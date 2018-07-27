Aquantia: Continue To Wait And See

The company also shrunk the gap to breakeven. Still, however, there is little rush to buy shares immediately.

This fall, we'll be closing in on the one-year anniversary of Aquantia's (AQ) IPO, which priced last November at $9 per share. Though shares initially struggled to get off the ground, they lurched upward very quickly in March and April, only to get pulled back down in May since when shares have been steadily climbing upward. Cumulatively to date, shares of Aquantia have returned nearly 50% since the IPO - which is a big beat to the broader market.

Driving these returns are real tangible results, unlike the phantom rallies that other small-cap IPOs like Veritone (VERI) are known to enjoy. Aquantia has posted a series of good earnings results in the past few quarters, and its share price has risen in tandem with an improvement in outlook for its business. There is certainly a bullish case to be made, especially for a fabless semiconductor company that has high margins and limited commodity risk.

In my view, however, I'd put Aquantia at a neutral - I'm not rushing to invest in this stock, nor do I think it's horribly overpriced. The cadence of its earnings results have been good, but not overly exciting. There's a benefit to either waiting for a lower price to invest in this stock, or until a better catalyst comes along.

One fact I'll point out is that Aquantia is highly dependent on international revenues for its business. Most of its business is done in Asia, with the largest concentrations in Malaysia and China, as shown in a revenue breakdown from the company's IPO filing:

Figure 1. Aquantia revenue by geography Source: Aquantia finalized prospectus

Until U.S.-China trade tensions resolve, the ~25% mix of China revenues will make investors skittish, especially for a small-cap stock like this. An unfavorable ruling for Micron (MU) in the Beijing courts produced a list of a handful of items it could not sell in Greater China, but the company disclosed it affected less than 1% of its revenues. For a much smaller company in Aquantia, a potential disruption similar to Micron's might cause a lot more pain.

In terms of valuation - at its post-IPO price in the mid-$13 range, Aquantia carries a market cap of $452.4 million. As reported by Yahoo Finance, EPS estimates for the current and following year are at $0.08 and $0.40, making Aquantia's FY18 and FY19 P/E ratios heavily inflated at 168x (this year's estimates) and 34x (next year's estimates), so a revenue-based valuation is still the best way to gauge this company's price.

If we subtract the $61.7 million of cash on Aquantia's balance sheet, we arrive at an enterprise value of $390.7 million for the company, which is at a 3.07x EV/FY18 revenue multiple based on consensus revenue estimates of $127.2 million for the year. That's on the higher end of comps for the semiconductor space, though certainly not as expensive as NVIDIA (NVDA):

In general, I'd prefer to stick with lower-valued memory stocks, like Western Digital (WDC), especially as they trade at a lower valuation and are producing gobs of free cash flow. Though Aquantia's growth rate merits a small premium for the stock, I wouldn't pay any more than 3x revenues for it.

Let's take a look at Aquantia's Q2 results:

Figure 2. Aquantia Q2 results Source: Aquantia investor relations

Total revenues grew 21% y/y to $30.4 million, muscling past Wall Street's expectations of $30.0 million (+17% y/y) by a respectable four points.

The underlying segment mix in Aquantia's revenue base, however, has drastically changed. We knew from last quarter that its datacenter business was slowing down (which is surprising as most other enterprise technology companies have reported cloud-fueled growth for datacenter products), but this quarter, the datacenter business faced a negative y/y comp, declining -11% y/y to $15.1 million in the quarter. As a percentage of total revenues, the data center business is now slightly less than half of the total, versus 58% last quarter.

The Enterprise Infrastructure segment, on the other hand, has risen to become Aquantia's growth star, with revenue of $11.5 million growing 47% y/y. Access products also generated $3.6 million in revenues (with products like Ethernet ports) from a base of essentially zero last year, consistent with the trend from last quarter.

The refreshed product mix, evidently, is good for the company's gross margin. Gross margin ticked up 100bps in the quarter to 57.6%, reversing a worrying trend from last quarter where gross margins dipped by 70bps.

Operating expenses, however, increased heavily - particularly general and administrative spending, which jumped 48% y/y to $3.3 million. The company's operating loss margin of -4% this year is wider than -1% in the year-ago quarter, though total net income in the quarter of -$0.8 million represents a smaller loss than last year. EPS in the quarter was -$0.02, but after adding back stock-based comp and other one-time items, pro forma EPS of $0.01 beat analyst expectations of -$0.01.

Key takeaways

Aquantia continues to edge modestly past Wall Street's expectations; but on the whole, I don't think there's anything particularly exciting about the story to justify entering a position on the upswing. There are far better semiconductor stocks, particularly within the memory category which has taken a beating from U.S.-China trade tensions, that trade at much better valuations.

With analysts expecting $127.2 million in revenues for the year (+23% y/y), Aquantia will be under pressure to accelerate its revenue growth in the back half of this year - which may be difficult to do if its datacenter business continues to drag it down. Year to date, the company has only generated 20% y/y revenue growth. For Q3, the company's guidance of $31.75-33.75 million in revenues implies a growth range of 19-26% y/y over last year's Q3 revenues of $26.7 million. Unless Aquantia can hit the high end of that range and continue to grow at a fast pace in Q4, it runs the risk of missing full-year estimates on the top line.

All in all, I'd remain on the sidelines for this name. The fundamentals have certainly improved, but not enough to warrant a position.

