio-marker test by late 2018.

The Company believes EsoCheck has key advantages over Medtronic's (NYSE:MDT) Cytosponge, which collects cells from throughout the throat rather than concentrating on the lower portion, where Barrett’s Esophagus is most likely, and that device also requires evaluation of the collected cells by a pathologist.

In addition, Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) has experienced exponential stock price gains over the past few years since securing approval for its stool DNA-based colon cancer screening test, Cologuard, with a market cap that is approaching $8 billion, which illustrates the tremendous growth potential in this space that PAVmed / Lucid hopes to enter in 2019 with the planned launch of EsoCheck, if approved by that time, with the advantage of targeting a market for throat cancer screening that does not currently have a widely used gold standard screening test such as colonoscopies in the case of colon cancer screening.

3.) PortIO is being developed as a bone marrow implantable vascular access device. The Company plans to initiate animal testing during the third quarter of 2018 as it prepares to submit an IDE to the FDA seeking clearance to begin a small clinical trial to establish safety of the device in humans. PAVmed is seeking a partner or buyer of PortIO prior to conducting the clinical trial, and is developing the product candidate through the FDA 513(f)(2) de novo medical device pathway.

PortIO utilizes a well-established means for obtaining vascular access through the bone marrow (also known as intraosseous, or IO, infusion) to deliver fluids or medications, with the major shortcoming of current IO devices being a limited indication in acute care settings for up to 24 hours, and with PAVmed seeking to greatly expand this potential market opportunity by demonstrating longer-term viability for up to one week or more, while improving upon other vascular access devices which have limitations such as becoming clogged, infected, or otherwise limited by poor vein access (traditional intravenous, or IV, route of administration).

4.) DisappEAR is being developed as an antibiotic-eluting, resorbable ear tube device for which PAVmed plans to begin nonclinical (animal) testing during the third quarter of 2018 to support a potential FDA 510(k) filing as early as year-end 2018. DisappEAR represents a novel solution to a common childhood problem of ear infections by delivering antibiotics directly to the source of infection rather than taking a typical 7-10 day course of antibiotics via the oral or ear drop route multiple times daily, which should improve compliance and treatment success rates.

5.) NextFlo is being developed as a fixed-rate, gravity-driven IV infusion set for use in hospitals as a simpler alternative to more complex infusion pumps that typically require a power source and programming, which may lead to errors. PAVmed has established proof of concept for NextFlo and is currently working on product design for this device, with a market opportunity that includes over 1 million hospital infusions performed in the US on a daily basis.

In January 2018, PAVmed completed a public offering for the sale of 2.7 million shares of common stock at $1.80/share, which raised $4.3 million in net cash proceeds. As of 3/31/18, it reported $3.6 million in cash and $2.25 million in debt in the form of a senior secured note held by Scopia with a 6/30/19 maturity date, and the Company is currently exploring alternatives to either restructure or repay this debt. In June 2018, PAVmed closed its subscription rights offering for the sale of 9 million units, which consisted of one share of common stock plus one Z-warrant (PAVMZ) priced at $1.15/unit, with both the common stock and warrants issued shortly after the rights offering close and immediately listed for trading on Nasdaq.

The Company received net cash proceeds of approximately $9.4 million from the rights offering, with approximately 26.5 million shares of common stock and 16.8 million Z-warrants outstanding on a post-offering basis. The $9.4 million in net cash proceeds adds to the $3.6 million in cash reported as of 3/31/18 and provides a cash funding runway of 12+ months through the potential US market launch of both CarpX and EsoCheck.

The Z-warrants have an exercise price of $1.60 for conversion into common stock at any time through the expiration date of 4/30/24, and these warrants also trade on Nasdaq with a time value premium (i.e., PAVMZ is recently trading in the 50-60 cent range, with the common stock trading near the $1.60 exercise price), with each warrant providing the holder with the option to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $1.60/share.

It seems unlikely there will be any significant warrant exercises until the stock is trading around the $3-4+ range, since holders could simply sell the warrants and secure the time value premium that currently exists in the market similar to a very long-dated call option. If the stock trades back toward mid-single digits on a sustainable basis, then more widespread exercise of the Z warrants is likely, which would generate future cash inflows to the Company and also increase the share count as new shares are issued.

However, with many large shareholders just recently participating in the rights offering and with a six-year term, there are unlikely to be any large-scale warrant exercises in the near term. Finally, having approximately 16.8 million outstanding Z-warrants provides PAVmed with future access to over $25 million in potential funding, which may reduce or eliminate the need for future stock offerings and even on a fully diluted basis (i.e., 26.5 million shares outstanding + up to 16.8 million additional shares to be issued upon Z-warrant exercise); the valuation for PAVmed is still very low relative to the potential market opportunity for CarpX and EsoCheck, which doesn't even account for more niche devices in the pipeline such as those outlined above which may be sold or partnered in coming quarters.

As seen on the 1-year chart below, after trading in the 90-cent range for most of June, shares of PAVmed experienced an extended oversold bounce off all-time lows after the rights offering price reduction was announced on 6/1/18. After completing the rights offering and securing Nasdaq listing compliance in early July, the stock made a definitive upside move quickly to well above the 50-day moving average for the first time in six months, before stalling out recently in the upper $1.60s after reaching overbought levels with a relative strength index (RSI) around 80.

If shares of PAVmed can break through resistance in the $1.50/$1.60s, there is potential for a run-up back toward the low/mid-$2s around the 200-day moving average ahead of the expected decision for CarpX. In the near term, potential support levels include the $1.30/$1.40s, where the stock is currently trading, with lower levels of support in the $1.20s, just above the 50-day moving average.

I estimate very good odds (70-80% estimate) for CarpX approval, as the two previous issues have seemingly been resolved (i.e., the device works as intended with heat generated only over the cutting electrodes, and hand surgeons used the device correctly based on cadaver testing), with potential for a +/- 50-70% or more stock price move on the decision.

Other potential upside catalysts in coming weeks/months include securing a partner or buyer for PortIO, securing CLIA certification for the lab test portion of EsoCheck, and partnering EsoCheck or CarpX - with the Company recently hiring a chief commercial officer, Shaun M. O’Neil, from AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO), who started in late July to manage market launch preparations for CarpX and EsoCheck. PAVmed benefits from a diverse and robust pipeline of medical devices, including lead product candidates CarpX and EsoCheck that target $1 billion-plus market opportunities, in addition to smaller, niche devices such as PortIO, which could provide additional cash inflows and upside catalysts if sold or partnered.

With a strong data package for CarpX now under active review by FDA, there is potential for an extended run-up in coming days/weeks, as the stock has experienced a surge in average trading volume to over 1 million shares per day with a still-low price / valuation that offers meaningful upside potential that should attract increasing attention from traders in addition to longer-term investors who may be unaware of the Company. PAVmed's next quarterly update is expected around mid-August, with the main focus to be on the status of the CarpX review as that progresses in coming weeks.

As with any small/micro-cap development company in the biomedical space, PAVmed has multiple risk factors that include highly volatile trading patterns, the risk of significant delays or rejections by the FDA, and the need for future funding to support product development and commercialization efforts - all of which makes the stock a highly speculative investment at this stage. In addition, PAVmed will be competing against much larger and well-funded companies in the medical device industry if its products are approved, which is a major long-term challenge but also provides the opportunity to generate significant upside potential longer term if the Company is successful in gaining market share to increase sales and begin generating / growing profits on a consistent basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PAVM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.